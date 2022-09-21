Legal Public Notices 9/21/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 10/12/22 at 12:00 PM: Dana Thomas: household goods, art supplies, photos; Jean Pierre Rosalva: household goods; Samuel Melchioretto: tv and tires; Senat Lucsonne: household goods; Shannon Roberts: table, washer/dryer, deep freezer, boxes; Stephanie Magin Pooley: housegoods; Thiago Berte: housegoods & tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on October 7, 2022 at the location indicated: Store 8840: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl 32832 @ 1:15 P.M: Latoya Williams households goods, bedroom set, miscellaneous. Amelia Cundi, boxes and TV. Glenn Davis, Households goods. Tosha Taylor, Boxes, bins The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 11th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Darlene Randall-Household items.. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated October 11, 2022 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Erica Menefee -3 bed room house, Michelle Montanez -boxes, bed, Terona Troutman Thomas -A few boxes, kendale Hamilton -8 -6ft long glass showcase. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 11, 2022, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Marie Mosby- Household items, Tyshaun Holiday- barber chairs. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 11th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Alexis Gutierrez- Boxes, Nicola Wright- Appliances, Boxes, Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 11, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Victoria Lynn Boubelik-household goods, clothing.-Mary Ligon Ezell-household goods, clothes, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:12915 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-501-5799 on 10/07/22 @ 12:00PM Hector Jacobo-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 12th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Austin Adams: furniture. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 13, 2022 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Julissa Rodriguez: safe, bed, totes, Ciera Marie Young: lap top, furniture, boxes Jonathan Ted Gambrell: boxes, luggage, desk, toolbox Terral Merritt: handbag, paintings, totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Emily Kostelnik- bed set, drs set 2 couches. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Alyssa Bodnar-Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 10/11/2022 @ 12:00PM: Sharon Reid- Microwave, Bags, Totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, October 4th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM:Susan Brown: piano & household items, Brandy Power: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03 / TYNAN CASE NO: DP20-534, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: S. R. DOB: 08/24/2014. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Stephanie Cruz Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable judge Greg A. Tynan on October 11, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of August, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1017790 Orlando, FL 32801 [email protected] CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP20-321, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K. B. DOB: 05/25/2016, C. A. DOB: 07/05/2020 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Willie Brinson Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable judge Heather Higbee on October 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of August, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 985465 Orlando, FL 32801 [email protected], CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP20-321, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K. B. DOB: 05/25/2016, C. A. DOB: 07/05/2020 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Tyrone Davis Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable judge Heather Higbee on October 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of August, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 985465 Orlando, FL 32801 [email protected], CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03 / TYNAN CASE NO: DP19-642, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: N. S. DOB: 06/16/2014. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Tariq Bagley Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable judge Greg A. Tynan on October 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 1st day of September, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1017790 Orlando, FL 32801 [email protected] CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN. CASE NO.: DP20-493 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.R. DOB: 09/15/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Brandy Bennett Villegas (Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable General Judge Greg A. Tynan on October 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of August, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services, [email protected]es.com, By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 21-049 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D. B. DOB: 05/06/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: TONYA BLAND, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of August, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant,, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP22-191 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.B. DOB: 03/17/2022. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MARY GRACE BERNIER, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of September, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant,, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF ORANGE, STATE OF FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION CASE NO.: 2022-CP- 002725-0. IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARGARITA GARCIA NEGRON, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the Estate of MARGARITA GARCIA NEGRON, deceased, whose date of death was June 1, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida, 32801. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 9/21/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /S/ Coren J. Meeks, Esq., Florida Bar Number: 091856, MEEKS AND CEELY, P.L., 311 East Rich Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724m Telephone: (386) 734-0199, Fax: (386) 469-0091, E-Mail: [email protected] ,Secondary: [email protected]. Personal Representative: /S/ Angel Ulises Troncoso Garcia, 5510 Golf Club Parkway, Orlando, FL 32808.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
September 2022
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Bags with electronics, clothing and misc. Items N Westmoreland Drive
2. Tools 4500 Blk of 36th St.
3. Bag, Cellphone 2700 Blk of S Orange Ave
4. Cellphone 9000 Blk of Jeff Fuqua Blvd
5. Cellphones with misc. Items 40 Blk of W. Washington St.
6. Cellphones 1000 Blk of Plymouth Ave
7. Clothing 4000 Blk of International Dr.
8. Cellphone 5000 Blk of Commander Dr.
9. Tools, Cellphone N Orange Blossom Trail
10. Cellphone with misc. Items 9000 Blk of Jeff Fuqua Blvd
11. Bag 500 Blk of Lake Ave
12. Cellphone 300 Blk of N. Glenwood Ave
13. Cellphone 5700 Blk of Lake Underhill Rd.
14. Electronics 6200 Blk of International Dr.
15. Bicycles 30 Blk of Westmoreland Dr.
16. Bicycle 6000 Blk of International Dr.
17. Currency 1200 Blk of W. South St.
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE The Bronze Kingdom LLC (unit A7, G8) at ReadySpaces ORS LLC, located at 2507 Investors Row Suite 100, Orlando FL 32837, will be sold to the highest bidder at www.storagetreasure.com on September 23rd at 5:00PM to satisfy the owner's lien for rent in accordance with FL law. All content sold "as is" and by unit only. Seller neither warrants title to any items sold and does not make any express or implied warranties to any item sold.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on October 6th, 2022 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; AA3772A RENEE SMITH $4,758.40, W12 redfin property masters llc $3,752.20, D44 MARGARET MILATZ $685.70, A14 Darcie Concepcion $638.00, L57 Deborah Daniels $320.15, A21 kemar porter $429.60, U87 Margaret Collines $466.00, B35 Dawn Hebbert $564.80, A16 Rashaw Griffin $440.20, A13 Zaryia Stephens $374.00, U78 diamante taylor $270.65, B74 Cheryln Hicks $1,017.80, B62 deanna PATTERSON $671.20, L55 KATHLEEN Schweiger $643.40, W10 RICARDO LEWIS $3,075.70, D60 elismari quintana $351.25 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1336 Juana Rodriguez $384.35, 1170 Miguel Hernandez $1,269.60, 1139 tamera harris $911.80, 1051 JOSEPH MEDINA $837.70, 1184 TERENCE MCCLAIN $1,227.70, 1250 JOSE SANTANA $1,314.60, 1006 joann myers $885.35, 1002 Barbara Antley $721.10, 1103 Militsa Sheppard $684.90, 1108 ESTEBAN FELICIANO $1,166.20, 1334 Mystery Room $381.90, 1296 Zachery Rainwater $1,259.53 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; AA2269G ANDREW ONJUKKA $454.25, AA2528C Cresta Pillsbury $454.25, C106 Jennifer Sweeney $1,341.50, C132 Marqueshia Dean $1,309.52, B129 MARITZA BROWN $748.76, AA4805H Charline Rodriguez $2,774.60, A110 Weinfrid Lundor $1,131.25, C139 JOHN O'NEILL $950.40, B109 Marisol Lozada $1,261.82, AA8880F Yazmary Franco $2,132.80, AA6337F Yazmary Franco $2,111.10, AA4031K Stephen Allison $1,127.90, AA8028H Alexandra Smith $1,577.00, AA4811K Alexandra Smith $1,577.00, AA4101E Charline Rodriguez $2,774.60 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1691 XIOMARA SANCHEZ $518.85, 1098 VALLAN NEAL $381.76, 1168 Marisol Yureidini $551.48, 2703 Jasmine James $385.27, 1008 MILTON MONTESDEOCA $972.54, 1248 LEONARDO SANTANA $782.36, 1667 KINAYA TATUM $427.85, 1670 KAITLYN PARKE $690.46, 1417 Jennifer Colon $371.76, 1183 AMMON POWELL $908.17, 1074 Trinity Torres $734.66, 1116 LEONARDO SANTANA $782.36, 1683 Micah talley $576.01 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; B048 Anthony Martinez $463.20, E015 Joseph Barbosa $479.10, A012 Raymond Lopez $1,516.92, B035 Carlos Perez $598.75, E074 Quelladin cintron $558.88, A095 Joshua Fox $585.60, B057-58 Eboni Carty $942.32, E012 Jacqueline Gonzalez $363.85, C041 Christopher Mills $582.95, E073 Larhanda Jones $292.02 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 2702 Jeffrey Bey $307.15, 1325 mystery room $638.92, 2205 Phylicia Farrell $585.72, 0001 Angele Torres $1,038.05, 1447 brandon hughes $436.51, 2221 JESSICA HARRIS $910.43, 0005 Johnny Jones $1,250.95, 1724 alfred jimenez $363.78, 2803 Stephanie Deon $323.38, 2552 Elizabeth Washburn $461.80, 1469 ANGEL CARTER $399.14, 1474 destiny hassel $436.51, 1571 Scott Hornbuckle $311.92, 2431 Michael Keller $604.24, 1061 Mark Denis $1,092.33, 1520 EVELYN RODRIGUEZ RODRIGUEZ $478.47, 1611 PATRICIA LINDEMAN $717.66, 1437 MICHAEL MAIOLO $318.52, 1217 Flint Chaffee $670.72, 1049 Antonio trammell $541.90, 1426 Gordon Grandison $550.95, 1152 Orlando Pagan $1,078.50, 1466 ANGEL CARTER $399.14, 1015 Sergio Rocha $623.60, 5046 Alexander Bankert $1,079.06, 1406 Martina cortez $663.80, 2213 DALE COWELL $761.06, 1091 Mystery Room $730.19, 2121 Stephanie Deon $324.73, 1720 mystery room $335.40, 5062 Tyree Holmes $745.06, 1414 haley pryor $957.37, 1563 vernetta walker $541.22, 1250 SARAH FOLAN $455.82, 1645 jasmine jackson $830.57, 1290 rodrasha taylor $511.46, 1245 Damian Brown $1,016.58, 1288 darrell coffee $541.22, 1607 robert rosado $705.61, 1405 dave Blair $670.72, 1495 Kevin Kennett $313.27, 1411 robert rosado $663.01 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 1649 Robert Carvell $438.07, 1372 DAWN DUVALL $623.60, 1534 TYESHA BOUIE $879.20, AA5359N steven johnson $1,427.30, 1432 Repoleon Porchia JR $449.40, 0119 Tony Posey $921.94, AA0770B steven johnson $1,427.30, AA1093H Jason Campbell $1,534.35, 1946 ROBERT COCHRAN $373.48, 0171 Katrina Boyd $716.85, 1932 Joeseph Holden $431.90, AA4444G Andrew Bays $2,827.35, 1723 Lois Miller $424.16, 1366 DANIEL PEREZ ACEVEDO $1,230.62, AA4037A Savanah Echevarria $2,746.65, 1617 Renata Fanara $353.30, 1818 BRENDON DERIVAL $619.80, 1064 Angel Jurado $623.60, 1712 Chris Bibeault $405.60, 1754 Imuran Charlemagne $879.20, AA8897K sandra Benda $1,006.05, AA4635A Latichia Macon $1,455.35, 1709 Brandon Hardy $608.47, 1849 KELLY BRADLEY $619.80, AA2125A Jason Campbell $1,534.35, 1068 lawanda Tillmon $555.88, 1540 OB TALLEY $344.30, 0103 DENISE THOMAS $456.11 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 3047 Walter Washington Jr $2,557.64, 2147 Walter Washington Jr $2,969.88, 4139 shiquita alexander $607.10, 2155 ALEXISC FORD-ST FLAVIEN $516.44, 1038 Willeana Murray $486.84, 4079 Mystery Room $644.24, 4156-57 Barbara Rosenwinkel $660.07
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Goldenrod 508 N Goldenrod Orlando Fl. 32807 10/04/2022: 506 Judith Turney, 721 Cooper Craig, 725 Rafael Escorcia, 738 Eric Gilghrest, 102 Craig Levine, 509 Alba Garcia Rivera, 101 Criag Levine, 225 Nicole Salzman, 1217 Jose Alvarez, 1300 Chandrea Anderson, 6001 Demaris Ruiz, 322 Julian Pelaez, 106 Darius Thomas. U-Haul Ctr Orange ave 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando Fl. 32806 10/04/2022: 1605 Jean Faustin, 1103 Martin Ifedebe, 1830 Isis-Stone Peters, 2202 Eboni Townsend, 1815 Rod Smith, 2018 Sabrina Vaughn, 1304 Qushaun Mickle, 2407 Ray Amburgey, 1701 Tonya Roberts, 1831 Shani Heslop, 1521 Helenikka Williams, 1931 Nivia Lampkin. U-Haul Ctr Baldwin Park 4001 E Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 10/04/2022: C158 Esmeraldo Romero, B113 Laura Roark, D104 Trevor Bertran, C141 Brackston Helms, B159 Tyson Davis, C197 Toja Burton, C160 Alec Ringdahl, D126 Stephan Von, D222 Nicole Dupre, B185 Daniel Martinek, B215 Kirnesha Reese, U-Haul Ctr Alafaya 11815 E. Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl. 32826 10/04/2022: 1509 Julissa Martinez Ramirez De, 1019 Riddick Bowe, 1504 Daniyel Rodriguez, 1609 COrban Arana, 1700 Jennifer Ducharme, 1436 Riddick Bowe, 1415 Elizabeth Yates, 1903 Saber Moldaliev, 1523 Ana Rivera, 1128 Seyi Adeyemo.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. Uhaul of CTR Haines City: 3307 US Hwy 17-92 W, Haines City, FL 33844 10/11/2022 F0676 Jeanne Sherif, G0732 Keriston Gay, G0781 Takijah Rasheed, A0134 Martin Reid, H0905 Einezre Jones, G0799 JOSE SANCHEZ, A0082 Ambiorix Crisostomo, F0624 Allen Moore, G0712 Eric Davis, A0056 Alexis Watkins, F0616 James or Janice Copeland, E0522 Allen Moore. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Four Corners: 8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34747 10/11/2022 1316 Michel'le Tyler, 1625 Vitor Cantalejo, 2372 Toni Holland, 2197 Natalie Noboa, 2407 Fidela Torres, 2233 Edwin Olguin, 1903 Atnia Avila, 1245-49 Lasandra Smithinnis, 2196 Jose Mato, 2337 Ashley Taylor, 2376 Kaylea Nicholas, 1748 Emilio/Yullie Velez, 1620 Kayla Higgs, 2023 Tynnel Phillips, 1872 Devion Jackson, 2178 Christopher Hay, 2213 Lasandra Smithinnis, 1636 Lasandra Smithinnis, 1546Amy Quisenberry Faustine, 1520 Laquesha DuBose, 1605 Steven Gindlesberger, 2111 Derrick Campbell, 2284 Travis Kollman, 2211 Lasandra Smithinnis, 2397 Brian Paulino, 2014 Ashley Reyes.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on October 14th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A114- Karla Leon A298- Gina Carlo A336- Lisa Stine A337- Lisa Stine B102- Adrian De Jesus B127- Jonathan Davila B155- Jorge Torres C133- James Tate C174- John Cento.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, October 4th, 2022 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 12 Lill Lamones 63 Dexter Jones Jr 72 Miquisha paul 116 Laura Cervantes, Bao’s Castle Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 76 Linda Ramirez Santos 132 Jennifer Ren Horn 208 Barbara Pickett 209 Trevor Ian Hay 260 Cori Jackson 321 Patricia Priddy 332 Danny Floyd Key Jr. 340 Ferdinand Gonzalez 409 Moriah Maney 505 Christy Ortiz 549 Calus Jr Saint Georges 558 Inawa Naydayad Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811Ðat 11:30am: 73 Jesse S. Walker 181 Samuel Demming Jr 231 Earnst Sanders 226 Carole Yvonne Kaiser 413 Greg Remado Thomas 430 Guerinaud Bernardin 433 Anthony Petterson 443 Delic Ann Rascoe 478 Alzono Smith 491 Tyqueria Lashon Rivers 553 Robert Leon White 586 Shannece N. Telfer 613 Terica Shacon Holmes 628 Zelphry Warrin Ishman 634 Teresa Denmark 635 Tamara Latoya Wilson 713 Paula Staelens 1964 Chevy Pickup Vin: 4C254T108935 Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0280 Stanley Celestin 0346 Torianna Ricketts 0364 Angel Augustin 0372 Cornelius Boles 0419 Khristoffe Mccalla 0808 Lin’Zay Stevenson 0846 Crystal Wood 0863 Christian Hill 0991 Brandon Mills Fairview Mini Storage-4211 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: D32 Benedicto Lopez Barthelemy Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 101 Tori Blake 324 James Thomas 331 Lee Anthony Johnson 406 Jescina Odette Adams 521 Kevin Jeff Donjoie 731 Jeannette Lee Valentin 741 Jorge Palma 932 Omari Meeks 1033 Jovan Donovan Henry 1205 Jeffrey Carl Crowson 1206 Leeonna Robinson 1310 Samantha De Jesus 1409 Emily Anton 1812 Latrice Britton 2130 Yachira Pabon, 2021 homemade trailer Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1002 Nyesha Aikens 1048 Ferron Burke 1071 Jennifer S Harris 3116 Wesley Whitaker 3163 Michael Reese, Jr. 3244 Charmaine Jackson 4034 Ai’Niya Bradford 5050 Guemsnel Maurepas 5052 LaQuinda Scott 6045 Devon Thomlinson.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on October 07, 2022 at the locations indicated: Store 8460: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd Kissimmee FL 34746 (407) 429-8867 @ 12:15 PM: Monica Sharmila Vernon Table, Mattress, and boxes, Edgardo Ayala twin mattress bunk bed queen mattress couch tumpline broken down dressers nice size & tool box, Lamont Reaves Flat screen tvs bed room sets washer n dryer home appliances, Janna Patrick Household items, Eva Leonard beds table chairs HHG couch, Matthew Longs Bedroom set and furniture alongside with clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: October 12th, 2022 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1128-Households, #1057- Households, #K220-Households, #J203-Households, #2219-Furniture, #2209- Furniture, #2206-Households, #2143-Households, #2106-Households, #2092- Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on October 7th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
3N1BC11E48L442684
2008 / NISS
5TDKZRFH4JS536593
2018 / TOYT
WA1CGAFE1FD027706
2015 / AUDI
1JJV532W11L774968
2001 / WABASH
5V8VA5327GM609552
2016 / VANGUARD BOX TRAILER
5XYPK4A57GG048609
2016 / KIA
5NPD84LF0JH325205
2018 / HYUN
5N1AZ2MG4HN116891
2017 / NISS
KMHDN46D66U274224
2006 / HYUN
JTEZU5JRXJ5188502
2018 / TOYT
KNADM4A31G6678265
2016 / KIA
3CZRU6H33MM747053
2021 / HOND
3TYAZ5CN7LT001778
2020 / TOYT
2HGFE2F57NH533929
2022 / HOND.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 10/7/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
KNAFG526977113643
2007 KIA
5NPDH4AE6CH080360
2012 HYUN
5NPE24AF4HH454065
2017 HYUN
3CZRU6H56LM711373
2020 HOND
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 9, 2022
1HGCG165X2A044345
2002 HOND
OCTOBER 13, 2022
1G1ZT52834F140957
2004 CHEV
WDBRF52H06F732123
2006 MERZ
OCTOBER 14, 2022
1GCPTEE12L1121888
2020 CHEV
3VWLL7AJ8EM368996
2014 VOLK
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 9, 2022
1C3EL55R74N283821
2004 CHRY
1HGCV1F13JA188188
2018 HOND
OCTOBER 14, 2022
4T1BF1FK2HU380285
2017 TOYT
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on October 14th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0007 Ð Morgan Brothers, Inc 0041 Ð Peter Andre Bernard 0045 Ð Peter Andre Bernard 0171 Ð Thomas Yensco 0175 Ð Thomas Yensco 0185 Ð Thomas Yensco 0192 Ð Thomas Yensco 0341 Ð Tiana Woods 0392 Ð Mike Skelly.
Notice of Public Sale: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 203 Neighborhood Market Rd Orlando, FL 32825 on October 14th, 2022 at 11:00 am or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. 120-Connor Tinglum 1046-Angelo Ortiz 2082-Cinamon Toon
Notice of Public Sale: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on October 14th, 2022 at 11:00 pm or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. #1723- Donald Ohler #2311-Camille Gayles #1704-Tracy Taylor #1245-Tina Serrano #2512-Melanie Gomez #1811-Jeremy Sharritt.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
10/10/2022
3FAHP07Z08R166782
2008 FORD
WBADT63423CK41505
2003 BMW
WBA3A5G56FNS88737
2015 BMW
3A8FY48989T597064
2009 CHRY
WAUFFAFC0DN018360
2013 AUD
JF1ZNAA11F8707727
2015 TOYT
10/21/2022
1FM5K8GCXMGA68104
2001 FORD
3FA6P0LU1LR103961
2020 FORD
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on October 7, 2022 at 9:00 am at National Towing and Recovery, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2013 NISS
3N1AB7APXDL682433
1988 MERC
2MEBM75F9JX704234
2019 MASE
ZAM57YTA6K1328391
2003 FORD
1FMRU15W93LA14671
1997 FORD
1FMDU32E9VUA87652
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2018 Toyota
VIN: 3MYDLBYV7JY328089
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on October 12, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC