Uncomfortable Brunch screens 1980s indie hit 'The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover'

The film takes place in a chic London restaurant, Le Hollandais (see!), co-owned by a loathsome gangster (Michael Gambon) who holds court there every night, attended by his resentful wife (Helen Mirren in high-glam Gaultier) and thuggish minions.
Upon its release in 1989, it was practically a blockbuster by arthouse measures, and introduced director Peter Greenaway to wider American audiences. This one’s not streaming anywhere, kiddies, and it’s even fairly difficult to procure on Blu-ray, so this is a do-not-miss edition of Josh Martin and company’s still-going-strong Uncomfortable Brunch series.
Noon, Sunday, July 2, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, 407-629-0054, enzian.org, $11.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter