New on Netflix: Jeff Goldblum loses his marbles as Zeus in 'KAOS,' premiering Thursday

Premieres Wednesday:

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun — A four-part retrospective of the '90s phenomenon features interviews with just about everybody who was involved — except David Hasselhoff. Come on, that's like doing a documentary on the Dark Ages and not talking to leprosy. (Hulu)

Untamed Royals — In this Mexican series, good-for-nothing rich kids use their social position as a shield to go on a crime spree at the expense of the less fortunate. Hey, remember when Paris Hilton had her own nightclub on Church Street? Just crossed my mind. No reason. (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday:

Chastity High — Social media erupts in controversy when students at an elite Japanese school violate a policy that the boys and girls have to keep their hands off each other. Boy, talk about a roundabout way of pushing the gay agenda. (Netflix)

Cookie Monster's Bake Sale: Back to School — The new educational year is the theme of this sequel to last year's hybrid reality/spoof show that had some of the Sesame Street gang presenting their own baking competition while helping raise funds for a track team. Anybody else get the feeling Tim Walz would practically hyperventilate at the mere thought of this? (Max)

Gary — The cause of Gary Coleman's death is officially listed as an epidural hematoma, but this muckraking doc points to something more sinister. Weird fact: Nobody's quite sure what happened to his ashes. And believe me, a lot of people have been hunting low and lower for them. (Peacock)

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack — Naseeruddin Shah headlines a nail-biter of a series based on the 1999 skyjacking that ended up lasting a full seven days. Yes, it's always nerve-wracking when a hostage situation lasts longer than the boarding process at MCO. (Netflix)

Represent — In Season 2, France's first Black president faces a host of obstacles, from the delicate protocol of international relations to death threats from the less satisfied members of his constituency. The ace up his sleeve: going back to identifying as Indian. (Netflix)

KAOS — Three humans band together to stave off a potential apocalypse when the Greek god Zeus starts to lose his marbles. In the role of Zeus is Jeff Goldblum — because when the world is ending, absolutely anything is fair game! (Netflix)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — The most expensive TV series ever made lost more than half its viewers by the end of Season 1. And with Sauron taking center stage in Season 2, it sounds like just about everybody is going to be watching out of only one eye. (Prime Video)

Terminator Zero — Just when you thought Hollywood had run out of ways to milk the Terminator franchise, here comes its very own anime series, with Timothy Olyphant voicing the title role and Rosario Dawson as a Japanese AI that could be just as dangerous as Skynet. "Right, but I'm the asshole." — TikTok. (Netflix)

Premieres Friday:

A-List to Playlist — Korean actor Choe Jung-seok has just 100 days to reintroduce himself as a professional singer, with an album's worth of original tunes and a promotional campaign all mapped out. Seems kind of pointless in a country where Spotify takes 99 percent of your streams and your first-born male child. (Netflix)

Breathless — ER goes Spanish as the staff of a Valencia hospital strives to balance their devotion to their patients with professional intrigue and workplace romance. If the show's a hit, star Najwa Nimri could become her country's George Clooney. And then Prime Minister Sánchez will really have to watch his step! (Netflix)

The Deliverance — Lee Daniels of Empire and Precious fame directs the story of an Indiana family who believe they're being pursued by demons. In a show of great restraint, Daniels has cast Mo'Nique as a sympathetic social worker, and not as the Devil himself. (Netflix)

K-Pop Idols — Gain a deeper appreciation for the cute-as-a-button musical genre by going behind the scenes with superstars Jessi, CRAVITY and BLACKSWAN. The underdog, of course, is Jessi, who's had to endure the potentially crippling handicap of going through life with normal capitalization. (Apple TV+)

(Un)Lucky Sisters — Two Argentinian siblings face a moral quandary when they find a cache of millions hidden in their late father's home and can't decide if they have a right to claim it as their own. Things must be really different in Argentina, because in my old neighborhood, the only question mark about a family fortune was whether you were morally justified in having your folks offed so you could get your hands on it. (Netflix)

Premieres Monday:

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef — Declared persona non gluttona by Nathan's, champion hot-dog scarfer Joey Chestnut finds a new forum in which to take on old rival Takeru Kobayashi — one where they don't care if you endorse plant-based alternatives as long as you're willing to stick to beef on the day. But you know what they say about eating meat: Fifty bucks is 50 bucks! (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday:

Last One Standing — The third season is the last for the Japanese hybrid show in which top comics are cast in a crime drama but get the hook if their ad libs aren't funny. Can't wait for the American knockoff starring the Uvalde Police Department, because those guys can shuck and jive like nobody's business. (Netflix)

Phil Wang: Wang In There, Baby! — The British comic riffs on his status as a minor celebrity from the stage of the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, the replica Jacobean theater at Shakespeare's Globe complex. Yes, this is definitely what the Elizabethans had in mind, at least on nights when they couldn't book bear-baiting. (Netflix)

Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer — The controversial goalkeeping great looks back on a career that's seen her clash with everyone from her husband to Megan Rapinoe to the producers of Dancing With the Stars. And now that she has your attention, she'd like to share a few things that piss her off about Bluey. (Netflix)