Gary Oldman chews the screen in the fourth season of 'Slow Horses,' debuting Wednesday

Premieres Wednesday:

Lego Pixar: BrickToons — An anthology of shorts gives the LEGO treatment to characters from Coco, Brave, The Incredibles, Finding Nemo/Dory and Cars. Ratatouille was deemed superfluous, because it already hurts like holy f*ck if you step on Remy. (Disney+)

Outlast — Season 2 drops 16 more intrepid souls into the wilds of Alaska, forcing them to work in teams to survive the punishing conditions — and maybe win $1 million. Of course, the money only goes to one contestant, which means that at some point somebody's going to have to stop singing "Kumbaya" and learn to eat three other people. (Netflix)

Slow Horses — Season 4 of the Gary Oldman-led show about underperforming spies is adapted from the fourth in writer Mick Herron's series of source novels, Spook Street. Guys, I checked, and the story has nothing to do with ghosts. What a shitty thing to do to us this close to Halloween. (Apple TV+)

Tell Me Lies — Exes Lucy and Stephen go back to college in Season 2, only to find out their desire to avoid each other is incompatible with the pressurized nature of the campus environment. How small is that school anyway? You can stroll around the grounds of UCF for eight years and never come within 100 feet of your diploma. (Hulu)

Premieres Thursday:

Apollo 13: Survival — Archival footage and audio thrust us into the midst of the life-threatening crisis that befell three U.S. astronauts on their way to the Moon. SPOILER: Bill Paxton seems to come out of it OK, but it's just a very long fakeout. (Netflix)

Call Me Bae — After her financial lifeline is cut off, a Mumbai heiress finds a different kind of fulfillment as a hard-working journalist. For "different," read "nonexistent on any practical level." (Prime Video)

Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas — This sobering documentary shows how the prospect of quick money led to tragedy for a bunch of Mexico City women who hooked up with an online escort service, only to end up getting killed for their trouble. Advance reviews indicate they were more accurately described as "influencers," so good on the PR team for obscuring that detail, because you want to build at least some sympathy going in. (Netflix)

Coming From America — A quartet of Black American families have two months to remake their lives as transplants to mother Africa. Can they pull it off? If not, one of Stephen Miller's fondest dreams is about to go up in smoke. (Max)

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist — Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard headline a dramatization of the bold robbery that followed Muhammad Ali's 1970 comeback bout. Not to be outdone, Kevin Spacey is hitting up Robert Downey Jr. for tips on playing Sonny Liston. (Peacock)

Premieres Friday:

Cómo cazar a un monstruo — Unrepentant sex offender Lluis Gros commissions a documentary to clear his name, but the project merely reveals a panoply of additional crimes nobody knew about. Sounds like the biggest lapse in judgment since Robert Durst booked himself onto Hot Ones. (Prime Video)

The Demon Disorder — Three Australian brothers face a peculiar kind of family crisis when they begin to suspect that one of them has been possessed by the spirit of their dead father. The first warning sign was the kid's sudden, absurd compulsion to make sure nobody else touches the thermostat. (Shudder)

Packers vs. Eagles From São Paulo — It's the NFL's first opening-weekend game to be played on a Friday night since all the way back in 1970, and also the league's first-ever regular-season game in Brazil. See how many times you can repeat these fun factoids at the bar before being beaten senseless! (Peacock)

The Perfect Couple — Writer Elin Hilderbrand's 2018 murder mystery becomes a series that chronicles the hell that breaks loose after a young woman played by Eve Hewson announces her intention to marry into a wealthy Nantucket family. The trouble starts when she follows in her father's footsteps by downloading her gift registry to everybody's phone whether they want it or not. (Netflix)

Rebel Ridge — An ex-Marine kicks up a hornet's nest of corruption when he arrives in a small town to get his cousin released from prison. Damn reboots changing things for no good reason! Like I'm going to believe Joe Pesci could ever have been in the Marines. (Netflix)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives — A six-episode docuseries spills all the juicy details of a sex scandal that engulfed a bunch of Mormon momfluencers when they were revealed to be part of a swinger scene. Knock yourself out, because I have to go have a good stiff drink now that I've heard the phrase "Mormon momfluencers." (Hulu)

Selling Sunset — Hard-hitting realism is the watchword as the agents of the Oppenheim Group face the harsh realities of a tough real-estate market in Season 8. I don't want to say things are bad, but Chrishell had to reverse-mortgage her own place to Magnum. (Netflix)

Premieres Monday:

Hot Wheels Let's Race — High-tech new features introduced in Season 2 include a color-changing car wash and an on-board smokescreen called the "fart force." These shows are getting so much more accurate to real-world play now that they're letting actual kids write them. (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday:

Ahir Shah: Ends — The excitable British comic motormouths his way through a set's worth of wry memories, including the day he learned his name translates as "prostitute king." And to think, just last week we were chastising ourselves for being unable to concentrate on that special by his countryman Phil Wang. (Netflix)