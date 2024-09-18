Legal Public Notices 9/18/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 27, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Mailin Dang - Clothes. Jeffrey Elliott - Clothes. Theo Hall - Household items. Tarvega Forrest - Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on September 27, 2024 12:00PM Tyriq Brown-Household items, Morgan Trent-Household items, Josh Petersen-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 27th, 2024. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Sparkled Cleaning Service / Yolanda Bell household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 10th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360 Michael Allbee-Appliances, household goods, furniture, Yhesia Brown-Household Goods, Benoit Fournier-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated October 8th, 2024 at the time and location listed below. 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908. The personal goods stored therein by the following: Ivette Hernandez : furniture, household. Ivette Hernandez: holiday,boxes,household. Dante Candelaria: furniture, household goods. Randy Howard: furniture,washer,lamps. Peter Sanabria: holiday, appliances,bike,boxes. Daniel Borders: furniture, totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage 6035 Sand Lake Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 September 27, 2024, 11:00AM Kavita Lutchmedial- Furniture Candice Gausmann- Boxes, furniture, clothes, household goods Nicholas Oliver- Boxes, couch, mattress, end table Iyeonna Lowery- Couch, bed, tv, boxes Natalie Payton- Furniture Maybet Garcia- Salon equipment Wilberto Cruz- Sofa, boxes, bags, washer, dryer Lashawn Merritt- Bed set, couch, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL., 32810, 727.428.6564 on September 27, 2024 @ 12:00PM Gina Saimphar-Bed, Wall Art, Bags, Shelf, Household Goods Joshua Niemeyer-Suitcases, Tools, Boxes, Household Goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility inorder to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 3rd, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11971 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32825 4075167913: Shante Taylor homegoods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Leighnara Barbari home goods; Aida Ortiz boxes and household items; Jacques Patrick boxes house furniture; Anna Hunt mini fridge, PC, 5-10 bags of clothes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00 AM Life Storage 11583 University Blvd Orlando FL 32817 4077772278: Yanira Agosto: household goods/furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Jayda Jackson: chair, luggage, christmas decor, totes, boxes. Devin Joseph: Tv, clothing, totes. Elshay Terry: Bed set, table, lamps, wall art, toys, totes. Isaac Centeno Cotto: Bed, mattress, toys, boxes, bags. Edwina Joseph-John: Chair, mattress, Computer monitor, desk, bags. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3212867324: Nicholas Billington: fishing pole, clothing and shoes, books, backpack. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 3364 W State Rd 426 Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304293: Brian Chatterton: Household Good, Mattress, Dressers, Boxes, Totes, Bags, Tools, Outdoor Equipment, Games. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 1010 Lockwood Blvd Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304370: Robin Giannelli: furniture, boxes, wall art, household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 6068 Wooden Pine Drive. Orlando, Florida 32829 407.974.5165: Clark Birkett; Xpand stroller, crib, hoverboard, saw, palm sander, wine cooler, microwave, washer dryer, Cricut, ladder, boxes, totes, wheelchair, beauty supplies. Shelley Simonazzi Weatherholtz - household items, Sonya Fernandez - furniture and household items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Kaia Hilson- books, furniture, boxes, lamp, holiday decor. Louis Ross-boxes and furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Gwendolyn Brown; Tires, safe, blanket. Aidanessa Gonzalez; Christmas decor, TV, dresser, car seat, toddler bed, shoes. Hector Gordon; Foldable tables & chairs, ladder, pac man vintage game, drums. John Lent; Taxadermy, christmas tree, dog kennel, speakers. Kevin McMahon; Power Tools, metal locker, fishing poles, tool box, blower, TV. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:30PM Extra Space Storage, 14800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, FL 32832 407.987.4115: Ernestine St. Claire- Clothing and shoes, furniture, wall art, boxes, toys, weights. Calvert James- Clothing, shoes, shelves, bags. The personal goods stored Therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra space storage, 12709 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, Fl 32826, 4076343990: Stacey Achey, Household Items, Totes, Furniture; Janiah Mccray, Salon items, racks, boxes, furniture, couches, tables, chairs, wardrobe closet; John B. Bryant, Household Goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, FL 32832 407.501.5799: Valerie Cross- Bags of clothing, boxes, luggage. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793, Jarell Martin Ð Pool Table; Marc Barlow- Household Goods; Kyel Francis- I bdr queen bed, dresser, file cabinet, couch, books, lamp, pieces of art; Courtland Carter- Furniture, Clothes, Shoes, Toys, & More House items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45 PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612: Aiesha Collins- Furniture, household items, boxes, totes, etc. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Adriel Coker - boxes and clothes, Lauren Hendley - household items and TV, Humberto Montano - power tools and household items, Amanda Anderson - household and baby items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on October 8, 2024 at 12:00pm Darryl Montgomery: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 3057 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on September 27th, 2024 12:00PM Briana Bridges-Lamps, Clothing and Shoes, Mattress and Bedding, Wall Art, Household Goods, Boxes, Tables, Chairs and Stools, Totes, Bags Jeremy Gibson-Cabinets and Shelves, Old Stuff, Mattress and Bedding, Furniture, Chair, Suitcases, Bags of Clothing Mecell Robinson-Clothing and Shoes, Personal Effects, Boxes Ruth Fowler-Dishes and Kitchenware, Clothing and Shoes, Personal Effects, Boxes, Totes Robert Butler-Mattress and Bedding, Wall Art, Furniture, Mirrors, Furniture Taqoviar Morgan-Old Stuff, Personal Effects, Bags, Clothes Mecell Robinson-Fish Tank, Kids Motorized Bike, Totes, Mattress and Bedding Connell Moore-Old Stuff, Personal Effects, Furniture, Totes, Dresser and Chairs Jarrin Izaguirre-Kids Power Wheel Truck, Lawn Tables, Bed frame. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 18TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION File No. 2024-CP-002745-O IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERT DUNCAN, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of ROBERT DUNCAN, deceased, whose date of death was January 2, 2024, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: September 18, 2024. Signed on this 12th day of September, 2024. /s/ Steven C. Allender, Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 0428302 ALLENDER & ALLENDER, P.A. 719 Garden Street Titusville, FL 32796 Telephone: (321) 269-1511 Facsimile: (321) 264-7676 Email: [email protected] Secondary Email: [email protected]. /s/ SUSAN A. DUNCAN, Personal Representative, 6411 Summit Drive, Orlando, Florida 32810
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. CASE NO: DP23-092, IN THE INTEREST OF T.G. DOB: 3/7/2023, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: ANTHONY CAMPBELL, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: T.G. born on 3/7/2023. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 4, 2024, at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Wayne Wooten at the Orange Courthouse, 2000 East Michigan Street Orlando, Fl 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of August, 2024. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.: DP23-251 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: N.V.H. DOB: 12/19/2017, L.U.H. DOB: 03/06/2019 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Paul Harris,father, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: N.V.H., born on December 19th, 2017, and L.U.H., born on March 6th, 2019. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 23rd, 2024, at 10:15 A.M. before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 22nd day of August, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. CASE 2021-DP-072 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.N.W. DOB: 3/19/2012, D.W. DOB: 10/14/2016, Z.W. DOB: 12/8/2017, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: BRIAN WALKER, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: A.N.W. born on 3/19/2012, D.W. born on DOB: 10/14/2016,
Z.W. born on DOB: 12/8/2017. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 7, 2024 , at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of August, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP22-324 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: R. K. A. DOB: 1/16/2021, N. W. DOB: 7/28/2023. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To: TO: CHRISTELLE MYRTHIL Last known address: unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on October 24, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of September, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 7 CASE NO.: DP22-231 IN THE INTEREST OF: T.T. DOB: 09/22/2007, B.L. DOB: 05/01/2012, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL ADVISORY AND FATHER’S MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Nghia Trong Thai Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on October 1st, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., at the Thomas S. Kirk Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a Termination of Parental Rights Advisory Hearing and Father’s Manifest Best Interest Hearing. You must appear in- person on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND FATHER’S MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. “Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes.” Witness my hand and the seal of this Court in Orange County, Florida on 21st day of August, 2024. CLERK OF COURT BY:/s/ DEPUTY CLERK.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on September 27th, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 8439: 1420 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 407.312.8736 @ 12:00PM: Imelda Young: boxes, house hold items; Nathalia Marin: BOXES, BAGS; ROBERT A FREYER: Household Goods; Darrell Hunter: School Teacher Supples; Tammie Steringer: 2 bdrm apt. living table, boxes; Jacob Key: 1 bedroom apt, tv stand, sectional; Mariette Trice: Home goods; David Best: Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on September 27th, 2024 12:00PM Yolanda James-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Acct.; Melissa LeBoeuf-Household Goods/Furniture; Denaisya Ceasar-Household Goods/Furniture; Theresa Jones-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Arreon Frazier-Boxes clothes furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 N Powers Dr. Orlando, FL 32818 (407) 982-1032 on September 27th, 2024 at 1:00PM Roosevelt Larose- Household Goods, Diana Cox- Household Goods,Nancy Luz Acevedo-Household Goods, Asworth Burnette-Household Goods,Tommy Jordan-Household Items, Christina Fluker- Household Goods, Emmariah Virag- Household Goods,Breeanna Hare-Household Goods,Katia Brissette-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
September 2024
DESCRIPTION - FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Clothing 50 Blk S. Rosalind
2. Bike 5400 Blk Pullman Dr.
3. Cellphone 1200 Blk W. South St.
4. Bike Harmon Ave/Clay St.
5. Keys Metrowest Blvd. Metro Park Cir.
6. Keys W. Washington St./N. Garland Ave.
7. Purse 4900 Blk International Dr.
8. Wallet 4900 Blk International Dr.
9. Electronics 2000 Blkd. W. Amelia St.
10. Keys 6400 Blk Raleigh St.
11. Backpack W. Washington St./N. Parramore Ave.
12. Backpack with sporting goods 1700 Blk Welham St.
13. Bike 600 Blk W. Church St.
14. Clothing 4900 Blk International Dr.
15. Backpack with clothing and tools 2300 Blk W. Jackson St.
16. Currency 10 Blk W. Washington St.
17. Backpack with clothing 400 Blk N. Garland Ave.
18. Currency Virginia Dr./Forest Ave.
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
Notice Is Hereby Given that Sonida Oviedo, LLC, 14755 Preston Rd, Ste 810, Dallas, TX 75254, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of The Addison of Oviedo, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, GoSee Global LLC, of 255 S Orange Ave, Suite 104-1125, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Prime Audience
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Prime Audience"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/9/2024
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on October 3rd, 2024 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; B05 Shalayia Ferguson $923.30, E03 FERNANDO MARQUEZ RIVERA $1,954.55, C28 jeffery Knayer $1,803.70, L66 BENJAMIN MARKESON $529.98, U99 Johanna Rodriguez $635.33, E20 Rayli Mathew $1,561.39, A30 vieta sawyer $1,123.00, D50 Michael Beavers $1,324.70, F26 jeffrey mcwhorter $792.10, 1006 karen rice $2,354.30, 203 makeshia lenon $836.61, C73 SHELISIA BROWN-DUKES $985.88, 0229 Robin Richardson $723.48, L47 ROBERTA BRYANT $1,488.21, D39 Twyla Hill $1,516.31, A0001A ashleigh schulz $1,477.00, F12 KARIM BELL $912.10, D14 TROY DUNNELL $989.01, U103 MIKEITH CAMPBELL $260.86, B16 devontarious clemon $709.40, L46 Kiana Hartwell $920.06, D19 ENOCK SENOGA $1,251.41, B73 Antonio Henry $1,608.45, C05 Dominique Flanagan $922.00, C57 anton wynn $1,878.45, B33 MARCELLA YOUNG $639.95 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1301 JAMES WILLIAMS $1,885.68, 1149 TESSA MARTIN $997.70, 1265 derek pollard $1,340.55, R049 Anthony Loper $1,128.53, 1275 Kendale Hamilton $2,080.35, 1169 Trevaughn Riley $841.87, 1312 Taurean Richardson $2,202.10, 1233 Joel Smith $920.95, 1274 gloria pickard $1,171.36, 1130 Tonya Holmes $1,680.03 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; C133 Mckayla Guiod $1,200.49, D108 Lonny Mcdougal $1,388.00, D102 james O'Shaughnessy $2,390.85, E106 Ed McCaffrey $1,226.50, C124 WILLIAM WRIGHT $1,145.74, C131 TAMAIR MCCRAY $1,415.66, A101 Serderius Bryant $2,210.70, AB9867C Kiel Brandt $1,042.40, B133 peter leon $1,858.00, AB6136E Kiel Brandt $1,042.40, B117 Ramesha Glover $1,140.62, AB2155A karl davis $842.20, B110 Chantel Coaxum $2,308.39, E101 FERDELL BAKER $3,426.45, E103 Jose Acevedo $1,902.60, AA5023Q edwin valle $721.50, C115 Joshua Mederro $1,670.40, C122 Geniya Witter $1,185.49 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1691 Robert Adascalitei $820.40, 1423 briyante kiora searcy $885.05, 1026 shaun mickle $700.75, 1008 diane romero $1,174.31, 1166 JAMES OSHAUGHNESSY $1,767.92, 1005 Shaniya Schley $907.74, 1015 Marquis Hall $1,025.12, 1194 tania VASQUEZ $1,872.04, 1309 Amanda Huff $1,556.38, 1112 Shiwan Blue $1,499.95, 2367 SEAN DOOLEY $1,205.60, 1104 Ryan Johnson $1,178.30, 1557 WHITNEY DEAL $1,003.45, 1420 Drexlell Moss $997.80, 1160 MIGUEL SANTANA $1,696.37, 1603 Shirley Rivera $997.80 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; B045 Leon Batie $808.15, C001 Alex Wolff $1,245.25, B062 Aaron Ingram $705.20, A103 FELESIA TRAMMER $987.70, B071 Jordon Debard $916.10, A096 ZOMORRA CHRISTIAN $1,128.00, E069 heather Davis $649.00, C024 sidney jordan $1,399.00, A054 Ashley Quinones $1,207.50, A031 SHATOYA SMITH $1,148.49, A050-51 saxon kamay $1,439.40, C049 DESIREE MIRANDA $1,906.15, C037 ANI ROMAN OLIVER $1,190.75, A028 TIMOTHY SANCHEZ $2,004.42, A020 Michael Dargan $1,905.87, E039 TALYA WRIGHT $1,605.25 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1037 Dajeer Turner $1,235.35, 2414 Andre Tirado $443.75, 1619 Donald Lomneck $900.75, 2376 Christopher Lyons $1,362.43, 1516 Jermani Shaw $1,181.95, 1629 Donald Lomneck $859.75, 1457 Chantelle Rumph $688.68, 1001 Charlene Robb Cole $1,701.55, 5086 Chris Curcija $974.05, 1225 Ateasha Moye $1,516.97, 1276 JASON COVER $1,131.18, 2712 William Douglas $728.75, 1724 Joe Phillips $655.40, 1704 Micheal Mendez $717.25, 1313 Robert curry $1,352.48,
1771 Jacquie Verhine $553.96, 1120 Micheal Wynn $1,701.55, 2005 Denisse Martinez $1,022.86, 1220 Asia Foster-Rouse $606.81, 1775 Christy Mike $532.92, 5032 alexandre Gonzalez $2,063.55, 1448 Gerardo cardenas $955.64, 2702 Victoria Songer $515.80, 1435 Kimberly LaMorte $955.96, 1463 Kenny Delgado Garrasteguis $834.17, 1406 Jeffrey Hyacinthe $1,679.29, 1003 Charlene Robb Cole $1,701.55, 1493 david ross $559.11, 1106 opal simmonds $2,053.25, 1489 keri robertson $636.31, 1035 ARLETHA SCOTT $1,962.55, 1657 Terry Mcdaniel $1,231.80, 2238 Marquetta Spant $1,889.95, 1053 margret virgil $1,211.35, 2263 Victoria Songer $596.51, 1269 TIMOTHY ADAMS $1,754.16, 2440 Jaquantay Mike $945.34, 1065 CARRIE GILLEY $1,342.95, 1297 BRUCE DUNLAP $799.58, 1728 Denise Williams $1,078.40, 2524 sadrack clervil $1,033.11, 1294 Jobary Joyner $559.11, 2596 Dana Esposito $945.66, 1750 Mystery Room $653.55, 1777 Kenneth ONeal $519.79 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 1115 Zaniyah fye $493.70, 150 David Vivaldelli $943.16, 1729 JAKE EGDIVERS $1,047.30, 1836 Nyla Lawson $506.74, 1416 Roberto Gomez $762.63, 1273 MATHEU LATONY $771.65, 1666 Stanley Swinton $1,569.60, 1484 roberto torres $1,035.19, 1440 Armani Johnson $1,065.19, 1314 Jocelyn Overton $1,143.70, 1747 CAITLIN COOPER-HUGHES $586.45, 1470 beth begendorf $546.49, 1702 Cynthia Mack $685.98, 1151 Cora Butts $751.93, 1141 DUANE WALKER $440.00, 1282 MICHAEL YOUNG $1,862.30, 1939 Devontae Frederick $956.81, 2010 Shawn Hill $1,413.67, AA9590N paris huckaby $838.68, 1481 Zachary Wright $1,862.30, 1799 Hannah Astorga $497.97, 1206 jarret lothair $988.10, 1064 Michael Vazquez $963.77, 1432 Diana Arroyo $546.49, 1463 Aaron Guthrie $792.75, 0017 Domonic Robinson $496.21, 1899 Jeremy Barrett $2,176.24, 1928 Wendy Allen $1,166.61, 1421 Darian Willis $847.20, 1952 Deborah Moore $997.50, 1014 Gloria Imler $762.63, 1285 Miley Brown $883.40, 1517 carlos hernandez $2,460.68, 1468 Diana Arroyo $546.49, 1760 rickkia whittaker $416.50, 1386 Mystery Room $376.75, 1270 billy williams $847.20, 1171 Latroy Childress $751.93, 1673 John Caicedo $775.60, 1486 latitsa knight $506.74, 1837 BONNIE BARTHELL $493.70, 1467 christina marshall $644.06, 1383 Althera Thompson $1,128.36, 187 deborah dash $806.49 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford at Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 1062 SHEENA STARR $1,118.95, 2104 Delvy Duran $1,895.21, 4048 John eugene $1,827.90, 4072 Debbie Thompson $756.63, 2109 SHAYLA TUCKER $1,701.34, 1019 SHAKEYIA COLYER $717.49, 4136 Rhadeijah Manuel $1,832.52, 3088 Roshelle Ravenel $651.75.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl. 32837 10/17/2024: 556 Caleb Maxie, 578 Deivy Mangones, 544 Jessie Gomez, 1132 Jairo Rojas, 710 Reggie Santoni, 600 Allie Fundalewicz, 507 Mohammad Alsayed, 1039 Carlos Luis Melean, 446 Kirk Gregory Jackson Jr., 580 Oswaldo Lopez Martinez, 211 Brian Orrego-Patino. U-Haul Ctr 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl. Orlando Fl. 32837 10/17/2024: 2075 Ignacio Restrepo, 1615 Amalissa Accilien, 2080 Ashly Young, 2327 Carshawna Turner, 1050 Francine Ranger, 1603 Diante Douglas, 1601 Robert Sanchez, 1624 Christopher Perez, 1207 Chriskelly Matson Criollo. U-Haul Ctr. 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee Fl. 34744 10/17/2024: 2154 Jessica Hoffman, 3026 Sheneice Williams, 1280 Cassandra Johnson, 1068 Nestor Ramirez de Arellano, 1159 Tonya Holmes, 2014 Tameka Fulgham, 1271 Braulio Aponte, 3239 Elijah Hankerson IV, 3266 Kayla Cardona, 1063 Gabrielle Ashley. U-Haul Ctr 7800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl. 32822 10/17/2024: 3349 LaToya Michael, 2352 Raymond Mulero, 1407 Beatriz Collazo, 1393 Ismael Martin Flores, 1344 Ricardo Bautista, 1129 Keith Dixon, 2280 Raymond Mulero, 1055 Carlos Carcamo, 3440 Antonio Colon Villanueva, 1140 Lorenzo Lamey. U-Haul Ctr. 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 10/17/2024: D119 Ivor St Ange, D247 Rhonda Elam, D174 Angel Dominguez Rodriguez, D128 Sandro Amaro, B215 Paula Guzman, D152 Davina Fielder, D181 Tiesha Wilkinson, B197 Man Ho, B214 Paula Guzman. U-Haul Ctr. 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando Fl. 32806 10/17/2024:
1526 Angel Davis, AA0602M Monique Hubbard, AA0289Q Stephanie Mazzulo, 2109 Keona Davenport, 1251 Briana Daniel, AA2955T April Darbey, AA0697D Stephanie Mazzulo, AB5724A Stephanie Mazzulo, AA6665K Monique Hubbard, AA8657Q Allison Meyers. U-Haul Ctr. 508 N. Goldenrod Rd. Orlando Fl. 32807 10/17/2024: 1206 Zacarius Sheperd, 404 Angelo Mcleod, 328 Franzie Jones, 439 Monica Perez, 1415 Poala Acosta, 530 Marlene Mercado Lopez, 1405 Breaunie Medina, 1208 Reginald Williams, 213 Stacey Haliburton, 223 Angelo Mcleod. U-Haul Ctr. 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32826 10/17/2024: 1243 Michael Hennessy, 1019 Riddick Bowe, 1436 Riddick Bowe, 1801 Francisco Bolanos, 1136 Simone Hester, 1515 Nadege Cherubin. 3830 S. Goldenrod Rd. Orlando Fl. 32822 10/17/2024: 1063 Sheree Lemons.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Haines City, 3307 US Hwy 17-92 W. Haines City, FL 33844 10/01/2024: A0065 Deja Moore, A0023 Vicky Harris, G0784 Malvin Soto Sanchez, A0055 Ivania Lopez. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Kirkman Road, 600 S. Kirkman Rd. Orlando, Fl 32811 10/01/2024: 5010 Mateus Mangieri, 2107 Deborah Cunningham, 6024 Edwin Torres, 2114 Artriona Simmons, 2076 Allan Perdomo, 6039 James Bennett, 1114 Rubens Coimbra, 3001 Wanda Jones, 5023 Cornelius Johnson, 2005 Latoscha Nobles, 1020 Sherline Ulysse, 1070 Larry Burton, 1018 Kurt Eichhorn, 8017 Naikia Brown, 2091 Durand Smith, 6004 Henry Mitchell, 3057 Britton Ortize, 3002 Wanda Jones, 5021 Khalil Abdulraahman, 6027 Royce Denmark, 6050 Bobbie Ellington. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Clermont, 13650 Granville Ave. Clermont, Fl 34711 10/01/2024: 1135 Marc Velez, 2071 Kimberly Medina, AA3025G Heidi Gregory, 1074 Veronica Middleton, AA2365H Heidi Gregory, 2045 Alisa Wetzel, AA4174R Heidi Gregory, AB0212E Heidi Gregory, 1046 Elsie Rodriguez, 3063 Delores Logan, AA8683N Heidi Gregory, 1030 Nancy Perchitti. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Ocoee, 11410 W. Colonial Dr. Ocoee, Fl 34761 10/01/2024: 1215 Nateshia Williams, 2415 Analyse Mendez, 2361 Jessica Williams-Nelson, 2395 Kevin Ebanks, 2457 Esther Brooks, 1575 Rhonda Townsend, 2376 Nubia Cadogan, 1025 Erin Jones, 1612 Safouan Selmi, 3329 Sharifa Caines, 1303 Nubia Cadogan, 3414 Jessica Roth, 3505 Glenwood Pilson, 3524 Koran Lane, 1716 Juan Vega, 2524 Nubia Cadogan. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Four Corners, 8546 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl 34747 10/01/2024: 1249 Lashaunda Wiggins, 2226 Sherrita Smalley, 2222 Janet Gibson, 2034 Gustavo Dalrymple Figueroa, 2109 Lindsey Franxman, 2298 Surie Cabrera, 2479 Charlene White, 2229 Shareefah Bailey, 2397 Tamika Lyles.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, October 1st, 2024 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 548 Susanne McIntyre 589 Dianne Gale Ward Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 108 Porsche Watts 132 George Santos 284 Adrain Collins 297B Steven Rasaad Griffin 370 Al Schmidt 406 Latasha A Legget 430 Guerinaud Bernardin 490 Cassandra Mathurin 499 Vanessa Sims 591 Sheryl Denise Williams 605 Aurora Alatriste 625 William Spencer 727 Alberston Jean Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0038 Sanea Daniels 0260 Chezar Chablis Phanord 0294 Jode Telamour 0318 Rashano Mcrae 0738 David Painter 0914 Charles Edward Allen 0930 Natalie Washington Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 115 Anthony Gaston 233 Larod Walker 310 Cardarius Bryant 734 Corey Flowers 820 Arthur Austin 1015 Pya Verrett 1116 Krystol Powell 1121 Latrice Taylor 1414 Gary Tyler 1504 Janae Boyd 1760 Eric King 2107 Samantha Doty Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 2038 Vickie Nichols 3159 Ankevia Taylor 3231 Alquerria Evans 4010 Terrance Turner 4036 Demetria Houser 4096 Kelsie Quarterman 4116 Amanda Velazquez 5036 Regina Bright 8016 Charles Ellis 8021 Dana Adele Clary, 1992 Chev Corvette, VIN # 1G1YY23P8N5114914 8029 Clarence Coleman.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on September 27, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.516.7751 @ 12:00PM: Barbara Carrafa: household items; Brandon Burch: furniture, boxes, household items; Danny Cade: household goods; David Colon: Furniture & tools; Davin Dunbar: Dining table, wardrobe, clothing, night stands; Jermaine Robinson: Clothing & tools; Justin Shefton: household goods; Shanan Houston: Queen bed, twin bed, dining table, 2 tvs,clothes, boxes, dresser; Sonja Hawkins: boxes, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on September 27, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Brittany Williams- chairs, printer, tv, boxes, table; Antonio Blakeney- household goods; Eduard Shcherbakov- electronics, shelves, boxes, office supplies; Allison Fuller- furniture, household goods, pictures, clothes; Kadmos Oil & Energy LLC- 3 suit case, boxes; Maria das Vitorias De Melo- Clothes, shoes and personal items; Yulihana Betancur- Mattresses, ladder, bed frames, furniture; Darrell Graham- Clothes; Adrianna Davis- desk ,chair, boxes; Kaelib McNair- mattress, boxes, fish tank, stool. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE PURSUANT TO THE FLORIDA SELF-SERVICE STORAGE FACILITY ACT, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE FACILITIES LISTED BELOW D/B/A VALUE STORE IT SELF STORAGE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION (TO SATISFY A LIEN PLACED ON THE CONTENTS PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 83 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES). THE PERSONAL PROPERTY IN THE BELOW-LISTED OCCUPANTS' LEASED SPACES TO SATISFY THE OWNER'S LIEN. THE PERSONAL PROPERTY STORED THEREIN BY THE FOLLOWING OCCUPANTS MAY INCLUDE BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO GENERAL HOUSEHOLD, OFFICE AND PERSONAL ITEMS, FURNITURE, BOXES, CLOTHES, AND APPLIANCES. THE UNIT(S) WILL BE SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION THROUGH ONLINE AUCTION SERVICES OF WWW.STORAGETREASURES.COM. THE SALE TIME AND DATE IS AT 11AM ON SEPTEMBER 26, 2024.VALUE STORE IT CELEBRATION, LLC - 1700 CELEBRATION BLVD CELEBRATION, FL, 34747: 1035-TYLER NAQUAE BENNETT;3112-CHRIS MCELWAIN;3116- CHRIS MCELWAIN;3131-ANTONIO JOSE GONZALEZ;4022-CHRIS MCELWAIN;5011-JOSEPH COMUNALE;6069-CORY PATRICK SANTERRE VALUE STORE IT OCOEE, LLC - 1251 FOUNTAINS WEST BOULEVARD OCOEE, FL, 34761: A010 GLENDA FERDINAND; A011 GLENDA FERDINAND; A019 GLENDA FERDINAND; A028 DANIEL JAMES THOMPSON; B074 OLLIE WILLIAMS III; B160 LARHONDA MARIE ENSLOW; B178 KEYONNA CHAREE BEHLING; B223 SHANQUEZ LILLIAN MATTHEW; C046 PERCY LEROY JOHNSON III; C136 TWYLA DESHA HILL; C146 GLORIA RENE GILLIAM/GLORIA GILLIAM; C197 TWYLA DESHA HILL VALUE STORE IT - 1480 CELEBRATION LLC - 1480 CELEBRATION BLVD CELEBRATION, FL 34747: 1107 Ð ERIK MOSHER; 1108 Ð ERIK MOSHER; 1086 Ð KIRSTEN HILL; 2176 Ð DORIS NELVING; 2186 Ð JEREMY RYAN PHIPPS; 2202 Ð ASHLEY THOMPSON/ASHLEY MICHELLE THOMPSON; 3107 Ð LUIZ FELIPE DO NASCIMENTO GONC.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on September 27th12:00pm at the location indicated: Store 8138: 1001 Lee rd, Orlando, FL 32810 407.489.3742 Melanie Young-Furniture, Boxes; Jabrea Townsend-boxes, bags; Tre'mia Callery-bags; Tamika Taylor-toys, boxes; Jerry White-shelves, couches, clothes; Clacema William-exercise equipment, cloths, boxes; Linda dodge-furniture, boxes; Jakesh Broomfield-toys, bags; Jacob Wolff-tile saw, ladder; Joy Taffini-clothes, boxes, mattress; Patricia Schehr-boxes, totes; Erasmo Rodriguez-boxes, totes; Jovette Williams- furniture; Francessa Vincent- boxes, totes clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on September 27, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Errol McFarlane-Mattresses, bed frames, tv stand, containers of clothes, a desk; Trevious Woods-Boxes and furniture; Joseph Williams-Bounce Houses. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on September 27, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Nala Rio: sofa, long chair, loveseat, end tables- Magan Levandoski: 3 king size beds, boxes, dresser, bins. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, October 8, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Danielle Buccellato- Basic Household Items Akilah Baker- Household Goods/Furniture Landscaping/Construction Equip. The auction will be listed an advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purcase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC #0695 - 4554 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32812 to satisfy a lien on OCTOBER 8, 2024 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Jeico Lewis, Paul Ensworth Scott, Elizabeth Soto, Latori Franklin, Geneva M Gallimore, Kendra Tribble, Simon McLelland, Kermency Eugene. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5341 Ð 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on OCTOBER 8, 2024 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Carmelo Angeles Jimenez, Jessica Ricketts, Porscha Nichole Kelly, Sandra I Rivera, Ana Oritia Delgado Rodriguez, Victor Jimenez, Yasceli Lamar, Joao Vicente, Sajan Premajan, Isaiah Allen, Carolette Matthew, Jamie Lee Chambers, Shannon Marie Bruce, David Thomas Dallas Jr., Seth Gniotczynski, Brittany Mccoy, Sumpter Thomas NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 6174 Ð 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on OCTOBER 8, 2024 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Chelsea Nicole Belcher, Howard Favorite, Carlos Domingues, Felix Ronnie Sanchez, Veronica Calaf, Emerald Anthony Cyrus, Charlene Diaz NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart #6177 Ð 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on OCTOBER 8, 2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Carlos Alberto Roman Diaz, Xiomara Medina, Paul Defeo jr., Honey Renee Whittington, Donna Decker, Anthony Gonzalez NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5695 Ð 1159 Tomyn Blvd Winter Garden, FL 34787 to satisfy a lien on OCTOBER 8, 2024 at approx. 1:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Taneka Taylor , Hernso Montas NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC #0671 Ð 100 Mercantile Ct. Ocoee, FL 34761 to satisfy a lien on OCTOBER 9, 2024 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Susan Addison Stewart / Susan Stewart, John Fitzpatrick, Jacqueline Trowell, Tami Wetherell Raynor, Richard Baker, Khemais Bouhmira, Grace Darnall, Mark Reynolds NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC #0693 - 1015 N. Apopka Vineland Rd. Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on OCTOBER 9, 2024 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Dennis Smokes Jr, Joyce Wilkins, Edylin Mercado, Lynn Johnson, Lynn Montez Johnson, Angel Satcher, Constance Shealey, Kiara Parker, Tabitha Grier, Rose Kerry, Melifaite Emile, Emile NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0420 Ð5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on at approx. OCTOBER 9, 2024 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Bredrick Antonio Golston, James Hollis, Ella Williams, Arturo Gracia, Joslyn Green, Antonio Goldston, Abraham Orosco, Eddie Tyrell Acker, Jamiah B Camper, Brittney Nicole Mitchell, Vincia Harriette Watts-Nicholas, Cedric Antwan Holliday, Sebriana Lopez, Chantilee Shere Stewart, Kevin Daniel Williams, Carmesha Johnson, Kianna Gray, Kamaria Jackson NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC #430 - 7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on OCTOBER 9, 2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Anthony Duvel Dudley, Shelia Besha Brown, Vivian Fair, Christina Perdue, Quaneice Tranee McBride, Tamika Smith, william cheer, Todd Dean Kent, Tiera Clarke, Jasmine Chatman NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5868 Ð 4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando, FL 32835 to satisfy a lien on OCTOBER 10, 2024 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Teron James, Joshua David Brookins, Neyjha Honor, Peter Niek Collebert, D'Angela Billups, Alisia M Martinez, Milton Ferrer NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC #351 - 10425 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on OCTOBER 10, 2024 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Anthony Vu, Rashad Osby, Michael Nelson NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5962 Ð 49671 Hwy 27 Davenport, FL 33897 to satisfy a lien on OCTOBER 10, 2024 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Maribel A Flores, Bernadette Watson, Constance Claybrooks, Shirlene Serina Christian Cook, Caitlyn A Smith, Rupert Coutou, Juan Carlos Rivera, Michael Salvatore Delgrosso, Jennifer Alifonso NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5961 Ð 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on OCTOBER 10, 2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Laurie Salmi, Mark Harold Tarrant, John Currely Jean Jacques, Andrew Tony Opher, Angela Nola Arias, Edwin Algenis Altagracia Mejia, Agatha Lorraine Alexander, Melinda Williams, Carl John Lizza, Alexandra Silva, Allen Burgess, Daniel Johnson, Takahri Lattimore, Anna Lundberg, Kimmy Diane Woods, Jaylier Shani Venis Horton, Maryse Sanon. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5694 Ð 7220 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, Fl 33896 to satisfy a lien on OCTOBER 10, 2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Dexter Dewayne Tranquille, JonTay Devonna McClendon, Yairaliz Oliveras Colon.
STATE OF INDIANA, COUNTY OF VANDERBURGH, JUVENILE DIVISION SS: IN THE VANDERBURGH SUPERIOR COURT IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT/CHILD RELATIONSHIP OF INFANT FEMALE ALFONSO, CHILD, AND JADALIZ MARIE ALFONSO, MOTHER, AND UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER. No: 82D04-2408-JT-001457. NOTICE TO UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER: The unknown putative father of Infant Female Alfonso, born out of wedlock to Jadaliz Marie Alfonso on the 18th day of August, 2024, in Evansville Vanderburgh County, Indiana, is hereby notified that a petition to terminate his parent/child relationship with respect to said child was filed in the Superior Court of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, Civic Center Complex, One Northwest Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Evansville, Indiana 47708, on August 22, 2024. If the unknown putative father of Infant Female Alfonso wishes to contest the petition to terminate his parental rights, he must appear in person or by counsel, to answer or object to the proposed termination of his parent/child relationship within ten (10) days of the last publication of this Notice. The said putative father of Infant Female Alfonso is hereby also notified that if he fails to respond or otherwise appear within ten (10) days after the last publication of this Notice, default judgment may be entered against him pursuant to Indiana Code §31-35-1-11, permanently terminating any parental rights and relationship he has with respect to Infant Female Alfonso. Under Indiana law, a putative father is a person who is named as, or claims that he may be, the father of a child born out of wedlock but who has not yet been legally proven to be that child’s father. DATED: August 27, 2024 Carla J. Hayden, Clerk VANDERBURGH SUPERIOR COURT Timothy J. Hubert, #7939-82 Ziemer, Stayman, Weitzel & Shoulders, LLP P.O. Box 916 Evansville, IN 47706-0916 Telephone: (812) 424-7575