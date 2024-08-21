What to watch: 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 on Apple TV+; Adam Sandler's first stand-up special in six years on Netflix

click to enlarge image courtesy Apple TV+ "Only Murders in the Building" returns to Apple TV+ for a fourth season on Tuesday

Premieres Wednesday:

The Accident — Three Mexican families are rent asunder when a child’s birthday party ends in tragedy due to an improperly tethered bounce house. And you thought those gender-reveal soirees were dangerous! (Netflix)

Back to 15 — The show’s third and final season returns time traveler Anita to her 18th year, when she was an art student sharing a house with a bunch of friends. Ah, the salad days of pointillism and endlessly exchanged syphilis. (Netflix)

Nice Girls — The title’s a pun, see: Nice, France, is under threat of attack, and only two mismatched lady cops can save the day. (By implication, the seat of Italian art and architecture is under the watchful protection of Florence Pugh.) (Netflix)

Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE — Follow the year-long process by which a lineup of 20 hopefuls was whittled down to the six-member KATSEYE, America’s foray into K-pop. Right, because commingling our interests with Korea’s always turns out great for everybody. (Netflix)

Selenkay — Her family’s move to a mysterious village seems to unlock a young Argentinean girl’s supernatural power over water. Little is known about the show’s first-time director/writer, “Jaime Cameron.” (Disney+)

Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War — Ed Harris narrates a six-episode docuseries that promises to show how the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral nearly touched off a second Civil War. But to be fair, the South threatens to rise again more often than a guy on BlueChew. (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday:

Baby Fever — Season 2 of the Danish comedy-drama finds new mom Nana so desperate to get back to her job as a fertility doctor that she lets her own mother babysit. Wow, gutsy move entrusting your kid to the same person who screwed you up so bad. (Netflix)

GG Precinct — Taiwanese cops scramble to catch a killer who models his crimes after word games. This is probably the wrong time to mention my starter word in Wordle is “BUNDY.” (Netflix)

Pretty Guardian: Sailor Moon Cosmos: The Movie — Everybody’s favorite big-eyed superheroine has a real battle on her hands when the evil Shadow Galactica starts picking off her friends one by one. “I’ve never even met the woman!” pleads Monkey D. Luffy, who just can’t afford another hassle at this point. (Netflix)

Reasonable Doubt — In Season 2, Jax (Emayatzy Corinealdi) has to defend a friend who murdered her husband, all while attempting to salvage her own marriage. Hey, if it doesn’t work out, at least she has an expert she can turn to for help. (Hulu)

Secret Lives of Orangutans — David Attenborough narrates a documentary profile of a primate family that lives in the treetops of Sumatra. (Before you get any ideas, the rent there is sky-high too.) (Netflix)

That ’90s Show — Fun facts about Season 3: No. 1, it’s dropping two months earlier than planned; No. 2, Laura Prepon directed every episode; No. 3, nobody in the cast has raped anybody yet. Fingers crossed for when we finally hit the aughts! (Netflix)

Premieres Friday:

The Frog — Life becomes hell for the owner of a Korean vacation home when a strange tenant arrives for the summer. Among the show’s other surprises, we get to see Park Chan-yeol of K-pop group EXO carrying a sniper rifle. (“Stolen valor!” cries a jealous BTS, whose army service has carefully been restricted to PR duty.) (Netflix)

Hell Hole — A fracking operation in Serbia releases an ancient monster in a low-budget fright flick Collider calls “a playful horror romp unafraid to embrace its own silliness.” So why didn’t they name it Frackenstein? (Shudder)

Incoming — It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia writers Dave and John Chernin offer their view of high school, as seen through the eyes of two freshmen who are obsessed with crashing a big party. In my day, the main thing on the freshman mind was figuring out where in heck the locker was that you were going to spend the next four years getting stuffed into. (Netflix)

The Killer — John Woo remakes — excuse me, reimagines — his 1989 underworld classic, this time with a female lead in the person of Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones, the Fast saga). Not to be outdone, Luc Besson is hard at work on Le Bro Nikito. (Peacock)

Pachinko Season 2 — The multigenerational Korean drama finally returns after a hiatus of more than two years. Damn, in that time, you could have read the book and tossed in a little James Michener as a palate-cleanser. (Apple TV+)

The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat — The 2013 novel by Edward Kelsey Moore becomes a dramatic feature in which three Indiana women come to a crossroads in their decades-long friendship. Good thing they aren’t in Mississippi, because once they hit that crossroads, Legba would have hit them up to sell their souls for Robert Johnson’s tuning fork. (Hulu)

The Thaw — Season 2 brings Polish cop Katarzyna Zawieja (Katarzyna Wajda) closer to solving the mystery of who killed a young mother. If you think this show is moving slowly, imagine if the lead were J.D. Vance, and you had to watch him systematically interview everyone with a cat. (Max)

Tòkunbọ̀ — Nollywood introduces us to yet another former crook forced back into the game by threats against his family. What’s expected of this one: transporting a kidnap victim to her abductors on deadline. Listen, could be worse. They could have asked for a lift to the airport. (Netflix)

Premieres Saturday:

Bad Monkey — Vince Vaughn stars in an adaptation of Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 novel, which turns on the discovery of a disembodied human arm in the Florida Keys. Poor Carl must never have been to Fantasy Fest, because on the list of weird things you’ll see there, a severed limb ranks just below “surprisingly affordable conch fritters.” (Apple TV+)

Premieres Sunday:

City of God: The Fight Rages On — Two decades after Fernando Meirelles’ masterpiece, a sequel series catches us up on the lives of photographer Buscapé and the other denizens of Rio’s seediest suburb. In a surprise twist, the place has been gentrified to hell, and their biggest problem is the beet prices at Sprouts. (Max)

Premieres Monday:

Days of Our Lives Season 60 — Hooking up with his uncle’s mother may not have been the best decision Brady could have made, now that the two of them have run over Sarah in a drunken road accident. Remember when the worst you could expect of these May-December romances was having to explain what “brat” means? (Peacock)

click to enlarge image courtesy Netflix

Premieres Tuesday:

Adam Sandler: Love You — The erstwhile Canteen Boy returns to his roots for his first stand-up special in six years. Boy, time flies when you’re removing Murder Mystery 2 from your queue unwatched. (Netflix)

Horror’s Greatest — Experts in the field share their picks for the best cinematic fear-fests, both famous and obscure. Stick around for the humorous post-credit outtakes to hear Sheri Moon Zombie mistake giallo for a budget cabernet. (Shudder)

Only Murders in the Building — The show goes bicoastal in Season 4, sending Charles, Oliver and Mabel to L.A. for the filming of a movie based on their podcast at the same time they’re trying to solve the murder of Charles’ stunt double back in NYC. Meanwhile, somebody in Missouri is OD’ing on meth unnoticed, because the flyovers always get the crumbs. (Hulu)

Untold: Sign Stealer — Former Michigan Wolverines off-field analyst Connor Stallions pleads his case in public for the first time since he was accused of scoping rival teams’ signals. A man who can actually read signals — what’s not to love, eh ladies? (Netflix)