BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

A24 and IMAX team up for extended (and gigantic) director's cut of 'Midsommar'

Happening on the Summer Solstice, no less!

By on Tue, Jun 18, 2024 at 1:56 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A24 and IMAX unite to screen an extended but of 'Midsommar' - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
A24 and IMAX unite to screen an extended but of 'Midsommar'
Psychological-horror thrillers will put you on the edge of your seat in regular movie theaters, so just imagine those creepy-crawlies on IMAX! A24 and IMAX team up to bring a director’s cut of Midsommar to theaters for the first time, bigger than before — expect the IMAX format to deliver all the frights on a gargantuan scale.

Starring Florence Pugh, this movie tells the eerie story of an American couple who visit a rural region of Sweden for what they thought would be a traditional midsummer festival — but is so much gruesomely more. The film “simmers with dread, an unnerving spellbinder that dodges the usual terror tropes to plumb the violence of the mind,” raved Peter Travers in Rolling Stone.

The director’s cut promises an extra 24 minutes of footage, and in case you didn’t immediately notice, the screening date is — yes — Summer Solstice.

Thursday, June 20, IMAX theaters, imax.com, $18.21-$21.40.

Event Details
A24 x IMAX Present: "Midsommar" Director's Cut

A24 x IMAX Present: "Midsommar" Director's Cut

Thu., June 20, 7 p.m.

multiple locations various locations, Orlando Central

Buy Tickets

$20.32-$21.30


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Sarah Lynott

Scroll to read more Orlando Film News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Enzian hosts Orlando-area screening of 'Louder Than You Think' about wildcard Pavement drummer Gary Young

By Jessica Bryce Young

Pavement's Gary Young gets his cinematic due at last

The adventures of an all-female Muslim punk band return in Season 3 of 'We Are Lady Parts'

By Steve Schneider

'We Are Lady Parts' Saeson 3 debuts Thursday

What to watch this week: Tig Notaro directs Dakota Johnson in coming-out comedy 'Am I OK?'

By Steve Schneider

Dakota Johnson and Sonoya Mizuno in 'Am I OK?'

Two Orlando restaurants named 'most legendary' by Southern Living

By Houda Eletr

Two Orlando restaurants named 'most legendary' by Southern Living

What to watch this week: Tig Notaro directs Dakota Johnson in coming-out comedy 'Am I OK?'

By Steve Schneider

Dakota Johnson and Sonoya Mizuno in 'Am I OK?'

The adventures of an all-female Muslim punk band return in Season 3 of 'We Are Lady Parts'

By Steve Schneider

'We Are Lady Parts' Saeson 3 debuts Thursday

New on Netflix: Jennifer Lopez and AI star in 'Atlas' — who's to say where one stops and the other begins?

By Steve Schneider

Patton Oswalt hosts 'The 1% Club' on Prime Video

June 12, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us