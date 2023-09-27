Legal Public Notices 9/27/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, October 23rd, 2023 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford FL 32771 321-363-1902 #1112 Larnell Fayson, #1507 Tara Willis, #1100 Trevon Armstrong, #1478 Donita Hines, #1260 Lynnette Vidal, #1351 Summer Brown, #1131 Shatara Cooper, #1160 Corey Rouse, #1654 Parlet Ramsay, #1696 Joshua Lee, #1204 Phyllis Stokes, #1026 Kimberly Johnson, #1098 Michael Ellicott, # 1369 Breauna Osborne, # 1464 David Cornillot, #1453 Wilbert McFadden. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: September 27 and October 4th, 2023.
Extra Space Storage Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 10/13/2023 @ 1:00pm Anijah Williams Furniture/ Isaiah Ible bed room set boxes/ Christa Jean Francios queen mattress/boxspring, clothes/ Christopher Farish household goods/ David Paul Bamber one bedroom apt boxes sofa. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 10th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Dale Graffuis - Household goods. Dale Graffuis - Boxes. Robert Morgan - Boxes. Terry Murray - Air Handler. Michael Stewart - Boxes. Jimmy Dorvilus -tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave Orlando FL 32822(407) 212-5890 on October 12th, 2023 10:15am Oscar Martinez - barber's chair Ronald Wagner - chairs, kitchen appliances, cast iron pans, pressure washer, clothes Joseph Azor - safe, luggage, table, clothes, hand tools Robyn Singleton - furniture, bed, tv, hand tools, lamps, cooler Edgar Walcott - couch, chair, dresser, e-scooter, weights, beach chairs Chris Baker - bed, couch, furniture, power and hand tools, tool box, totes Elizabeth Oquendo - furniture, microwave, toys, power and hand tools, toys, car parts. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 11th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Quiwanna Forrest homegoods, Jamaris Martinez homegoods Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locations indicated: October 12, 2023, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Sandra WilmethÐFurniture, Vintage scale; Angel Marrero-Household goods; Kisti Pepperman-Furniture, Vacuum; Melanie Rodriguez-Household goods, Karaoke machine; Raymond Hironimus-Furniture, Kitchen appliances; Mindy Milburn-Kitchen appliances, Shelves; Robert Hutchison-Household goods, Electronics; Jerry Dankers-Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Jenny Joseph household goods; David Bryan bedroom furniture, bed, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage at 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Dwayna Harmony-Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Julio Olan- Furniture and Boxes; Sada Breland Ð Toolbox, Table Saw, Air Compressor, Jumper Cables; Margaret Kraemer- Bed, Mattress, Table, Boxes, Chairs The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Kaya Chipungu- Household goods; Kaya Chipungu-Household goods; Frances Rivera-Furniture, clothing, shoes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage at 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Devry Lawrence-Household items. Kevin Duda- Tools, Household goods, Bikes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Saidah Harris, futon, clothing, containers, tv, mics; Brian Schantzen, boxes, small furniture; Cheryl Ebersbach, Household furniture, related household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, 4077101020: Carlos Miro House decorations. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, October 10th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Candice Finch-Household items, Kimberly Thornton-Household items, Deren Bohdan-Business items, Astria White-Household items, Curley Crapps-Household items, Paula Holmes-Household items, DAINA STRADLEY-Household items, Sandra McCoy-Household items, Jorge Sanchez-Household items, Sesiem Cunningham-Tools, and bags, Tommy Washington-Restaurant equipment, Michelle Braga-Household items, Contina Coard-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822, 407-955-4137 on 10/12/2023 @ 10:45AM Mark Jackson; Art supplies, Clothes, baggage, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated October 10, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Kim Miller: one bedroom apartment. Freddrick Brown: household goods. Leonard McDonald: King bed and other household items. Clay Dixon: parking signs and equipment. Standley Fleurima: bed, dresser, boxes, couch, table, 2 night stand. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 10/10/2023 @ 12:00PM:Keron Decoteau - Fridge, Stove, Dresser, Couch, Boxes. Aja Jenkins - items from space. Edward Bellamy - Bed, Dresser, Couch and Boxes. Erroll Gamble - totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 10, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Joshua Kostenko- Boxes, Furniture, Chris Reed- Household Goods // Furniture, Nastassia Bacon- House of Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 10th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Sandy Kersten-Household items, Cornelius Fuller-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N. Primrose Dr. Orlando, FL 32803 (321) 285-5021 on October 13th, 2023 12:15PM - Kathryn OConnor: Household items and boxes; Luis Troche: One bedroom apartment; Veronica Woodberry: Electronics, clothing. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 407.5167751 on 10/13/23 at 12:00 PM: Addario Scrap Metal/David Addario: 2 vehicles; Alan Black: Tote bins; Alicia Sastre: Boxes, equipment; Alonda Matthews: 8 32in tvs. 6 hover boards, clothes, bags, seasonal decor, bike; Chavante Scott: 2 bedroom couch king bed bags; Diamond Brown: household goods; Kasey Brown: 1 bedroom house; Newal Shoaibi: clothing/tv; Pamela Seda Matos: Furniture, Boxes; Tangela Harris: 1 Bedroom Sofa, S sofa, K bedroom, L dresser, nightstand, fireplace, glass wall piece; Tracy King: Boxes; Tyler Doyle: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 on October 13, 2023 at 12:00PM. Kimberly Pierre-Appliances; Houseware : Hope elliot-el-House -Ware;Books,clothes; Boxes. John Saunders: Boxes; Clothes ;Bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION File No. 2023-CP-002936-0 IN RE: ESTATE OF DALE PALMER RECH, a/k/a DALE P. RECH, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of DALE PALMER RECH, a/k/a DALE P. RECH, deceased, whose date of death was September 26, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 355, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 9/27/2023. Signed on this 22nd day of August, 2023. /s/ Jerry W. Allender, Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 110030 ALLENDER & ALLENDER, P.A. 719 Garden Street Titusville, FL 32796 Telephone: (321) 269-1511 Facsimile: (321) 264-7676 22-318-JG Email: [email protected] Secondary Email: [email protected]. /s/ ANA C. RECH, Personal Representative, 2009 Whitfield Lane, Orlando, Florida 32835.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: The Marriage of CLARA CAVITT, Petitioner, and SEAN DELL CAVITT, Respondent.CASE NO.: 2023-DR-1752. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO: SEAN DELL CAVITT, 6655 NE 82 nd Avenue, Portland, OR 97220: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on CLARA CAVITT C/O Lorraine De Young, Esq. whose address is 1238 E. Concord St., Orlando, FL 32803 on or before October 27, 2023 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 301 N. Park Avenue Sanford FL 32771 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. There is no real property to be divided. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 8/29/2023 TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller. (Clerk stamp)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: The Marriage of JAROD STEVENS, Petitioner, -vs- SUSAN PALMER STEVENS, Respondent. CASE NO.: 2023-DR- 4955. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO: SUSAN PALMER STEVENS 2315 E. Crystal Lake Ave. Orlando, FL 32806 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on JAROD STEVENS C/O Lorraine De Young, Esq. whose address is 1238 E. Concord St., Orlando, FL 32803 on or before 10/12/2023 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. There is no real property to be divided. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 8/17/2023 TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Juan Vazquez (clerk stamp)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 2021-DP-096 IN THE INTEREST OF R. B., DOB: 02/17/2015, K. B., DOB: 01/26/2016, MINOR CHILDREN. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Walter Bergeron (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on November 16th, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 15th day of September, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 2021-DP-096 IN THE INTEREST OF R. B., DOB: 02/17/2015, K. B., DOB:01/26/2016, MINOR CHILDREN. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Sherie Dees (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on November 16th, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 15th day of September, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: Estate of DONALD LEE SMITH, Deceased. Case No: 2021-CP-002986-O, Probate Division. FORMAL NOTICE OF ACTION BY PUBLICATION TO: Bryan Gordan 4873 Pat Ann Terrace Orlando, FL 32808 YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition to Determine Summary Administration and Petition to Determine Homestead have been filed in this court and a true copy is attached to this notice. You are required to serve written defenses on the person giving notice within 20 days after service of this notice, exclusive of the day of service, and to file the original of the written defenses with the clerk of the above court either before service or immediately thereafter with the Orange County Clerk of Court at 425 North Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32803. Failure to serve and file written defenses as required may result in a judgment or order for the relief demanded in the pleading or motion, without further notice. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. Date of first publication: September 27, 2023.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
September 2023
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Bag w/ electronics. W Colonial Dr & N John Young Pkwy
2. Keys w/ cellphone 2000 Block S Hiawassee Rd.
3. Cell phone Tradeport Dr & Cargo Rd.
4. Cell phone 500 Block S Orange Ave.
5. Clothing 4000 Block W Oak Ridge Rd.
6. Electronics 100 Block W Grant St.
7. Backpack w/ cellphone 5000 Block International Dr.
8. Cell phone 300 Block S Bumby Ave.
9. Electronics 4000 Block International Dr.
10. Keys 100 W Michigan St.
11. Keys 7000 Block Narcoossee Rd.
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on October 18th, 2023, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Jureen Burley - #0B003, Alexis Mangan - #0D044, Oneck Delice - #0H044, Keith Marcell Williams - #0H031.
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, GoSee Global LLC, of 9924 Universal Blvd, Suite 224 # 128, Orlando FL, 32819, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
GoSee Local
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"GoSee Local"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/21/23
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on October 5th, 2023 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; AA0428Q Loretta Wright $239.64, AA9387P Loretta Wright $239.64, 1000 Shanon Williams $641.65, AA9956C Loretta Wright $239.64, U95 Cedric Evans $302.40, AA7791M Loretta Wright $239.64, 1014 flavio De Mattos $685.10, B72 Gregory Jackson $383.00, 1109 flavio De Mattos $652.25, O130 Gregory Jackson $553.97, U115 JULIE FITZGERALD $342.35, F12 KARIM BELL $498.50, 1105 flavio De Mattos $652.25, D46 Harry Richard $477.35, B28 Delton Barber $440.20, F08 EMMA PEACOCK $710.50, B58 Nilson Mota $419.00, AA6688N Jamele borders $355.46, D26 claribel cedano $358.60, D59 Ursula Albury $344.90, AA1238P Loretta Wright $239.64, A39 ISMAEL CHRISTIAN $286.55, D05 rodney acker $501.20, O121 Gregory Jackson $1,148.00 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1149 JACQUELINE ORR $530.35, 1179 EMMA PEACOCK $652.20, 1299 CLINT CHAMBERS $710.55, 1006 mystery room $758.20 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; AA3614W PAMELA GOSSE $264.40, A107 Onita Weber $963.60, B102 Terry Brooks $517.14, A109 susan stewart $517.15, B114 maria trotter $511.14, D109 Ted Jackson $742.70, C119 Michael Dobson $742.70 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; A067 chris hays $399.35, A059 TEARANA DURANT $549.60, E067 ANTONIO RUANO $345.50 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1245 Christina Marsan $533.45, 2521 Christina Marsan $471.11, 1166 JAMES OSHAUGHNESSY $447.24, 2276 OSCAR SMITH $733.59, 1414 Jasmine Coleman $452.40, 1670 Cassandra Antoniu $328.40, 2152 TIFFANY GALARZA $638.96 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 5056 Dhea Cox $926.50, 5076 Alfred Harris $612.35, 1443 AUNDREA DERBY $337.99, 2738 Natyra Spence $337.99, 2373 MARSHALL WARREN $388.64, 2429 FREDERICK PANKE $601.69, 1274 Alexis Lemon $420.44, 2213 margarita martinez $591.05, 2604 DAVID CRUZ $472.44, 2287 Sydnee Silas $313.14, 1001 Juan SierrsRosado $814.50, 1049 Antonio trammell $636.20, 2572 AUNDREA DERBY $337.99, 2414 ANGELA BENNETT $367.34, 1700 richard fey $390.44, 2075 Shannon Morgan $314.14, 1480 brittany richardson $502.89, 1763 joslyn utter $463.14, 1278 Patrice Slater $508.25, 1202 James Edmiston $314.14, 2370 Brianna Jones $653.90, 1586 erica Dixon $612.35, 1575 reginald white $502.89, 1593 jesus sanchez $463.14, 2073 Shannon Morgan $314.14, 1591 kathryn collard $337.99, 2237 Jennifer Anglada $625.54, 1645 ANTONIO PEREZ $543.11, 2401 colette hays $982.14, 1312 Bertha Sein $319.46, 1466 Cynthia Williams $420.44, 1285 CarlosAlfredo LeudoGarcia $566.96, 2013-17 WAYNE WRIGHT $910.34, 1659 Chris Curcija $523.77, 1574 naomi dixon $636.20, 2229 Mystery Room $942.39, 2226 dana jones $500.50 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 1609 monica parker $252.84, 1658 Alexis Madere $491.75 1323 Shannon Buxton $360.26, AA4123G John Williams $588.95, AB8892B Ashanti Ally $466.00, AA3174D John Williams $588.95, 1833 debra stallworth $561.75, 1527 Rudolph Campagna $655.91, 1520 SYLICIA MCKENZIE-RIGG $650.40, 0222 Gregory Greer $464.21, 1928 Wendy Allen $439.72, 1918 Rochelle ruffin $325.77, 1123 Shawna lee $214.08, 1200 Ramiro Vargas $264.41, 0158 Charles Redmond $597.28, AB4700C Sandra Hudson $749.40, AB1559D Ciera Parris $249.40, 1832 Perry Thurston $369.26, 1702 Damon Conner $472.97, AB1247A Jami Rodriguez $611.40, AB9552A Tiquana Johnson $385.80, 0173 Nikiesha Fields $597.13, 1818 david ross $592.80, 1920 Jenae Packer $369.26, AA1848R Majorie James $514.10, AA9925E Rachel Siqueira $229.30, 1781 Ebony Dillsworth $619.80, AB4319C Tiquana Johnson $385.80, 1278 Jonathan Espinoza $336.41, AB0436C Sandra Hudson $749.40, 1270-72 ALBERT HARRIS $655.91, 1184 KEVYN MELENDEZ $330.88, AB3761D Tiquana Johnson $385.80, AA7935N Sandra Hudson $786.80, AA5924R Sandra Hudson $786.80 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford at Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 4161 Gerry Gonzalez $676.03, 1013 quinton young $598.91, 4149 Whitley Rupert $689.44, 4048 jeremy nixon $862.56, 1026 zykirea Lawrence $465.79, 2110 Nita Gibson $404.64, 3082 ismael arias $508.36.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr Alafaya 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32806 10/09/2023: 1129 Leigh Thomason, 1101 David Lee, 1702 Stone Estok, 1432 Sylina Solomon, 1507 Stone Estok, 1017 James Gray. U-Haul Ctr Baldwin Park 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl 32803 10/09/2023: D159 David Floyd, C170 Dorothy Chase, B173 Oscar Rondon, C187 Dorothy Chase, D191 Roger Jackson, B207 Andre Windom, B181 Tiesha Wilkinson. U-Haul Ctr Orange 3500 S. Orange ave Orlando Fl 32806 10/09/2023: AB5598C Quinton Simmons, 1052 Staci Yarn, 1160 Lizette Mcmillian, 1041 Bryan Quezada Guaba, 1828 Tara Dunn, 1827 Felicia Lewis, 1104 Lilymae McDonald, AB0830 Jessica Hembree, 1060 Veronica Gibson, 1431 Reynaldo Hernandez, 1913 Erin Carnathan, 1042 Marie Alvarez. U-Haul Ctr Goldenrod 508 N. Goldenrod Rd. Orlando Fl. 32807 10/09/2023 :223 Angelo Mcleod, 1502 Lilian ViasPortalez, 544 Yvette Edwards, 210 Shareen Kisoen, 439 Perlita Ocampo, 215 Susan Liddell, 731 Ariana Cruz, 325 Tiffani Crawford, 404 Angelo Mcleod. U-Haul Gatorland 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl. 32837 10/09/2023: 225 Kelly Hoffine, 310 Michael Alvarez, 447 leah Layne. U-Haul Ctr Hunters Creek 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl Orlando Fl. 32837 10/09/2023: 1255 Dana Burns U-Haul St.Cloud 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee Fl. 34744 10/09/2023: 1271Amanda Ratliff
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on October 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A163- Richard Custer III C124- Shanda Jones E104- Robert Gil E108- Nicholas Rosen E109- Nicholas Rosen B112- John Metzner.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27 and Value Store It 36 Ð Celebration 2, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, October 17th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 2036 - Juan Sanchez/Juan Carlos Sanchez; 3118 - Christopher Johnson/Christopher Lyn Johnson; 6079 - Latonja Thompson/Latonja Marie Thompson; 6117 Ð Jennifer Paden/Jennifer June Goss Paden. Value Store It 36 at 1480 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 5:00PM: 3018 - Abraham Werzberger; 3028 - Timothy Haley; 3160 - Evelyn Amoros Ramos.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on October 12, 2023, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:45 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 7064 - Falu, Yvonne PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3029 - Hernandez, Andre; 3030 - Hale, Ferrell; 3039 - Eccleston, Daneen; 3061 - Williams, Destiny; 7034 - Gutierrez, Bertha Ann; 9011 - Rodriguez, Keyshla PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0045 - G4S Secure Solutions / Wackenhut SPRINGBORN, KARIN M.; 1006 - Maldonado, Leishla; 1007 - Escobar, Tageline Ortiz PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C054 - Crawford, Taylor; D024 - Price, Taneice; D038 - Brown, Tori; D108 - Wilson Brown, April; D211 - Mercado, Miguel PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1139 - Mcnannis, Charles; 1287 - Moorer, Verdis; 1745 - Magnell, Amanda; 2475 - Smith, Nicole; 2606 - Oliver, Charissa PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1106 - Medina, Ricardo; 2260 - Hernandez, Dayalis; 2315 - Agreda parker, Cheminique; 2588 - Bradley, Latonya; 2592 - Abell, Kathy PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0101 - Hernandez, Abigail; 0508 - Mckiver, david; 2027 - Rojas Malave, Ozzie; 3091 - Smith, Stephanie; 4018 - Hernandez, Abigail; 4078 - Johnson, Tiffanie; 6030 - rosa, Derick PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A015 - Ford, Deandre; B317 - orsini, Angela; D467 - Urena, Catherine; E528 - Barbosa, Juan; G582 - Rivera, Jorge PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C113 - Mccutchen, Justin PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B134 - Rosa, Aysha Diaz; C115 - Harrell, Leandra; C143 - Feliciano, Fernando; C211G - Pierrejeune, Ruchamo; C227H - Cleveland, Tyshon; C230I - Gardiner, Taylor PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3070 - Gragert, Sarah; F348 - Williams, Willie; G525 - Bogan, Judith. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on October 13, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2102 - Cole, Brenda PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. H230 - Grimsley, Orenthius; L486 - caceres, fernando; L500 - Ozoa, George PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C376 - Manuel, Leah; E007 - Figueroa, Eleison; E013 - Harris, Marcia; E019 - Jackson , Karianna; F676 - TUMETEL, CHARLES PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A043 - zolenski, Brandon; C016 - Valentine, La Tonya; C017 - Waldon, Latrese; C038 - Francis, Imran; D021 - mcclean, terrell; D030 - Hillery, Chandra; D076 - Howe, John; E050 - Hand, Jess; H018 - whitton, Jessie; J903 - Gilchrist, Samantha; P065 - Onsite swanson, Cierra PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00410 - Parramore, Ronnetta; 00558 - Cantrell, Casey; 00709 - Rodriguez, Ricardo PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 4011 - Lawrence, Nicole PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B296 - Makene, Malaika; D447 - Wyche, Briyanna; F618 - Martinez, Kira; G734 - Gabriel, Jackson; H847 - Warren, Tynicia PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B226 - Barnes, Keona; D422 - Gaines, Bashah; D444 - Smith, Michelle; D462 - Matney, Diana; G707 - CICERON, WIKENSON; G715 - Herrera, Miguel; G757 - Stevens, Pamela. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on October 12, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1221 - Hebner, Rand; 2052C - Ulysse, Lucienne; 2114 - Rivera, Nadeen; 2145 - daniel, Theresa; 2274 - Molina, Gladys; 3027 - Jensen, Ronald PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2010 - Carelus, Rebekah; 7016 - velazquez, Najiah; 7029 - De Jesus Gonzalez, Neesha; 7036 - portillo, Genesis; 7066 - Primm, James; 7108 - Rogers, Estephanie; 7167 - Castillo, Maria PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C169 - Daniels, John; C170 - Velazquez, Mauricio; D157 - Martin, Brandon; E203 - Randal, Amina; E238 - newby, xavier PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1204 - Thorpe, Evan; 12067 - Gema, Vanessa; 1214 - Nelson, Benjamin; 12622 - wrigh, Donnie; 482 - Sunderberg, Sigurd PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 072 - MADERO, LOUIS; 078 - mitchell, madelline; 334 - Carmo, Mayara; 471 - williams, david; 515 - Lettsome, Kellese; 533 - Santiago, Jalissa; 852 - Rosario, Lacie; 854 - decastro, Amaury PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 02109 - Cruz, Luis; 02306 - Harris, Margaret; 04522 - Alequin, Juana; 05112 - betances, Marino PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1809 - Aponte, Maria; 2161 - perez, flavio; 2182 - Camacho, Kimberley; 2191 - Demosthine, Jean- Claude PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0083 - Peacon, Daisy; 0130 - Howes, Margaret; 2025 - Camacho, Ivette; 2088 - ibarra, lillian m; 4010 - Northern, Eugene; 4018 - Austin, Raina; 6020 - Martin, Leah; 8007 - Rodriguez, Ana Maria; 8060 - Germain, Thamar PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0228 - Hilbert, Deanna; 0276 - TORRE, JENNA; 0407 - Heras, Heberto; 2118 - Dos Santos, Alexandre Simplicio; 2145 - Vega, Alexandro; 2147 - Bellesen, Damon. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC. will sell at public lien sale on October 13, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1110 - Noah, Tracey; 1119 - Quillian, Katrina; 1802 - Acosta, Carlos; 1816 - Owen, Tyler; 2113 - Murray, Kendall; 2519 - Murph, Vivian PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0056 - richards, Kimberly; 0345 - Monsalvatge-Kennedy, Susan; 0450 - Jesus, Rodriguez; 3038 - pepple, Josh PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 4019 - Paige, Robert; 4028 - Alnatas, Dukens; 6052 - Hacker, Daniel PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1026 - Rachel, Jerron; 4017 - Jumpp, Ronel; 6035 - Williams, Patrick; 6037 - Golden, Daniel; 6135 - Peters, Anissa PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1404 - Francois, Lakaisha; 2018 - Gillens, Korwin; 2221 - Logan, Linda; 2260 - Johnson, Von; 2267 - Thomas, Lakesha; 2272 - Mobley, Kelvin; 2457 - maier, Patricia; 3105 - Phatty Chow Hereford, Mercedes PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0033 - Riley, Roderick; 0070 - Pender, MiQueta; 0079 - Fleurimond, KETTELINE; 0236 - Walker, Daisha; 0340 - Campbell, Latasha; 0362 - ingram, Shamari; 0393 - Falconer, Edda; 0406 - Perry, Lawrence; 0642 - Canto, Bryan; 0649 - Moses, Geneva; 0710 - watkins, Kenneth; 0760 - Monsegue, Marlon; 0763 - Kegler, Benniesha; 0856 - Beaubrun, Nadia PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0419 - Heers, Brittney; 0616 - Ruiz, Norma; 1108 - Heers, Brittney; 1366B - Bradford, Sherri Y PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0409 - Castillo, Alan; 0749 - geibel, Gregory; 0816 - Parke, Sharon; 0852 - Sanborn, Tessa PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1078 - Laguerre, Lamar; 1103 - Garson, Kehlani; 1184 - Brown, Natasha; 1192 - Bhatti, Carlise; C012 - Jacobs, Elaina; D032 - Jean, Farah; D074 - Elerbe, Tierra; D088 - glover, Roemell; D096 - Estevez, Cynthia; G019 - Wallace, Jenod; H029 - Deslandes, Shacria; T008 - Williams, Shalana PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B088 - Phillips, Dejuan; B132 - Coleman, Kenesha; B162 - Rosario, Selena; B194 - McCray, Rochelle; B211 - rouse, Jaime; C026 - Bullock, Damien; C032 - Villegas, Genesis PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A102 - Mitchell, Wende; B223 - Harvey, Willatrice; D449 - Ryan, Jabari; E009 - Galloway, Anson; E116 - Jean-Baptiste, Ebens; F620 - bell, james; F643 - Neal, Erricka; F645 - Thomas, Clarissa; H803 - Gomer, Brenden; J905 - Brooks, Donna; P003 - washington, ladonna PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A009 - Billings, Mark; B013B - Laury, Sainnel; B016 - KIMBROUGH, JAMES; B026A - MITCHELL, MICHAEL; B059 - Brown, Lawrence; B082B - Brown, Kendra; B084 - Bwgm exp llc Lambert, Falasha; C040 - Garcia, Isabella; C108 - Brooks, Andrea ; D002 - johnson, Karneshia; D033 - Lewis, Sherifa; D049 - Sconiers, Norman; D077 - Fackelman, Shawn R; E028 - Bennett, Darel; F019 - nieves, joel; F057 - Performance Clean Nunez, Manny; F075 - harris, cedric; G013 - wilkerson, Quashanique; G036 - beauford, kenneth; O010 - Moore, Antuan. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on October 13th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1100 Julio Gomez 1543 Carlos Hernandez 1610 John Polynice 1639 Janice Shepherd 1706 Korell Redhead 1716 Luis Aranguren 2232 Cara Joy Pizarro 2645 Antonio Cabrales Run dates 9/27 and 10/4, 2023.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on October 13th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1511 Chynna Miranda #1707 Cathy Meyer #2101 Phillip Whitford #2311 Camille Gayles.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, October 17th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM A105 William Adam Lee Holton;B215 Tayler Alexandria Moore;C173 Antonette Kedisha Deacon.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: October 18th, 2023 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: following: #1156-Furniture, #1135- Households, #1096-Households, #D233-Households, #F210-Boxes, #2134-Boxes, #I217-Households, #2020-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on October 13th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1N4AL3AP7GC137461
2016 NISS
4T1BF1FK9EU334626
2014 TOYT
5FNYF5H31KB025555
2019 HOND
C9UG743137
1959 FORD
WDDHF8JB9GB274141
2016 MERZ
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 10/13/2023, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FTDF172XVNA51691
1997 FORD
1J4GX48S54C386307
2004 JEP
1GKFK66897J302853
2007 GMC
JN8AZ18U69W004432
2009 NISS
3GNTKFE36BG268327
2011 CHEV
JM1CW2BL5D0156667
2013 MAZD
3AKJGLDRXJSJH6556
2018 FRHT
4V4NC9EH8PN307465
2023 VOLV
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 10/13/2023 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
1FTYR14V8YPB75104
2000 FORD
3GNEC16Z05G139385
2005 CHEV
1FAFP34N87W336750
2007 FORD
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 13, 2023
1N4AL3AP0HN363783
2017 NISS
3FADP4BJ3HM109142
2017 FORD
5NPD84LF6LH561201
2020 HYUN
OCTOBER 16, 2023
1N4AL2AP3AN411986
2010 NISS
2G1WF52E349212717
2004 CHEV
OCTOBER 19, 2023
JTLKT324550211532
2005 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 13, 2023
4A3AB36F78E013058
2008 MITS
OCTOBER 16, 2023
1FM5K8D86DGA41692
2013 FORD
3HGGK5H86FM755919
2015 HOND
3VWEF71K87M113843
2007 VOLK
4T1BF1FK6CU084372
2012 TOYT
OCTOBER 17, 2023
1FMCU93Z58KA41980
2008 FORD
WBY2Z2C54FV391200
2015 BMW
OCTOBER 19, 2023
2T1BURHE5JC042138
2018 TOYT
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on October 13th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances .0085 ÐJason Wingler 0490B Ð Liam Harris.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
10/21/2023
JTHBK1EG3A2403148
LEXS 2010
2G61P5S39D9171459
CADI 2013
4T1BE32K54U857922
TOYT 2004
1D8GT58K87W613971
DODG 2007
5FNYF28767B042165
HOND 2007
JN1CV6AP4FM580354
INFI 2015
3GNDA13D47S622016
CHEV 2007
5N1DR2MN3HC602034
NISS 2017
5GRGN22U26H115185
HUMM 2006
KMHDH4AE0CU437677
HYUN 2012
1NXBR32E87Z821242
TOYT 2007
1FMYU03142KD54182
FORD 2002
WDBUF87X88B256791
MERZ 2008
4T1BE32K03U177280
TOYT 2003
1HGCP26389A062227
HONDA 2009
1N4AL2AP2CC254515
NISS 2012
KMHDU46D88U536671
HYUN 2008
1HGCP36809A037341
HOND 2009
4A3AB36F94E094803
MITS 2004
11/02/2023
1G1ZD5ST2PF211216
CHEV 2023
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2012 Hyundai
VIN: 5XYZGDAB1CG130314
2004 Toyota
VIN: 4T1BE32K44U876753
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on October 18, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC