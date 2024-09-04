Legal Public Notices 9/4/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. All units areassumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Wednesday, September 24th, 2024 1:30 p.m., or thereafter, at: SANFORD DEPOT 2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 321-363-1902 Lynnette Vidal 1260, Edward Brahler 1688, Daphne Daniels 1253, Wesley Fitzgerald Amos Jr. 1545, Juan Gomez 1290, Maria Mcgill 1372, Erenstine Browne 1618, Elvin Torres 1083, Bridget Donnelly 1095, Janya Hersey 1497, Shala Armotrading 1673. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Publication Dates: September 4 and 11, 2024.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 13, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Valerie Perez - Boxes. Leon Phillips - Household goods. Nekiya Desseau - Household items. Ronny Torres - office equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 13th, 2024. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Tina Jordan-Nelson - Furniture, Gregory Charles Spreng- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on September 13, 2024 12:00PM Walter Dixon-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 24th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360Carson Humphries-2 beds, mattress, Stereo, Patio furniture and household items, DaShawn Haugabrooks-Office Supplies, Catherine Herring-lawn equipment, Lonnie Thompson-2009 Honda Accord, Vin# IhGCP26839A181119, license plate Florida LPEC18, Lonnie Dale Thompson JR- 2009 Honda accord, Vin# IHGCP26839A181119,license plate Florida LPEC18. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated September 24th, 2024 at the time and location listed below. 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908. The personal goods stored therein by the following: DaShonda Morgan : boxes, holiday. Michelle Hardin: appliances, boxes, clothing. George Worthington: sports, tools, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL., 32810, 727.428.6564 on September 13, 2024 @ 12:00PM Danirlle Marsh-Bed, Bins, Clothes, Kids Elect. Bike Yaudel Munoz-Tools, Misc items, Household Goods Rotunda Trust-Furniture, Household Goods Andrew Schaffer-Household Goods Decalo Hancock-Tables, Chairs, Couch, Boxes Adrienne Starks-Stroller, Baby Items, Boxes, Chairs Champayne Green-Table, Chairs, Bench Suelaa Brown-Clothes, Couch, Loveseat, TV, Bins Lisa Smith-Furniture, Household Goods Shawn Feldt-Furniture, Household Goods Shelia Baxter-Bed, Boxes, Chairs, Clothes, Shoes Eliot Martinez. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility inorder to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage 6035 Sand Lake Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 September 13, 2024, 11:00AM Preshenique Grant- Appliances, furniture, electronics, etc. Tonniesha Thompson/ Puvoir LLC- Beauty Supply Guillermo Maggiolo- Boxes, 3 beds fully furnished Emma Smith- Boxes and household items Kamaria Arrington- dresser, boxes, bed, bags Steve Blaser- Household items Crystal Maxwell- clothing, boxes, household Daixi Li- Appliances Celena Carroll- Boxes Mark Harrell- Furniture, DVDs, misc Gardy Ovide- Furniture Rebecca Shaw- bikes, box springs, household items, boxes Paul Contreras- Household items David Rosato- Furniture, clothes, dishes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 19, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11971 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32825 4075167913: Ricardo Lopez – boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055 Anthony Schmidt dresser, king bed frame, boxes, totes, toolbox; Manuel Tamayo boxes and clothes; Zekiya Watson bedroom set, 1 bedroom apartment, computer stand, sofa, loveseat, chest, entertainment stand, ET The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00 AM Life Storage 11583 University Blvd Orlando FL 32817 4077772278: Gerald Kanyok- household items; Gerald Kanyok- Household goods and furniture; Nyssa Diaz- Household goods/Furniture, boxes and bins; Rebekah Marsh- Household goods/Furniture; Blanca Barro- boxes, dog cage, mattress. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Milery Honore: Couch, totes, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3212867324: Eduardo Lozada Vargas Jr: hand truck, furniture, electronics, appliances, lawn equipment, tools; Carmelo Berrios: Headboard, boxes, furniture, household Goods; Patrice Hughes: lamp, chair, totes, boxes, books, toys; Garry Harriott: boxes, watches, toys. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32826, 4079179151: Lykisha Robinson: decor, couch, TV, toys, Jonathan Okoye: car parts, tools, TV. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 3364 W State Rd 426 Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304293: Rudolph Narcisse: Household goods, Mattress, Appliances, Bike, Electronics, Boxes, Bags. Logan Jackson: Household Goods, Couch, Coffee Table, Baseball Bats, Wall Art, Lamp, Outdoor Materials. Electronics. Shaun Harris: Boxes, Bags, Clothes, Side Table. Christine Rivera: Boxes, Decor Supplies, Bags, Bike, Folding Table, Books, Totes, Janine Gomez: Household Goods, Outdoor Furniture, Boxes, File Cabinet The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 6068 Wooden Pine Drive. Orlando, Florida 32829 407.974.5165: Felipe Robledo; Boxes, Washer dryer, 2-seater couch, 3-seater couch, entertainment center. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Aundre Holland: couch, boxes, paintings, bean bag; Bryson Mapt: vending machine, shoe boxes, book shelve, PS4, tires, washer and dryer, mattresses; Darius Bowers: Mercury boat motor, tires, fishing rod, dolly, TV, hand tools; Tamirys Rodrigues: bed frames, back packs, luggage, mattress, couch, clothes, boxes; Tamirys Rodrigues: floor lamp, vacuum, TV stand, crock pot, toys, table, bed. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Denise Tucher: decor furniture, toys, Petre Costache: furniture, Haley Motley: furniture, household items, Maria Vines: dryer, chairs, household items, Jonathan Fuentes: holiday decor, furniture, boxes, Khalil Wilson: oxygen tank, electric scooter, household items, Gaiana Miskovich: Generator, furniture, decor, household items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:30PM Extra Space Storage, 14800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, FL 32832 407.987.4115: Alexandra San Inocencio: Camera bag, old stuff, household items The personal goods stored Therein by the following: 9:52AM Extra space storage, 12709 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, Fl 32826, 4076343990: None The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00AM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, FL 32832 407.501.5799: Michelle Tatom: Mattress & Bedding, furniture, boxes, bed frame, sofa, dresser, christmas tree, luggage.; Patricia Garcia: Toys, clothing & shoes, electronics, furniture, golf clubs, boxes. ; Kaitlynn Ann Davis: Olyptical, clothing & shoes, mattress & bedding, wall art, furniture, boxes. ; Jediael Rivera: toys, mattress & bedding, wall art, furniture, household items, boxes, mirrors, tools. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30pm Extra Space Storage, 15551 Golden Isle Blvd, Orlando FL 32828 4077101020: Mike Jastremski: tools, mini fridge The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793, Legend search 4 merch LLC (Marcus Johnson): Tools, Home Appliances, Enrique Lesende: DVDs Bed Dresser Clothes, veronica nunez: bins, decor, legos The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Imran Tariq: furniture, appliances, boxes, Jasmine Cuevas: furniture, household items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45 PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612: Carlos Negron-Household; Wanda Falcon-Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on September 24, 2024 at 12:00pm David Power: household goods, Tailore Conyers : Household Goods, Joseph Deaton: household goods, Tools/appliances, Reshuard Noble : household goods, Samuel Hardy : clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 3057 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on September 13th, 2024 12:00PM Markez Towns-Clothing, Boxes, Bags Sabrina Johnson-Totes, Bags, Boxes, Chairs, Mattress and Bedding, Personal Effects, Sports and Outdoors George Kellam-Appliances, Lamps, Electronics, Furniture, Boxes, Mirrors, Tables, Suitcases Diane Adams-Motor Vehicles, Old Stuff, Tires, Boxes, Coolers Trayton Lawson-Health and Wellness, Personal Effects, Electronics, Household Goods, Guy Mort-Household Goods, Boxes, Totes Tellani Griffin-Mattress and Bedding, Personal Effects, Furniture, Totes, Bags Michael Thomas-Personal Effects, Bags, Boxes, Clothing and Shoes Anthony Wynter-Clothing and Shoes, Mattress and Bedding, Personal Effects, Household Items, Furniture, Boxes Roy Ashby-Personal Effects, Boxes, Ladders, Bags, Totes Susana Cervantes-Bags, Totes, Old Stuff, Personal Effects, Boxes Demetrius Dallas-Couch, Ottoman, Window AC Unit Tavarious Shaw-Personal Effects, Wall Art, Tools and Equipment Suitcase, Speaker Box, Fishing Poles Mark Francis-Totes, Tires, Personal Effects, Motor Vehicle Parts, Tools and Supplies, Boxes Dasha McGriff-Personal Effects, Bags, Boxes Somjai Maner-Appliances, Household Items, Furniture, Bags Danny Cintron-TV, Bags, Personal Effects, Clothing and Shoes, Sports and Outdoors, Bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
FLORIDA DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below. Wednesday September 18, 2024, Thursday September 19, 2024. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid. 2580 Michigan Ave Kissimmee,FL 34744 (Wed, September 18 @ 11:30am) 0693AC-Oskar Pulgaron, 1155- Sandra Vargas 5622 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando,FL 32811 (Wed, September 18 @ 1:00pm) 0220-Lewis Epstein, 0538- Jose Perez Gonzalez, 0674-Peter Thomas, 0734-Richard Crain, 1017-Aleicia White, 1034-Tarrence Richardson, 1590-Marcelo De Lemos, 2017 Ram 3500, VIN#: 3C63RRGL7HG628014, Owner: Marcelo Mendonca De Lemos, Lien Holder: Lendbuzz Funding LLC. 6401 Pinecastle Blvd Orlando,FL 32809 (Wed, September 18 @ 2:30pm) 36-Myoshia Meralla, 109-Adam Cruz, 227-Claudio Nascimento, 227-Claudio Martins, 227-Claudio Martins Nascimento, 509-Adam Cruz 3625 Aloma Ave Oviedo,FL 32765 (Thurs, September 19 @ 11:00am) 0667-Donald Wilson, 0705-Tabitha Kelly, 0741-Donald Wilson, 1802-Jeffrey Reese; 2002/HAUM Trailer VIN#4XSPB12202G038676 17420 SR 50 Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, September 19 @ 1:00pm) 7118-Adam Brown 2300 Hartwood Marsh Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, September 19 @ 2:00pm) 1701-Donald Bonnette. Run dates 8/28 and 9/4/24.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY IN THE INTEREST OF: E.D. DOB: 1/20/2008, MINOR CHILD / CASE NO.DP21-156 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: IBRAHIMA DOUKANSE, Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: E.D. born on January 20, 2008. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM before the Honorable Greg A. Tynan, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street Courtroom 5 Orlando, FL 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS, my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 6th day of August, 2024. Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. CASE NO: DP23-092, IN THE INTEREST OF T.G. DOB: 3/7/2023, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: ANTHONY CAMPBELL, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: T.G. born on 3/7/2023. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 4, 2024, at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Wayne Wooten at the Orange Courthouse, 2000 East Michigan Street Orlando, Fl 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of August, 2024. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.: DP22-166 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.C.Y. DOB: 10/13/2009 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: IRMA YAXCAL MARQUEZ,mother, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: C.C.Y., born on October 13th, 2009. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 2nd, 2024, at 9:30 A.M. before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 15th day of August, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.: DP23-251 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: N.V.H. DOB: 12/19/2017, L.U.H. DOB: 03/06/2019 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Paul Harris,father, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: N.V.H., born on December 19th, 2017, and L.U.H., born on March 6th, 2019. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 23rd, 2024, at 10:15 A.M. before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 22nd day of August, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. CASE 2021-DP-072 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.N.W. DOB: 3/19/2012, D.W. DOB: 10/14/2016, Z.W. DOB: 12/8/2017, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: BRIAN WALKER, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: A.N.W. born on 3/19/2012, D.W. born on DOB: 10/14/2016,
Z.W. born on DOB: 12/8/2017. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 7, 2024 , at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of August, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. CASE 2023-DP-060 IN THE INTEREST OF J.P.A. DOB: 6/19/2023, MINOR CHILD, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: JOANNELLIE DIAZ, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: J.P.A. born on 6/19/2023. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 22, 2024, at 10:30AM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of August, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. CASE 2024-DP-108 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.A. DOB: 7/25/2024, MINOR CHILD, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: JOANNELLIE DIAZ, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: J.A. born on 7/25/2024. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 22, 2024, at 10:30AM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of August, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 7 CASE NO.: DP22-231 IN THE INTEREST OF: T.T. DOB: 09/22/2007, B.L. DOB: 05/01/2012, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL ADVISORY AND FATHER’S MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Nghia Trong Thai Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on October 1st, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., at the Thomas S. Kirk Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a Termination of Parental Rights Advisory Hearing and Father’s Manifest Best Interest Hearing. You must appear in- person on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND FATHER’S MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. “Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes.” Witness my hand and the seal of this Court in Orange County, Florida on 21st day of August, 2024. CLERK OF COURT BY:/s/ DEPUTY CLERK.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 N Powers Dr. Orlando, FL 32818 (407) 982-1032 on September 13th, 2024 at 1:00PM Nevita Mc Larty-Household Goods, Vegenia Taylor-Household Goods,Oreste Mesidor- Household Goods, Peter Blake-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on September 13th, 2024 12:00PMVernon Jones-q bed, toddler beds, and misc. items; Linda Whipset-Tables/chairs; Yamilet Piza-Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on September 13th, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 8439: 1420 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 407.312.8736 @ 12:00PM: Meyling Terry: Furniture; David Best: Paperwork; Stephanie Duclos: 1 Dresser, 2 night stands,1 Chest , 8 Boxes; Jamal Thomas: Household goods, office furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 25 E Lester Rd Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 551-5590 on September 13th, 2024 12:00PM Ryan Thomas-spare furniture.- Jazmin Hall- household belonging.-Marianne Werk-home goods, one bedroom.-Clarissa Kostenko-bedroom and home items.-Tanya Castillo-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr. 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 09/11/2024. D152 Davina Fielder, D128 Ozkan Guven, D121 Sandro Amaro. U-Haul Ctr. 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando Fl. 32806 09/11/2024 2109 Keona Davenport, AA6340E Lori Quinones, 1526 Angel Davis, AB5724A Stephanie Mazzullo, AA0289Q, 1724 Emanuel Houston, 1813 Galo Tenorio. U-Haul Ctr. 508 N. Goldenrod Rd. Orlando Fl. 32807 09/11/2024 1405 Breaunie Medina, 404 Angelo Mcleod, 1415 Poala Acosta, 328 Frantzie Jones, 439 Monica Perez, 221 Damion Thompson. U-Haul Ctr. 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32826 09/11/2024 1515 Nadege Cherubin, 1436 Riddick Bowe, 1243 Micheal Hennessy, 1223 Michael Perez, 1019 Riddick Bowe, 1801 Francisco Bolanos.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on September 13, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.516.7751 @ 12:00PM: Diamond Brown: household goods; Keith Austin: 75 in TV, 65 in TV; Anthony Brand: household goods; Fred Coller: Furniture, washer dryer, sml fridge, tvs; Adriano Caetano: household goods; Brynn Pomeroy: apt furniture and items; Louis Ernst: boxes, clothes, furniture, mattress; Roberto Souza: 3 suit cases, shoes; Zacary Barbosa: trailer; Munchan Powell: Clothes shoes Decorations; Cathy Edwards: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on September 13th, 2024 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A135 Lisbeth Peralta A308 Bryan Bracero A331 Josue Medina F252 Kent Ward. Run dates 8/28/24 and 9/4/24.
To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on September 13, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 10:15 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B226 - Barnes, Keona; G714 - rivera, Luis; K006 - Phipps, Akeem PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B281 - Beasley, Angelo; D427 - Pollner, Delia; G734 - Gabriel, Jackson. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on September 13, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Ruby Kainth- boxes and bags; Michelle Walker - White dresser king size bed queen size bed glass vase and other valuable items; Jules Helligar- Boxes, clothes; Davena Shabazz- medical equipment, boxes; Miller Mitchell- 3 bed sets living set; Victoria Jackson- Household goods; Javonte Workman- Clothes, shoes, household items; Coraly Concepcion- Boxes and personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on September 13th12:00pm at the location indicated: Store 8138: 1001 Lee rd, Orlando, FL 32810 407.489.3742 Arthur Raws-Bags, clothes; Rechard McCoy- Boxes, furniture, desk, yard signs; Tara Ingram- bags, clothes, baskets; Sheena Sparks- Toys, clothes, bags; Jovette Williams- clothes, furniture, electronics. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on September 13, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Lauren Lemay: furniture, home decor items- Keyshia Owens: furniture, clothes, household appliances, household electronics- Carolyn Davila: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on September 13, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Kemaine Dawkins- household items, Small boxes, Tv stand; Ian Bonacci-Tables, boxes, TVs, footlocker, tubes; Jon Galetta-furniture; Jacques Machado- boxes, luggage; Linsley Joseph-2 couches, 2 bar stools, end tables, and middle table; Cleyton Pompilio-household items; herbert harp-Twin size bed set, boxes, 2 dressers, etc; Ashley Alvarez-Boxes; Sidney Law-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on September 13th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 2005 Carmen Duclos 2010 Norman Silvestre 2315 Jonnelle Alvarez 1105 Dayanaris Melendez 1212 Samia Molina 2475 Angel Gomez. Run dates 8/28/24 and 9/4/24.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on September 13th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1101 Nathan Lucas #1309 Derek Jenkins #1558 Elizert Ramos #1707 Cathy Meyer #1715 Anthony Walsh.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on September 13th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 1034 Leo Picciotto 2065 Katie Buckland 3134 Olivia Fernandez. Run dates: 8/28/24 and 9/4/24.
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: September 18h, 2024 9:30am, Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1183-Boxes, #1162-Boxes, #1198-Households, #1194-Households, #1196-Households, #1186-Households, #1114-Furniture, #1106-Furniture, #1067-Furniture, #B107-Bins, #1009-Households, #1002-Furniture, #D220-Households, #D254-Furniture, #2012-Furniture, #2014- Furniture, #2022-Boxes, #2024-Boxes, #M311-Boxes, #G227-Furniture, #F232-Boxes, #F222-Furniture. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, September 24, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Kendra Smith- Household Goods/Furniture latoria davis- Household Goods/Furniture Lawrence Bailey- couch desk TVs boxes John Mentzer- Furniture, clothes and boxes. The auction will be listed an advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purcase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3503, 1170 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32750 - (407)602-3999, September 24, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Raisa Lawson-Household goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on September 12, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1191 - Napoli, Jessica; 2149 - Lancaster, Kia; 2316 - hayden, justina; 2390 - Morgan, Mariah; 5131 - Byrd, Bladen PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Fani, Reginaldo; 0216 - Martinez, Edgar; 3031 - Chapman, Carol; 7137 - vargas, Martha; 7151 - Franklin, Ramarr; 8004 - Sierra, Alejandro; 8013 - Lopez, Daniela; 8092 - Castro, Jean Paul; 9008 - Fernandez, Yamileth PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0365 - CLIFT, JULIE PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2082 - Decker, Dean; 5019 - St. Surin, Ahriele; 5040 - Seifert, Alexander PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B013 - De la Cruz, Jorge; C055 - Roberts, Chastity; D030 - shropshire, Leeroy; D103 - Wong, Elvis; E028 - Torres Dias, Juan Carlos PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1270 - Morillo, Anthony; 2242 - Morales, Angelo; 2410 - Tidy tee cohen, Tanya; 3161 - RBS Wig Studio Boutique & Spa Akpan, Shantan; 3263 - Maysonet, Angel; F389 - bozan, Mathew; G525 - Bogan, Judith PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1208 - montalvo, Ray; 1221 - Salazar, Johnathan; 1250 - Larroy, Miriam; 1272 - james, Mykayla; 1333 - Placide, Gemima; 2244 - Gilson, Jason; 2613 - Lewin, Antroy PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2551 - Benjamin, Leon; 2592 - Abell, Kathy; 2690 - Rondil Richard, Farah PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0493 - leto, Dolores; 2023 - brewer, Sharon; 4081 - Cook, Elliott PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A060 - Hilaire, Jimmy Saint; A276 - Wagner, Rene; D451 - Thomas, Tyler; E503 - Coy, Charles; F565 - valentin, Armando PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C105 - Santiago, Manuel; C112 - Smith, Mario Arturo; C191 - Otero Melendez, Jezebel; C230E - Tirado Jr, David. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on September 13, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1128 - Baranowski, Vickie; 2404 - Oser, Daniel; 2506 - Leaf, Amy; 3104 - Jensen, Ashley; 3719 - waddell, Torin Jemel; 3802 - JR, JAMES POSLEY PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A022 - Pruitt, Greg; A023 - Albright, Maylynn; E169 - Sanders, Jacquelyn; G201 - Bonta, james; J356 - Bolden, keith; J358 - Bolden, keith; K435 - Boone Jr, William PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B229 - ROI Home Services Haugabrooks, Sherrard; C375 - Hernandez, Virginia; D414 - Worske, Samantha; E042 - Ball, Amber; E050 - Fidler, Machaela; F601 - Pugh, Shanel; F640 - Adamson, Davanya; G014 - Gadson, Shamell; G045 - Willoughby, Yvonne; G094 - joseph, jennifer PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C007 - black, Sadarius; D047 - Davidson, Monique; E043 - McFall, Tyrae; E082 - Whipper, Sabrina; J117 - Williams, Vickie; J617 - Cassanova, Horticia; J808 - Colindres, Allan; J903 - Gilchrist, Samantha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com B281 - Beasley, Angelo; D427 - Pollner, Delia; F606 - Brown, Darney; G734 - Gabriel, Jackson PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00261 - smith, Don; 00265 - Robinson, Raquel; 00547 - Coffey, Christine; 00625 - Steele, Pearl PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1019 - Simon, Alberta Jean; 1108 - Mark, Michele; 2103 - GUERRERO, KAYLA; 3022 - Furtak, Jennie; 3056 - Maldonado, Adriel Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on September 28, 2024, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Jean F. Guillaume - #0C013, Jean F. Guillaume - #0D014, Yamil Garcia Smaine - #0D055, Kelvin Jackson - #0J001.
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on September 13th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0145B -Eddie McGowan 0170- Georgette Simmons 0206-Darren McClendon 0338- Jeremy Rueger.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on September 13, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1400 - McCalla, Khristoffe Dewight; 2104 - Roberts, Deirdre PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3049 - Norton, Joshua; 5025 - Gultay, Sefa PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 4047 - Hickman, Jalissa; 6088 - Nienstedt, Mark; 6181 - Murray, Lynn; 6220 - Reese, Timothy PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 5120 - Williams, Wendy; 6035 - Alenezi, Ahmad PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B170 - Bentley, Tearanny; C088 - santiago, Juan PUBLIC STORAGE # 22130, 510 Douglas Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 865-7560 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D2157 - Clarke, Arielle; E1092 - Hensley, Emily PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A104 - Douze, Jemima; A141 - Banks, Lavette; B225 - Augustin, Martine; C322 - Williams, Tippony; E003 - Green, Brionica; E026 - Kimbrough, Angela; E111 - Galloway, Kathryn; E116 - Lopez, Paola PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1210 - sanders, Porche; 1484 - DESROCHES, HERBY; 1630 - Perera, Daniella; 2001 - Sinora, Annthesa; 2228 - SAINT HUBERT, GUERLANDE; 2299 - Burleson, Toni; 2627 - Holmes, Amelia PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B003 - Avila, Sonia; B008B - Morris, Tequilla; B048 - Vaught, Jerry; B074A - Marin, Arthur; B075A - Vargas, Lizbeth; C004 - Hossain, Joairia; C077 - Heffner, Billy; D002 - Bunbury, Wilfred; F028 - Griffin, Chantell; F068 - Cruz, Casino; F114 - Thomas, Quandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0153 - Bacon, Bertha; 0256 - Jackson, Khahaifa; 0264 - Williams, Daphina; 0301 - Jackson, Whitney; 0320 - Ambrosie, Faniastasia; 0427 - mallow, aja merlaine; 0507 - Eldridge, Teana; 0578 - Robb, Camille; 0623 - lyons, Davara; 0642 - Canto, Bryan PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0812 - wyatt, Luigi; 1308 - Shea, Brandon R; 1519 - Colin, Cherelle; 1750 - Ellis, Jason PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1111 - Cromartie, LaMiyah; 1296 - Jimenez, Belisaria; C012 - alloway, Misty; C013 - Clark, Quadrae; NA01 - Jones, Evan. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card - no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original resale certificates for each space purchased are required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on September 12, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2266 - Calhoun, Carol PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0266 - Bethea, Joseph; 0272 - Ray, Trevin; 7036 - portillo, Genesis PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D040 - duracin, Danielle; E019 - woods, Brandy; E043 - Anders, Terica; G013 - Washington, Fredreca; J077 - Beasley, Andrea; K001 - Huang, Yuanping PUBLIC STORAGE # 22120, 7628 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 237-0496 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B138 - Martinez, Josphine PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B209 - Francois, Fedline; B232 - Franklin, Irene; F618 - jones, Samuel; H850 - Kemp, Jennifer PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B247 - Torres, Elizabeth; F613 - Diaz, Rosendo; I910 - coffee, Robin; J030 - Evans, Tyrek J PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1102 - Morgan, Lashonda; 12309 - Spell, Willie Pearl; 309 - Vazquez, Juan; 963 - Hernandez, Juan PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 03:15 PM www.storagetreasures.com. 231 - Deedy Solutions Karins, Linda; 717 - vazquez, manuel; 833 - Morales, Nicole; 876 - Rodriguez, Dominick PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 02104 - Jackson, Monica; 02109 - Cruz, Luis; 02413 - rhodes, Vanesa; 05254 - victoriano, diego; 05338 - Otero, Jose PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1123 - Marques, Matthew; 2053 - ALOMAR MARTINEZ, SHARON; 2069 - Green, Aidan; 2136 - rivera, Marmir; 2194A - Hernandez, Stacey; 2220 - Thompson, Shemariah; 2315 - Harris, Lorenzo C PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee, FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0020 - Armas, Maria De; 0054 - Cruz, Kimberly; 0077 - patterson, Nathaniel; 0083 - Peacon, Daisy; 0133 - Heredia, Nathan; 0145 - Freire, Gabriel; 2088 - ibarra, lillian m; 6091 - Barboza, Luis; 6096 - Nesdahl, Larry; 8073 - Jimenez, Jose PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0343 - Willliams, Michael; 2065 - Merchant, Karen PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 04:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0117 - Gray, Tasha; 0326 - colon, Carlos; 0329 - Nunez, Ivelis; 0432 - francis, Nadia; 0701 - Simon, Johnny; 0728 - Augustin, Rosena; 0819 - Hall, Somarra; 0832 - Nipper, Michelle; 1001 - Perez, Ivan; 1128 - Peterson, Cortillius; 1214 - Charles, Louis; 1363 - Alberic, Sherley. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card - no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original resale certificates for each space purchased are required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Wednesday the 26th day of September, 2024 at 10:00 AM with payment at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Anthony Montalvo ; Israel Sanchez ; JAVONNA ROBINSON ; Bria Nobles ; Kiana Cooper ; David Warner ; Ruben Luis Suarez ; Varbaraly Cintron-Sanchez ; Jasmine Hilts ; Laurenvil Dejard ; Adrita Filostin ; Codayzjah Love ; Travis Davis ; Alice Griffin ; Latresia Brown ; Mattievian Brown ; Mario Quintero ; Bobbie Gray ; Jasen White ; Vincent Forbes ; Shay Dav ; Tameka Davis ; Narcisco Melendez ; Amanda Griffin ; Waylan Peters ; Anthony Jiménez ; Jony Occenat ; Aidan Jacobs ; Dexter Jones ; Lamoya Thompson ; Shelcy Baker ; Narcisco Melendez ; Jahbriyla Ferguson ; Arria Green ; Ranton Sheffield ; Alonzo Belgrove ; Aaliyah Liftherd ; Griceldys Perez ; Wislande Ovilma ; Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Vernia Jackson ; Quinton Young ; Wendy Boone ; Janeen Boone ; Tyrone Henderson ; Hector Febles ; Anthony Clark ; Melana Prescott ; Tyrone Henderson ; Jaime Diaz ; Brandon Camille ; Shawn Johnson ; Taylor Gamell ; Fashana Alexander ; Jessica Schnittker ; Michael Shepherd ; Michael Shepherd ; devanni walker ; Shawn Johnson ; Sharrell Jamison ; edward debose ; Nashaly Perdomo ; Mordy Levy ; Monique Johnson ; Mordy Levy ; Breanna Moore ; Shawn Johnson ; Shawn Johnson ; Neysha West.
STATE OF INDIANA, COUNTY OF VANDERBURGH, JUVENILE DIVISION SS: IN THE VANDERBURGH SUPERIOR COURT IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT/CHILD RELATIONSHIP OF INFANT FEMALE ALFONSO, CHILD, AND JADALIZ MARIE ALFONSO, MOTHER, AND UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER. No: 82D04-2408-JT-001457. NOTICE TO UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER: The unknown putative father of Infant Female Alfonso, born out of wedlock to Jadaliz Marie Alfonso on the 18th day of August, 2024, in Evansville Vanderburgh County, Indiana, is hereby notified that a petition to terminate his parent/child relationship with respect to said child was filed in the Superior Court of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, Civic Center Complex, One Northwest Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Evansville, Indiana 47708, on August 22, 2024. If the unknown putative father of Infant Female Alfonso wishes to contest the petition to terminate his parental rights, he must appear in person or by counsel, to answer or object to the proposed termination of his parent/child relationship within ten (10) days of the last publication of this Notice. The said putative father of Infant Female Alfonso is hereby also notified that if he fails to respond or otherwise appear within ten (10) days after the last publication of this Notice, default judgment may be entered against him pursuant to Indiana Code §31-35-1-11, permanently terminating any parental rights and relationship he has with respect to Infant Female Alfonso. Under Indiana law, a putative father is a person who is named as, or claims that he may be, the father of a child born out of wedlock but who has not yet been legally proven to be that child’s father. DATED: August 27, 2024 Carla J. Hayden, Clerk VANDERBURGH SUPERIOR COURT Timothy J. Hubert, #7939-82 Ziemer, Stayman, Weitzel & Shoulders, LLP P.O. Box 916 Evansville, IN 47706-0916 Telephone: (812) 424-7575