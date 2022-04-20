New on Netflix: After three years, time-loop dramedy ‘Russian Doll’ is finally back for a second season

This week's streaming premieres you don't want to miss

Premieres Wednesday: The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans — Cast members from the 2000 season reunite to share fond memories and settle old scores. Hey, Anne Rice had a cameo that season! If they can summon up her spirit, I'll definitely be watching. (Paramount+)

Russian Doll — After a wait of three years, the time-loop dramedy is back for a second season, in which it's revealed that Natasha Lyonne's Nadia has finally been able to move past the fateful events of her 36th birthday. But while that might seem to be cause for celebration, it's merely deposited her in the thick of a whole new metaphysical predicament. Thus proving something I've always said: Don't expect anything good to happen after your mid-30s. (Netflix)

Yakamoz S-245 — You know Into the Night, the Belgian series about airplane passengers who fight to survive an extinction-level event when the sun goes kablooey? Well, here's a spinoff series about some people trying to weather the same cataclysm by boarding a submarine. If it's a hit, we'll be seeing follow-ups that take place everywhere you can go to avoid the daylight. Can I recommend Hot Topic? (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday: Bang Bang Baby — The Italy of the 1980s is the setting for this series about a teenage girl who relies on the music and TV of her day to keep her centered after she falls in with the Mafia. There's a switch: relying on popular entertainment to take you away from organized crime. (Amazon Prime)

Captive Audience — With so many true-crime shows vying for our eyeballs, it was only a matter of time before they started going all meta on us. This three-episode docuseries revisits the story of child kidnapping victim Steven Stayner (of I Know My Name Is Steven renown), but with special emphasis on the impact the media coverage of the case had on him and his family. Given that his older brother, Cary, is now on death row for murdering four women, the answer is clearly not "They all got jobs with Nancy Grace and lived happily ever after." (Hulu)

The Flight Attendant — In Season 2, Kaley Cuoco's Cassie is attending AA meetings, working for the CIA and contending with a doppelgänger who may be trying to take her place. Wait, I'm confused. Take her place at the CIA? In AA? At the Cheesecake Factory, maybe? (HBO Max)

Virus: 32 — Flesh-hungry zombies are on the loose, but their undoing could be the 32-second rest period they need after every attack. Is that enough time for their would-be victims to take them out? You'll be holding your breath with every Mississippi! (Shudder)

click to enlarge photo via Netflix "Heartstopper" premieres Friday on Netflix

Premieres Friday: Along for the Ride — The summer before she heads off to college, a self-possessed girl (Emma Pasarow) teams up with a fellow insomniac (Belmont Cameli) to experience the nighttime adventures she never knew she was missing. Three words: 24-hour mini golf. (Netflix)

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return — Disney kicks off its Earth Day celebrations by teaming with National Geographic to revisit John and Molly Chester, the ecologically responsible farmers whose California operation was the subject of an acclaimed 2018 documentary. What's new in their neck of the woods? Well, a lamb named Moe and a pig named Emma, to name just two recent arrivals. And there's also a Wawa on the property now, 'cause you gotta keep with the times. (Disney+)

Explorer: The Last Tepui — Another National Geographic Earth Day special, this one following a climbing team that has to transport biologist Bruce Means up a 1,000-foot sheer cliff in the Amazon so he can search for new animal species. And you? You won't even help your best friend move a sofa, you selfish sonofabitch. (Disney+)

Heartstopper — The graphic novel by Alice Oseman becomes a teen drama series about two young British boys who fall for each other while attending grammar school. Or as we used to call it, "being next in line of succession to the throne." (Netflix)

The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball — In five documentary episodes, learn all about Makur Maker, the Sudanese-born basketball player who passed up a slot in the NBA draft to attend Howard University. Look for the concurrent special report by Tucker Carlson, "Makur Maker: Draft Dodger." (Apple TV+)

Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event — To promote her new autobiography, Viola Davis sits down with Oprah Winfrey to explain her long path to happiness, including how she "manifested the loves in her life." Wow, you mean we no longer have to be grateful for the people we matter to? We can just take credit for having created them? My dealer better be getting me a damn Father's Day card, that's all I can say. (Netflix)

Polar Bear — The directing team that brought us Penguins and Bears celebrates Earth Day with another documentary portrait of family life in the animal world. This one's about a mama polar bear who relies on memories of her own upbringing to raise her child. I'm sorry, but when you're speculating on the internal monologue of an Arctic mammal, I don't think that qualifies as a documentary anymore. Did they talk to that bear's shrink or something? (Disney+)

Selling Sunset — Brokers Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause have since split up in real life, so looking for hints of trouble in paradise should make for a fun running game while you watch Season 5. Oppenheim told The Mirror he isn't ready to discuss the end of the relationship, so you know what that means: Season 6 is where we're gonna have to go for the real red-table talk. (Netflix)

They Call Me Magic — This four-part retrospective on the life and career of Magic Johnson includes commentary from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Larry Bird and former President Barack Obama. Seriously, they snagged Snoop? That guy's got a lot on his plate! (Apple TV+)

Premieres Tuesday: David Spade: Nothing Personal — Once known as The Cast Member from SNL Seasons 16-18 Who's Most Likely to Get Slapped for Insulting a Celebrity, David Spade must be facing a real identity crisis as his first stand-up special in eight years fixes to drop. "What do I even have anymore?" you can almost hear him fretting as he breaks open another can of Pringle Scorchin's and obsessively refreshes Page Six. Maybe Eddie Murphy will coldcock him for old times' sake. (Netflix)