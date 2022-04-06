Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

FFF offers a fine selection of Florida films ranging from Pulse survivors to endangered panthers

By on Wed, Apr 6, 2022 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge "Calendar Girls" - PHOTO BY LOVE MARTINSEN
Photo by Love Martinsen
"Calendar Girls"

CALENDAR GIRLS
Directed by Maria Loohufvud and Love Martinsen, Calendar Girls tells the buoyant story of Florida’s “most dedicated dance team for women over 60.” With their glamorous maquillage, goofy homemade costumes and intricate choreography, these troupers transcend any idea you might have of what a senior citizen is or should be. Whether they’re prancing as unicorns or shuffling as zombies, the ladies’ optimism, sparkle and sheer joy bounce off the screen in a celebration of life. (Sweden, 2022, 84 minutes)
Screenings: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, Enzian Theater, and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 17, Regal Winter Park Village

click to enlarge "The Path of the Panther" - PHOTO COURTESY SUNDANCE INSTITUTE
Photo courtesy Sundance Institute
"The Path of the Panther"

PATH OF THE PANTHER
FFF welcomes the world premiere of Eric Bendick’s documentary that stalks the footprints of the disappearing Florida panther. The panther is our state animal, but like so many of the attributes Florida claims to treasure, the reverence is mostly lip service. As we destroy our ecosystems, bit by bit the panther’s habitat disappears and so do they. This documentary seeks to at least record the animals’ presence, if they can’t be saved. (United States, 2022, 90 minutes)
Screenings: 6:45 p.m. Saturday, April 9, Enzian Theater, and 5:15 p.m. Saturday, April 16, Regal Winter Park Village

click to enlarge "Sylvie of the Sunshine State" - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE PRODUCERS
Photo courtesy of the producers
"Sylvie of the Sunshine State"

SYLVIE OF THE SUNSHINE STATE
Filmmaker and single mother Sasha Levinson directs a cinema vérité take on her own pandemic life, starring her mother, her ex-husband and her “precocious but learning-challenged” 9-year-old daughter. The result is not just a fractured mirror held up to anyone who’s had a chaotic past two years, but a bittersweet love letter to family, in whatever form it takes. (United States, 2022, 92 minutes)
Screenings: 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, Regal Winter Park Village, and noon Sunday, April 17, Enzian Theater

click to enlarge "Surviving Pulse" - PHOTO COURTESY FFF
Photo courtesy FFF
"Surviving Pulse"

SURVIVING PULSE: LIFE AFTER A MASS SHOOTING
The world premiere of director Alexa Sheehan’s documentary tracks the continuing story of some of the survivors of the Pulse shooting. It’s an intimate portrait of people whose lives were shattered and are now forever bound together by having borne witness to a national tragedy. (United States, 2022, 73 minutes)
Screenings: 6:15 p.m. Monday, April 11, Regal Winter Park Village, and 1:15 p.m. Saturday, April 16, Enzian Theater

