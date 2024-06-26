'The Bear' returns on Hulu, NPR's Ari Shapiro takes over as host of 'The Mole' and Lady Jane Grey keeps her head on Prime Video

Premieres Wednesday:

Land of Women — To avoid the fallout of her husband's financial improprieties, New Yorker Eva Longoria absconds to a quaint winemaking town in Spain. That sounds much more romantic than ducking a fentanyl rap by hiding out at an Amscot in Plant City. (Speaking purely hypothetically, of course.) (Apple TV+)

Worst Roommate Ever — Season 2 shares four new true-life tales of nightmare cohabitants who do weird and disturbing stuff like ... well, "knocking on your bedroom door at odd hours and teasing your cats" is all we're being told at this point, but I'm pretty sure there's more to the story. Maybe murder? Or Bogarting the PlayStation? (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday:

The Bear — Carmy must have gotten out of that freezer he was locked in when Season 2 ended, since Season 3 finds tempers flaring among him and his team now that their new restaurant is open to the public. Prediction: It's all a deathbed hallucination, because he contracted hypothermia in there and a private-equity firm came along and Red Lobstered the crap out of the place. (FX on Hulu)

Breaking New Ground — Broadway titan Robert Hartwell fixes up his 200-year-old home over the course of six reality episodes. Meanwhile, the only thing most theater people own that's 200 years old is cereal. (Max)

Drawing Closer — A hit Japanese novel becomes a romantic weeper in which a young guy who has only a year to live falls for a girl who's been given six months. On the bright side, maybe she has a younger sister. (Netflix)

My Lady Jane — A playfully speculative series shows what would have happened had Jane Grey remained the queen of England rather than being beheaded. I dunno, that depends: Is this the timeline where she marries Cyclops, or the one where she and Magneto have hot dog fingers? (Prime Video)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 1, Part 2 — New episodes of the Arthurian-cum-New-Testament anime rejoin Percival as he pursues his destiny to cause the end of the world. Apparently, all he needed to have done was record a country album. (Netflix)

Supacell — A season's worth of drama and danger ensues when a quintet of Black Londoners suddenly develop extraordinary powers. Great, now they're going to have to spend all their time denying that they're taking opportunities from other, more qualified mutants. (Netflix)

That '90s Show — Part 2 features drop-in cameos by icons of the Scrunchie decade like Lisa Loeb, Carmen Electra and Jason Mewes. Oh, and Matt Rife is going to be in there too, I guess in his '90s form of a spermatozoa that relies heavily on crowd work. (Netflix)

Unicorn Academy, Chapter 2 — The sophomore season of the hit fantasy/adventure includes nine standard episodes, a 44-minute special and a package of digital shorts, music videos and character vlogs. Now you won't have to talk to your kids again until they're researching grad schools. (Netflix)

Premieres Friday:

The Devil's Bath — The true history of Austria in the 1700s is the impetus for a shocking tale in which a woman's dissatisfaction with her marriage spurs her to commit horrific acts. Two centuries later, Hitler would learn the key lesson of this ugly episode: Don't get hitched until you've loaded the last bullet in the chamber. (Shudder)

A Family Affair — Joey King has a lot to think about when she learns in the most disturbing way that the movie star she used to work for (Zac Efron) is sleeping with her mom (Nicole Kidman). "You mean they ask to borrow her ben wa balls?" OK, maybe the second most disturbing way. (Netflix)

Fancy Dance — Lily Gladstone of Killers of the Flower Moon plays an Indigenous woman who literally goes off the reservation to help her niece locate her missing mother. "Bold and confident," says Harper's Bazaar. "Hopelessly mid," says Custer Cosplay Monthly. (Apple TV+)

Juanpis González: The People's President — Political satire Colombian-style, with a 1 percenter discovering that it's easier to buy your way into high office than to stay there. Why bother with either? For a fraction of the price, you could rent a Supreme Court justice instead. (Netflix)

The Mole — Season 2 of the reboot invites 12 new contestants to root out the traitor in their midst. With NPR's Ari Shapiro taking over as host, expect the go-to strategy to become "torturing them with David Byrne interviews until they confess." (Netflix)

Òlòtūré: The Journey — A Nigerian reporter goes undercover to break up a human-trafficking operation. This high-tension drama series is a spinoff of the 2019 feature Òlòtūré, which in turn was inspired by the "special characters" function on your keyboard. (Netflix)

Owning Manhattan — Broker Ryan Serhant and his team try to claw their way to the top of the real-estate-reality heap by moving some of the most luxurious properties in New York. I hear there's a place with a gold-plated toilet that's going for $100 firm and a pack of smokes. (Netflix)

Savage Beauty — Will cosmetics magnate Don Bhengu (Dumisani Mbebe) be able to save his imperiled family business in Season 2? Or will we all be denied the luxury of strolling into Macy's two days before our girlfriend's birthday and announcing "I don't care what you sell me, as long as it's Nigerian?" (Netflix)

The Whirlwind — In this 12-episode political drama, a South Korean prime minister's plan to assassinate their country's president drives a wedge between him and his deputy. But we can get it down to eight episodes if the guy has the courage to do the right thing. (Netflix)

WondLa — Navigating an animated landscape of weird plant life and alien creatures, a teenage girl wonders if she's the last person on Earth. Hey, every kid feels that way! Put down the phone and help your mother with the dishes! (Apple TV+)

Premieres Monday:

Star Trek: Prodigy — Season 2 of the kid-targeted animated spinoff has already been shown on FranceTV — which came as quite the surprise to the show's creators, who hadn't even been warned. "Yeah, don't surprises suck?" sympathizes known Trekkie Emmanuel Macron. (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday:

Sprint: The World's Fastest Humans — Documentary cameras chase after some insanely committed athletes as they strive to run faster than anyone ever has before. But it's easy when your trainer is following you with a clipboard and asking, "Excuse me, are you registered to vote in the state of Florida?" (Netflix)