Legal Public Notices 9/25/24

Michael Allbee-Appliances, household goods, furniture, Yhesia Brown-Household Goods, Benoit Fournier-household goods. Vickie Acevedo-household items.Natasha Corbett-totes.Janet martin-house goods.Rose Chery-bags, boxes.Jason Todd Grace-furniture. Consuela Jones - totes, boxes. James Ashbridge - clothing. Sean McCollum - car parts only. David Law - household items. Marcus Nash - household items. Louis Liggett-Household items. Magan Hanchard-Household items. Kerryanne Boles-Household items. Ivette Hernandez : furniture, household. Ivette Hernandez: holiday,boxes,household. Dante Candelaria: furniture, household goods. Randy Howard: furniture,washer,lamps. Peter Sanabria: holiday, appliances,bike,boxes. Daniel Borders: furniture, totes. Rhonda Myhand: Twin beds, love seat king bed, dining room table, boxes Elizabeth Lorenzo: Boxes, dresser, tv, bins, clothes Christina Whiteside: Home goods Gladys Torres: 2 twin beds, 1 queen bedroom set, bed frame, 4 chair dinning table, boxes, TV's Andre Huskey: Boxes, Surf board, Clothes, Shoes, Totes Cameron White: Clothing, Shoes. Patrice Jones-Household goods Jeanette Miranda-Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip Tawandra Jackson-Household Goods/Furniture Harold Peterson-Dining room table, dressers, boxes, clothes, & kitchenware. Sherray Wright homegoods, Joan Ouko luggage, Camille Baker homegoods Amauri Reyes home goods; Michael Tunay boxes, furniture etc. Raeiselle Mann- household items; Robert Brooks- household goods/furniture, TV/Stereo Marvin Brown: Mattress, table, refrigerator, tools, totes, boxes. Efrain Davila: Canoe, bikes, desk, computer, clothing, boxes. Danniel Matta: Bike, grill,shelves, tool box, tools, stroller. Antione Allen: Bed, dresser, mattress, printer, toys, boxes. Federick Walker: household furniture, boxes, bikes, luggage, seasonal items, rug, totes; Thomas Clyde Mastin Jr: Mattress, chair, cage, dresser, table, headboard; Cydney Griffin: boxes, dresser, speaker, toys, hats, headboard frame, bags. Beverly Rodriguez: Holiday Decor, Boxes, Totes, Household goods. Janessa Hammerle: Household Goods, Boxes, Totes, Fish Tank, Toys, Personal Effects. Robert Emmet Gannon III: Household Items, Boxes, Totes, Furniture, Antiques, Floor Rugs, Lamp, Wall Art. Veronica Crespo: Household Items Furniture, Boxes, Totes, Couch, Bike, Wall Art, Electronics, Outdoor Equip. Mirror. Courtney Maurici: Washer, Dryer, Couch, Electronics, Boxes, Totes, TV, Wall Art, Games, Appliances. Household Items. James Martin: Household Goods, Tools, Bike, Grill, water Filter, Lawns tools, Outdoor Fan. Darry II Davis: Household goods, Boxes, Rugs, Fans. Louis Cashmer: Boxes, Tools, Golf Clubs, Totes, Holidays Decorations, Camping stuff. Aaron O'Neal: household items, luggage, electronics; Aaliyah Chatman: household items. Chiseah Rubiera: totes, baby items, household items, boxes. Jose Perez: totes, boxes, toys, bags. Nancy Rosa: Totes, beach wagon, chairs, boxes. Georgina Reino: Boxes, office chairs, bedding, desk, mattress. Vida Familiar church, Totes, Chairs, tent, Light & sound system. Melissa Somers: Christmas decor, beach chairs, luggage. Robert Troupe: Couches, beds, mattress, Shoes. Domonique Pacheco, Record player, tv, shoes, boxes & totes, patio furniture. Tatiana Oben- Mattress, household items, furniture, kids' items, boxes. Donald Jackson, 5 bedroom households; Giovannie Linderman, Love seat and 2 twin mattress 1 queen mattress Gerardo Padilla- Clothing & shoes, toys, wall art, items, office equipment. Cassandra Sinclair- Toys, clothing & shoes, personal effects, electronics, household, items, sports and outdoors, boxes, tools and supplies, stationary bike, speaker, tires, electric atv. Julio Olan: lamps, toys, games, wall art, clothing, shoes, mattress, electronics, furniture, paintball gun, amplifier, ottoman, TV James Legrand - Queen mattress, boxes, dressers, nightstands, tv; Tishia Skeete - living room set, washer, dryer, some items from bedroom, clothes; Ray Snider - folding grill, ladder, folding table, golf clubs. Dawud Brown-Appliances, Lamps, Motor Vehicles & Parts, Personal Effects, Furniture, Sports & Outdoors, Boxes, Tools & Supplies Kathiane Ortiz- Toys, Baby, & Games, Personal Effects, Electronics, Household, Items, Boxes, Office Equipment Grecia Salgado- Grill, Folding Chairs, Sign, Bar, Water Jugs, Foldable Tables. Darryl Montgomery: household goods. Will Samartino-Personal Effects, Boxes, Crates, Totes, Suitcases, Bikes Kayla Redding-Baby Toys and Games, Clothing and Shoes, Mattress and Bedding, Bags Tellani Griffin-Mattress and Bedding, Personal Effects, Dresser, Totes Isaiah Ible-TV, Lamps, Mattress and Bedding, Furniture, Bags Michael Burke-Appliances, Cabinets and Shelves, Mattress and Bedding, Wall Art, Furniture Queleisha Emanuel-Lamps, Furniture, Mattress and Bedding, Personal Effects Tamara Morris-Furniture, Boxes. Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners' or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid. 0222-Pedro Landron, 1010-David Troche Alvarez0560-Robert Drummett, 0564- Jennifer Cashen, 0739-Quintus Jerome, 0762-Paul Dowdell, 0886-Jason Eagle, 1003-Joseph Smith, 1044DD-Jason Eagle0940-Talitha Rios0740-Todd Smith, 0751-Mark Mohan, 0801- Melissa Smith, 0923-Randy Blackburn150-Melissa Sheffield, 158-Melissa Sheffield, 645-Todd Pae, 283-Ricardo Prieto, 1109-Ricardo Prieto. Run dates 9/25/24 and 10/2/24. Run dates 9/25/24 and 10/2/24.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 18TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION File No.IN RE: ESTATE OFDeceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of ROBERT DUNCAN, deceased, whose date of death was January 2, 2024, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: September 18, 2024. Signed on this 12th day of September, 2024. /s/ Steven C. Allender, Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 0428302 ALLENDER & ALLENDER, P.A. 719 Garden Street Titusville, FL 32796 Telephone: (321) 269-1511 Facsimile: (321) 264-7676 Email: [email protected] Secondary Email: [email protected] . /s/ SUSAN A. DUNCAN, Personal Representative, 6411 Summit Drive, Orlando, Florida 32810IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: N.V.H. DOB: 12/19/2017, L.U.H. DOB: 03/06/2019 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:father, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: N.V.H., born on December 19th, 2017, and L.U.H., born on March 6th, 2019. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 23rd, 2024, at 10:15 A.M. before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 22nd day of August, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDAIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN M.M. DOB: 08/05/2013, J.C. DOB: 08/22/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Greg Tynan on November 6, 2024 , at 10:00 AM at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of September, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tracy Drewes, Esquire Florida Bar No: 1010702, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: R. K. A. DOB: 1/16/2021, N. W. DOB: 7/28/2023. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To:Last known address: unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on October 24, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of September, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. TIFFANY LYNN LONGO, Petitioner, and CHARLES DENVER SMITH, RespondentDivison: 31. Notice of Action for Family Cases with Minor Child(ren). TO: Charles Denver Smith, 503 Baltic PL, Poinciana, Florida 34759. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Douglas Paul Malenfant, Esq., whose address is 121 S Orange Ave, Suite 1534, Orlando, Florida 32801 on or before 10/24/2024, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Orange County Clerk of Court: 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Dated: 9/5/2024 TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. By: /S/ Gwendolyn Allen-Wafer {Deputy Clerk} Andrea Flowers-Furniture. 12:00PM-Diamond Hernandez-roofing shingles, table top 4 legs.- Lakesha Jones-household items, furniture, bedset, chair, washer, dryer.-Felicia Smith-mattresses, boxes. 1420 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 407.312.8736 @ 12:00PM: Reco Gladney: Suitcase/Clothing; Saundra Jones/Demarco Cooper: Home goods; Tarah Chambers: furniture, 2 beds, paintings, tv, lazy boy. Anitese Masson-Household Goods and Furniture, DeMorrisk Reed Sr.-Personal Items. LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION - FOUND PROPERTY:1. Clothing 50 Blk S. Rosalind2. Bike 5400 Blk Pullman Dr.3. Cellphone 1200 Blk W. South St.4. Bike Harmon Ave/Clay St.5. Keys Metrowest Blvd. Metro Park Cir.6. Keys W. Washington St./N. Garland Ave.7. Purse 4900 Blk International Dr.8. Wallet 4900 Blk International Dr.9. Electronics 2000 Blkd. W. Amelia St.10. Keys 6400 Blk Raleigh St.11. Backpack W. Washington St./N. Parramore Ave.12. Backpack with sporting goods 1700 Blk Welham St.13. Bike 600 Blk W. Church St.14. Clothing 4900 Blk International Dr.15. Backpack with clothing and tools 2300 Blk W. Jackson St.16. Currency 10 Blk W. Washington St.17. Backpack with clothing 400 Blk N. Garland Ave.18. Notice for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at and will continue until all locations are done. B05 Shalayia Ferguson $923.30, E03 FERNANDO MARQUEZ RIVERA $1,954.55, C28 jeffery Knayer $1,803.70, L66 BENJAMIN MARKESON $529.98, U99 Johanna Rodriguez $635.33, E20 Rayli Mathew $1,561.39, A30 vieta sawyer $1,123.00, D50 Michael Beavers $1,324.70, F26 jeffrey mcwhorter $792.10, 1006 karen rice $2,354.30, 203 makeshia lenon $836.61, C73 SHELISIA BROWN-DUKES $985.88, 0229 Robin Richardson $723.48, L47 ROBERTA BRYANT $1,488.21, D39 Twyla Hill $1,516.31, A0001A ashleigh schulz $1,477.00, F12 KARIM BELL $912.10, D14 TROY DUNNELL $989.01, U103 MIKEITH CAMPBELL $260.86, B16 devontarious clemon $709.40, L46 Kiana Hartwell $920.06, D19 ENOCK SENOGA $1,251.41, B73 Antonio Henry $1,608.45, C05 Dominique Flanagan $922.00, C57 anton wynn $1,878.45, B33 MARCELLA YOUNG $639.95; 1301 JAMES WILLIAMS $1,885.68, 1149 TESSA MARTIN $997.70, 1265 derek pollard $1,340.55, R049 Anthony Loper $1,128.53, 1275 Kendale Hamilton $2,080.35, 1169 Trevaughn Riley $841.87, 1312 Taurean Richardson $2,202.10, 1233 Joel Smith $920.95, 1274 gloria pickard $1,171.36, 1130 Tonya Holmes $1,680.03; C133 Mckayla Guiod $1,200.49, D108 Lonny Mcdougal $1,388.00, D102 james O'Shaughnessy $2,390.85, E106 Ed McCaffrey $1,226.50, C124 WILLIAM WRIGHT $1,145.74, C131 TAMAIR MCCRAY $1,415.66, A101 Serderius Bryant $2,210.70, AB9867C Kiel Brandt $1,042.40, B133 peter leon $1,858.00, AB6136E Kiel Brandt $1,042.40, B117 Ramesha Glover $1,140.62, AB2155A karl davis $842.20, B110 Chantel Coaxum $2,308.39, E101 FERDELL BAKER $3,426.45, E103 Jose Acevedo $1,902.60, AA5023Q edwin valle $721.50, C115 Joshua Mederro $1,670.40, C122 Geniya Witter $1,185.491691 Robert Adascalitei $820.40, 1423 briyante kiora searcy $885.05, 1026 shaun mickle $700.75, 1008 diane romero $1,174.31, 1166 JAMES OSHAUGHNESSY $1,767.92, 1005 Shaniya Schley $907.74, Jaime Cheese: household goods; Kiara Wright: couch; Michael Longa: household items; Sharron Wilcox: bins,couch,bedroom,dresser,dryer bins, two bedroom apartment; Tangela Harris: 1 bedroom sofa, sofa, king bedroom, dresser, nightstand, fireplace, glass wall piece. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on