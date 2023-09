Legal Public Notices 9/27/2023

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: #1112 Larnell Fayson, #1507 Tara Willis, #1100 Trevon Armstrong, #1478 Donita Hines, #1260 Lynnette Vidal, #1351 Summer Brown, #1131 Shatara Cooper, #1160 Corey Rouse, #1654 Parlet Ramsay, #1696 Joshua Lee, #1204 Phyllis Stokes, #1026 Kimberly Johnson, #1098 Michael Ellicott, # 1369 Breauna Osborne, # 1464 David Cornillot, #1453 Wilbert McFadden. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale. Ad to run: September 27 and October 4th, 2023. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at: Anijah Williams Furniture/ Isaiah Ible bed room set boxes/ Christa Jean Francios queen mattress/boxspring, clothes/ Christopher Farish household goods/ David Paul Bamber one bedroom apt boxes sofa. Extra Space Storage public auction: Dale Graffuis - Household goods. Dale Graffuis - Boxes. Robert Morgan - Boxes. Terry Murray - Air Handler. Michael Stewart - Boxes. Jimmy Dorvilus -tools. Extra Space Storage public auction: Oscar Martinez - barber's chair Ronald Wagner - chairs, kitchen appliances, cast iron pans, pressure washer, clothes Joseph Azor - safe, luggage, table, clothes, hand tools Robyn Singleton - furniture, bed, tv, hand tools, lamps, cooler Edgar Walcott - couch, chair, dresser, e-scooter, weights, beach chairs Chris Baker - bed, couch, furniture, power and hand tools, tool box, totes Elizabeth Oquendo - furniture, microwave, toys, power and hand tools, toys, car parts. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. Extra Space Storage public auction: Quiwanna Forrest homegoods, Jamaris Martinez homegoods. Sandra Wilmeth—Furniture, Vintage scale; Angel Marrero-Household goods; Kisti Pepperman-Furniture, Vacuum; Melanie Rodriguez-Household goods, Karaoke machine; Raymond Hironimus-Furniture, Kitchen appliances; Mindy Milburn-Kitchen appliances, Shelves; Robert Hutchison-Household goods, Electronics; Jerry Dankers-Household goods. Jenny Joseph household goods; David Bryan bedroom furniture, bed, boxes. Extra Space Storage public auction: Dwayna Harmony-Household goods. Julio Olan- Furniture and Boxes; Sada Breland — Toolbox, Table Saw, Air Compressor, Jumper Cables; Margaret Kraemer- Bed, Mattress, Table, Boxes, Chairs. Kaya Chipungu- Household goods; Kaya Chipungu-Household goods; Frances Rivera-Furniture, clothing, shoes. Devry Lawrence-Household items. Kevin Duda- Tools, Household goods, Bikes. Saidah Harris, futon, clothing, containers, tv, mics; Brian Schantzen, boxes, small furniture; Cheryl Ebersbach, Household furniture, related household items. Carlos Miro House decorations. Extra Space Storage public auction: Candice Finch-Household items, Kimberly Thornton-Household items, Deren Bohdan-Business items, Astria White-Household items, Curley Crapps-Household items, Paula Holmes-Household items, DAINA STRADLEY-Household items, Sandra McCoy-Household items, Jorge Sanchez-Household items, Sesiem Cunningham-Tools, and bags, Tommy Washington-Restaurant equipment, Michelle Braga-Household items, Contina Coard-Household items. Extra Space Storage public auction: Mark Jackson; Art supplies, Clothes, baggage, boxes. Extra Space Storage public auction: Kim Miller: one bedroom apartment. Freddrick Brown: household goods. Leonard McDonald: King bed and other household items. Clay Dixon: parking signs and equipment. Standley Fleurima: bed, dresser, boxes, couch, table, 2 night stand. Keron Decoteau - Fridge, Stove, Dresser, Couch, Boxes. Aja Jenkins - items from space. Edward Bellamy - Bed, Dresser, Couch and Boxes. Erroll Gamble - totes. Extra Space Storage public auction: Joshua Kostenko- Boxes, Furniture, Chris Reed- Household Goods // Furniture, Nastassia Bacon- House of Furniture. Extra Space Storage public auction October 10th, 2023: Sandy Kersten-Household items, Cornelius Fuller-Household items. Extra Space Storage public auction October 13th, 2023 12:15PM: Kathryn OConnor: Household items and boxes; Luis Troche: One bedroom apartment; Veronica Woodberry: Electronics, clothing. Extra Space Storage public auction: Addario Scrap Metal/David Addario: 2 vehicles; Alan Black: Tote bins; Alicia Sastre: Boxes, equipment; Alonda Matthews: 8 32in tvs. 6 hover boards, clothes, bags, seasonal decor, bike; Chavante Scott: 2 bedroom couch king bed bags; Diamond Brown: household goods; Kasey Brown: 1 bedroom house; Newal Shoaibi: clothing/tv; Pamela Seda Matos: Furniture, Boxes; Tangela Harris: 1 Bedroom Sofa, S sofa, K bedroom, L dresser, nightstand, fireplace, glass wall piece; Tracy King: Boxes; Tyler Doyle: household goods. Extra Space Storage public auction: Kimberly Pierre-Appliances; Houseware : Hope elliot-el-House -Ware;Books,clothes; Boxes. John Saunders: Boxes; Clothes ;Bags. IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION File No. IN RE: ESTATE OF Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of DALE PALMER RECH, a/k/a DALE P. RECH, deceased, whose date of death was September 26, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 355, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. RECH, deceased, whose date of death was September 26, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 355, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 9/27/2023. Signed on this 22nd day of August, 2023. /s/ Jerry W. Allender, Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 110030 ALLENDER & ALLENDER, P.A. 719 Garden Street Titusville, FL 32796 Telephone: (321) 269-1511 Facsimile: (321) 264-7676 22-318-JG Email: [email protected] Secondary Email: [email protected] . /s/ ANA C. RECH, Personal Representative, 2009 Whitfield Lane, Orlando, Florida 32835.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: The Marriage of CLARA CAVITT, Petitioner, and SEAN DELL CAVITT, Respondent.CASE NO.: 2023-DR-1752. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO: SEAN DELL CAVITT, 6655 NE 82 nd Avenue, Portland, OR 97220: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on CLARA CAVITT C/O Lorraine De Young, Esq. whose address is 1238 E. Concord St., Orlando, FL 32803 on or before October 27, 2023 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 301 N. Park Avenue Sanford FL 32771 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. There is no real property to be divided. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 8/29/2023 TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller. (Clerk stamp)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: The Marriage of JAROD STEVENS, Petitioner, -vs- SUSAN PALMER STEVENS, Respondent. CASE NO.: 2023-DR- 4955. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO: SUSAN PALMER STEVENS 2315 E. Crystal Lake Ave. Orlando, FL 32806 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on JAROD STEVENS C/O Lorraine De Young, Esq. whose address is 1238 E. Concord St., Orlando, FL 32803 on or before 10/12/2023 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. There is no real property to be divided. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 8/17/2023 TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Juan Vazquez (clerk stamp)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF R. B., DOB: 02/17/2015, K. B., DOB: 01/26/2016, MINOR CHILDREN. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on November 16th, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 15th day of September, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF R. B., DOB: 02/17/2015, K. B., DOB:01/26/2016, MINOR CHILDREN. FORMAL NOTICE OF ACTION BY PUBLICATION TO: Bryan Gordan 4873 Pat Ann Terrace Orlando, FL 32808 YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition to Determine Summary Administration and Petition to Determine Homestead have been filed in this court and a true copy is attached to this notice. You are required to serve written defenses on the person giving notice within 20 days after service of this notice, exclusive of the day of service, and to file the original of the written defenses with the clerk of the above court either before service or immediately thereafter with the Orange County Clerk of Court at 425 North Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32803. Failure to serve and file written defenses as required may result in a judgment or order for the relief demanded in the pleading or motion, without further notice. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED. DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY: 1. Bag w/ electronics. W Colonial Dr & N John Young Pkwy 2. Keys w/ cellphone 2000 Block S Hiawassee Rd. 3. Cell phone Tradeport Dr & Cargo Rd. 4. Cell phone 500 Block S Orange Ave. 5. Clothing 4000 Block W Oak Ridge Rd. 6. Electronics 100 Block W Grant St. 7. Backpack w/ cellphone 5000 Block International Dr. 8. Cell phone 300 Block S Bumby Ave. 9. Electronics 4000 Block International Dr. 10. Keys 100 W Michigan St. 11. Keys 7000 Block Narcoossee Rd. Storage unit auction will take place at StorageTreasures.com on, at 9:00 am. Units: Jureen Burley - #0B003, Alexis Mangan - #0D044, Oneck Delice - #0H044, Keith Marcell Williams - #0H031. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. The property to be sold is described as "general household items" unless otherwise noted. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, GoSee Global LLC, of 9924 Universal Blvd, Suite 224 # 128, Orlando FL, 32819, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name: It is the intent of the undersigned to register with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/21/23. U-Haul storage unit auction for monies due on storage units. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.