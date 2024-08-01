What to watch this week: New 'Unsolved Mysteries,' gritty Mexican police story 'Women in Blue,' Spongebob spin-off featuring Sandy Cheeks

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of

— Follow the Nepali climber as her personal path takes her from conquering Mount Everest to washing dishes in a Connecticut Whole Foods to attacking Everest a second time. The obvious inference here is that work- ing at Whole Foods must really suck. (Netflix)— Five new episodes call on the viewer for help in cracking a bunch of thorny cases, like an unidentified severed head and the murderous rampage of Jack the Ripper. A century and a half later, solving the Whitechapel killings is suddenly my problem? I’m still trying to handle being the only one who can prevent forest fires. (Netflix)— In 1971, four women joined the Mexican police force, only to discover their hiring was a PR move to distract the public’s attention from an ongoing killing spree. Now they work for me. My name is Charlie. (Apple TV+)— The 1940s is the time frame of a noir-influenced animated series that brings together three titans of genre storytelling: Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves. So of course Warner Brothers Discovery sold it off to Amazon as insufficiently commercial. Don’t worry, Bruce: You can come back to Max if you’re willing to flip Wayne Manor on a reality show. (Prime Video)— A detective tries to get to the bottom of a spate of ugly homicides that were committed along the Indonesia-Malaysia border. And of course the case forces her to reconcile some of the skeletons in her own closet, because the cops in all of these movies have murky pasts. So remember: If you get stopped for a busted taillight in the real world, just whip out the old “take the plank out of thine own eye” line and watch that ticket disappear! (Netflix)— The Japanese romance anime returns after a hiatus of 13 years. In related news, George R.R. Martin would like you to BACK THE EFF OFF. (Netflix)’s Enid, Emma Myers, puts lycanthropy aside to play a teen sleuth on the trail of a hometown killer. But I thought the hometown killers were the ones we all loved! Are we supposed to root for the visitors now? (Netflix)— Imagine a version ofin which the panelists are five social-media influencers. And I told you to “imagine” it because I wanted to give you an option other than actually watching. (Prime Video)— Relive all the excitement of the Chilean-Mexican singer’s 2021-22 tour of the Americas, which she undertook while about to give birth. Now that’s a switch: a touring artist experiencing a pregnancy instead of causing one. (Netflix)— Season 2 finds Rob Lowe’s tech-mogul character grooming his son to take over the company, should he be sent to jail for having blown up a rival’s car at the end of Season 1. Why didn’t he just offer to buy her a horse? (Netflix)— His contemporaries laud the achievements of the most successful and significant Indian filmmaker of our time — and maybe ever. He’s also perhaps the only A-list auteur to nameamong his all-time favorite films, but some- thing tells me Scorsese is just gonna look the other way at that shit. (Netflix)t and— In their ongoing quest to reassure us they aren’t more interested in quantity than quality, Netflix brings us even longer versions of Zack Snyder’s almost universally lambastedsimulacra. On the bright side, if you hate America’s protracted political campaigns, you now have something to keep you occupied all the way until November. (Netflix)— SpongeBob’s squirrel pal joins himin the spotlight as they travel to Texas to seek help in rescuing their home from extinction. Not sure that’s where I’d be seeking relief, but at least they just don’t hand you a copy of the Ten Commandments and wish you Godspeed. Yet. (Netflix)— After a six-year absence from stand-up, podcasting’s poster boy for the Dunning-Kruger Effect returns to the stage, lest we forget there’s something else he used to be dangerously inept at. Flashback: His very first special, released 24 years ago, was titled. Do we have to wait the full quarter-century to sue for false advertising? (Netflix)— Season 10 welcomes new arrival Marty the Party Cat, whose Party Room is able to accommodate whatever kind of soiree you have in mind. He just has to make regular kickbacks to the cops, because every single guest is underage. (Netflix)— In the latest “social survival” show from South Korea, a whopping 77 influencers with a combined 120 million followers compete to be declared the best at whatever it is they do. Watching somebody “influence” seems about as exciting as watching milk go bad, but where it gets challenging is trying to figure out when they’ve stopped. (Netflix)— Elementary-school golfer Gawain Nanaumi and his chief adversaryon the green, Lancelot Norman, head to the U.K. in Season 2, to continue the rivalry they exercised last time by playing in the Camelot Cup. Yeah, I’m sensing a theme here too. Now all this show needs is an English peasant to remind them that strange women lying in ponds distributing 9-irons is no basis for a system of government. (Netflix)