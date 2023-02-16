3D-printed pop star Buddy Crime returns to Orlando on Friday

The freaky and futuristic Buddy Crime returns to Orlando this week, and he wants you to dance.
The “3D Printed Popstar” is currently doing a run of dates in the South, a solo return after touring through the region with Klypi back in 2022.
Though Buddy Crime's electro-alien persona may seem a bit avant-garde to the uninitiated, his songs are pure, sweet pop music and his performances bring the razzle-dazzle, complete with costume changes and silky-smooth choreography. A star in the making!
Buddy Crime lands at Uncle Lou's on Friday, Feb. 17. Local support comes from KT Kink and Mother Juno, plus the fabled "Jason vs. Jason DJ" throwdown of jas000n against DJ RumblePak finally happens.
