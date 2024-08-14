New on Netflix: 'Emily in Paris' goes to, uh, Italy; Laci and Scott Peterson get dueling docs; 'Bel-Air' returns for a third season

Premieres Wednesday:

American Murder: Laci Peterson — Six days before her (ahem!) surviving spouse gets to plead his case on Peacock, here's a three-episode reexamination of pregnant wife Laci's 2002 disappearance, with commentary from her mother, and her childhood friends and ... well, basically, "all the loved ones who didn't kill her." (Netflix)

Daughters — Girls whose fathers are in prison prepare for a big Daddy-Daughter Dance that's been set up to help them preserve some semblance of a normal family structure. It's actually a good deal less creepy than a purity ball, because by the time the first number starts playing, Pop is already married to some guy named Butch. (Netflix)

Worst Ex Ever — This offshoot series from Worst Roommate Ever focuses on relationships gone shockingly awry, in ways that go all the way up to murder. Listen, at this point, if they even try to change the way my toilet paper hangs, I call the cops. (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday:

Bel-Air — Will is entering his first summer as a transplant to tony L.A. as the dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air begins its third season. Meanwhile, America still hasn't gotten that true-crime version of Living Single it's been dying for. (Peacock)

Emily in Paris — Emily's travels take her from France to Italy in Part 1 of Season 4, and of course the prospect of a new romance is dangling temptingly in her face. Or that could just be just some Italian pedestrian's creepy way of saying hello, because I hear guys get away with murder over there. (Netflix)

Hop — As Season 1 continues, Hop the frog is still helping preschoolers navigate the challenges they face in the 21st century. You know, like which med school to pre-apply to. Hop to it, kids! (Max)

Kengan Ashura Season 2, Part 2 — The manga-turned-anime series reaches its end as the Kengan Annihilation Tournament awards victory to the best underground fighter ... and death to everyone else. Don't you love trickle-down unarmed combat? (Netflix)

click to enlarge photo courtesy Netflix Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry and J.K. Simmons star in "The Union," premiering Friday

Premieres Friday:

Dancing Village: The Curse Begins — The latest from Indonesian horror director Kimo Stamboel takes us to the island of Java, where an unlucky young woman is threatened by a hex that forces you to dance for the rest of your life. Sounds like we may have just figured out why Madonna is still at it. (Shudder)

I Can't Live Without You — In order to save his marriage, a high-strung Argentinian enters a recovery program to rid him of his addiction to his cell phone. I understand that in cases where cold turkey seems too risky, they wean you off the habit by switching you to an Android. (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars — The title of "Queen of the Mothertucking World" is up for grabs as 12 international drag experts meet in a contest of moxie and theatrical femininity. So basically, it's like the Olympics all over again. (Paramount+)

The Union — Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry and J.K. Simmons star in an action comedy about a blue-collar New Jerseyan who gets caught up in the U.S. espionage game thanks to his high-school sweetheart. See, this is why you should automatically block anyone from your hometown on Facebook. (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday:

Face to Face With Scott Peterson — In his first on-camera interview in 21 years, the convicted murderer tries to poke holes in the case against him. Just a thought: We probably need to reexamine the Son of Sam law now that just about every one of these guys is getting his own soapbox on streaming. I really don't want to see Mark David Chapman become the arbiter of what is and isn't cake. (Peacock)

Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry — The actor/comic takes to the stage of Chicago's Green Mill for his latest stand-up special. Direction is by his pal John Mulaney, whose recent Everybody's in LA livestream benefited from Kerman's writing and performing skills. But wait: If everybody's in LA, who was filling those seats in Chicago? Skrulls? (Netflix)

Muslim Matchmaker — Professional matchmakers Hoda Abrahim and Yasmin Elhady help Muslim-Americans find spouses in a way that conforms to their faith and upbringing. I understand there's going to be a similar show for Southern Baptists, and that it's going to be set entirely at a shooting range. (Hulu)

Terror Tuesday: Extreme — An eight-episode Thai anthology dramatizes real-life tales of the supernatural that were originally shared on the radio show of the same name. And if it was on the radio, it HAS to be true. Ask any crisis actor! (Netflix)

Untold: The Murder of Air McNair — NFL quarterback Steve McNair took the Tennessee Titans to their only Super Bowl, only to be shot dead by his mistress — allegedly because she suspected him of being involved in a second extramarital affair with someone else. This documentary retrospective of his life and career will leave you with no doubt that LGBT players are ruining the moral integrity of the game. (Netflix)