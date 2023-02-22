Now on Netflix, ‘Murdaugh Murders,’ another documentary on the notorious Southern family

Premieres Wednesday:

The Low Tone Club — Colombia is the source of a youth-oriented series in which a music teacher fights against her school's policy of only rewarding pupils whose work seems commercially viable. Wake up, academia! You could be missing the next Chris Gaines! (Disney+)

Melody — The true story of Latina popsters Yas Gagliardi and Sarah Lenore inspires a Spanish-language series that balances music, romance and social awareness. Guitar maker Gibson is said to be a sponsor — which probably explains why the girls' onscreen boos are named Les and Paul. (Prime Video)

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal — Three months after HBO Max had a go at the story, Netflix takes on South Carolina's embattled Murdaugh family in a three-part doc that examines their history of corruption and suspicious deaths. With young Alex Murdaugh on trial for murder at press time, there'll still be plenty to cover when Nick Jr. gets its turn. (Netflix)

The Strays — British actor/poet/playwright Nathaniel Martello-White wrote and directed this thriller about a private-school teacher whose life is interrupted by the arrival of an ominous pair of interlopers. Gosh, do Meghan and Harry have to be in everything now? (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday:

Bel-Air — The dramatic reboot of Fresh Prince gets a Season 2, welcoming original cast member Tatyana "Ashley" Ali in a newly created role. If there's a Season 3, expect to see Janet Hubert show up as a character who has osteoporosis and hates everyone. (Peacock)

Outer Banks — Season 4 of the treasure-hunting teen series finds the Pogues stranded on a desert island. And in a mirror-image subplot, the Pixies have to steal the Declaration of Independence. (Netflix)

The Reluctant Traveler — Eugene Levy assumes the mantle of the ugly American (acting!) in a travel series that finds him visiting places he's never been particularly fascinated by — and, if anything, is kind of scared of. Say what you will about Fred Willard, but at least he could feign an interest in all those countries outside Blaine he was never going to see. (Apple TV+)

Premieres Friday:

Bruiser — What happens when a bullied 14-year-old doesn't get the emotional support he needs from his own father, and has to turn to a mysterious adult who's new in town? John Mulaney had better learn Tae Kwon Do real quick, that's what. (Hulu)

The Consultant — Christoph Waltz plays the new head of a gaming firm, whose CV includes a number of dead bodies left in his wake. Then again, you pretty much know what you're in for when your boss puts up a sign in the break room that reads "Don't leave your half-eaten lunch in the fridge. FINISH HIM!" (Prime Video)

Die Hart: The Movie — Remember when select episodes of shows like The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and The Adventures of Superman would get slapped together into a "feature film" to make the producers some extra cash? That's what Kevin Hart has done with his 202 Quibi series, Die Hart, which offered a fictionalized portrayal of his transition from a comedy titan into an action star. Hey, if we're going to condense a show into its best parts and call it a work of cinema, I'm all-in for Game of Thrones: Those Three Seasons Before Winter. (Prime Video)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 — This document of the 2022 racing season depicts the dramatic upshot of "the biggest overhaul that the regulations have ever had." It's crazy that we ever thought letting those guys ride Big Wheels was a good idea. (Netflix)

Liaison — Imagine having to work with your ex. Day in, day out. Now imagine you're both government agents tasked with protecting Britain from cybercrime. Makes it easier to understand why those email alerts don't always make sense, doesn't it? "Your address has been found on the Dark Web, and also THAT BITCH WILL NEVER KNOW HOW TO GIVE HIM WHAT HE NEEDS." (Apple TV+)

Murder of God's Banker — Four documentary episodes investigate the 1982 death of Robert Calvi, a financier who was revealed to have ties to both the Mafia and the Vatican. Yes, this is the case that gave us Godfather III — but you can go on blaming Sofia Coppola if you want. (Paramount+)

Oddballs Season 2 — Welcome back to Dirt, Ariz., for more misadventures with James, the opinionated teenager who's outwardly just an undistinguished mass of all-white protoplasm. Hey, in Arizona, that description alone could get you elected to the statehouse. (Netflix)

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series — The exploits of Ash and Goh continue in Part 2 of Ultimate Journeys, which represents the 25th season of Pokémon and the third season of the Pokémon Journeys arc in particular. Having to know this stuff is why I huff. (Netflix)

We Have a Ghost — Moving into a haunted house makes a family internet stars but also draws the attention of the government, in a series that features David Harbour, Jahi Winston, Anthony Mackie and Tig Notaro in the lead roles. Since I tend to compare every one of these high-concept shows to some all-but-forgotten '60s sitcom, I guess you're expecting me to dismiss this one as a riff on The Ghost and Mrs. Muir. But I'm working on an analogy to Gentle Ben instead, just to keep you on your toes. (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday:

Too Hot to Handle Germany — Those notoriously passionate folk, the Germans, are the next to subject themselves to self-denial in search of a big cash payout. Can a cast of frustrated Gunthers and Bettinas abstain from all forms of sex on their getaway to a tropical resort? Especially when they can't even channel their desires into annexing a neighboring island? (Netflix)