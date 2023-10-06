Chills, thrills and popcorn spills: All the scary movies screening in Orlando this Halloween season

click to enlarge Image: screengrab from Hellraiser trailer, YouTube

Saturday Oct 7



Midnight Movies: Hellraiser Sexual deviant Frank inadvertently opens a portal to hell when he tinkers with a box he bought while abroad. 11:59 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12.50; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Monday Oct 9

Scary Movie Spoiler: It's not. 7 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.

Tuesday Oct 10

Cult Classics: Arachnophobia After a nature photographer dies on assignment in Venezuela, a poisonous spider hitches a ride in his coffin to his hometown in rural California, where arachnophobe Dr. Ross Jennings has just moved in with his wife and young son. 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater; $11; enzian.org.

Thursday Oct 12

Halloween Craft Movie Night: The Cabin in the Woods An astonishing meta-horror film, capable of being funny, strange and scary — frequently all at the same time 8 pm; Framework Craft Coffee House, 1201 N. Mills Ave; free; 321-270-7410; facebook.com/frameworkcoffeehouse.

Popcorn Flicks in The Park: House on Haunted Hill Rich oddball Frederick Loren has a proposal for five guests at a possibly haunted mansion: show up, survive a night filled with scares and receive $10,000 each. 8 pm; Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; enzian.org.

Friday Oct 13

Date Night: A Quiet Place Experience a date night like no other. In the spirit of Halloween, enjoy a movie night on the softball field at Merrill Park. Share in the experience, suspense, food and drinks. 6:15 pm; Merrill Park, 985 Merrill Park Drive, Altamonte Springs; free; 407-869-2526.

Oct 13-15

Freak Show Horror Film Festival Showcases the best independent horror films from around the world. Walk the red carpet, meet the filmmakers, and watch horror films you can't see anywhere else. 7 pm; Epic Theatres at Lee Vista, 5901 Hazeltine National Drive; $12-$60; 407-494-3327; freakshowfilmfest.com.

Saturday Oct 14

Midnight Movies: Elvira: Mistress of the Dark The horror-movie hostess turns a puritanical community on its ear when she arrives in town to claim her inheritance. 11:59 am; Enzian Theater; $12.50; enzian.org.

Movie Trash: Rawhead Rex A monstrous pagan deity rampages through the Irish countryside. 8 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St; instagram.com/orlandopopupmovieservices.

Saturday Matinee Classics: Videodrome: Director's Cut As the president of a trashy TV channel, Max Renn is desperate for new programming to attract viewers, when he happens upon a TV show dedicated to gratuitous torture and punishment. Noon; Enzian Theater; $11; enzian.org.

Monday Oct 16

Child's Play 2 What a little doll! 7 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.

Tuesday Oct 17

Cult Classics: House of Wax A gang of college friends are en route to a school football game when they wind up with a flat tire in a ghost town. 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater; $11; enzian.org.

click to enlarge Image: screengrab from Battle Royale, YouTube

Saturday Oct 21

Book to Big Screen: Battle Royale Forty-two kids are sent to a deserted island. They are given a map, food and various weapons. An explosive collar is fitted around their necks. If they break a rule, the collar explodes. (And if you're thinking this is a Hunger Games ripoff, check your dates.) 11 am; Enzian Theater; $11; enzian.org.

Midnight Movies: The Stuff A private detective investigates a new consumer taste treat that's absolutely delicious and just possibly lethal. 11:59 pm; Enzian Theater; $12.50; enzian.org.

A Nightmare on Elm Street Dreamy. 7:30 pm; Nora's Sugar Shack, 636 Virginia Drive; free; 407-447-5885; instagram.com/norassugarshack.

Oct 22-23

The Birds: 60th Anniversary When a beautiful blonde travels to Bodega Bay in pursuit of an eligible bachelor, she is inexplicably attacked by a seagull. 1 & 7 pm; various theaters, various theaters; $14.91-$16.05; fathomevents.com.

Sunday Oct 22

Kids Halloween Party Screening: Hotel Transylvania 2 There's fun for all ages at Enzian's family-friendly Halloween celebration! Put on your costumes and join us for a delicious lunch buffet, spooktacular activities, and a 10th anniversary screening of Hotel Transylvania. 11 am; Enzian Theater; $25; enzian.org.

Monday Oct 23

Spooky Movie Monday: The Craft Source material for every Dark '90s Pinterest board in existence. 7 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.

Tuesday Oct 24

Cult Classics: Body Snatchers When an EPA inspector travels to a remote military base in order to check for toxic materials, he brings his family along for the ride. 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater; $11; enzian.org.

Saturday Oct 28

Midnight Movies: The Beyond: The Composer's Cut A young woman inherits an old hotel in Louisiana where, following a series of supernatural "accidents," she learns that it was built over one of the entrances to Hell. 11:59 pm; Enzian Theater; $12.50; enzian.org.

Oct 28-Nov. 1

Spirited Away Chihiro's family is moving to a new house, but when they stop on the way to explore an abandoned village, her parents undergo a mysterious transformation and Chihiro is whisked into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba. Various theaters; $12.50-$14.91; fathomevents.com.

Monday Oct 30

A Nightmare On Elm Street Dreamy. 7:30 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.

Tuesday Oct 31

Cult Classics: Rob Zombie's Halloween A reimagined classic. Nearly two decades after being committed to a mental institution for killing his stepfather and older sister, Michael Myers breaks out, intent on returning to the town of Haddonfield, Illinois. 6:30 pm; Enzian Theater; $11; enzian.org.

Cult Classics: Rob Zombie's Halloween II A reimagined classic. One year after narrowly escaping death at the hands of Michael Myers, Laurie Strode is at the breaking point, pushed to the edge by Dr. Loomis' revelation that she's Michael's sister. 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater; $11; enzian.org.

Friday Nov 3

Freaky Fridays: Tokyo Gore Police Blood, guts and guns are the new normal in the new police state! In the near future, the Tokyo Police Corporation wages a blood-splattered war with the Engineers, a genetically modified group of super-criminals. 11:59 pm; Enzian Theater; $11; enzian.org.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Movie with Shadow Cast This 1975 musical comedy horror film is a tribute to the science fiction and horror B-movies of the 1930s through the 1960s. The Rich Weirdos will be acting out the scenes as the film plays. 9 pm; Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $20; 407-321-8111; ritztheatersanford.com.

click to enlarge Image: screengrab from Scarface, YouTube

Nov 12, Nov. 15

Scarface: 40th Anniversary Catch a classic exploration of the American Dream on the big screen. What's scary? Michelle Pfeiffer's bangs never got the Oscar they deserved. Various theaters; $14.91-$16.05; fathomevents.com.

Sunday Nov 12

Uncomfortable Brunch: The Act of Killing 2012 documentary film about individuals who participated in the Indonesian mass killings of 1965–1966. 11 am; Enzian Theater; $11; enzian.org.