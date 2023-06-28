Uncomfortable Brunch screens 1980s indie hit 'The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover'

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Uncomfortable Brunch screens 'The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover' at the Enzian this weekend

Nothing goes together like transgressive cinema and eggs benny (bear with us here) … especially when the film in question is the stylish 1989 crime flickThe film takes place in a chic London restaurant, Le Hollandais (see!), co-owned by a loathsome gangster (Michael Gambon) who holds court there every night, attended by his resentful wife (Helen Mirren in high-glam Gaultier) and thuggish minions.Upon its release in 1989, it was practically a blockbuster by arthouse measures, and introduced director Peter Greenaway to wider American audiences. This one’s not streaming anywhere, kiddies, and it’s even fairly difficult to procure on Blu-ray, so this is a do-not-miss edition of Josh Martin and company’s still-going-strong Uncomfortable Brunch series.