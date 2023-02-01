Premiering this week, docuseries ‘Gunther’s Millions’ exposes the fabulous life of the world’s richest dog

Premieres Wednesday:

Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa — In the Detective Conan anime series, the perpetrator of each crime was shown in flashbacks as a featureless, shadowy figure, to keep the mystery going. Now that storytelling device becomes a full-fledged character who gets to star in his own comedy-oriented series of adventures. If you've ever wanted to see "Not Me" from The Family Circus go on a killing spree, this is probably the closest you're going to get. (Netflix)

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6 — Top pastry chefs compete in a spin-off series that's arriving on American streaming just in time for us to catch the last go-'round for host Tom Allen. As opposed to Tim Allen, who merely wants to show you his cinnamon stick. (Netflix)

Gunther's Millions — A four-part docuseries exposes the fabulous life of the world's richest dog, Gunther VI, who's worth $400 million thanks to his canine grandfather having been named sole beneficiary in his wealthy owner's will. Great, so now not even being a very good boy is a damned meritocracy. (Netflix)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder — In Season 2 of the well-received revival, the kids are mystified when the hot new student they've been fawning over has eyes for geeky Zoey. Doubtless there'll be a valuable lesson taught about the unimportance of surface appearances, as soon as the writers are done mining the rich comic terrain of anyone with options digging a homely chick. (Disney+)

Taiwan Crime Stories — Tales of fraud, murder and even rape make up a dramatic anthology series that's presented in Mandarin and based on the true criminal history of Taiwan. Hey, Beijing: You still wanna come get your boys? They sound like more of a handful than George Santos. (Hulu)

Premieres Thursday:

Freeridge — This spinoff from the teen series On My Block is said to be more female-centric and lean more heavily into the realm of supernatural fantasy. A new quartet of kids find their lives turned upside down after they accidentally revive an ancient curse. Well, of course a show about teens and "the curse" is going to be girl-oriented. Just because the Joker can get pregnant now doesn't mean we all have to lose our minds! (Netflix)

Make My Day — Tired of anime series based on existing manga? Here's an original anime series created by ... a guy who's famous for manga. Yasuo Ohtagaki (Moonlight Mile) spins an all-new tale of prison labor conducted in secret on an icy alien planet. Gee, it's a wonder they were able to find animators who could relate to that concept at all. (Netflix)

Premieres Friday:

Dear Edward — Ann Napolitano's best-selling novel becomes a series, with newcomer Colin O'Brien in the lead role of a 12-year-old who has to adjust to his new life as the sole survivor of a tragic plane crash. But before you start feeling too sympathetic, just know the little bastard had been kicking the seat in front of him the entire time. (Apple TV+)

Harlem — It's Season 2 for Tracy Oliver's comedy about former NYU pals navigating their 30s, with our lead quartet facing a host of new challenges both personal and professional. If the show lasts until they're in their 50s, we might even get to see them pay off their student loans. (Prime Video)

Infiesto — Two Spanish detectives have a mystery to solve when a woman who had been thought dead turns up alive and well. Pardon me, but I fail to see how this is pressing police business. "I don't trust happy endings, Nestor ... somebody find me a corpse, before I start to question my purpose in life!" (Netflix)

True Spirit — Real events inspired this drama series about an Australian girl who sets out to become the youngest person ever to sail the globe on her own. Life hack from that kid from Dear Edward: Book a Carnival Cruise and let nature do the rest. (Netflix)