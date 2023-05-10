100 Gecs and Machine Girl team up for a wild night of next-gen sound at Hard Rock Live

An amalgamation of memes as music, Gecs’ sophomore album humorously opens with the THX sound effect on “Dumbest Girl Alive” and leads Gec-heads haphazardly through moments of progressive rock, nü metal (“Billy Knows Jamie”), ska-punk revival (“I Got My Tooth Removed”), whimsy (“Frog Song”) and Sleng Teng Riddim (“The Most Wanted Person In The United States”).
Though the album is ephemeral in length, expect to leave this show with infinite earworms. A patchwork album with flawless seams, 10,000 gecs is lively, clever and full of aural Easter eggs.
Opening is Machine Girl, and if you’ve seen any of their past performances in Orlando, you know the drill: Duck and cover.
8 p.m., Thursday, May 11, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $32-$42.
