3D-printed pop star Buddy Crime returns to Orlando on Friday

By on Thu, Feb 16, 2023 at 4:19 pm

click to enlarge Buddy Crime in Orlando back in 2022. He returns this Friday - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Buddy Crime in Orlando back in 2022. He returns this Friday

The freaky and futuristic Buddy Crime returns to Orlando this week, and he wants you to dance.

The “3D Printed Popstar” is currently doing a run of dates in the South, a solo return after touring through the region with Klypi back in 2022.

Though Buddy Crime's electro-alien persona may seem a bit avant-garde to the uninitiated, his songs are pure, sweet pop music and his performances bring the razzle-dazzle, complete with costume changes and silky-smooth choreography.  A star in the making!

Buddy Crime lands at Uncle Lou's on Friday, Feb. 17. Local support comes from KT Kink and Mother Juno, plus the fabled "Jason vs. Jason DJ" throwdown of jas000n against DJ RumblePak finally happens.

Event Details
Buddy Crime, Mother Juno, KT Kink, DJ RumblePak, jas000n

Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m.

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50



Matthew Moyer

