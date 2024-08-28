Global Peace Film Festival returns to Orlando in September

The 22nd annual festival runs Sept. 17 through 23 at locations throughout Orlando and Winter Park. It will feature 21 films that delve into themes of civil rights, environmental justice, ethics, immigration, LGBTQ+ issues, music, social justice, voting and more.
Apart from thought-provoking films and art exhibits, the festival also features filmmakers panels and events. The annual event is headquartered in Orlando, programmed in New York and held every September to coincide with the U.N.'s International Day of Peace.
“At a time of global challenges to peace and in this election year, Global Peace Film Festival is even more relevant as a catalyst for inspiration and positive change,” says Founder and Festival Director Nina Streich. “What distinguishes our film festival is our thought-provoking programming, designed not just to entertain and inspire viewers but to also motivate them to help make the world a better place.”
Many of the films on this year’s schedule are Academy Award-winning or nominated documentaries, short films, episodic content and other notable selections. All but four were directed or co-directed by women and several filmmakers are people of color.
Three highlighted events happening this year include micro-art exhibition Get Out the Vote: Design for Democracy, which surrounds the importance of voting in the upcoming election.
Second, there will also be a Student Peace Art Exhibit on display at the Orange County Convention Center featuring student artwork about their lives and the world around them.
Third, AFRO TV studios will host FusionFest's MYgration Films and the premiere of a play from Descolonizarte Teatro.
An opening night screening takes place at Enzian Theater on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. The theater will show the film Following Harry, which follows the last 10 years of singer, producer and activist Harry Belafonte's life.
Individual tickets for in-person films at the Winter Park Public Library and Rollins College's are $10 each. All-access passes are available, ranging from $100-150 each.
The film schedule (although not yet complete) includes:
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Following Harry (Enzian)
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Locker Room Talk (Bush Auditorium)
One Person, One Vote? (Bush Auditorium)
Thursday, Sept. 19
Water Is Love: Ripples of Regeneration (Bush Auditorium)
I Have a Name (Winter Park Library)
No One Asked You (Winter Park Library)
In the Land of Palm Oil (Bush Auditorium)
Friday, Sept. 20
Special Sneak Peek Preview (Bush Auditorium)
Happy Campers (Winter Park Library)
Sugarcane (Timucua)
Black Table (Bush Auditorium)
Searching for Amani (Winter Park Library)
Saturday, Sept. 21
Qatar Stars (Winter Park Library)
A Bridge to Life (Bush Auditorium)
Sneak Preview (Winter Park Library)
War Tails (Bush)
Public Defender (Winter Park Library)
Invisible Nation (Bush Auditorium)
Our Movement Starts Here (Winter Park Library)
Following Harry (Bush Auditorium)
Sunday, Sep. 22
The White House Overture (AFRO TV Studios)
AFRO TV: Films and more (AFRO TV Studios)
What We Came From (AFRO TV Studios)
Can You Hear Me (Holocaust Memorial Center)
Ursula (AFRO TV Studios)
Premiere Screening of the 2024 Mygration Films (AFRO TV Studios)
