Why You Should Get into the Film Industry According to Mr. Wonderful

In an interview earlier this year, well-known business tycoon and Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary, aka “Mr. Wonderful,” said that film is the industry to be in! In the interview Kevin said if you had asked him three years ago what job to go into that you can get an education in, he would have said an engineer, but these days his go-to advice is to get into film. In the interview, he stated, “Since the pandemic hit, the number one demand I have for my companies are people that can take the concept of the business and tell a story about it.” Kevin went on to say, “If you are a good video editor, you’re in hot demand.” In another interview, Kevin stated he and his team are realizing just how much dough professionals in the film industry are really making these days. Kevin stated he and his team are all about paying top dollar for the best film content editors and producers!
Now, we all know that trusting a well-known business superstar with an estimated worth of over $400 million can be questionable, but let's talk about why Kevin's claim may just make sense. Since 2016, time spent watching videos has increased by over 249%, according to adweek.com, and in 2020 alone, that increased even more from 3.5 billion minutes to 12.2 billion minutes of watch time. On top of that, recent studies indicate that video is the future of marketing, showing that over 90% of consumers decide to buy a product based on video content vs. static ads.
Now that we know that film is probably where we want to be focusing our time, let’s talk about how to get into the film industry. F.I.R.S.T Institute is a premier digital media school headquartered in Orlando, Florida that offers on-campus and online learning options. F.I.R.S.T. offers a 10-month film program that will help you launch your career fast! With F.I.R.S.T. Institute's industry-trained professionals, learning film is fun, exciting, and hands-on. At F.I.R.S.T. they pride themselves on offering smaller class sizes to ensure the students each receive real-world training, preparing them for their future in the workforce of film. Reach out to F.I.R.S.T. today at first.edu and learn more about how you can start your film journey today!
