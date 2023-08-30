Netflix’s live-action version of ‘One Piece’ makes Monkey T. Luffy look like a Jonas Brother cosplaying Huck Finn

(NOTE: All streaming schedules remain subject to last-minute change, since the strikes don't look like they're going to end anytime soon. ChatGPT may be getting dumber, but Reed Hastings can still beat its time in a walk.)

Premieres Wednesday :

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life — A new batch of Season 2 episodes shows the irrepressible 'munks stopping at nothing to augment their prized stash of acorns. But honestly, you'd be desperate too if you hadn't nutted since May. (Disney+)

The Great Seduction — This Mexican comedy about a scheme to save an embattled fishing town is a remake of the 2013 Canadian film The Grand Seduction — which in turn was a remake of 2003's French-language flick La grande séduction. If the pattern holds, 10 years from now we'll be getting a version set in Detroit and titled Your Village Is a 'Ho. (Netflix)

Heart of Invictus — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kick off their production deal with Netflix by presenting a five-part docuseries about his self-founded sporting competition for wounded warriors. The next show in the deal will be a dramatic recreation of the 1936 Berlin Olympics, because he already has the costumes. (Netflix)

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones — National Geographic writer Dan Buettner travels the globe to learn the secrets of communities where people live an uncommonly long time. "Vigorous partner-swapping and pure spite," say the happy residents of The Villages. (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday :

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake — The latest followup series to the beloved Adventure Time focuses on the female counterparts of Finn and Jake as they travel across the multiverse. You gotta respect any project right now that reimagines classic characters as XX chromosome types and plays with alternate universes. It's like going on geek Twitter and just posting "Kick me." (Max)

Choose Love — The romcom genre goes interactive, enabling you the viewer to decide whether recording engineer Cami Conway (Laura Marano) stays with her boyfriend, reunites with an old flame or takes up with an alluring musician. At last, a way to make your entertainment options hew to the solid decision-making you've exhibited in your own life. (Netflix)

Karate Sheep: Season 2 — Trico and Wanda return to fend off the voracious wolf, using all the martial-arts abilities they have at their disposal. Because that's what you have to do after you've defunded the police, commie! (Netflix)

One Piece — "Look, gentlemen. We here at Netflix are on the ropes. If we can't quash this strike soon, those Stranger Things kids are going to be old enough for AARP. In the meantime, our biggest ace in the hole is a live-action adaptation of our big anime show that actually outdid ST in the ratings last year. Now, the anime audience is gun-shy about these things, because they still remember how Paramount tried to sell them Scarlett Johansson as a Japanese robot. So we've gone in a direction we think is going to win over everybody: We've made Monkey T. Luffy look like a Jonas Brother cosplaying as Huck Finn. Absinthe all around!" (Netflix)

Spellbound — The 2018-2020 time-travel series Find Me in Paris gets an equally fanciful sequel, in which a Black American ballet student studying in France gets in touch with her powers as an actual witch. Time travel, spell casting ... don't any of these dancers have old-fashioned eating disorders anymore? (Hulu)

Premieres Friday :

A Day and a Half — Sweden sends us a thriller flick about a desperate dad who kidnaps his ex-wife in an attempt to repair his relationship with his estranged daughter. Seems like kind of a long-shot strategy for reconnecting with your kid. Guess nobody told him you can just impersonate J-Hope on Twitch and seal the deal. (Netflix)

Disenchantment Part 5 — The 10 final episodes of Matt Groening's medieval-era animated comedy present a final battle for Dreamland, with guest appearances by a decapitated corpse and the Devil. Wait a minute, that's not a show synopsis; that's a description of the Iowa State Fair. (Netflix)

Happy Ending — Life gets complicated for a Dutch woman when she tries to spice up her relationship by convincing her boyfriend of a year to bring another woman into their bedroom. But what's so daring about that? I see the Property Brothers doing it all the time. (Netflix)

Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 4 — Season 5 of Love Is Blind doesn't drop until late September, but in the meantime you can catch up with the stars of the past season and see how they're doing with that whole "loving each other eternally and forever" jazz. Are they sticking to it, or did somebody turn out to have a hotter cousin? (Netflix)

Perpetrator — Being sent to live with her aunt might seem like a punishment to an 18-year-old hooligan like Jonny (Kiah McKirnan), but things only get worse when she learns that multiple girls at her new school have gone missing. Also missing: your youth and innocence, when you learn that Alicia Silverstone plays the aunt. (Shudder)

The Wheel of Time — Season 2 of the fantasy series adapted from Robert Jordan's books introduces the live-action version of the Trollocs, genetically engineered human/animal hybrids that can present as anything from a lumbering bear to a fearsome hawk. See, in Florida, they'd have to wait until they're 18 to transition. (Prime Video)

Premieres Sunday :

Is She the Wolf? — Here's Japanese dating in the paranoid style, with a bunch of would-be hookups undermined by one pretender who actually has no interest in finding a partner. So in other words, it's just like real dating, only the ratio is completely reversed. (Netflix)