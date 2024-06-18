A24 and IMAX team up for extended (and gigantic) director's cut of 'Midsommar'

Starring Florence Pugh, this movie tells the eerie story of an American couple who visit a rural region of Sweden for what they thought would be a traditional midsummer festival — but is so much gruesomely more. The film “simmers with dread, an unnerving spellbinder that dodges the usual terror tropes to plumb the violence of the mind,” raved Peter Travers in Rolling Stone.
The director’s cut promises an extra 24 minutes of footage, and in case you didn’t immediately notice, the screening date is — yes — Summer Solstice.
Thursday, June 20, IMAX theaters, imax.com, $18.21-$21.40.
Event Details
