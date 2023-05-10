100 Gecs and Machine Girl team up for a wild night of next-gen sound at Hard Rock Live

click to enlarge Photo by Chris Maggio 100 Gecs play the Hard Rock Live this week

Location Details Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal 407-351-5483 46 events 183 articles

Dylan Brady and Laura Les of 100 Gecs deliver a mean meme music machine with their second full-length albumAn amalgamation of memes as music, Gecs’ sophomore album humorously opens with the THX sound effect on “Dumbest Girl Alive” and leads Gec-heads haphazardly through moments of progressive rock, nü metal (“Billy Knows Jamie”), ska-punk revival (“I Got My Tooth Removed”), whimsy (“Frog Song”) and Sleng Teng Riddim (“The Most Wanted Person In The United States”).Though the album is ephemeral in length, expect to leave this show with infinite earworms. A patchwork album with flawless seams,is lively, clever and full of aural Easter eggs.Opening is Machine Girl, and if you’ve seen any of their past performances in Orlando, you know the drill: Duck and cover.