Legal Public Notices 9/18/24

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Mailin Dang - Clothes. Jeffrey Elliott - Clothes. Theo Hall - Household items. Tarvega Forrest - Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Sparkled Cleaning Service / Yolanda Bell household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Michael Allbee-Appliances, household goods, furniture, Yhesia Brown-Household Goods, Benoit Fournier-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below.Ivette Hernandez : furniture, household. Ivette Hernandez: holiday,boxes,household. Dante Candelaria: furniture, household goods. Randy Howard: furniture,washer,lamps. Peter Sanabria: holiday, appliances,bike,boxes. Daniel Borders: furniture, totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Kavita Lutchmedial- Furniture Candice Gausmann- Boxes, furniture, clothes, household goods Nicholas Oliver- Boxes, couch, mattress, end table Iyeonna Lowery- Couch, bed, tv, boxes Natalie Payton- Furniture Maybet Garcia- Salon equipment Wilberto Cruz- Sofa, boxes, bags, washer, dryer Lashawn Merritt- Bed set, couch, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Gina Saimphar-Bed, Wall Art, Bags, Shelf, Household Goods Joshua Niemeyer-Suitcases, Tools, Boxes, Household Goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility inorder to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Shante Taylor homegoods The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Leighnara Barbari home goods; Aida Ortiz boxes and household items; Jacques Patrick boxes house furniture; Anna Hunt mini fridge, PC, 5-10 bags of clothes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Yanira Agosto: household goods/furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Jayda Jackson: chair, luggage, christmas decor, totes, boxes. Devin Joseph: Tv, clothing, totes. Elshay Terry: Bed set, table, lamps, wall art, toys, totes. Isaac Centeno Cotto: Bed, mattress, toys, boxes, bags. Edwina Joseph-John: Chair, mattress, Computer monitor, desk, bags. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Nicholas Billington: fishing pole, clothing and shoes, books, backpack. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage,Brian Chatterton: Household Good, Mattress, Dressers, Boxes, Totes, Bags, Tools, Outdoor Equipment, Games. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Robin Giannelli: furniture, boxes, wall art, household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Clark Birkett; Xpand stroller, crib, hoverboard, saw, palm sander, wine cooler, microwave, washer dryer, Cricut, ladder, boxes, totes, wheelchair, beauty supplies. Shelley Simonazzi Weatherholtz - household items, Sonya Fernandez - furniture and household items The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Kaia Hilson- books, furniture, boxes, lamp, holiday decor. Louis Ross-boxes and furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Gwendolyn Brown; Tires, safe, blanket. Aidanessa Gonzalez; Christmas decor, TV, dresser, car seat, toddler bed, shoes. Hector Gordon; Foldable tables & chairs, ladder, pac man vintage game, drums. John Lent; Taxadermy, christmas tree, dog kennel, speakers. Kevin McMahon; Power Tools, metal locker, fishing poles, tool box, blower, TV. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Ernestine St. Claire- Clothing and shoes, furniture, wall art, boxes, toys, weights. Calvert James- Clothing, shoes, shelves, bags. The personal goods stored Therein by the following:Stacey Achey, Household Items, Totes, Furniture; Janiah Mccray, Salon items, racks, boxes, furniture, couches, tables, chairs, wardrobe closet; John B. Bryant, Household Goods The personal goods stored therein by the following:Valerie Cross- Bags of clothing, boxes, luggage. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jarell Martin Ð Pool Table; Marc Barlow- Household Goods; Kyel Francis- I bdr queen bed, dresser, file cabinet, couch, books, lamp, pieces of art; Courtland Carter- Furniture, Clothes, Shoes, Toys, & More House items The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Aiesha Collins- Furniture, household items, boxes, totes, etc. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Adriel Coker - boxes and clothes, Lauren Hendley - household items and TV, Humberto Montano - power tools and household items, Amanda Anderson - household and baby items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Darryl Montgomery: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Briana Bridges-Lamps, Clothing and Shoes, Mattress and Bedding, Wall Art, Household Goods, Boxes, Tables, Chairs and Stools, Totes, Bags Jeremy Gibson-Cabinets and Shelves, Old Stuff, Mattress and Bedding, Furniture, Chair, Suitcases, Bags of Clothing Mecell Robinson-Clothing and Shoes, Personal Effects, Boxes Ruth Fowler-Dishes and Kitchenware, Clothing and Shoes, Personal Effects, Boxes, Totes Robert Butler-Mattress and Bedding, Wall Art, Furniture, Mirrors, Furniture Taqoviar Morgan-Old Stuff, Personal Effects, Bags, Clothes Mecell Robinson-Fish Tank, Kids Motorized Bike, Totes, Mattress and Bedding Connell Moore-Old Stuff, Personal Effects, Furniture, Totes, Dresser and Chairs Jarrin Izaguirre-Kids Power Wheel Truck, Lawn Tables, Bed frame. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 18TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION File No.IN RE: ESTATE OFDeceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of ROBERT DUNCAN, deceased, whose date of death was January 2, 2024, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: September 18, 2024. Signed on this 12th day of September, 2024. /s/ Steven C. Allender, Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 0428302 ALLENDER & ALLENDER, P.A. 719 Garden Street Titusville, FL 32796 Telephone: (321) 269-1511 Facsimile: (321) 264-7676 Email: [email protected] Secondary Email: [email protected] . /s/ SUSAN A. DUNCAN, Personal Representative, 6411 Summit Drive, Orlando, Florida 32810IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF T.G. DOB: 3/7/2023, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: T.G. born on 3/7/2023. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 4, 2024, at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Wayne Wooten at the Orange Courthouse, 2000 East Michigan Street Orlando, Fl 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of August, 2024. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: N.V.H. DOB: 12/19/2017, L.U.H. DOB: 03/06/2019 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:father, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: N.V.H., born on December 19th, 2017, and L.U.H., born on March 6th, 2019. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 23rd, 2024, at 10:15 A.M. before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 22nd day of August, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA.IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.N.W. DOB: 3/19/2012, D.W. DOB: 10/14/2016, Z.W. DOB: 12/8/2017, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: A.N.W. born on 3/19/2012, D.W. born on DOB: 10/14/2016,Z.W. born on DOB: 12/8/2017. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 7, 2024 , at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of August, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: R. K. A. DOB: 1/16/2021, N. W. DOB: 7/28/2023. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To:Last known address: unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on October 24, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of September, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 7IN THE INTEREST OF: T.T. DOB: 09/22/2007, B.L. DOB: 05/01/2012, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL ADVISORY AND FATHER’S MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on October 1st, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., at the Thomas S. Kirk Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a Termination of Parental Rights Advisory Hearing and Father’s Manifest Best Interest Hearing. You must appear in- person on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND FATHER’S MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. “Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes.” Witness my hand and the seal of this Court in Orange County, Florida on 21st day of August, 2024. CLERK OF COURT BY:/s/ DEPUTY CLERK.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on September 27th, 2024 at the location indicated:1420 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 407.312.8736 @ 12:00PM: Imelda Young: boxes, house hold items; Nathalia Marin: BOXES, BAGS; ROBERT A FREYER: Household Goods; Darrell Hunter: School Teacher Supples; Tammie Steringer: 2 bdrm apt. living table, boxes; Jacob Key: 1 bedroom apt, tv stand, sectional; Mariette Trice: Home goods; David Best: Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Yolanda James-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Acct.; Melissa LeBoeuf-Household Goods/Furniture; Denaisya Ceasar-Household Goods/Furniture; Theresa Jones-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Arreon Frazier-Boxes clothes furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Roosevelt Larose- Household Goods, Diana Cox- Household Goods,Nancy Luz Acevedo-Household Goods, Asworth Burnette-Household Goods,Tommy Jordan-Household Items, Christina Fluker- Household Goods, Emmariah Virag- Household Goods,Breeanna Hare-Household Goods,Katia Brissette-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION - FOUND PROPERTY:1. Clothing 50 Blk S. Rosalind2. Bike 5400 Blk Pullman Dr.3. Cellphone 1200 Blk W. South St.4. Bike Harmon Ave/Clay St.5. Keys Metrowest Blvd. Metro Park Cir.6. Keys W. Washington St./N. Garland Ave.7. Purse 4900 Blk International Dr.8. Wallet 4900 Blk International Dr.9. Electronics 2000 Blkd. W. Amelia St.10. Keys 6400 Blk Raleigh St.11. Backpack W. Washington St./N. Parramore Ave.12. Backpack with sporting goods 1700 Blk Welham St.13. Bike 600 Blk W. Church St.14. Clothing 4900 Blk International Dr.15. Backpack with clothing and tools 2300 Blk W. Jackson St.16. Currency 10 Blk W. for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start atand will continue until all locations are done.; B05 Shalayia Ferguson $923.30, E03 FERNANDO MARQUEZ RIVERA $1,954.55, C28 jeffery Knayer $1,803.70, L66 BENJAMIN MARKESON $529.98, U99 Johanna Rodriguez $635.33, E20 Rayli Mathew $1,561.39, A30 vieta sawyer $1,123.00, D50 Michael Beavers $1,324.70, F26 jeffrey mcwhorter $792.10, 1006 karen rice $2,354.30, 203 makeshia lenon $836.61, C73 SHELISIA BROWN-DUKES $985.88, 0229 Robin Richardson $723.48, L47 ROBERTA BRYANT $1,488.21, D39 Twyla Hill $1,516.31, A0001A ashleigh schulz $1,477.00, F12 KARIM BELL $912.10, D14 TROY DUNNELL $989.01, U103 MIKEITH CAMPBELL $260.86, B16 devontarious clemon $709.40, L46 Kiana Hartwell $920.06, D19 ENOCK SENOGA $1,251.41, B73 Antonio Henry $1,608.45, C05 Dominique Flanagan $922.00, C57 anton wynn $1,878.45, B33 MARCELLA YOUNG $639.95; 1301 JAMES WILLIAMS $1,885.68, 1149 TESSA MARTIN $997.70, 1265 derek pollard $1,340.55, R049 Anthony Loper $1,128.53, 1275 Kendale Hamilton $2,080.35, 1169 Trevaughn Riley $841.87, 1312 Taurean Richardson $2,202.10, 1233 Joel Smith $920.95, 1274 gloria pickard $1,171.36, 1130 Tonya Holmes $1,680.03; C133 Mckayla Guiod $1,200.49, D108 Lonny Mcdougal $1,388.00, D102 james O'Shaughnessy $2,390.85, E106 Ed McCaffrey $1,226.50, C124 WILLIAM WRIGHT $1,145.74, C131 TAMAIR MCCRAY $1,415.66, A101 Serderius Bryant $2,210.70, AB9867C Kiel Brandt $1,042.40, B133 peter leon $1,858.00, AB6136E Kiel Brandt $1,042.40, B117 Ramesha Glover $1,140.62, AB2155A karl davis $842.20, B110 Chantel Coaxum $2,308.39, E101 FERDELL BAKER $3,426.45, E103 Jose Acevedo $1,902.60, AA5023Q edwin valle $721.50, C115 Joshua Mederro $1,670.40, C122 Geniya Witter $1,185.491691 Robert Adascalitei $820.40, 1423 briyante kiora searcy $885.05, 1026 shaun mickle $700.75, 1008 diane romero $1,174.31, 1166 JAMES OSHAUGHNESSY $1,767.92, 1005 Shaniya Schley $907.74, 1015 Marquis Hall $1,025.12, 1194 tania VASQUEZ $1,872.04, 1309 Amanda Huff $1,556.38, 1112 Shiwan Blue $1,499.95, 2367 SEAN DOOLEY $1,205.60, 1104 Ryan Johnson $1,178.30, 1557 WHITNEY DEAL $1,003.45, 1420 Drexlell Moss $997.80, 1160 MIGUEL SANTANA $1,696.37, 1603 Shirley Rivera $997.80B045 Leon Batie $808.15, C001 Alex Wolff $1,245.25, B062 Aaron Ingram $705.20, A103 FELESIA TRAMMER $987.70, B071 Jordon Debard $916.10, A096 ZOMORRA CHRISTIAN $1,128.00, E069 heather Davis $649.00, C024 sidney jordan $1,399.00, A054 Ashley Quinones $1,207.50, A031 SHATOYA SMITH $1,148.49, A050-51 saxon kamay $1,439.40, C049 DESIREE MIRANDA $1,906.15, C037 ANI ROMAN OLIVER $1,190.75, A028 TIMOTHY SANCHEZ $2,004.42, A020 Michael Dargan $1,905.87, E039 TALYA WRIGHT $1,605.251037 Dajeer Turner $1,235.35, 2414 Andre Tirado $443.75, 1619 Donald Lomneck $900.75, 2376 Christopher Lyons $1,362.43, 1516 Jermani Shaw $1,181.95, 1629 Donald Lomneck $859.75, 1457 Chantelle Rumph $688.68, 1001 Charlene Robb Cole $1,701.55, 5086 Chris Curcija $974.05, 1225 Ateasha Moye $1,516.97, 1276 JASON COVER $1,131.18, 2712 William Douglas $728.75, 1724 Joe Phillips $655.40, 1704 Micheal Mendez $717.25, 1313 Robert curry $1,352.48,1771 Jacquie Verhine $553.96, 1120 Micheal Wynn $1,701.55, 2005 Denisse Martinez $1,022.86, 1220 Asia Foster-Rouse $606.81, 1775 Christy Mike $532.92, 5032 alexandre Gonzalez $2,063.55, 1448 Gerardo cardenas $955.64, 2702 Victoria Songer $515.80, 1435 Kimberly LaMorte $955.96, 1463 Kenny Delgado Garrasteguis $834.17, 1406 Jeffrey Hyacinthe $1,679.29, 1003 Charlene Robb Cole $1,701.55, 1493 david ross $559.11, 1106 opal simmonds $2,053.25, 1489 keri robertson $636.31, 1035 ARLETHA SCOTT $1,962.55, 1657 Terry Mcdaniel $1,231.80, 2238 Marquetta Spant $1,889.95, 1053 margret virgil $1,211.35, 2263 Victoria Songer $596.51, 1269 TIMOTHY ADAMS $1,754.16, 2440 Jaquantay Mike $945.34, 1065 CARRIE GILLEY $1,342.95, 1297 BRUCE DUNLAP $799.58, 1728 Denise Williams $1,078.40, 2524 sadrack clervil $1,033.11, 1294 Jobary Joyner $559.11, 2596 Dana Esposito $945.66, 1750 Mystery Room $653.55, 1777 Kenneth ONeal $519.791115 Zaniyah fye $493.70, 150 David Vivaldelli $943.16, 1729 JAKE EGDIVERS $1,047.30, 1836 Nyla Lawson $506.74, 1416 Roberto Gomez $762.63, 1273 MATHEU LATONY $771.65, 1666 Stanley Swinton $1,569.60, 1484 roberto torres $1,035.19, 1440 Armani Johnson $1,065.19, 1314 Jocelyn Overton $1,143.70, 1747 CAITLIN COOPER-HUGHES $586.45, 1470 beth begendorf $546.49, 1702 Cynthia Mack $685.98, 1151 Cora Butts $751.93, 1141 DUANE WALKER $440.00, 1282 MICHAEL YOUNG $1,862.30, 1939 Devontae Frederick $956.81, 2010 Shawn Hill $1,413.67, AA9590N paris huckaby $838.68, 1481 Zachary Wright $1,862.30, 1799 Hannah Astorga $497.97, 1206 jarret lothair $988.10, 1064 Michael Vazquez $963.77, 1432 Diana Arroyo $546.49, 1463 Aaron Guthrie $792.75, 0017 Domonic Robinson $496.21, 1899 Jeremy Barrett $2,176.24, 1928 Wendy Allen $1,166.61, 1421 Darian Willis $847.20, 1952 Deborah Moore $997.50, 1014 Gloria Imler $762.63, 1285 Miley Brown $883.40, 1517 carlos hernandez $2,460.68, 1468 Diana Arroyo $546.49, 1760 rickkia whittaker $416.50, 1386 Mystery Room $376.75, 1270 billy williams $847.20, 1171 Latroy Childress $751.93, 1673 John Caicedo $775.60, 1486 latitsa knight $506.74, 1837 BONNIE BARTHELL $493.70, 1467 christina marshall $644.06, 1383 Althera Thompson $1,128.36, 187 deborah dash $806.491062 SHEENA STARR $1,118.95, 2104 Delvy Duran $1,895.21, 4048 John eugene $1,827.90, 4072 Debbie Thompson $756.63, 2109 SHAYLA TUCKER $1,701.34, 1019 SHAKEYIA COLYER $717.49, 4136 Rhadeijah Manuel $1,832.52, 3088 Roshelle Ravenel $651.75.NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com 556 Caleb Maxie, 578 Deivy Mangones, 544 Jessie Gomez, 1132 Jairo Rojas, 710 Reggie Santoni, 600 Allie Fundalewicz, 507 Mohammad Alsayed, 1039 Carlos Luis Melean, 446 Kirk Gregory Jackson Jr., 580 Oswaldo Lopez Martinez, 211 Brian Orrego-Patino.: 2075 Ignacio Restrepo, 1615 Amalissa Accilien, 2080 Ashly Young, 2327 Carshawna Turner, 1050 Francine Ranger, 1603 Diante Douglas, 1601 Robert Sanchez, 1624 Christopher Perez, 1207 Chriskelly Matson Criollo.2154 Jessica Hoffman, 3026 Sheneice Williams, 1280 Cassandra Johnson, 1068 Nestor Ramirez de Arellano, 1159 Tonya Holmes, 2014 Tameka Fulgham, 1271 Braulio Aponte, 3239 Elijah Hankerson IV, 3266 Kayla Cardona, 1063 Gabrielle Ashley.: 3349 LaToya Michael, 2352 Raymond Mulero, 1407 Beatriz Collazo, 1393 Ismael Martin Flores, 1344 Ricardo Bautista, 1129 Keith Dixon, 2280 Raymond Mulero, 1055 Carlos Carcamo, 3440 Antonio Colon Villanueva, 1140 Lorenzo Lamey.: D119 Ivor St Ange, D247 Rhonda Elam, D174 Angel Dominguez Rodriguez, D128 Sandro Amaro, B215 Paula Guzman, D152 Davina Fielder, D181 Tiesha Wilkinson, B197 Man Ho, B214 Paula Guzman.1526 Angel Davis, AA0602M Monique Hubbard, AA0289Q Stephanie Mazzulo, 2109 Keona Davenport, 1251 Briana Daniel, AA2955T April Darbey, AA0697D Stephanie Mazzulo, AB5724A Stephanie Mazzulo, AA6665K Monique Hubbard, AA8657Q Allison Meyers.1206 Zacarius Sheperd, 404 Angelo Mcleod, 328 Franzie Jones, 439 Monica Perez, 1415 Poala Acosta, 530 Marlene Mercado Lopez, 1405 Breaunie Medina, 1208 Reginald Williams, 213 Stacey Haliburton, 223 Angelo Mcleod.1243 Michael Hennessy, 1019 Riddick Bowe, 1436 Riddick Bowe, 1801 Francisco Bolanos, 1136 Simone Hester, 1515 Nadege Cherubin.1063 Sheree Lemons.NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807,