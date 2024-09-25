New on Netflix: Will Ferrell's bittersweet trans road movie, 'Will and Harper'; LeBron James' indigenous hoop dreams 'Rez Ball'

Premieres Wednesday:

Jailbreak: Love on the Run — Two years ago, Alabama corrections officer Vicki White fell in love with accused murderer Casey White (no relation) and helped him escape from prison. The cross-country man- and womanhunt that ensued is the subject of this documentary, which is said to focus on the love story at the heart of the tale. Or if you're in the mood for something slightly less perverse, you could just wait a week for that new Joker movie to come out. (Netflix)

Midnight Family — An all-Hispanic cast interprets the story of a Mexican medical student who moonlights with her family's private ambulance business. Following them closely at all times is the show's comic-relief character, shady personal-injury lawyer Juan Newlin. (Apple TV+)

Mr. McMahon — The tenure of the execrable Vince McMahon atop the WWE is revisited in a docuseries that includes commentary and analysis from wrestling insiders like Hulk Hogan. Is this their idea of a character witness? Because it's kind of like having Fred Durst give us his opinion of Aaron Lewis. (Netflix)

We Were Kings — The ironclad rule a trio of friends exerts over their Mexico City neighborhood begins to crumble when love gets in the way. Jeepers, fellas: Did you forget it's supposed to be "thuggin' before huggin'"? (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday:

Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell — This feature-film spinoff of the Thai series Bangkok Breaking chronicles the desperate hours of a first-responder-turned-food-deliveryman who gets caught up in a kidnapping. Can't wait for the American remake, Uber Eats: 2 Fat 2 Furious. (Netflix)

Colin From Accounts — In Season 2, Gordon and Ashley try to regain custody of the title terrier, but its new owner won't budge. To be fair, there's nothing he can do at this point, because he already shipped the critter off to a Shake Shack in Springfield, Ohio. (Paramount+)

Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale — A young South Korean who dreams of marrying her rich and handsome boss faces an unexpected complication when she learns he's already engaged to someone else. Hey, way to read the cultural moment, Korea. Can't wait for your bleeding-edge documentary about the wisdom of letting women have credit cards. (Paramount+)

Everything Calls for Salvation Season 2 — After a hiatus of nearly two years, the Italian medical drama returns, with former mental patient Daniele now balancing the demands of his new job as a nurse with the trials of parenthood. Damn, that's a pretty respectable set of troubles for a loony. If you want a career and a family of your own, I guess the lesson is to flush your clozapine stash pronto. (Netflix)

Finding Ola — Our Egyptian heroine is preoccupied with saving her failing business in Season 2, but she might be persuaded to make some time in her schedule to give love another shot too. Focus, Ola! Make sure you're solvent before you do something else that's sure to drain your bank account. (Netflix)

An Invisible Victim: The Eliza Samudio Case — Fourteen years later, there's new information to share in the shocking kidnapping and murder of the Brazilian model/soccer girlfriend, whose body was never found. If this has something to do with the Boar's Head recall, I'm going to need a minute. (Netflix)

Nobody Wants This — Kristen Bell and Adam Brody co-star as a truly mismatched couple: He's a renegade rabbi and she's a loud-and-proud agnostic. They make it work by agreeing he can only pray in front of her when they have to drive past the Nazi protesters on their way to the Altamonte Mall. (Netflix)

A True Gentleman — True love comes to a Turkish gigolo, necessitating a complete reevaluation of his plans and priorities. Does he get out of the game entirely, or does he just switch her to "friends and family" on PayPal? (Netflix)

click to enlarge photo courtesy Netflix LeBron James and Sterlin Harjo team up on "Rez Ball"

Premieres Friday:

Ayla & the Mirrors — Following the death of her father, a rich girl discovers she's developed the power to feel the emotions of others through music. So basically, she's become as annoying as the average Ed Sheeran fan. (Disney+)

The Great British Baking Show — Contestants in Season 12 include a menswear designer of Dutch descent and a Slovakian-born true-crime aficionado. As the saying goes, better Czech yourself before you cake-wreck yourself. (Netflix)

Gyeongseong Creature — Season 2 of the history-based South Korean horror thriller hurtles the action forward to 2024, introducing us to a new set of main characters who look surprisingly identical to the ones we met in 1945. Sounds like Seoul is finally closing the gap with Beverly Hills when it comes to plastic surgery. (Netflix)

Lísàbí: The Uprising — The struggles of West Africa's Yoruba people are dramatized in the first of two biopics about the great emancipator who helped them shake off the tyrannical Alaafin of Oyo. Star/executive producer Adedimeji Lateef says the film will resonate with anyone who understands "the consequences of condescending captivity." Got it covered, Ade: I just paid my streaming bill. (Netflix)

Rez Ball — Producer LeBron James and co-writer Sterlin Harjo (of Reservation Dogs) team up for a series about Native American high-school basketball players that's already being described as "an Indigenous Friday Night Lights." That's all well and good, but I'm holding out for that "Freaks and Geeks for the undocumented." (Netflix)

Will & Harper — Will Ferrell is getting tons of credit from critics and social-justice advocates for taking an active role in introducing his longtime writing partner, Harper Steele, to the world as a trans woman. But let's see if he stays so tolerant when she refuses to get OFF THE TOOLSHED. (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday:

Making It in Marbella — The latest real-estate reality show has Swedish brokers selling properties in one of the most coveted vacation spots in Spain. So what are the Spanish brokers doing, hawking timeshares in Ormond Beach? (Netflix)

Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country — The comedian and podcaster turns the mic over to a room of ordinary Americans, to find out what they think about everything from immigration to crypto. Please, not during Undecided Voter Season! (Netflix)