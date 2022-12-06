Highest Paying Film & Video Jobs

The golden age of cinema may be long gone, but that’s not necessarily bad news for aspiring film and video professionals. On the contrary, new creators will enter a market expected to grow at two and a half times the national average rate over the next ten years. Consider this: the amount of video content uploaded to the internet in thirty days is greater than that produced by the top three U.S. TV networks in the last thirty years. Someone has got to make all that content. At F.I.R.S.T. Institute, we are dedicated to helping our students find a pathway into this exciting and rewarding industry. Our Career Development department has prepared this list of the highest-paying jobs in the film and video industry to help you find yours.| $101,950/yrProducers make the business and financial decisions for a film, stage production, or TV show. They raise money for the project and hire the director and crew, which may include designers, editors, and other workers. Some producers also assist in the selection of cast members. Producers set the budget and approve any significant changes to the project. They make sure that the production is completed on time, and they are ultimately responsible for the final product.| $101,950/yrDirectors are responsible for the creative decisions of a production. They select cast members, conduct rehearsals, and direct the work of the cast and crew. During rehearsals, they work with the actors to help them portray their characters accurately. For nonfiction videos, such as documentaries or live broadcasts, directors choose topics or subjects to film. They research the topic and may interview experts or relevant participants on camera. Directors also work with cinematographers and other crew members to ensure that the final product matches the overall vision.| $86,220/yrSpecial effects artists and animators often work in a specific medium. Some focus on creating animated movies or video games. Others create visual effects for film and television shows. Creating computer-generated images (known as CGI) may include taking images of an actor’s movements and animating them into three-dimensional characters. Other animators design scenery or backgrounds for locations.| $81,120/yrScreenwriters create scripts for movies and television. They may produce original stories, characters, and dialogue or adapt a book into a film or television script.| $76,400/yrEditors edit moving images in film, video, or other media. They may work with a producer or director to organize images for final production. They may also edit or synchronize soundtracks with images.| $61,740/yrCamera operators typically follow directions that give the order of the shots. They often have time to practice camera movements before shooting begins. If they are shooting a live event, they must be able to adjust at a moment’s notice and follow the instructions of the show’s director. Robotic cameras are common among studio camera operators, and one operator may control several cameras at once.| $55,310/yrAudio and video technicians, also known as audio-visual technicians, set up, maintain, and dismantle audio and video equipment. They also connect wires and cables and set up and operate sound and mixing boards and related electronic equipment.Audio and video technicians work with microphones, speakers, video screens, projectors, video monitors, and recording equipment. The equipment they operate is used for live or recorded events such as meetings, concerts, sporting events, podcasts, and news conferences.| $51,280/yrBroadcast technicians, also known as broadcast engineers, set up, operate, and maintain equipment that regulates the signal strength, clarity, and ranges of sounds and colors for radio or television broadcasts. They operate transmitters in studios or locations in the field to broadcast radio or television programs. Broadcast technicians also use computer programs to edit audio and video recordings.| $48,838/yrActors express ideas and portray characters in theater, film, television, and other performing arts media. They interpret a writer’s script to entertain or inform an audience. In some stage or film productions, actors sing, dance, or play a musical instrument. For some roles, an actor must learn a new skill, such as horseback riding or stage fighting. F.I.R.S.T. Institute is a premier digital media school headquartered in Orlando, Florida. F.I.R.S.T. offers hands-on experience for students in both online and on-campus options. To learn more, visit first.edu

ADVERTISEMENT. Orlando Weekly news staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Please note this report is written for informational purposes only.