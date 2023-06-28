2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Uncomfortable Brunch screens 1980s indie hit 'The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover'

All this and breakfast fare too

By on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Uncomfortable Brunch screens 'The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover' at the Enzian this weekend - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Uncomfortable Brunch screens 'The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover' at the Enzian this weekend
Nothing goes together like transgressive cinema and eggs benny (bear with us here) … especially when the film in question is the stylish 1989 crime flick The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover.

The film takes place in a chic London restaurant, Le Hollandais (see!), co-owned by a loathsome gangster (Michael Gambon) who holds court there every night, attended by his resentful wife (Helen Mirren in high-glam Gaultier) and thuggish minions.

Upon its release in 1989, it was practically a blockbuster by arthouse measures, and introduced director Peter Greenaway to wider American audiences. This one’s not streaming anywhere, kiddies, and it’s even fairly difficult to procure on Blu-ray, so this is a do-not-miss edition of Josh Martin and company’s still-going-strong Uncomfortable Brunch series.

Noon, Sunday, July 2, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, 407-629-0054, enzian.org, $11.
Event Details
Uncomfortable Brunch "The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover"

Sun., July 2, 11:59 a.m.

Enzian Theater 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$11
Location Details

Enzian Theater

1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

407-629-0054

10 events 163 articles
Enzian Theater

