click to enlarge Photo by Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix All the Light We Cannot See premieres Thursday

(NOTE: All premiere dates remain subject to change as SAG-AFTRA remains on strike. Remember, if you saw Melissa Gilbert dressed as Laura Ingalls on Halloween, you need to report her to Fran Drescher.)

Premieres Wednesday :

Behind the Attraction — Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Indiana Jones Adventure are among the subjects as Season 2 continues to spotlight the creation and maintenance of great Disney rides. (OK, maybe "maintenance" is a stretch.) (Disney+)

Black Cake — A family recipe is part of the complicated legacy a Caribbean woman leaves for her daughters in this adaptation of the book by Charmaine Wilkerson. If the series is a hit, brace yourself for the spinoff game show, Is It Black Cake? (Hulu)

Ink Master — DJ Tambe moves from past champion to judge for Season 15. The winner once again gets $250,000. And hepatitis! (Paramount+)

Locked In — Famke Janssen is the mother-in-law from hell to a young woman whose unhappy new marriage leads to not only familial recrimination but murder. Gosh, all Jennifer Lopez had to deal with was Jane Fonda. (Netflix)

Love Island Games — Past contestants from the various international editions of the show return for another shot at hooking up, this time with the added challenge of having to participate in solo and group competitions. Please, God, let one of them involve a crossbow. (Peacock)

Mysteries of the Faith — The religious set will be glued to their screens as intrepid investigators explore the alleged power of ancient Catholic artifacts. Featured relics include the Crown of Thorns, the Holy Grail and Martin Scorsese. (Netflix)

Nouvo Olimpo — In the latest LGBTQ feature from Italian-Turkish director Ferzan Ozpetek, two young men fall in love in the late '70s, lose contact, and are then reunited 30 years later. Turns out they were still going to the same club, but one had just switched to bingo night. (Netflix)

Wingwomen — French filmmaker/actor Mélanie Laurent directs herself in the story of two lady thieves who team up with a mouthy getaway driver to pull a last job they expect to be a piece of gâteau. Wanna bet it instead proves to be a real merde pastry? (Netflix)

click to enlarge photo courtesy Netflix Mélanie Laurent directs herself in Wingwomen

Premieres Thursday :

All the Light We Cannot See — Morrissey teams up with Andrea Bocelli for a concert from ... nah, even I can't get away with that. What we have here instead is an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about the relationship that forms between a blind French girl and a reluctant Nazi boy as World War II winds to a close. Direction is by Shawn Levy of the Night at the Museum movies. On second thought, my concert idea doesn't sound quite so far-fetched. (Netflix)

Onimusha — The Capcom video-game franchise based on the great heroes of Japanese history becomes an anime series. This installment pits samurai and swordsmen against a zombie plague, which makes me think there are things about Japanese history we're not being taught over here. (Netflix)

Premieres Friday :

Blue Eye Samurai — Seventeenth-century Japan provides the setting for the animated adventures of a woman who disguises herself as a man to find and kill her biological father. Co-creator Amber Noizumi describes the show as "Kill Bill meets Yentl." Papa, can you hear me? No you can't, because I've been trained to make less sound than a falling rose petal when I cut your head off. (Netflix)

Daily Dose of Sunshine — A Korean webtoon is the source material for a series in which a kindly psychiatric nurse dispenses good vibes to her patients. And when I say good vibes, I mean "massive doses of Xanax." (Netflix)

Ferry the Series — As Belgium's Undercover saga continues, mobster Ferry Bouman has to balance the allure of becoming a big-time ecstasy dealer against the possibility of losing his girl. Split the difference: Sell loosies and call the escort service? (Netflix)

Invincible Season 2 Part 1 — Back after a two-year hiatus, the transgressive superhero series introduces Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy, a villain with the power to travel between universes. In the last of these four new episodes, he's seen working at Disney Springs and trying to explain to guests that no, Spider-Man lives just up the road. (Prime Video)

Nyad — Annette Bening is Diana Nyad and Jodie Foster plays her coach in a dramatization of the 60-year-old's attempt to finally swim from Florida to Cuba. It's like the extreme-sports equivalent of realizing you got on the wrong I-4 ramp because everybody is going the other way. (Netflix)

Quiz Lady — Squabbling sisters (Awkwafina, Sandra Oh) have to overcome their differences and win big on a game show so they can pay off their mother's gambling losses and ransom their kidnapped cat. In the first draft, they were trying to settle their student debt, but somebody decided that was too far-fetched. (Hulu)

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson and Chaka Khan are among the performers as the controversial event moves from HBO to Disney+. Also making a move: Jann Wenner, now in charge of the valet parking. (Disney+)

Selling Sunset — The OC office is seriously outpacing the L.A. office in Season 7, so much so that the former might absorb the latter. Sure hope it doesn't, because it's going to be hard for them to take the Dunder-Mifflin approach and just run off whoever's been packing on the pounds. (Netflix)

Sly — Documentarian Thom Zimmy told People that filming this intimate portrait of Sylvester Stallone revealed to him how much of the Italian Stallion's own life had gone into each of his pictures. Can't wait to hear how dumping his first wife after receiving those nudes of Brigitte Nielsen informed the subtext of Cobra. (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday :

De La Calle — Explore the roots of Latino urban music in a globetrotting cultural travelogue prepared by journalist/director Nick Barili. Features interviews with artists like Fat Joe, Average Joe and Joe Who's Going Through Some Things So He'd Prefer You Not Focus on His Appearance Right Now, Thanks. (Paramount+)