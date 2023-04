Photo courtesy the Florida Film Festival John Cusack will appear at the Florida Film Festival

Actor John Cusack is set to be a guest of honor at the 32nd Florida Film Festival in April, appearing in-person at a screening of one of his particularly iconic films. (Hint: Boombox.)Cusack comes to the Enzian as (a big) part of the " An Evening With John Cusack " spotlight event at 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, with a ticket price of (ahem) $150. The night will consist of a screening of the 1989 film, along with a post-film Q+A with Cusack.The Florida Film Festival runs from April 14-23 at the Enzian and nearby venues, including the Winter Park Village Regal Cinemas. The Festival this year features an eye-popping 168 films.