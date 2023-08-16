'Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome', looking more and more plausible, screens as part of Enzian's Cult Classics

By on Wed, Aug 16, 2023 at 11:08 am

Share on Nextdoor
Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome screens at the Enzian next week - Photo courtesy the Enzian/Facebook
Photo courtesy the Enzian/Facebook
Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome screens at the Enzian next week
Despite what Tina “Aunty Entity” Turner sang in the theme song to this 1985 film, I think we can all agree that we do,

indeed, need another hero. Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, the third installment in George Miller’s Road Warrior franchise, finds Max Rockatansky in Bartertown, a trading town run by the aforementioned Aunty. As per Miller’s formula, this is another hardscrabble outpost of post-apocalyptic “civilization” in which Mad Max must first figure out the rules, then break them in order to free the downtrodden. But in this one, everything runs on pig farts!

Don’t know about you, but these post-ecocide dystopian future films are starting to seem more like guidebooks than fantasies — be prepared to take notes.

9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, 407-629-0054, enzian.org, $11.

Event Details
Cult Classics: "Mad Max Beyond the Thunderdome"

Cult Classics: "Mad Max Beyond the Thunderdome"

Tue., Aug. 22, 9:30 p.m.

Enzian Theater 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$11
Location Details

Enzian Theater

1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

407-629-0054

8 events 165 articles
Enzian Theater
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
Scroll to read more Orlando Film News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The ETs in ‘Landscape With Invisible Hand’ are more likely to sue you than probe you

By Cliff Froehlich

Chloe (Kylie Rogers) and Adam (Asante Blackk) hatch a risky plan after an alien takeover.

New on Netflix: ‘Untold: Swamp Kings’ revisits Urban Meyer, Tim Tebow and the early-21st-century heyday of Florida Gators football

By Steve Schneider

"Untold: Swamp Kings" on Netflix: the early-21st-century heyday of Florida Gators football

The manic pixie dream girl trope meets its male equivalent in ‘Shortcomings,’ Randall Park’s directorial debut

By Kayla McCulloch

Ben (Justin H. Min) and Alice (Sherry Cola) confront the difficulties of growing up.

Movie review: ‘Barbie’ is existential brilliance — and also a lot of fun

By Eileen G'Sell

Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) are prepared to journey into the heart of darkness — aka the real world.

Also in Movies

New on Netflix: ‘Untold: Swamp Kings’ revisits Urban Meyer, Tim Tebow and the early-21st-century heyday of Florida Gators football

By Steve Schneider

"Untold: Swamp Kings" on Netflix: the early-21st-century heyday of Florida Gators football

The ETs in ‘Landscape With Invisible Hand’ are more likely to sue you than probe you

By Cliff Froehlich

Chloe (Kylie Rogers) and Adam (Asante Blackk) hatch a risky plan after an alien takeover.

New on Netflix: ‘Ladies First’ is a four-part series profiling the women who made hip-hop what it is today

By Steve Schneider

Rapsody appears in "Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop"

The manic pixie dream girl trope meets its male equivalent in ‘Shortcomings,’ Randall Park’s directorial debut

By Kayla McCulloch

Ben (Justin H. Min) and Alice (Sherry Cola) confront the difficulties of growing up.
More

Digital Issue

August 16, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us