Equal parts freaky-and-fun Freak Show Horror Film Festival happens this weekend

Spill popcorn all over yourself at Epic Theaters at Lee Vista

Wed, Oct 11, 2023 at 12:06 am

Absentia Pictures/ITN Distribution

Homemade independent horror films get a new spotlight and a new audience at this weekend's Freak Show Horror Film Festival. The equal parts freaky-and-fun film festival takes place at Epic Theaters at Lee Vista, highlighting some of the city's spookiest films from local filmmakers including The Pines, Welcome to Kittytown and My Mother's Eyes.

"The independent film community produces exceptional horror films that are worth watching," say the festival's organizers. "That is exactly why we organize this festival every year."

This year's festival will show eight independent feature films and 17 shorts. Get ready to spill popcorn all over yourself and anyone nearby.

Event Details
Freak Show Horror Film Festival

Freak Show Horror Film Festival

Fri., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Sat., Oct. 14, 12 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 15, 12 p.m.

Epic Theatres at Lee Vista 5901 Hazeltine National Drive, Orlando South

Buy Tickets

$12-$60

