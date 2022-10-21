311, Damian Marley among headliners for St. Pete's Reggae Rise Up 2023

click to enlarge
Photo by Jess Bernstein c/o Reggae Rise Up
Reggae Rise Up grown into a downtown St. Petersburg staple and is back with its 2023 lineup.
311, Dispatch, Rebelution, Sublime with Rome, Damian Marley, Koffee, Wiz Khalifa and Dirty Heads are headliners for the four-day festival happening March 16-19 at Vinoy Park
.
More than two dozen acts—including Iya Terra, Matisyahu, Collie Buddz, J Boog, Pepper and The Movement—make up the rest of lineup.
Tickets the the 8th Reggae Rise Up at Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg, Florida from Thursday-Sunday, March 16-19 are on sale now and start at $40 for a single-day pass.
Multi-day tickets, plus VIP packages with hotel rooms are also available.
See the full lineup, and daily lineup poster, below.