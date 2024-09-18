49 Winchester bring a proper honky-tonk to Orlando's Plaza Live

Matt Koziol opens the show

By on Wed, Sep 18, 2024 at 9:49 am

49 Winchester comes to Orlando - Photo courtesy 49 Winchester/Facebook
Photo courtesy 49 Winchester/Facebook
49 Winchester comes to Orlando
New West Records has its next shooting star in 49 Winchester, a group that’s gone from smalltown Appalachia to touring the world as a meteoric buzz band.

Their kind of country music is alternative only in the sense that they’re an antidote to the Nashville pop establishment. Otherwise, their full-winged, rock-powered sound is true to the roots and shoots for a soulful, maximalist take on classic country lushness with pedal steel and organ.

7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, The Plaza Live, $29-$169.

49 Winchester, Matt Koziol

49 Winchester, Matt Koziol

Thu., Sept. 19, 7 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando

$29-$169
The Plaza Live

425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

407-228-1220

www.plazaliveorlando.org

The Plaza Live

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
September 18, 2024

