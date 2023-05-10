Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

100 Gecs and Machine Girl team up for a wild night of next-gen sound at Hard Rock Live

It’s gonna be loud

By on Wed, May 10, 2023 at 4:00 am

100 Gecs play the Hard Rock Live this week
Photo by Chris Maggio
100 Gecs play the Hard Rock Live this week
Dylan Brady and Laura Les of 100 Gecs deliver a mean meme music machine with their second full-length album 10,000 gecs.

An amalgamation of memes as music, Gecs’ sophomore album humorously opens with the THX sound effect on “Dumbest Girl Alive” and leads Gec-heads haphazardly through moments of progressive rock, nü metal (“Billy Knows Jamie”), ska-punk revival (“I Got My Tooth Removed”), whimsy (“Frog Song”) and Sleng Teng Riddim (“The Most Wanted Person In The United States”).

Though the album is ephemeral in length, expect to leave this show with infinite earworms. A patchwork album with flawless seams, 10,000 gecs is lively, clever and full of aural Easter eggs.

Opening is Machine Girl, and if you’ve seen any of their past performances in Orlando, you know the drill: Duck and cover.

8 p.m., Thursday, May 11, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $32-$42.

Event Details
100 gecs, Machine Girl

100 gecs, Machine Girl

Thu., May 11, 8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Location Details

Hard Rock Live

6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-351-5483

46 events 183 articles
