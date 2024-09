Legal Public Notices 9/4/24

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. All units areassumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on:2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 321-363-1902 Lynnette Vidal 1260, Edward Brahler 1688, Daphne Daniels 1253, Wesley Fitzgerald Amos Jr. 1545, Juan Gomez 1290, Maria Mcgill 1372, Erenstine Browne 1618, Elvin Torres 1083, Bridget Donnelly 1095, Janya Hersey 1497, Shala Armotrading 1673. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Publication Dates: September 4 and 11, 2024.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Valerie Perez - Boxes. Leon Phillips - Household goods. Nekiya Desseau - Household items. Ronny Torres - office equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Tina Jordan-Nelson - Furniture, Gregory Charles Spreng- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Walter Dixon-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Carson Humphries-2 beds, mattress, Stereo, Patio furniture and household items, DaShawn Haugabrooks-Office Supplies, Catherine Herring-lawn equipment, Lonnie Thompson-2009 Honda Accord, Vin# IhGCP26839A181119, license plate Florida LPEC18, Lonnie Dale Thompson JR- 2009 Honda accord, Vin# IHGCP26839A181119,license plate Florida LPEC18. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below.DaShonda Morgan : boxes, holiday. Michelle Hardin: appliances, boxes, clothing. George Worthington: sports, tools, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Danirlle Marsh-Bed, Bins, Clothes, Kids Elect. Bike Yaudel Munoz-Tools, Misc items, Household Goods Rotunda Trust-Furniture, Household Goods Andrew Schaffer-Household Goods Decalo Hancock-Tables, Chairs, Couch, Boxes Adrienne Starks-Stroller, Baby Items, Boxes, Chairs Champayne Green-Table, Chairs, Bench Suelaa Brown-Clothes, Couch, Loveseat, TV, Bins Lisa Smith-Furniture, Household Goods Shawn Feldt-Furniture, Household Goods Shelia Baxter-Bed, Boxes, Chairs, Clothes, Shoes Eliot Martinez. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility inorder to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Preshenique Grant- Appliances, furniture, electronics, etc. Tonniesha Thompson/ Puvoir LLC- Beauty Supply Guillermo Maggiolo- Boxes, 3 beds fully furnished Emma Smith- Boxes and household items Kamaria Arrington- dresser, boxes, bed, bags Steve Blaser- Household items Crystal Maxwell- clothing, boxes, household Daixi Li- Appliances Celena Carroll- Boxes Mark Harrell- Furniture, DVDs, misc Gardy Ovide- Furniture Rebecca Shaw- bikes, box springs, household items, boxes Paul Contreras- Household items David Rosato- Furniture, clothes, dishes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following:Ricardo Lopez – boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Anthony Schmidt dresser, king bed frame, boxes, totes, toolbox; Manuel Tamayo boxes and clothes; Zekiya Watson bedroom set, 1 bedroom apartment, computer stand, sofa, loveseat, chest, entertainment stand, ET The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Gerald Kanyok- household items; Gerald Kanyok- Household goods and furniture; Nyssa Diaz- Household goods/Furniture, boxes and bins; Rebekah Marsh- Household goods/Furniture; Blanca Barro- boxes, dog cage, mattress. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Milery Honore: Couch, totes, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Eduardo Lozada Vargas Jr: hand truck, furniture, electronics, appliances, lawn equipment, tools; Carmelo Berrios: Headboard, boxes, furniture, household Goods; Patrice Hughes: lamp, chair, totes, boxes, books, toys; Garry Harriott: boxes, watches, toys. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Lykisha Robinson: decor, couch, TV, toys, Jonathan Okoye: car parts, tools, TV. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Rudolph Narcisse: Household goods, Mattress, Appliances, Bike, Electronics, Boxes, Bags. Logan Jackson: Household Goods, Couch, Coffee Table, Baseball Bats, Wall Art, Lamp, Outdoor Materials. Electronics. Shaun Harris: Boxes, Bags, Clothes, Side Table. Christine Rivera: Boxes, Decor Supplies, Bags, Bike, Folding Table, Books, Totes, Janine Gomez: Household Goods, Outdoor Furniture, Boxes, File Cabinet The personal goods stored therein by the following:Felipe Robledo; Boxes, Washer dryer, 2-seater couch, 3-seater couch, entertainment center. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Aundre Holland: couch, boxes, paintings, bean bag; Bryson Mapt: vending machine, shoe boxes, book shelve, PS4, tires, washer and dryer, mattresses; Darius Bowers: Mercury boat motor, tires, fishing rod, dolly, TV, hand tools; Tamirys Rodrigues: bed frames, back packs, luggage, mattress, couch, clothes, boxes; Tamirys Rodrigues: floor lamp, vacuum, TV stand, crock pot, toys, table, bed. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Denise Tucher: decor furniture, toys, Petre Costache: furniture, Haley Motley: furniture, household items, Maria Vines: dryer, chairs, household items, Jonathan Fuentes: holiday decor, furniture, boxes, Khalil Wilson: oxygen tank, electric scooter, household items, Gaiana Miskovich: Generator, furniture, decor, household items The personal goods stored therein by the following:Alexandra San Inocencio: Camera bag, old stuff, household items The personal goods stored Therein by the following:None The personal goods stored therein by the following:Michelle Tatom: Mattress & Bedding, furniture, boxes, bed frame, sofa, dresser, christmas tree, luggage.; Patricia Garcia: Toys, clothing & shoes, electronics, furniture, golf clubs, boxes. ; Kaitlynn Ann Davis: Olyptical, clothing & shoes, mattress & bedding, wall art, furniture, boxes. ; Jediael Rivera: toys, mattress & bedding, wall art, furniture, household items, boxes, mirrors, tools. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Mike Jastremski: tools, mini fridge The personal goods stored therein by the following:, Legend search 4 merch LLC (Marcus Johnson): Tools, Home Appliances, Enrique Lesende: DVDs Bed Dresser Clothes, veronica nunez: bins, decor, legos The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Imran Tariq: furniture, appliances, boxes, Jasmine Cuevas: furniture, household items The personal goods stored therein by the following:Carlos Negron-Household; Wanda Falcon-Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:David Power: household goods, Tailore Conyers : Household Goods, Joseph Deaton: household goods, Tools/appliances, Reshuard Noble : household goods, Samuel Hardy : clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Markez Towns-Clothing, Boxes, Bags Sabrina Johnson-Totes, Bags, Boxes, Chairs, Mattress and Bedding, Personal Effects, Sports and Outdoors George Kellam-Appliances, Lamps, Electronics, Furniture, Boxes, Mirrors, Tables, Suitcases Diane Adams-Motor Vehicles, Old Stuff, Tires, Boxes, Coolers Trayton Lawson-Health and Wellness, Personal Effects, Electronics, Household Goods, Guy Mort-Household Goods, Boxes, Totes Tellani Griffin-Mattress and Bedding, Personal Effects, Furniture, Totes, Bags Michael Thomas-Personal Effects, Bags, Boxes, Clothing and Shoes Anthony Wynter-Clothing and Shoes, Mattress and Bedding, Personal Effects, Household Items, Furniture, Boxes Roy Ashby-Personal Effects, Boxes, Ladders, Bags, Totes Susana Cervantes-Bags, Totes, Old Stuff, Personal Effects, Boxes Demetrius Dallas-Couch, Ottoman, Window AC Unit Tavarious Shaw-Personal Effects, Wall Art, Tools and Equipment Suitcase, Speaker Box, Fishing Poles Mark Francis-Totes, Tires, Personal Effects, Motor Vehicle Parts, Tools and Supplies, Boxes Dasha McGriff-Personal Effects, Bags, Boxes Somjai Maner-Appliances, Household Items, Furniture, Bags Danny Cintron-TV, Bags, Personal Effects, Clothing and Shoes, Sports and Outdoors, Bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below.. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid(Wed, September 18 @ 11:30am) 0693AC-Oskar Pulgaron, 1155- Sandra Vargas(Wed, September 18 @ 1:00pm) 0220-Lewis Epstein, 0538- Jose Perez Gonzalez, 0674-Peter Thomas, 0734-Richard Crain, 1017-Aleicia White, 1034-Tarrence Richardson, 1590-Marcelo De Lemos, 2017 Ram 3500, VIN#: 3C63RRGL7HG628014, Owner: Marcelo Mendonca De Lemos, Lien Holder: Lendbuzz Funding LLC.(Wed, September 18 @ 2:30pm) 36-Myoshia Meralla, 109-Adam Cruz, 227-Claudio Nascimento, 227-Claudio Martins, 227-Claudio Martins Nascimento, 509-Adam Cruz(Thurs, September 19 @ 11:00am) 0667-Donald Wilson, 0705-Tabitha Kelly, 0741-Donald Wilson, 1802-Jeffrey Reese; 2002/HAUM Trailer VIN#4XSPB12202G038676(Thurs, September 19 @ 1:00pm) 7118-Adam Brown(Thurs, September 19 @ 2:00pm) 1701-Donald Bonnette. Run dates 8/28 and 9/4/24.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY IN THE INTEREST OF: E.D. DOB: 1/20/2008, MINOR CHILD / CASE NO.NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: E.D. born on January 20, 2008. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM before the Honorable Greg A. Tynan, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street Courtroom 5 Orlando, FL 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS, my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 6th day of August, 2024. Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF T.G. DOB: 3/7/2023, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: T.G. born on 3/7/2023. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 4, 2024, at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Wayne Wooten at the Orange Courthouse, 2000 East Michigan Street Orlando, Fl 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of August, 2024. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.C.Y. DOB: 10/13/2009 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:mother, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: C.C.Y., born on October 13th, 2009. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 2nd, 2024, at 9:30 A.M. before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 15th day of August, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: N.V.H. DOB: 12/19/2017, L.U.H. DOB: 03/06/2019 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:father, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: N.V.H., born on December 19th, 2017, and L.U.H., born on March 6th, 2019. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 23rd, 2024, at 10:15 A.M. before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 22nd day of August, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA.IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.N.W. DOB: 3/19/2012, D.W. DOB: 10/14/2016, Z.W. DOB: 12/8/2017, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: A.N.W. born on 3/19/2012, D.W. born on DOB: 10/14/2016,Z.W. born on DOB: 12/8/2017. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 7, 2024 , at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of August, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA.IN THE INTEREST OF J.P.A. DOB: 6/19/2023, MINOR CHILD, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: J.P.A. born on 6/19/2023. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 22, 2024, at 10:30AM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of August, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA.IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.A. DOB: 7/25/2024, MINOR CHILD, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: J.A. born on 7/25/2024. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 22, 2024, at 10:30AM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of August, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 7IN THE INTEREST OF: T.T. DOB: 09/22/2007, B.L. DOB: 05/01/2012, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL ADVISORY AND FATHER’S MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on October 1st, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., at the Thomas S. Kirk Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a Termination of Parental Rights Advisory Hearing and Father’s Manifest Best Interest Hearing. You must appear in- person on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND FATHER’S MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. “Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes.” Witness my hand and the seal of this Court in Orange County, Florida on 21st day of August, 2024. CLERK OF COURT BY:/s/ DEPUTY CLERK.Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Nevita Mc Larty-Household Goods, Vegenia Taylor-Household Goods,Oreste Mesidor- Household Goods, Peter Blake-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Vernon Jones-q bed, toddler beds, and misc. items; Linda Whipset-Tables/chairs; Yamilet Piza-Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on September 13th, 2024 at the location indicated:1420 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 407.312.8736 @ 12:00PM: Meyling Terry: Furniture; David Best: Paperwork; Stephanie Duclos: 1 Dresser, 2 night stands,1 Chest , 8 Boxes; Jamal Thomas: Household goods, office furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Ryan Thomas-spare furniture.- Jazmin Hall- household belonging.-Marianne Werk-home goods, one bedroom.-Clarissa Kostenko-bedroom and home items.-Tanya Castillo-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com . D152 Davina Fielder, D128 Ozkan Guven, D121 Sandro Amaro.2109 Keona Davenport, AA6340E Lori Quinones, 1526 Angel Davis, AB5724A Stephanie Mazzullo, AA0289Q, 1724 Emanuel Houston, 1813 Galo Tenorio.1405 Breaunie Medina, 404 Angelo Mcleod, 1415 Poala Acosta, 328 Frantzie Jones, 439 Monica Perez, 221 Damion Thompson.1515 Nadege Cherubin, 1436 Riddick Bowe, 1243 Micheal Hennessy, 1223 Michael Perez, 1019 Riddick Bowe, 1801 Francisco Bolanos.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.516.7751 @ 12:00PM: Diamond Brown: household goods; Keith Austin: 75 in TV, 65 in TV; Anthony Brand: household goods; Fred Coller: Furniture, washer dryer, sml fridge, tvs; Adriano Caetano: household goods; Brynn Pomeroy: apt furniture and items; Louis Ernst: boxes, clothes, furniture, mattress; Roberto Souza: 3 suit cases, shoes; Zacary Barbosa: trailer; Munchan Powell: Clothes shoes Decorations; Cathy Edwards: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on