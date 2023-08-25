New Hulu series ‘Trap Jazz’ follows Atlanta musicians fusing, you guessed it, trap and jazz

Premieres Wednesday

Premieres Thursday

Premieres Friday

Premieres Monday

Premieres Tuesday

— Four months after the extraterrestrials launched their assault on Earth, humanity’s only chance to survive the now-stepped-up onslaught is to put its differences aside and stand together for a common purpose. Hey, nice idea, everybody — 10 to 1 the planet is a smoking husk by Episode 3. (Apple TV+)— Rosario Dawson is having a hell of a summer. Narrating Max’sStarring in(Take our word for it on that one.) And now she’s resuming the role of dropout Padawan Ahsoka Tano — which she first assayed in— for an eight-episode spinoff series that’s set after the fall of the Galactic Empire. Those are geek-girl creds to envy, to be sure. Six more projects like this, and the guys you RPG with might afford her half as much respect as they do Zack Snyder. (Disney+)— Documentary cameras follow a cadre of Atlanta musicians who are pioneering a new genre that fuses — you guessed it! — trap and jazz. But points for imagination if you thought you were going to be shown the nexus point between bebop and escape rooms. (Hulu)— Season 2 introduces us to five more couples who have to decide if their relationship has a future. This time, all 10 contestants are from South Carolina. Hope things turn out for all of them, because it’s tough to watch a parent become estranged from their child. (Netflix)— The grand saga comes to a dramatic end, with 18-year-old Magne stepping up to lead the climactic battle on which all Norse mythology hangs. Unless you’re savvy like Marvel and realize you can still milk it for at least one more movie. (Netflix)— Life gets complicated for an English expat working as a teacher in Spain when she gets caught up in a supermarket robbery that exposes her secret double life. See, for most people, simply getting caught up in a supermarket robbery would make life complicated enough. Especially on BOGO day! (Netflix)— This sequel to the hit mismatched-couples comedy reunites the original cast of Lil Rey Howery, Yvonne Orji, Meredith Hanger and John Cena. Of course, you have to spring for the deluxe No-Ads plan if you want Cena to show up on your screen. (Hulu)— The former Nissan executive explains how he tried to avoid prosecution by having himself shipped out of Japan disguised as a freightload of musical instruments. Just think: If he had arrived at a Guitar Center, he could have gotten himself adopted into a new home for twice what he was worth. (Apple TV+)— Celebrate what would have been the jazz great’s 90th birthday with a three-part documentary that includes commentary by some of his most significant contemporaries. To get the lowdown on his cousin, Wayne Longer, search Redtube. (Prime Video)— Adam and Jackie Sandler are joined by their real-life daughters, Sunny and Sadie, in this story of girls whose friendship is tested on the eve of a major rite of passage. Honestly: Batman, Batgirl, Bat Mitzvah … haven’t these studios gotten the message that we’re tired of IPs? (Netflix)— A dinner-party motif provides the setting for a series of thought-provoking, unscripted discussions between exemplary Black Americans from a host of diverse fields. Meanwhile, if you want to instantly convene a symposium on white excellence, try to dock a boat in Montgomery. (Hulu)— Korean cohosts Shin Dong-youp and Sung Si-kyung explore the lighter side of the Taiwanese sex trade in the one show that might be able to convince everyone it’s time to come back to the negotiating table. Please give the writers and actors what they want, so we can forget we ever had to entertain the possibility that human trafficking could be a laff riot. (Netflix)