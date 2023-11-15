The Cramps and the Mutants playing a mental hospital is the best concert film ever. See it Monday in Orlando.

'Somebody told me you people are crazy, but I'm not so sure about that'

By on Wed, Nov 15, 2023 at 12:37 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The wildest concert film ever screens at the Enzian Monday - Image courtesy the Enzian
Image courtesy the Enzian
The wildest concert film ever screens at the Enzian Monday
The greatest concert doc of all time? Unquestionably, yes.

Knock yourself out watching the cinematic Scorcese snooze-fest that is The Band’s The Last Waltz — except for Neil Young’s asteroid of cocaine hanging out of his nose that was barely edited out; that’s comedy gold, Jerry — we’re watching the accidental VHS masterpiece that is The Cramps’ Live at Napa State Mental Hospital.

To wit, somehow The Cramps and San Fran punk fellow travelers The Mutants wrangled an invite in 1978 to do a show at a Californian mental hospital. The resulting chaos — and there’s really no other way to put it — musical and otherwise, was captured by folks from Target Video (not the big-box store) along for the ride.

The end result was rough, though no one was really to blame: The tech was new, the scene was probably ridiculously disorganized (to put it lightly), and the line between audience and performer was nil. Watching it now is almost like watching a found-footage horror movie, but with the emphasis instead on music’s strange power to unite and make folks boogie.

This particular repackaging includes the unexpurgated Cramps footage from their performance and, just as crucial, the lost footage from the Mutants set.

Really, just essential viewing.

9:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 20, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org, $12.50.

Event Details
Music Mondays: "The Cramps and The Mutants: The Napa State Tapes"

Music Mondays: "The Cramps and The Mutants: The Napa State Tapes"

Mon., Nov. 20, 9:30 p.m.

Enzian Theater 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$12.50
Location Details

Enzian Theater

1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

407-629-0054

14 events 167 articles
Enzian Theater

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Orlando Film News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

What’s new on streaming this week, from ‘The Billionaire, the Butler, and the Boyfriend’ to ‘The Buccaneers’

By Steve Schneider

The Billionaire, the Butler, and the Boyfriend is the true story of L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt, who spent her money how she liked, TYVM

25th annual Central Florida Jewish Film Festival comes to Orlando Saturday

By Cameron Meier

'The Other Widow,' nominated for nine Israeli Oscars, screens Monday at Enzian.

Movie review: ‘Priscilla’ memorably re-creates the world of the teen who fell for Elvis

By Chuck Wilson

The birth of Lisa Marie changes things for Priscilla (Cailee Spaeny), but Elvis (Jacob Elordi) isn’t ready to grow up.

New on Netflix: In ‘Pain Hustlers,’ Emily Blunt joins a pharma company only to discover it’s a criminal enterprise

By Steve Schneider

Emily Blunt and Chloe Coleman in "Pain Hustlers"

Also in Movies

What’s new on streaming this week, from ‘The Billionaire, the Butler, and the Boyfriend’ to ‘The Buccaneers’

By Steve Schneider

The Billionaire, the Butler, and the Boyfriend is the true story of L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt, who spent her money how she liked, TYVM

Movie review: ‘Priscilla’ memorably re-creates the world of the teen who fell for Elvis

By Chuck Wilson

The birth of Lisa Marie changes things for Priscilla (Cailee Spaeny), but Elvis (Jacob Elordi) isn’t ready to grow up.

New on Netflix: ‘All the Light We Cannot See,’ adapted from the best-selling novel, debuts Thursday

By Steve Schneider

Mélanie Laurent directs herself in Wingwomen

New on Netflix: In ‘Pain Hustlers,’ Emily Blunt joins a pharma company only to discover it’s a criminal enterprise

By Steve Schneider

Emily Blunt and Chloe Coleman in "Pain Hustlers"
More

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us