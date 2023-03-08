New on Netflix: ‘Outlast,’ the latest chunk of ‘You,’ and plenty of other streaming debuts

Premieres Wednesday:

The Challenge: World Championship — In the latest wrinkle on the enduring reality franchise, legendary competitors from past seasons pair up with MVPs from international editions of the show. Participants this time include Jodi Weatherton, Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio and ... wait a minute! Those are characters from SCTV! (Paramount+)

Faraway — A German woman absconds to the Croatian island her late mother had left her, only to discover that a mysterious hunk already lives there. Seriously, when did the streaming medium become convinced that squatting is the height of romance? (And in related matters, did I pay too much for that Airbnb?) (Netflix)

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared — A ninth-anniversary docuseries investigates the loss of the Malaysia Airlines flight that went missing in 2014 with 239 people aboard. I'm glad we're thinking about this again, because for a while, I was worried it had fallen victim to our great national Malays. (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday:

School Spirits — High school is limbo in a YA series about a girl who's trying to learn the secret of her own death. Good thing she isn't stuck in a charter school, because then she wouldn't be learnin' nuttin.' (Paramount+)

You: Season 4 Part 2 — Now that he's discerned the identity of London's Eat-the-Rich killer, the onus is on Joe (Penn Badgley) to get the guy to stop, lest he ruin his life. Yes, his life. This show's priorities are just so gosh-darn adorable. (Netflix)

Premieres Friday:

Chang Can Dunk — An ostracized 16-year-old Asian-American puts his hopes in basketball to win the heart of his crush and defeat his chief rival. Seems to me we used to have martial arts for this, but I guess it only works for the Italian kids. (Disney+)

The Glory Part 2 — This Korean revenge drama was such a hit when it premiered last December that it's already back to chart the progress of Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo) in turning the tables on the bullies who made her childhood a living hell. Three months is a pretty quick turnaround for getting even, don't you think? You and I have been waiting our whole lives, and all we have to show for it is vicarious thrills over the success of Amy Schneider. (Netflix)

Outlast — Gosh, what an original term to apply to a reality competition. A bunch of amateur survivalists are dropped off in frigid Alaska and have to forge productive alliances to come out on top. Even better idea: Outwit, Outplay, Outkast, in which you see how far your buddy can take you without your ever actually having to be in the same room with him. (Netflix)

UnPrisoned — The experiences of author and relationship guru Tracy McMillan become a sitcom about a single mom (Kerry Washington) whose life is upended when her ex-con of a father (Delroy Lindo) moves in with her and her teenage son. Aaaaand just like that, Tucker Carlson doesn't think Chelsea Handler has the worst household in America anymore. (Hulu)

Premieres Tuesday:

Ariyoshi Assists — Legendary Japanese TV host Hiroiki Ariyoshi finds himself in the second-banana role for a change, training a bunch of artists and athletes to do his job for him via some typically crazy activities. Imagine Stephen Colbert making Patrick Mahomes eat dog food and you'll understand why America doesn't know how to have fun. (Netflix)

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle — Fresh from his Orlando debut at Amway, the perennially shirtless comic/podcaster (and former FSU party boy) updates another audience on his latest exploits, including his family's misadventures at an escape room. Listen, Bert, I know downtown Orlando might have felt like an escape room, but you were honestly free to go at any time. (Netflix)

NHL Big City Greens Classic — While grown-ups watch the Washington Capitals play the New York Rangers on ESPN and ESPN+, kids get to take in a real-time, animated version of the very same game, with the added attraction of characters from Big City Greens playing alongside the real ones. What a great idea for the future of televised sports! You could absolutely get me interested in football if there were a chance of seeing that new Barney have his spine pulled out through his throat. (ESPN+ and Disney+)