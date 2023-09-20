Legal Public Notices 9/20/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
DISTRICT COURT CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA In the Matter of the Parental Rights as to: D.C.S., Minor. CASE NO. : D-23-661897-R. DEPT. NO. : U. NOTICE OF HEARING TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS To: Akiyama, Makayla,
Hernandez, Shareem. TO: all other persons claiming to be the mother or father of the children, the legal guardians of the children, or relatives of the children. You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the above-entitled court a petition seeking the termination of parental rights over the above-named children, and that the petition has been set for hearing before this court in Clark County, on October 03, 2023 at 9:00 AM, in Courtroom RJC Courtroom 03H located at: 200 Lewis Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101. YOU ARE REQUIRED TO BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING IF YOU DESIRE TO OPPOSE THE PETITION. STEVEN D. GRIERSON, CEO/Clerk of the Court By: /s/ Vineta Mamea Deputy Clerk of the Court.
Extra Space Storage Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 09/29/2023 @ 1:00pm Eduardo Pena Sofa sectional (gray) Coffee table (dark brown) Two bar stools (brown/beige cushion)/ Kaesiona Brown camping and fishing gear/tent/bow n arrow/ Archibald Green king bed set, 3 couches, clothes/ Robert Montgomery household goods/ LaTonya Walker 2 bdrm apt/ Jack McNair Boxes/ Catherine Wesley household items/ Harry Gadson bedding/ Jackie White Holidays decorations. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 10th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Dale Graffuis - Household goods. Dale Graffuis - Boxes. Robert Morgan - Boxes. Terry Murray - Air Handler. Michael Stewart - Boxes. Jimmy Dorvilus -tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N. Primrose Dr. Orlando, FL 32803 (321) 285-5021 on September 29th, 2023 12:15PM - Patricia Orphanidis: Personal belongings; Douglas McDowell: Household items; Benjamin Allen: Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave Orlando FL 32822(407) 212-5890 on October 12th, 2023 10:15am Oscar Martinez - barber's chair Ronald Wagner - chairs, kitchen appliances, cast iron pans, pressure washer, clothes Joseph Azor - safe, luggage, table, clothes, hand tools Robyn Singleton - furniture, bed, tv, hand tools, lamps, cooler Edgar Walcott - couch, chair, dresser, e-scooter, weights, beach chairs Chris Baker - bed, couch, furniture, power and hand tools, tool box, totes Elizabeth Oquendo - furniture, microwave, toys, power and hand tools, toys, car parts. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 on September 29, 2023 at 12:00PM. Hector Mercado -Home Appliances,Boxes,Totes: Laura Matthews- Household Items, Boxes ,Mattress:Totes:Joy Rosario-Totes, Sporting Goods, Home Appliances, Boxes :,Clothes: Karen Null-Personal Items, Boxes,Totes:Tanesha Jackson-Personal Items,Totes,Boxes,Apppliances: Mina Setordepour-Appliances, Furniture, Gym Equipment :Lashaunda Royal - House-ware ,clothes,Boxes,Entertainment Center. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 29, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Katie Buckland- household items. Kenneth Smith- household items, furniture. Tina Jordan-Nelson- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 11th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Quiwanna Forrest homegoods, Jamaris Martinez homegoods Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locations indicated: October 12, 2023, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Sandra WilmethÐFurniture, Vintage scale; Angel Marrero-Household goods; Kisti Pepperman-Furniture, Vacuum; Melanie Rodriguez-Household goods, Karaoke machine; Raymond Hironimus-Furniture, Kitchen appliances; Mindy Milburn-Kitchen appliances, Shelves; Robert Hutchison-Household goods, Electronics; Jerry Dankers-Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Jenny Joseph household goods; David Bryan bedroom furniture, bed, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage at 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Dwayna Harmony-Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Julio Olan- Furniture and Boxes; Sada Breland Ð Toolbox, Table Saw, Air Compressor, Jumper Cables; Margaret Kraemer- Bed, Mattress, Table, Boxes, Chairs The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Kaya Chipungu- Household goods; Kaya Chipungu-Household goods; Frances Rivera-Furniture, clothing, shoes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage at 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Devry Lawrence-Household items. Kevin Duda- Tools, Household goods, Bikes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Saidah Harris, futon, clothing, containers, tv, mics; Brian Schantzen, boxes, small furniture; Cheryl Ebersbach, Household furniture, related household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, 4077101020: Carlos Miro House decorations. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, October 10th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Candice Finch-Household items, Kimberly Thornton-Household items, Deren Bohdan-Business items, Astria White-Household items, Curley Crapps-Household items, Paula Holmes-Household items, DAINA STRADLEY-Household items, Sandra McCoy-Household items, Jorge Sanchez-Household items, Sesiem Cunningham-Tools, and bags, Tommy Washington-Restaurant equipment, Michelle Braga-Household items, Contina Coard-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822, 407-955-4137 on 10/12/2023 @ 10:45AM Mark Jackson; Art supplies, Clothes, baggage, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated October 10, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Kim Miller: one bedroom apartment. Freddrick Brown: household goods. Leonard McDonald: King bed and other household items. Clay Dixon: parking signs and equipment. Standley Fleurima: bed, dresser, boxes, couch, table, 2 night stand. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 10/10/2023 @ 12:00PM:Keron Decoteau - Fridge, Stove, Dresser, Couch, Boxes. Aja Jenkins - items from space. Edward Bellamy - Bed, Dresser, Couch and Boxes. Erroll Gamble - totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 10, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Joshua Kostenko- Boxes, Furniture, Chris Reed- Household Goods // Furniture, Nastassia Bacon- House of Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 10th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Sandy Kersten-Household items, Cornelius Fuller-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: The Marriage of CLARA CAVITT, Petitioner, and SEAN DELL CAVITT, Respondent.CASE NO.: 2023-DR-1752. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO: SEAN DELL CAVITT, 6655 NE 82 nd Avenue, Portland, OR 97220: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on CLARA CAVITT C/O Lorraine De Young, Esq. whose address is 1238 E. Concord St., Orlando, FL 32803 on or before October 27, 2023 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 301 N. Park Avenue Sanford FL 32771 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. There is no real property to be divided. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 8/29/2023 TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller. (Clerk stamp)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: The Marriage of JAROD STEVENS, Petitioner, -vs- SUSAN PALMER STEVENS, Respondent. CASE NO.: 2023-DR- 4955. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO: SUSAN PALMER STEVENS 2315 E. Crystal Lake Ave. Orlando, FL 32806 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on JAROD STEVENS C/O Lorraine De Young, Esq. whose address is 1238 E. Concord St., Orlando, FL 32803 on or before 10/12/2023 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. There is no real property to be divided. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 8/17/2023 TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Juan Vazquez (clerk stamp)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 2021-DP-096 IN THE INTEREST OF R. B., DOB: 02/17/2015, K. B., DOB: 01/26/2016, MINOR CHILDREN. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Walter Bergeron (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on November 16th, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 15th day of September, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 2021-DP-096 IN THE INTEREST OF R. B., DOB: 02/17/2015, K. B., DOB:01/26/2016, MINOR CHILDREN. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Sherie Dees (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on November 16th, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 15th day of September, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
September 2023
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Bag w/ electronics. W Colonial Dr & N John Young Pkwy
2. Keys w/ cellphone 2000 Block S Hiawassee Rd.
3. Cell phone Tradeport Dr & Cargo Rd.
4. Cell phone 500 Block S Orange Ave.
5. Clothing 4000 Block W Oak Ridge Rd.
6. Electronics 100 Block W Grant St.
7. Backpack w/ cellphone 5000 Block International Dr.
8. Cell phone 300 Block S Bumby Ave.
9. Electronics 4000 Block International Dr.
10. Keys 100 W Michigan St.
11. Keys 7000 Block Narcoossee Rd.
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on October 5th, 2023 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; AA0428Q Loretta Wright $239.64, AA9387P Loretta Wright $239.64, 1000 Shanon Williams $641.65, AA9956C Loretta Wright $239.64, U95 Cedric Evans $302.40, AA7791M Loretta Wright $239.64, 1014 flavio De Mattos $685.10, B72 Gregory Jackson $383.00, 1109 flavio De Mattos $652.25, O130 Gregory Jackson $553.97, U115 JULIE FITZGERALD $342.35, F12 KARIM BELL $498.50, 1105 flavio De Mattos $652.25, D46 Harry Richard $477.35, B28 Delton Barber $440.20, F08 EMMA PEACOCK $710.50, B58 Nilson Mota $419.00, AA6688N Jamele borders $355.46, D26 claribel cedano $358.60, D59 Ursula Albury $344.90, AA1238P Loretta Wright $239.64, A39 ISMAEL CHRISTIAN $286.55, D05 rodney acker $501.20, O121 Gregory Jackson $1,148.00 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1149 JACQUELINE ORR $530.35, 1179 EMMA PEACOCK $652.20, 1299 CLINT CHAMBERS $710.55, 1006 mystery room $758.20 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; AA3614W PAMELA GOSSE $264.40, A107 Onita Weber $963.60, B102 Terry Brooks $517.14, A109 susan stewart $517.15, B114 maria trotter $511.14, D109 Ted Jackson $742.70, C119 Michael Dobson $742.70 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; A067 chris hays $399.35, A059 TEARANA DURANT $549.60, E067 ANTONIO RUANO $345.50 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1245 Christina Marsan $533.45, 2521 Christina Marsan $471.11, 1166 JAMES OSHAUGHNESSY $447.24, 2276 OSCAR SMITH $733.59, 1414 Jasmine Coleman $452.40, 1670 Cassandra Antoniu $328.40, 2152 TIFFANY GALARZA $638.96 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 5056 Dhea Cox $926.50, 5076 Alfred Harris $612.35, 1443 AUNDREA DERBY $337.99, 2738 Natyra Spence $337.99, 2373 MARSHALL WARREN $388.64, 2429 FREDERICK PANKE $601.69, 1274 Alexis Lemon $420.44, 2213 margarita martinez $591.05, 2604 DAVID CRUZ $472.44, 2287 Sydnee Silas $313.14, 1001 Juan SierrsRosado $814.50, 1049 Antonio trammell $636.20, 2572 AUNDREA DERBY $337.99, 2414 ANGELA BENNETT $367.34, 1700 richard fey $390.44, 2075 Shannon Morgan $314.14, 1480 brittany richardson $502.89, 1763 joslyn utter $463.14, 1278 Patrice Slater $508.25, 1202 James Edmiston $314.14, 2370 Brianna Jones $653.90, 1586 erica Dixon $612.35, 1575 reginald white $502.89, 1593 jesus sanchez $463.14, 2073 Shannon Morgan $314.14, 1591 kathryn collard $337.99, 2237 Jennifer Anglada $625.54, 1645 ANTONIO PEREZ $543.11, 2401 colette hays $982.14, 1312 Bertha Sein $319.46, 1466 Cynthia Williams $420.44, 1285 CarlosAlfredo LeudoGarcia $566.96, 2013-17 WAYNE WRIGHT $910.34, 1659 Chris Curcija $523.77, 1574 naomi dixon $636.20, 2229 Mystery Room $942.39, 2226 dana jones $500.50 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 1609 monica parker $252.84, 1658 Alexis Madere $491.75 1323 Shannon Buxton $360.26, AA4123G John Williams $588.95, AB8892B Ashanti Ally $466.00, AA3174D John Williams $588.95, 1833 debra stallworth $561.75, 1527 Rudolph Campagna $655.91, 1520 SYLICIA MCKENZIE-RIGG $650.40, 0222 Gregory Greer $464.21, 1928 Wendy Allen $439.72, 1918 Rochelle ruffin $325.77, 1123 Shawna lee $214.08, 1200 Ramiro Vargas $264.41, 0158 Charles Redmond $597.28, AB4700C Sandra Hudson $749.40, AB1559D Ciera Parris $249.40, 1832 Perry Thurston $369.26, 1702 Damon Conner $472.97, AB1247A Jami Rodriguez $611.40, AB9552A Tiquana Johnson $385.80, 0173 Nikiesha Fields $597.13, 1818 david ross $592.80, 1920 Jenae Packer $369.26, AA1848R Majorie James $514.10, AA9925E Rachel Siqueira $229.30, 1781 Ebony Dillsworth $619.80, AB4319C Tiquana Johnson $385.80, 1278 Jonathan Espinoza $336.41, AB0436C Sandra Hudson $749.40, 1270-72 ALBERT HARRIS $655.91, 1184 KEVYN MELENDEZ $330.88, AB3761D Tiquana Johnson $385.80, AA7935N Sandra Hudson $786.80, AA5924R Sandra Hudson $786.80 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford at Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 4161 Gerry Gonzalez $676.03, 1013 quinton young $598.91, 4149 Whitley Rupert $689.44, 4048 jeremy nixon $862.56, 1026 zykirea Lawrence $465.79, 2110 Nita Gibson $404.64, 3082 ismael arias $508.36.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Hunter Creek Ctr 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl. Orlando Fl. 32837 10/03/2023: 1004 Jessica Royapen, 3245 Andes Gonzalez, 1505 Ernesto Bermudez, 3088 Aaron Barkley, 1702 Demetria Jones, 2027 Anthony Bowman, 2082 Dallis Johnston, 2062 Ali Quinones, 1504 Edward Meyer, 1723 Carol King, 3117 Pecchio Lorena, 2601 Renee Stansell, 1720 Dallis Johnston, 2261 Troy Mcgraw,2251 Shaton Ray, 1240 Ann Francis, 3125 Anthony Bowman. U-Haul Lake Nona Ctr 7800 Narcoossee Rd Orlando Fl 32822 10/03/2023: 2036 Emanuel de Jesus, 1220 Eric Rogers, 1270 Gilbert Gonzalez, 1126 Jada Wright , 1129 Dayerling Maldonado, 3417 Ian Seideman, 1177 Gustavo Ramos, 1415 Scotty Jones, 1227 Monique Aki, 2158 Steven Bross, 3095 Masud Mcneal, 1304 David Moy, 1061 Wanda Adorno, 1159 Irma Crawford, 1104 Kristina Otero, 1407 Maya Suid. U-Haul Gatorland Ctr 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl. 32837 10/03/2023: 316 Jeff Zellerkraut, 381 Jose Guttriez, 527 Michael Zurita, 368 John Eustance, 434 Angela Pierson, 1101 Carlos Rodriguez, 418 Mary Jones, 324 Michael Martolano, 275 Lydiaris Morales, 964 Eduardo Padilla, 214 Juan Martinez Vellegas. U-Haul St. Cloud Ctr. 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial HWy Kissimmee Fl 34744 10/03/2023: 2094 Trevor Keels, 1320 Lori Degwert, 3080 Jonathan Perez, 1351 Pered Lopez, 2144 Julie Johnson, 2220 Wilna Octelus, 1308 Diamond Gaither.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 21 Jeanbertho Isaac 30 Jason Levy 55 David Tyrone Hill 130 Scott Zubarik 143 Jacob Soley Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 74 Jose Ruiz 234 Kayla Roberson 244 Javorris Cannon 250 Eugene Wright JR 360 Donovan Taylor 440 Kitanoumi Williams 446 Mark Richard 469 Jamar Meeker 529 Martin Diaz-Rios 560 Talib Muhammad 584 Talib Muhammad Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 21 Charles Rein Jr Todman 46 Julius Young 73 Kristin Christopher 74 Regina Stephens Ellis 105 Antonie Nicolae 121 Darius Simpson 136 Theodis Lewis 140 Shawn Elizabeth Ware 208 Gabrielle Taylor 212 Quanisha Valerin 283 Chandra Elaine Cuyler 284 Adrian Collins 330 Loretta Delores Jenkins 350 Marie Desir 386 Jean Sergeline 413 Greg Remado Thomas 414 Rodriguez Anderson 416 Robert Greene 421 Nivaldo Reboucas 427 Nadege Jourdan 439 Dave Malave 499 Vanessa Sims 522 Timothy Lee Dukes 535 Lenise Banks 590 Wildel Decias 591 Shyrl Denise WIlliams 625 Lakim Williams 640 Alvin Dean 643 Francisco Nina Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 19 Travis Cochran 55 Devon Hamilton 65 Bryant Williams 180 Shawn Ivy 190 Brenda Sama 242 Sacella Steele 261 Francisco Velez Gonzalez 302 Joni Feacher 336 Calvin Nelson 603 Angellia Walker Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 229 Byron Walker Jr. 406 Venus Mcknight 409 Easter Gibson 427 Jacorey Bush 440 Rose Marie Tremblay 520 Ramon Spignolio, Project Design Innovations 529 William Jacobe 723 Richard Hosmer 818 Angela Nicole Bush 915 James Owens 937 Michelle S Rosales 1006 Rose Marie Temblay 1013 Veronica Hooks 1220 Edward Lee Pitts 1522 Avalon Brown 1630 Robin Oelerich 2107 Sedia Plata Miro, VIN 1FDKE30G9LHB75857 2313 Krystle Renae Tanner, VIN 1G1BN69H8GX101111 2322 Kenneth Marson, VIN 16VDX1425K3052129 Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1019 Daquan Smith 1030 Jamale Omar Ruise 1038 Altravious Hollinger 1043 Patricia Frett 2074 Zoeann Green 3183 Syandra Prescod 4022 Shannon Lowe 5053 Destiny Huertas 6038 Robin Character.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on September 29,2023 at the location indicated: Store 1333: 13125 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando FL. 32837, 407.516.7005 @ 10:00 AM: Urbina Maria Home items, Paul Mitchell home items, Monika Penson household items. Store 7057: 13597 S. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32824, 407.910.2087 @ 10:30 AM: Shelia Melendez-Household Furniture/items, boxes, clothes, toys; Anne M Garcia- Bags, boxes, Christmas tree/decor, peg board, wood Store 7143: 6035 Sand Lake Vista Dr, Orlando FL 32819, 407.337.6665 @ 11:00 AM: Ashley Bianchi: Clothes/Shoes; Catina Phillips: boxes, chairs; Rhonda Myhand: Twin beds, love seat king bed, dining room table, boxes; Roya Izadjou: King bed, TV Stand, Mirrors, Coffee Table, Couch Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando FL, 32819 , 407.634.4449 @ 11:45AM: Haran Yarborough- blankets, clothes; Javier Vladimir- clothes, decor, photography equipment; Martha Bargo- boxes, vintage items, luggage, wall art; Joseph Liverpool- bags, chairs, headboard, bicycle, wall art; George Petree- clothes, home goods; Lauren Matthews- totes, TV boxes, dog cage, mattress, chairs, linens, table frame, bed frame, boxes Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden FL, 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12.00pm: Vincenza Curry: clothing, household items- Matthew Bogue: clothes, bedding bedroom/ housing décor. Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.5167751 @ 12:00PM: Dana Bell: household items: Dylan Carrillo: household goods: Harry Gadson: household goods: Harry Gadson: household goods: Ingrid Charry: household goods: Marc Bouchard: two bdrm furnishings: Oslyn Purnell: boxes: Sonja Hawkins: boxes, clothes: William Roberts: tools: Yzmunda Nord: queen mattress, 5 boxes, shelf, nightstand Store 1335: 1101 Marshall farms rd Orlando, Fl 34761 407.516.7221@ 12:00pm: Rocky Cruz- Hand tools, totes. Ron Valdivia-Wood sheets. Courtland Carter-bags, household items Store 8612: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407.414.5303@ 12:30PM: Ivette Marrero-Edwards-Household items; James Korona-Household Items, Furniture, Dirt Bike; Timothy Mcmiller-one bedroom home; Diana Indarte-Household Items; Oscar Marin- household goods, personal items; Alexander Torres-house hold goods. Store 8753: 540 Cypress Pky, Poinciana, FL 34759, 863.240.0879 @ 12:45 PM: Vergison Internation Inenstments Incorporated: Household Items; Alvin James: Chair, Tv, Bags, Boxes, Pictures, Sports Equipment, Totes; Danna Braswell: Bags, Boxes, Clothes, Totes, TV, Totes; Zuriel Castillo: Suitcase, Cooler, Pressure Cleaner, Books, Boxes, Dryer, Washer; Denise Moya: Tv, Boxes, Dresser, Table, Chair, Totes; Shaunequa Walters: Household Items; Carol Bliss: Chest, TV, Books, Bed, Chair, Dresser, Mattress, Table, Totes Store 8931: 3280 Vineland Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407.720.7424 @ 1:30 PM: Erik Mosher House contents, Keishla Sanchez furniture, 3 beds, 3 tv's & bins, Kia Phillips furniture, LaToya Towns Thomas 2 sofas & twin bed, Elijah Ellis household items, Reniya Laird Household items and boxes Store 1317: 5592 L B McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: eduardo benidez- tools bike, Brittni Baez- 1 BR, entertainment center, Sharonda Hampton- Furniture, Cleana Lovett- Personal household items, clothes, plastic crates and 10 bins. Boxes, SS International Distributors LLC ; Madeline Silva- Wine, Gia McQueen- House Hold Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on October 6th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1GNSKSKD3PR228036
2023 CHEV
1J4HS58N25C549404
2005 JEP
1JJV532D7KL099420
2019 WABASH TRAILER
1UYVS2531DG570117
2013 UTILITY TRAILER
3C4PDCAB4GT120272
2016 DODG
4V4NC9EH7DN143315
2013 VOLVO
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 9, 2023
3FA6P0H79ER393940
2014 FORD
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 7, 2023
1N4AL3AP8HC227235
2017 NISS
OCTOBER 8, 2023
WBXPA93465WD05365
2005 BMW
OCTOBER 9, 2023
2HGFG21507H707988
2007 HONDA
WBA8E1C38HA156662
2017 BMW
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5341 Ð 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, October 3 ,2023 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Rosa Maria Gaines, Laurie Nunez Mcgovern, Yashira Marie Valentin Ortiz, Fermary Santiago Jimenez, Aileen Santiago Oliveras, Lynnemar Chima-reyes, Angel Mogar, Angel Charisse Mogar NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6174 Ð 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, October 3 ,2023 at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Mohamed Abdrahamane Sidamar, Terrell Douglas, Elizabeth Esquilin Colon, Michael Greene NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6177 Ð 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, October 3 ,2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Katrina Adams, Bobbie Curtis, Harris Roderick Meredith NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0671 Ð 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, October 4, 2023, at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Ron Houghton, Ravi Ramlogan, Lindsey Nicole Savino, Moston Clarke, Susan Addison Stewart, Susan Stewart NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0693 Ð 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, October 4, 2023, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Leonora Jones-Thomas, Hariel Black, Dianna Foster, David Rivera, DR, Emmanuela Paul, Ebony C Greenidge, Ebony Ceare Greenidge, Ebony Greenidge, Damita Polanco, April Burton, Malcolm Risquez NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0420 Ð5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, October 4, 2023, at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Derrick David Dillon, Karl Christopher Andrew Brodie, Curtis E Pates, Andrecka Wells, Omar Ali, Charlie James McCoy, Angelica Kasterra Moore, Tommie Lenard Haynes, Lundi Sharron Pinder Campbell, Tomaris Hill, Charlie James McCoy, Rhianna King NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0430 Ð7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, October 4, 2023, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Theodore Washington, Mikel Brandy, Michelene Benoit, Roger Jones Jr, Giles Giles Collins, Jacqueline Powell, Decara Maurice Green, TAWANIAHA Reed, Anthony James Barbosa, Miguel Angel Camacho III NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5868 Ð4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, October 5, 2023, at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Geneva Pennington, Tashira Renae Burgman, Hector Rafael Torres NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0351 Ð 10425 S John Young Pkwy Orlando, FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, October 5, 2023, at approx. 11:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Anthony Brown , Jaclyn Cirillo NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5961 Ð 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, October 5, 2023, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Jorge Duran, Lunzy Saint Fort, Minelka Muniz, Jacob Huess Songer, Kevin Barrientos, Clark Day, Jennifer Broadnax, Pedro Adorno, Ericka Rivera NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5694 Ð 7220 Osceola Polk Line Rd Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, October 5, 2023, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Nancy Frohnapfel.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 8AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
10/16/2023
19XFB2F52CE098477
HOND 2012
LLPVGBAF7G1E20076
JIAJ 2016
3D4PG4FB9AT108862
DODG 2010
3N1CB51D46L458466
NISS 2006
1G1BE5SM5H7164170
CHEV 2017
KMHCT4AE6CU153593
HYUN 2012
WBAFR1C51BC740782
BMW 2011
Overtime Towing and Recovery, 11337 Rocket Blvd., Orlando, FL 32824