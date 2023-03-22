Documentary ‘Landfill Harmonic’ screens in Orlando for one night only this week

By on Wed, Mar 22, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge 'Landfill Harmonic' screens thanks to Global Peace Film Festival this week - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
'Landfill Harmonic' screens thanks to Global Peace Film Festival this week

“The world sends us garbage. We send back music,” says Favio Chavez, music director of the Recycled Orchestra of Cateura, in Landfill Harmonic.

Cateura is an enormous landfill dump sited in the capital of Paraguay, Asuncíon, and the orchestra consists of the slum-dwellers who live and work there. They play instruments made entirely out of garbage: a cello built from an oil canister, a drum with a head made from a cast-off X-ray.

The Global Peace Film Festival is sponsoring this screening of the 2015 documentary at the Plaza Live, home of the Orlando Philharmonic — whose instruments are made of ebony and rosewood, not tin cans and spatulas, but whose love of their craft is no greater than the young members of the Recycled Orchestra.

This documentary pulls out all the stops to tug viewers’ heartstrings; if there’s any failing, it’s that it glosses over the political and socioeconomic structures at play in South America and the motivations of the adults in charge of the group in order to bask in the “transformative power of music and the resilience of the human spirit” vibes. But said vibes are undeniable, and we could all use a little loverade these days.

6 p.m., Thursday, March 23, Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., free but RSVP required, eventbrite.com.
Event Details
"Landfill Harmonic"

Thu., March 23, 6 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

free

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
