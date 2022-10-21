ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

311, Damian Marley among headliners for St. Pete's Reggae Rise Up 2023

Koffee, Dirty Heads, Dispatch, Rebelution and Sublime with Rome are on the bill, too.

By on Fri, Oct 21, 2022 at 12:27 pm

click to enlarge 311, Damian Marley among headliners for St. Pete's Reggae Rise Up 2023
Photo by Jess Bernstein c/o Reggae Rise Up

Reggae Rise Up grown into a downtown St. Petersburg staple and is back with its 2023 lineup.

311, Dispatch, Rebelution, Sublime with Rome, Damian Marley, Koffee, Wiz Khalifa and Dirty Heads are headliners for the four-day festival happening March 16-19 at Vinoy Park.

More than two dozen acts—including Iya Terra, Matisyahu, Collie Buddz, J Boog, Pepper and The Movement—make up the rest of lineup.

Tickets the the 8th Reggae Rise Up at Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg, Florida from Thursday-Sunday, March 16-19 are on sale now and start at $40 for a single-day pass. Multi-day tickets, plus VIP packages with hotel rooms are also available.

See the full lineup, and daily lineup poster, below.

click to enlarge 311, Damian Marley among headliners for St. Pete's Reggae Rise Up 2023 (2)

Music Slideshows

GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week

GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week
Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center
The Flaming Lips' showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

The Flaming Lips showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set
Turnstile's sweaty, sold-out set at Orlando's House of Blues was something to see

Turnstile's sweaty, sold-out set at Orlando's House of Blues was something to see

