John Cusack comes to the Enzian as part of Florida Film Festival

I want my two dollars.

By on Fri, Mar 31, 2023 at 4:11 pm

John Cusack will appear at the Florida Film Festival - Photo courtesy the Florida Film Festival
Photo courtesy the Florida Film Festival
John Cusack will appear at the Florida Film Festival

Actor John Cusack is set to be a guest of honor at the 32nd Florida Film Festival in April, appearing in-person at a screening of one of his particularly iconic films. (Hint: Boombox.)

Cusack comes to the Enzian as (a big) part of the "An Evening With John Cusack" spotlight event at 8 p.m. Friday,  April 21, with a ticket price of (ahem) $150. The night will consist of a screening of the 1989 film Say Anything, along with a post-film Q+A with Cusack.

The Florida Film Festival runs from April 14-23 at the Enzian and nearby venues, including the Winter Park Village Regal Cinemas. The Festival this year features an eye-popping 168 films.

32nd Annual Florida Film Festival

32nd Annual Florida Film Festival

April 14-23

Enzian Theater 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

Matthew Moyer

