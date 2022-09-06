Enzian Theater to give Orlando the creeps with '13 Films of Halloween' series

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy the Enzian
'American Psycho' screens in October
The Enzian Theater has unveiled this year's '13 Films of Halloween
' set for October — a slate of spooky cinema that runs the gamut from cult grinders to family favorites.
13 Films of Halloween, a series fo one-night (and day, in some cases) only events, kicks off on Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 29:
Saturday, Oct. 1
: Tremors
Tuesday, Oct. 4: Hocus Pocus
Saturday, Oct. 8: Haxan
Saturday, Oct. 8: The Return of the Living Dead
Tuesday, Oct. 11
: Queen of the Damned
Thursday, Oct. 13: The Addams Family
Saturday, Oct. 15: Sleepaway Camp
Monday, Oct. 17: Repo! The Genetic Opera
Saturday, Oct. 22: American Psycho
Saturday, Oct. 22
: Basket Case
Tuesday, Oct. 25: House of 1000 Corpses
Saturday, Oct. 29: Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn
There will also be a seasonal edition of Cult Classics — Ghost Ship
(Tuesday, Oct. 18) — and a Halloween event for the kids on Oct. 23 featuring Hotel Transylvania
.
In addition to films, the on-site Eden Bar will be serving up 13 custom cocktails that roughly correspond to films being screened. The Eden Bar will also throw a Halloween party on Oct. 29.
Tickets to 13 Films of Halloween are available through the Enzian's website
.
–
