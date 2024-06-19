Not content with smash hit 'Bridgerton,' Shonda Rhimes brings 'Black Barbie: A Documentary' to Netflix

Premieres Wednesday:

Black Barbie: A Documentary — Did you know there wasn't a Barbie doll of color until 1980? Shonda Rhimes sure does, because she's executive-produced an entire documentary about it. And do you know how she's been promoting it? By dogging Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie as overrated and overblown. Next month on Netflix: Martin Scorsese presents the life of comics Jack "King" Kirby! (Netflix)

Inheritance — After a Polish game-show host passes away, his relatives learn his fortune has been earmarked for whomever can solve the crazy puzzle he's left behind. See, when Chuck Woolery kicks the bucket, all you're going to have to do is watch a short video by Dinesh D'Souza. (Netflix)

Kleks Academy — An outwardly ordinary teenage girl enrolls in a wizarding academy in this updated adaptation of the novels by Polish author Jan Brzechwa. The best part is that we don't have to worry he'll out himself as a transphobe like J.K., because he died in 1966. (But burn those diaries, Poles, just in case.) (Netflix)

Love Is Blind Brazil: A Fresh Start — Season 4 emphasizes contestants who have tripped on their way to the altar (metaphorically speaking) or have otherwise had their heart broken, yet who are willing to take another shot at relationship bliss. You know: estúpidos! (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday:

The Accidental Twins — When you've grown up thinking you're one of a pair of fraternal twins, you probably don't assume the hospital made a mistake and you have an actual identical twin out there. And you really don't assume the same fate befell the guy you've always thought was your brother. Yet that's exactly what happened to the four Colombian men who are the subjects of this documentary, which complicates the eternal "nature vs. nurture" debate with the head-scratching geometry of a game of Connect Four. Pretty sneaky, sis! (I mean "bro.") (Netflix)

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders — The latest reality show takes us into the working and personal lives of the NFL's favorite sideline candy. Back when TV still gave a shit, they actually made movies of the week about stuff like this. Now they're so cheap that the closest we're gonna get to a remake of The Day After is reelecting Trump. (Netflix)

Hart to Heart — Kevin's guests in Season 4 include George Lopez, Judd Apatow, Niecy Nash and Ben Affleck. "So, Ben ... how much of a bath did you take on those J.Lo tickets?" (Peacock)

Kota Factory — The stakes are raised even higher in Season 3 of the drama series that shows students vying for admission to the elite Indian Institute of Technology — a pursuit that's made to feel all the more serious by being shot entirely in black and white. There you go again, Netflix, pandering to the masses with your cheap thrills. (Netflix)

Megamind Rules! — As Season 1 continues, the villain-turned-hero is still fighting to stop his evil former pals from wreaking havoc on their city. DreamWorks is already talking about a Season 2, but I wouldn't bet on it happening, because today's America clearly hates a traitor. (Peacock)

Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini — In late 2016, 34-year-old Californian Sherri Papini went missing. She showed up three weeks later, claiming to have escaped from kidnappers. It took the authorities nearly six years to crack the case, but you can get to the bottom of it in mere hours if you watch this three-part docuseries. And now you're kicking yourself for having wasted all that time on Casey Anthony. (Hulu)

Premieres Friday:

Bread & Roses — When the U.S. finally pulled out of Afghanistan and the Taliban captured Kabul in August 2021, it dealt a major blow to the cause of women's rights in that country. And we should definitely stay laser-focused on that catastrophe for the foreseeable future, since everything's just rainbows and vibrators for the gals here at home. (Apple TV+)

Gangs of Galicia — A Spanish lawyer tries to avenge her father's murder by going undercover with a drug cartel, only for things to get even more complicated when she falls for the kingpin's son. Call that a dilemma if you want, but it got Kimberly Guilfoyle out of San Francisco. (Netflix)

Trigger Warning — Jessica Alba plays a special forces soldier who runs afoul of the criminal element in her hometown as she searches for answers in the death of her father. What is this, theme week? I haven't seen this many dads dropping dead at the same time since Hootie reunited. (Netflix)

The Victims' Game — Back after a whopping four years, the Chinese thriller series returns in Season 2 to find Fang Yi-jen (Chang Hsiao-chuan) no longer a forensic detective, but the prime suspect in a string of murders instead. Talk about downward mobility: That's like giving up your job as a lobbyist to run for Congress. (Netflix)

Premieres Saturday:

Rising Impact — In the first anime adaptation of Nakaba Suzuki's hit manga, a third-grader strives to become the greatest golfer at an elite academy. God, golf? I never thought I'd say this, but couldn't it at least be soccer?? (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday:

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge — Documentary cameras check in with the legendary designer as she prepares for her 50th-anniversary exhibition — a fine moment to reflect on the fashion revolution she instigated with the creation of the wrap dress. Meanwhile, there's still no plaque in Vegas for the guy who invented parachute pants. (Disney+)

Kaulitz & Kaulitz — Twin brothers Bill and Tom take time out from their duties as singer and guitarist of Germany's Tokio Hotel to star in their very own reality series. If you want to know what the Gallaghers are up to these days, keep watching Forensic Files II. (Netflix)

TikTok Murders — As social-media star Jinnkid, Ali Abulaban delighted his followers with impressions of Scarface and other priceless content. In real life, he was an alleged batterer who ended up standing trial for the murders of his wife, Ana, and another man. The verdict was announced last month, so you can either watch this documentary to find out what happened, or you can just use Google. (If the gubmint hasn't outlawed that yet too!) (Peacock)