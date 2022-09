Legal Public Notices 9/21/2022

Orlando Legals

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Dana Thomas: household goods, art supplies, photos; Jean Pierre Rosalva: household goods; Samuel Melchioretto: tv and tires; Senat Lucsonne: household goods; Shannon Roberts: table, washer/dryer, deep freezer, boxes; Stephanie Magin Pooley: housegoods; Thiago Berte: housegoods & tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03 / TYNAN CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: S. R. DOB: 08/24/2014. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable judge Greg A. Tynan on October 11, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of August, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1017790 Orlando, FL 32801 [email protected] CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal) IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K. B. DOB: 05/25/2016, C. A. DOB: 07/05/2020 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable judge Heather Higbee on October 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03 / TYNAN CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: N. S. DOB: 06/16/2014. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable judge Greg A. Tynan on October 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN.IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.R. DOB: 09/15/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable General Judge Greg A. Tynan on October 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of August, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families Children's Legal Services, [email protected] es.com , By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal) IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D. B. DOB: 05/06/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.B. DOB: 03/17/2022. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARGARITA GARCIA NEGRON, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the Estate of MARGARITA GARCIA NEGRON, deceased, whose date of death was June 1, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida, 32801. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 9/21/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /S/ Coren J. Meeks, Esq., Florida Bar Number: 091856, MEEKS AND CEELY, P.L., 311 East Rich Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724m Telephone: (386) 734-0199, Fax: (386) 469-0091, E-Mail: [email protected] ,Secondary: [email protected] . Personal Representative: /S/ Angel Ulises Troncoso Garcia, 5510 Golf Club Parkway, Orlando, FL 32808. LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:1. Bags with electronics, clothing and misc. Items N Westmoreland Drive2. Tools 4500 Blk of 36th St.3. Bag, Cellphone 2700 Blk of S Orange Ave4. Cellphone 9000 Blk of Jeff Fuqua Blvd5. Cellphones with misc. Items 40 Blk of W. Washington St.6. Cellphones 1000 Blk of Plymouth Ave7. Clothing 4000 Blk of International Dr.8. Cellphone 5000 Blk of Commander Dr.9. Tools, Cellphone N Orange Blossom Trail10. Cellphone with misc. Items 9000 Blk of Jeff Fuqua Blvd11. Bag 500 Blk of Lake Ave12. Cellphone 300 Blk of N. Glenwood Ave13. Cellphone 5700 Blk of Lake Underhill Rd.14. Electronics 6200 Blk of International Dr.15. Bicycles 30 Blk of Westmoreland Dr.16. Bicycle 6000 Blk of International Dr.17. Currency 1200 Blk of W. South St. Tools, Cellphone N Orange Blossom Trail10. Cellphone with misc. Items 9000 Blk of Jeff Fuqua Blvd11. Bag 500 Blk of Lake Ave12. Cellphone 300 Blk of N. Glenwood Ave13. Cellphone 5700 Blk of Lake Underhill Rd.14. Electronics 6200 Blk of International Dr.15. Bicycles 30 Blk of Westmoreland Dr.16. Bicycle 6000 Blk of International Dr.17. Currency 1200 Blk of W. South St.The Bronze Kingdom LLC (unit A7, G8) at ReadySpaces ORS LLC, located at 2507 Investors Row Suite 100, Orlando FL 32837, will be sold to the highest bidder at www.storagetreasure.com onto satisfy the owner's lien for rent in accordance with FL law. All content sold "as is" and by unit only. Seller neither warrants title to any items sold and does not make any express or implied warranties to any item sold.for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.AA3772A RENEE SMITH $4,758.40, W12 redfin property masters llc $3,752.20, D44 MARGARET MILATZ $685.70, A14 Darcie Concepcion $638.00, L57 Deborah Daniels $320.15, A21 kemar porter $429.60, U87 Margaret Collines $466.00, B35 Dawn Hebbert $564.80, A16 Rashaw Griffin $440.20, A13 Zaryia Stephens $374.00, U78 diamante taylor $270.65, B74 Cheryln Hicks $1,017.80, B62 deanna PATTERSON $671.20, L55 KATHLEEN Schweiger $643.40, W10 RICARDO LEWIS $3,075.70, D60 elismari quintana $351.251336 Juana Rodriguez $384.35, 1170 Miguel Hernandez $1,269.60, 1139 tamera harris $911.80, 1051 JOSEPH MEDINA $837.70, 1184 TERENCE MCCLAIN $1,227.70, 1250 JOSE SANTANA $1,314.60, 1006 joann myers $885.35, 1002 Barbara Antley $721.10, 1103 Militsa Sheppard $684.90, 1108 ESTEBAN FELICIANO $1,166.20, 1334 Mystery Room $381.90, 1296 Zachery Rainwater $1,259.53AA2269G ANDREW ONJUKKA $454.25, AA2528C Cresta Pillsbury $454.25, C106 Jennifer Sweeney $1,341.50, C132 Marqueshia Dean $1,309.52, B129 MARITZA BROWN $748.76, AA4805H Charline Rodriguez $2,774.60, A110 Weinfrid Lundor $1,131.25, C139 JOHN O'NEILL $950.40, B109 Marisol Lozada $1,261.82, AA8880F Yazmary Franco $2,132.80, AA6337F Yazmary Franco $2,111.10, AA4031K Stephen Allison $1,127.90, AA8028H Alexandra Smith $1,577.00, AA4811K Alexandra Smith $1,577.00, AA4101E Charline Rodriguez $2,774.601691 XIOMARA SANCHEZ $518.85, 1098 VALLAN NEAL $381.76, 1168 Marisol Yureidini $551.48, 2703 Jasmine James $385.27, 1008 MILTON MONTESDEOCA $972.54, 1248 LEONARDO SANTANA $782.36, 1667 KINAYA TATUM $427.85, 1670 KAITLYN PARKE $690.46, 1417 Jennifer Colon $371.76, 1183 AMMON POWELL $908.17, 1074 Trinity Torres $734.66, 1116 LEONARDO SANTANA $782.36, 1683 Micah talley $576.01; B048 Anthony Martinez $463.20, E015 Joseph Barbosa $479.10, A012 Raymond Lopez $1,516.92, B035 Carlos Perez $598.75, E074 Quelladin cintron $558.88, A095 Joshua Fox $585.60, B057-58 Eboni Carty $942.32, E012 Jacqueline Gonzalez $363.85, C041 Christopher Mills $582.95, E073 Larh ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.506 Judith Turney, 721 Cooper Craig, 725 Rafael Escorcia, 738 Eric Gilghrest, 102 Craig Levine, 509 Alba Garcia Rivera, 101 Criag Levine, 225 Nicole Salzman, 1217 Jose Alvarez, 1300 Chandrea Anderson, 6001 Demaris Ruiz, 322 Julian Pelaez, 106 Darius Thomas.1605 Jean Faustin, 1103 Martin Ifedebe, 1830 Isis-Stone Peters, 2202 Eboni Townsend, 1815 Rod Smith, 2018 Sabrina Vaughn, 1304 Qushaun Mickle, 2407 Ray Amburgey, 1701 Tonya Roberts, 1831 Shani Heslop, 1521 Helenikka Williams, 1931 Nivia Lampkin.C158 Esmeraldo Romero, B113 Laura Roark, D104 Trevor Bertran, C141 Brackston Helms, B159 Tyson Davis, C197 Toja Burton, C160 Alec Ringdahl, D126 Stephan Von, D222 Nicole Dupre, B185 Daniel Martinek, B215 Kirnesha Reese,: 1509 Julissa Martinez Ramirez De, 1019 Riddick Bowe, 1504 Daniyel Rodriguez, 1609 COrban Arana, 1700 Jennifer Ducharme, 1436 Riddick Bowe, 1415 Elizabeth Yates, 1903 Saber Moldaliev, 1523 Ana Rivera, 1128 Seyi Adeyemo.FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.F0676 Jeanne Sherif, G0732 Keriston Gay, G0781 Takijah Rasheed, A0134 Martin Reid, H0905 Einezre Jones, G0799 JOSE SANCHEZ, A0082 Ambiorix Crisostomo, F0624 Allen Moore, G0712 Eric Davis, A0056 Alexis Watkins, F0616 James or Janice Copeland, E0522 Allen Moore.1316 Michel'le Tyler, 1625 Vitor Cantalejo, 2372 Toni Holland, 2197 Natalie Noboa, 2407 Fidela Torres, 2233 Edwin Olguin, 1903 Atnia Avila, 1245-49 Lasandra Smithinnis, 2196 Jose Mato, 2337 Ashley Taylor, 2376 Kaylea Nicholas, 1748 Emilio/Yullie Velez, 1620 Kayla Higgs, 2023 Tynnel Phillips, 1872 Devion Jackson, 2178 Christopher Hay, 2213 Lasandra Smithinnis, 1636 Lasandra Smithinnis, 1546Amy Quisenberry Faustine, 1520 Laquesha DuBose, 1605 Steven Gindlesberger, 2111 Derrick Campbell, 2284 Travis Kollman, 2211 Lasandra Smithinnis, 2397 Brian Paulino, 2014 Ashley Reyes.Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending onfor units located at:Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A114- Karla Leon A298- Gina Carlo A336- Lisa Stine A337- Lisa Stine B102- Adrian De Jesus B127- Jonathan Davila B155- Jorge Torres C133- James Tate C174- John Cento.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online endingat times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units / for more info.: 12 Lill Lamones 63 Dexter Jones Jr 72 Miquisha paul 116 Laura Cervantes, Bao’s Castle76 Linda Ramirez Santos 132 Jennifer Ren Horn 208 Barbara Pickett 209 Trevor Ian Hay 260 Cori Jackson 321 Patricia Priddy 332 Danny Floyd Key Jr. 340 Ferdinand Gonzalez 409 Moriah Maney 505 Christy Ortiz 549 Calus Jr Saint Georges 558 Inawa Naydayad73 Jesse S. Walker 181 Samuel Demming Jr 231 Earnst Sanders 226 Carole Yvonne Kaiser 413 Greg Remado Thomas 430 Guerinaud Bernardin 433 Anthony Petterson 443 Delic Ann Rascoe 478 Alzono Smith 491 Tyqueria Lashon Rivers 553 Robert Leon White 586 Shannece N. Telfer 613 Terica Shacon Holmes 628 Zelphry Warrin Ishman 634 Teresa Denmark 635 Tamara Latoya Wilson 713 Paula Staelens 1964 Chevy Pickup Vin: 4C254T1089350280 Stanley Celestin 0346 Torianna Ricketts 0364 Angel Augustin 0372 Cornelius Boles 0419 Khristoffe Mccalla 0808 Lin’Zay Stevenson 0846 Crystal Wood 0863 Christian Hill 0991 Brandon MillsD32 Benedicto Lopez Barthelemy101 Tori Blake 324 James Thomas 331 Lee Anthony Johnson 406 Jescina Odette Adams 521 Kevin Jeff Donjoie 731 Jeannette Lee Valentin 741 Jorge Palma 932 Omari Meeks 1033 Jovan Donovan Henry 1205 Jeffrey Carl Crowson 1206 Leeonna Robinson 1310 Samantha De Jesus 1409 Emily Anton 1812 Latrice Britton 2130 Yachira Pabon, 2021 homemade trailer: 1002 Nyesha Aikens 1048 Ferron Burke 1071 Jennifer S Harris 3116 Wesley Whitaker 3163 Michael Reese, Jr. 3244 Charmaine Jackson 4034 Ai’Niya Bradford 5050 Guemsnel Maurepas 5052 LaQuinda Scott 6045 Devon Thomlinson.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the locations indicated:: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd Kissimmee FL 34746 (407) 429-8867 @ 12:15 PM: Monica Sharmila Vernon Table, Mattress, and boxes, Edgardo Ayala twin mattress bunk bed queen mattress couch tumpline broken down dressers nice size & tool box, Lamont Reaves Flat screen tvs bed room sets washer n dryer home appliances, Janna Patrick Household items, Eva Leonard beds table chairs HHG couch, Matthew Longs Bedroom set and furniture alongside with clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Notice is hereby given thatwill sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations:The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1128-Households, #1057- Households, #K220-Households, #J203-Households, #2219-Furniture, #2209- Furniture, #2206-Households, #2143-Households, #2106-Households, #2092- Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;3N1BC11E48L4426842008 / NISS5TDKZRFH4JS5365932018 / TOYTWA1CGAFE1FD0277062015 / AUDI1JJV532W11L7749682001 / WABASH5V8VA5327GM6095522016 / VANGUARD BOX TRAILER5XYPK4A57GG0486092016 / KIA5NPD84LF0JH3252052018 / HYUN5N1AZ2MG4HN1168912017 / NISSKMHDN46D66U2742242006 / HYUNJTEZU5JRXJ51885022018 / TOYTKNADM4A31G66782652016 / KIA3CZRU6H33MM7470532021 / HOND3TYAZ5CN7LT0017782020 / TOYT2HGFE2F57NH5339292022 / HOND.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 10/7/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.KNAFG5269771136432007 KIA5NPDH4AE6CH0803602012 HYUN5NPE24AF4HH4540652017 HYUN3CZRU6H56LM7113732020 HOND. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1HGCG165X2A0443452002 HOND1G1ZT52834F1409572004 CHEVWDBRF52H06F7321232006 MERZ1GCPTEE12L11218882020 CHEV3VWLL7AJ8EM3689962014 VOLKNOTICE OF PUBLIC SALEgives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1C3EL55R74N2838212004 CHRY1HGCV1F13JA1881882018 HOND4T1BF1FK2HU3802852017 TOYTNotice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending onPurchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0007 Ð Morgan Brothers, Inc 0041 Ð Peter Andre Bernard 0045 Ð Peter Andre Bernard 0171 Ð Thomas Yensco 0175 Ð Thomas Yensco 0185 Ð Thomas Yensco 0192 Ð Thomas Yensco 0341 Ð Tiana Woods 0392 Ð Mike Skelly.: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held ator thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. 120-Connor Tinglum 1046-Angelo Ortiz 2082-Cinamon Toon: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held ator thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. #1723- Donald Ohler #2311-Camille Gayles #1704-Tracy Taylor #1245-Tina Serrano #2512-Melanie Gomez #1811-Jeremy Sharritt.. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:3FAHP07Z08R1667822008 FORDWBADT63423CK415052003 BMWWBA3A5G56FNS887372015 BMW3A8FY48989T5970642009 CHRYWAUFFAFC0DN0183602013 AUDJF1ZNAA11F87077272015 TOYT1FM5K8GCXMGA681042001 FORD3FA6P0LU1LR1039612020 FORDThe following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 onat6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-58802013 NISS3N1AB7APXDL6824331988 MERC2MEBM75F9JX7042342019 MASEZAM57YTA6K13283912003 FORD1FMRU15W93LA146711997 FORD1FMDU32E9VUA87652Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2018 ToyotaVIN: 3MYDLBYV7JY328089To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on October 12, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792