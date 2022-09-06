ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Enzian Theater to give Orlando the creeps with '13 Films of Halloween' series

By on Tue, Sep 6, 2022 at 10:54 am

click to enlarge 'American Psycho' screens in October - Photo courtesy the Enzian
Photo courtesy the Enzian
'American Psycho' screens in October

The Enzian Theater has unveiled this year's '13 Films of Halloween' set for October — a slate of spooky cinema that runs the gamut from cult grinders to family favorites.

13 Films of Halloween, a series fo one-night (and day, in some cases) only events, kicks off on Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 29:

Saturday, Oct. 1: Tremors
Tuesday, Oct. 4: Hocus Pocus
Saturday, Oct. 8: Haxan
Saturday, Oct. 8: The Return of the Living Dead
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Queen of the Damned
Thursday, Oct. 13: The Addams Family
Saturday, Oct. 15: Sleepaway Camp
Monday, Oct. 17: Repo! The Genetic Opera
Saturday, Oct. 22: American Psycho
Saturday, Oct. 22: Basket Case
Tuesday, Oct. 25: House of 1000 Corpses
Saturday, Oct. 29: Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn

There will also be a seasonal edition of Cult Classics — Ghost Ship (Tuesday, Oct. 18) — and a Halloween event for the kids on Oct. 23 featuring Hotel Transylvania.

In addition to films, the on-site Eden Bar will be serving up 13 custom cocktails that roughly correspond to films being screened. The Eden Bar will also throw a Halloween party on Oct. 29.

Tickets to 13 Films of Halloween are available through the Enzian's website.



