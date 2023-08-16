'Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome', looking more and more plausible, screens as part of Enzian's Cult Classics

Photo courtesy the Enzian/Facebook Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome screens at the Enzian next week

Despite what Tina “Aunty Entity” Turner sang in the theme song to this 1985 film, I think we can all agree that we do,indeed, need another hero., the third installment in George Miller’s Road Warrior franchise, finds Max Rockatansky in Bartertown, a trading town run by the aforementioned Aunty. As per Miller’s formula, this is another hardscrabble outpost of post-apocalyptic “civilization” in which Mad Max must first figure out the rules, then break them in order to free the downtrodden. But in this one, everything runs on pig farts!Don’t know about you, but these post-ecocide dystopian future films are starting to seem more like guidebooks than fantasies — be prepared to take notes.