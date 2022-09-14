Legal Public Notices 9/14/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Leah Nelson-1012, Randy Clayton-1077, Daphene Daniels-1253, Lynnette Vidal-1260, John Winkle-1467, Donita Hines-1478, Dillon Gene-1606, Crystal Dixon-1684, Chasity Diaz-1726. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: September 7th and 14th, 2022.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: September 27, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Johnnie Thomas- Household Goods, Generator, Anthony Torres - Couch, Dresser, Todd Schlott - TV, Tools, Angela Russell- Bags, Totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 27th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Adriana Robin- Mattress, Box Spring, Dresser, Bags, Angela Miller- Household Goods, Susan Gant- Furniture and Boxes, Guylyn Laney- Household Goods, Jean Theodore- Household Good, Jean Theodore-Households Goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated September 27, 2022 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Sergio Mora- personal belongings, some furniture, boxes, Hannah Delapaz- Clothing and personal items, Jozahira Santiago-dining set furniture and personal items, Marques Johnson- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 23rd, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Triston Shim: furniture, bed, toys, totes, boxes, shoe boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Elga Cadet - Bed, Chairs, Couch, DVD, Bags, Books, Clothes, Files, Pictures, Totes, Lamps, Cooler, Shopping Cart, Power Tools, Shelves; Jazmine Wilson - Chairs, Mattress, Table, Boxes; Laresa Moore - Bed, Couch, Mattress, Bags, Clothes, Toys, Backpacks, Shoes, Bed Frames, Headboard, Laundry Bins, Purse. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Joshua Garcia Household items; Elizabeth Sageman 1 bedroom apartment and kitchen things. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr, Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Astar Sherrod Air compressor, bedding, bubble gum machine, fridge, headboard, washing machine. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 27, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Chelsey Ahmad- Household stuff, chairs, lamps, some baby stuff, storage bins, books. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 27, 2022, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Deidra Hart- household items. Natalie R Alford- household items. Raul M Ortemberg-boxes. Marvin Kemp-household items. Miriam Hamdallah- tires. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 9/27/2022 @ 12:00PM: Samantha Caves-Baby crib. Donnell Coleman- Bags. April Reaves- Furniture. Michael Parker- Dining set. Reggi Simmons- Vaccum. Gineva Tacho- Personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 27th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 John Booker-Household items, Christine Summer-Household goods, Haydee Cepeda-Household items, John Booker-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, September 23rd, 2022 @ 12:00 PM: James Robinson: household items, Greg Ofori: household items, Bernita Bethay: household items, Kelly Cox: household items, Dayam Garcia: shelving & boxes.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03 / TYNAN CASE NO: DP20-534, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: S. R. DOB: 08/24/2014. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Stephanie Cruz Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable judge Greg A. Tynan on October 11, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of August, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1017790 Orlando, FL 32801 [email protected] CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP20-321, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K. B. DOB: 05/25/2016, C. A. DOB: 07/05/2020 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Willie Brinson Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable judge Heather Higbee on October 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of August, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 985465 Orlando, FL 32801 [email protected], CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP20-321, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K. B. DOB: 05/25/2016, C. A. DOB: 07/05/2020 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Tyrone Davis Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable judge Heather Higbee on October 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of August, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 985465 Orlando, FL 32801 [email protected], CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03 / TYNAN CASE NO: DP19-642, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: N. S. DOB: 06/16/2014. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Tariq Bagley Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable judge Greg A. Tynan on October 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 1st day of September, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1017790 Orlando, FL 32801 [email protected] CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN. CASE NO.: DP20-493 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.R. DOB: 09/15/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Brandy Bennett Villegas (Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable General Judge Greg A. Tynan on October 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of August, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services, [email protected], By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 21-049 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D. B. DOB: 05/06/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: TONYA BLAND, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of August, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant,, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP22-191 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.B. DOB: 03/17/2022. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MARY GRACE BERNIER, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of September, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant,, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Ansley Prather, of 210 Stirling Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Addressed by Ansley
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Addressed by Ansley"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/7/2022
NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE The Bronze Kingdom LLC (unit A7, G8) at ReadySpaces ORS LLC, located at 2507 Investors Row Suite 100, Orlando FL 32837, will be sold to the highest bidder at www.storagetreasure.com on September 23rd at 5:00PM to satisfy the owner's lien for rent in accordance with FL law. All content sold "as is" and by unit only. Seller neither warrants title to any items sold and does not make any express or implied warranties to any item sold.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on October 6th, 2022 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; AA3772A RENEE SMITH $4,758.40, W12 redfin property masters llc $3,752.20, D44 MARGARET MILATZ $685.70, A14 Darcie Concepcion $638.00, L57 Deborah Daniels $320.15, A21 kemar porter $429.60, U87 Margaret Collines $466.00, B35 Dawn Hebbert $564.80, A16 Rashaw Griffin $440.20, A13 Zaryia Stephens $374.00, U78 diamante taylor $270.65, B74 Cheryln Hicks $1,017.80, B62 deanna PATTERSON $671.20, L55 KATHLEEN Schweiger $643.40, W10 RICARDO LEWIS $3,075.70, D60 elismari quintana $351.25 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1336 Juana Rodriguez $384.35, 1170 Miguel Hernandez $1,269.60, 1139 tamera harris $911.80, 1051 JOSEPH MEDINA $837.70, 1184 TERENCE MCCLAIN $1,227.70, 1250 JOSE SANTANA $1,314.60, 1006 joann myers $885.35, 1002 Barbara Antley $721.10, 1103 Militsa Sheppard $684.90, 1108 ESTEBAN FELICIANO $1,166.20, 1334 Mystery Room $381.90, 1296 Zachery Rainwater $1,259.53 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; AA2269G ANDREW ONJUKKA $454.25, AA2528C Cresta Pillsbury $454.25, C106 Jennifer Sweeney $1,341.50, C132 Marqueshia Dean $1,309.52, B129 MARITZA BROWN $748.76, AA4805H Charline Rodriguez $2,774.60, A110 Weinfrid Lundor $1,131.25, C139 JOHN O'NEILL $950.40, B109 Marisol Lozada $1,261.82, AA8880F Yazmary Franco $2,132.80, AA6337F Yazmary Franco $2,111.10, AA4031K Stephen Allison $1,127.90, AA8028H Alexandra Smith $1,577.00, AA4811K Alexandra Smith $1,577.00, AA4101E Charline Rodriguez $2,774.60 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1691 XIOMARA SANCHEZ $518.85, 1098 VALLAN NEAL $381.76, 1168 Marisol Yureidini $551.48, 2703 Jasmine James $385.27, 1008 MILTON MONTESDEOCA $972.54, 1248 LEONARDO SANTANA $782.36, 1667 KINAYA TATUM $427.85, 1670 KAITLYN PARKE $690.46, 1417 Jennifer Colon $371.76, 1183 AMMON POWELL $908.17, 1074 Trinity Torres $734.66, 1116 LEONARDO SANTANA $782.36, 1683 Micah talley $576.01 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; B048 Anthony Martinez $463.20, E015 Joseph Barbosa $479.10, A012 Raymond Lopez $1,516.92, B035 Carlos Perez $598.75, E074 Quelladin cintron $558.88, A095 Joshua Fox $585.60, B057-58 Eboni Carty $942.32, E012 Jacqueline Gonzalez $363.85, C041 Christopher Mills $582.95, E073 Larhanda Jones $292.02 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 2702 Jeffrey Bey $307.15, 1325 mystery room $638.92, 2205 Phylicia Farrell $585.72, 0001 Angele Torres $1,038.05, 1447 brandon hughes $436.51, 2221 JESSICA HARRIS $910.43, 0005 Johnny Jones $1,250.95, 1724 alfred jimenez $363.78, 2803 Stephanie Deon $323.38, 2552 Elizabeth Washburn $461.80, 1469 ANGEL CARTER $399.14, 1474 destiny hassel $436.51, 1571 Scott Hornbuckle $311.92, 2431 Michael Keller $604.24, 1061 Mark Denis $1,092.33, 1520 EVELYN RODRIGUEZ RODRIGUEZ $478.47, 1611 PATRICIA LINDEMAN $717.66, 1437 MICHAEL MAIOLO $318.52, 1217 Flint Chaffee $670.72, 1049 Antonio trammell $541.90, 1426 Gordon Grandison $550.95, 1152 Orlando Pagan $1,078.50, 1466 ANGEL CARTER $399.14, 1015 Sergio Rocha $623.60, 5046 Alexander Bankert $1,079.06, 1406 Martina cortez $663.80, 2213 DALE COWELL $761.06, 1091 Mystery Room $730.19, 2121 Stephanie Deon $324.73, 1720 mystery room $335.40, 5062 Tyree Holmes $745.06, 1414 haley pryor $957.37, 1563 vernetta walker $541.22, 1250 SARAH FOLAN $455.82, 1645 jasmine jackson $830.57, 1290 rodrasha taylor $511.46, 1245 Damian Brown $1,016.58, 1288 darrell coffee $541.22, 1607 robert rosado $705.61, 1405 dave Blair $670.72, 1495 Kevin Kennett $313.27, 1411 robert rosado $663.01 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 1649 Robert Carvell $438.07, 1372 DAWN DUVALL $623.60, 1534 TYESHA BOUIE $879.20, AA5359N steven johnson $1,427.30, 1432 Repoleon Porchia JR $449.40, 0119 Tony Posey $921.94, AA0770B steven johnson $1,427.30, AA1093H Jason Campbell $1,534.35, 1946 ROBERT COCHRAN $373.48, 0171 Katrina Boyd $716.85, 1932 Joeseph Holden $431.90, AA4444G Andrew Bays $2,827.35, 1723 Lois Miller $424.16, 1366 DANIEL PEREZ ACEVEDO $1,230.62, AA4037A Savanah Echevarria $2,746.65, 1617 Renata Fanara $353.30, 1818 BRENDON DERIVAL $619.80, 1064 Angel Jurado $623.60, 1712 Chris Bibeault $405.60, 1754 Imuran Charlemagne $879.20, AA8897K sandra Benda $1,006.05, AA4635A Latichia Macon $1,455.35, 1709 Brandon Hardy $608.47, 1849 KELLY BRADLEY $619.80, AA2125A Jason Campbell $1,534.35, 1068 lawanda Tillmon $555.88, 1540 OB TALLEY $344.30, 0103 DENISE THOMAS $456.11 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 3047 Walter Washington Jr $2,557.64, 2147 Walter Washington Jr $2,969.88, 4139 shiquita alexander $607.10, 2155 ALEXISC FORD-ST FLAVIEN $516.44, 1038 Willeana Murray $486.84, 4079 Mystery Room $644.24, 4156-57 Barbara Rosenwinkel $660.07
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Goldenrod 508 N Goldenrod Orlando Fl. 32807 10/04/2022: 506 Judith Turney, 721 Cooper Craig, 725 Rafael Escorcia, 738 Eric Gilghrest, 102 Craig Levine, 509 Alba Garcia Rivera, 101 Criag Levine, 225 Nicole Salzman, 1217 Jose Alvarez, 1300 Chandrea Anderson, 6001 Demaris Ruiz, 322 Julian Pelaez, 106 Darius Thomas. U-Haul Ctr Orange ave 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando Fl. 32806 10/04/2022: 1605 Jean Faustin, 1103 Martin Ifedebe, 1830 Isis-Stone Peters, 2202 Eboni Townsend, 1815 Rod Smith, 2018 Sabrina Vaughn, 1304 Qushaun Mickle, 2407 Ray Amburgey, 1701 Tonya Roberts, 1831 Shani Heslop, 1521 Helenikka Williams, 1931 Nivia Lampkin. U-Haul Ctr Baldwin Park 4001 E Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 10/04/2022: C158 Esmeraldo Romero, B113 Laura Roark, D104 Trevor Bertran, C141 Brackston Helms, B159 Tyson Davis, C197 Toja Burton, C160 Alec Ringdahl, D126 Stephan Von, D222 Nicole Dupre, B185 Daniel Martinek, B215 Kirnesha Reese, U-Haul Ctr Alafaya 11815 E. Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl. 32826 10/04/2022: 1509 Julissa Martinez Ramirez De, 1019 Riddick Bowe, 1504 Daniyel Rodriguez, 1609 COrban Arana, 1700 Jennifer Ducharme, 1436 Riddick Bowe, 1415 Elizabeth Yates, 1903 Saber Moldaliev, 1523 Ana Rivera, 1128 Seyi Adeyemo.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, October 4th, 2022 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 12 Lill Lamones 63 Dexter Jones Jr 72 Miquisha paul 116 Laura Cervantes, Bao’s Castle Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 76 Linda Ramirez Santos 132 Jennifer Ren Horn 208 Barbara Pickett 209 Trevor Ian Hay 260 Cori Jackson 321 Patricia Priddy 332 Danny Floyd Key Jr. 340 Ferdinand Gonzalez 409 Moriah Maney 505 Christy Ortiz 549 Calus Jr Saint Georges 558 Inawa Naydayad Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811Đat 11:30am: 73 Jesse S. Walker 181 Samuel Demming Jr 231 Earnst Sanders 226 Carole Yvonne Kaiser 413 Greg Remado Thomas 430 Guerinaud Bernardin 433 Anthony Petterson 443 Delic Ann Rascoe 478 Alzono Smith 491 Tyqueria Lashon Rivers 553 Robert Leon White 586 Shannece N. Telfer 613 Terica Shacon Holmes 628 Zelphry Warrin Ishman 634 Teresa Denmark 635 Tamara Latoya Wilson 713 Paula Staelens 1964 Chevy Pickup Vin: 4C254T108935 Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0280 Stanley Celestin 0346 Torianna Ricketts 0364 Angel Augustin 0372 Cornelius Boles 0419 Khristoffe Mccalla 0808 Lin’Zay Stevenson 0846 Crystal Wood 0863 Christian Hill 0991 Brandon Mills Fairview Mini Storage-4211 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: D32 Benedicto Lopez Barthelemy Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 101 Tori Blake 324 James Thomas 331 Lee Anthony Johnson 406 Jescina Odette Adams 521 Kevin Jeff Donjoie 731 Jeannette Lee Valentin 741 Jorge Palma 932 Omari Meeks 1033 Jovan Donovan Henry 1205 Jeffrey Carl Crowson 1206 Leeonna Robinson 1310 Samantha De Jesus 1409 Emily Anton 1812 Latrice Britton 2130 Yachira Pabon, 2021 homemade trailer Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1002 Nyesha Aikens 1048 Ferron Burke 1071 Jennifer S Harris 3116 Wesley Whitaker 3163 Michael Reese, Jr. 3244 Charmaine Jackson 4034 Ai’Niya Bradford 5050 Guemsnel Maurepas 5052 LaQuinda Scott 6045 Devon Thomlinson.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 22, 2022, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:40AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com . 1204 - Brown, Marquis; 1510 - Courtney, Alexis; 1511 - Castro, Thiago; 2117 - Owens, Jermaine; 2118 - Morse, Amy; 2218 - Mills, Brian; 2311 - Williams, Dajun; 2415 - Lopez, Claudia; 2705 - Rodriguez, Deborah; 2707 - Randolph, Shwyett; 2711 - Primus Ryan, Makiya; 3105 - Walker, Jamahl; 3127 - Faison, Danette; 3218 - Busby, Jaylin; 3512 - Mccaskill, Kelly; 3524 - Johnson, William; 4107 - Engram, Jshone; 4124 - Bowie, Asia; 4322 - Louis, Rony; 4404 - Anestal, Maranatha; 4525 - Wright, Shana; 4609 - Levarity, Katrina; 5118 - Hernandez, Jose; 8114 - Johnson, Imoni; 8123 - Morris, DiAna PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0006 - Bailey, Astley; 0033 - Malloy, Charles; 0038 - Lindor, Marie; 0056 - Williams, Deborah; 0057 - Shaffer, Linda; 0075 - Babington, William; 0078 - Escarment, Mideline; 0080 - Jones, Antwan; 0089 - Holmes Jr., Benjamin; 0103 - LUCKAIN, DYLAN; 0134 - Woolfolk, Mary; 0153 - Loiseau, Farah; 0160 - Selman, Cerra; 0162 - Moise, Madeline; 0168 - Frantz, Louis; 0169 - Hamilton, Kerisha; 0188 - Jones, Herbert; 0192 - Harris, Jonathan; 0204 - Woodard, Maresha; 0207 - Ortiz, Hilari; 0229 - Ross, Keshondra; 0247 - Pittman, Cecilia; 0252 - Smith, Ian; 0262 - Jennings, Karen; 0291 - Henderson, Kaliyah; 0298 - Sanders, Ernest; 0304 - Wilson, Miracle; 0331 - Williams, Ann; 0333 - Mcdonald, Ramonda; 0342 - Loxley, Adriana; 0343 - Elisee, Jenny; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0348 - Wesley, Rashunda; 0393 - Paramore, Terrill; 0426 - Johnson, Lorenzo; 0442 - Berry, Mirlande; 0467 - Butler, Ravonda; 0469 - Branton Jr, Israel; 0472 - Henson, Erick; 0494 - Gaddy, Tanya; 0509 - Tulien, Fanes; 0511 - Moore, Janice; 0523 - Nedd, Laticia PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0074 - Mccullough, Germaine; 0126 - Gadd, Jessica; 0249 - Brown, Kandri; 0482 - Macconell, Bess; 4012 - Paul, George; 6003 - Villarroel, Chris PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0310 - Williams, Jessie; 0322 - Manning, Rodney; 0404 - Cummings, Tyra; 0502 - Johnson, William; 0703 - Pittman, Latonya; 0823 - Dorcinvil, Thourissa; 0824 - Vazquez, Lizbeth; 0827 - Bernard, Michelle; 0834 - Flukers, Tarnecia; 0837 - harris, COLONYA; 0838 - Martinez, Zulma; 0905 - Whitlock, Orestes; 0925 - Valencia, Juan; 1001 - James, Lashunda; 1007 - Williams, Lester; 1022 - Stewart, Lyndon; 1218 - Neilly, Theodore; 1232 - Hernandez, Zuleyka; 1308 - Mixson, Niki; 1316 - Hutchison, CoCintheane; 1322 - Linton, Levon PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1003 - Adams, Davin; 1022 - Fuller, Carson; 2002 - jones, casey; 2013 - Mad Cow Theatre Company Maxwell, Mitzi; 3002 - Morales, Stephaney; 3064 - Allen, Trisha; 3131 - Thompson, Ginalatasha; 4003 - Espinal, Franchesca; 4077 - Sanders, Marcus PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2030 - Rew-Sanchez, Lia; 2114 - Talley, Micah; 2184 - Healy, Jordan; 3028 - Fuller, Sue; 3193 - Fifth Candle Inc Bushong, Brent; 3219 - OBrien, Catherine PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0204 - Rath, Mark; 0612 - Walker, Daniel; 0624 - Poole, Quintaveon; 2029 - Milek, Vanessa; 2061 - hamilton, richard; 2150 - Cusano, Edward; 3191 - Triest, Scott; 3209 - Irwin, Terry PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; A030 - Wattree, Monique; A043 - Norfus, Lelia; A046 - Robinson, Jermaine; B022 - Clore, John; B051 - Gabriel, Moise; B055 - Carr, Kyanna; B062 - Crawford, Carolyn; B069 - Coleman, Pat; B074 - Mays, Cametrice; B075 - MELLO, BRITTANI; B076 - Britt, Terence; C012 - Williams, Markayla; C016 - Philippe, Isaiah; C043 - Artist, Antwon; C046 - Parker, Detrice; C069 - Robinson, Kadetra L; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D012 - McFarland, Alphonso; D016 - Conrad, Betty; D018 - Wilson, Cordaryl; D021 - Caldwell, Philippi; D025 - Basley, Kristin; D027 - Cobb, Velma; D035 - Rickerson, Karone; D048 - King, Rhianna; D100 - Remy, Brandie St; D107 - Coleman, Anthony; D114 - Thomas, Brian; D121 - Claudin, Rodney; D126 - Fountain, Hiten; D136 - Green, Brionica; D146 - Borges, Diego; E026 - Sampson, Denise; F029 - McQueen, Corey; P010 - Johnson, Reggie PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A026 - Negron, Anthony; C159 - Preston, Latrice; C180 - Ocque Rodriguez, Luis Adolfo; D163 - Ashby, Jack; D174 - Ferris, Desiree; E202 - Rakes, Gary; E247 - Wright, Christian PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1009 - Walsh, Lauren; 1012 - Rodriguez, Julian; 4027 - Jemm's Maintenance Marrero, Judith; 5021 - Bennett, Rawlvan; 5051 - Voltz, Carlton; 5204 - Collado, Julia; 5217 - Cajuste, Darleene; 5303 - English, Michael; 6110 - Grey, Glenn; 6125 - Torres, Ruth; 6243 - Reyna, Margarito; 6423 - Zwicker, Sandy; 6449 - Nerette, Jean Emmanuel PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 01:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0049 - Strickly Business Lawncare Morris, Gregory; 0078 - Tyler, LeQuan; 0081 - Atis, Paulin; 0107 - rincon, Tomas; 0135 - Cobb, Oliver Wendell; 0136 - Araujo Amaro, Victor; 0144 - Brawner, Anthony; 0229 - Isaacs, Angela; 0249 - Boutte, Lauramarie; 0253 - Pankey, Vanessa; 0259 - Richards, James; 0302 - Meyer, Wade; 0404 - pinson, Bobby; 1109 - Beaulieu, Dominique; 2041 - Arroyo, Mariah; 2045 - Hill, Tiffanie; 2056 - Jones, Tyerra PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-5749 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1110 - dawson, Italyanda; 1122 - Collins, Brian; 1147 - Rose, Kristina; 1161 - Lawrence, Erica; 1165 - Garland, Omar; 1170 - Gray, Kierra; 2220 - Griffin, Belva; 2228 - White, Rufus; 2257 - Williams, Jason; 2322 - Harris, Natasha; 2326 - Peterson, Anna; 2337 - Dos Santo, Sergio; 2338 - Nichols, Atasha. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 22, 2022, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1013 - Burke, Lilly; 1027 - St Amant, Drew; 1028 - Stewart Wolfe, Joni; 1157 - WILSON, PAIGE; 1168 - Hope, Terence; 1190 - HARPER, ELIZABETH; 1196 - Rich, Danielle; 2006 - Gonzalez, Lizette; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2012 - Baldarrama, Josten; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2029 - Olibrice, Evans; 2033 - Brock, Jeremy; 2038 - Anderson, Jayson; 2116 - Williams, Barbara; 2135 - Shipman, Yasmine; 2172 - Pierre, Nikyra; 2199 - Fenton, Saidah; 2205 - Gordon, Denali; 2241 - Bass, Dominique; 2253 - Olibrice, Evans; 2263 - Wolfe, Catherine; 2305 - Lozada, Janet; 2318 - Marshell, Monica; 2381 - Mickens, Kirk; 2391 - Alberts, Kristin; 4042 - Sanderson, Jonathan; 4148 - Halle, Lisa; 4156 - Hall, Shanndora; 4190 - Perez, Michael; 5032 - Newberry, Charles; 5044 - Burke, Brennain; 5102 - Joseph, Hyanicque; 5109 - Risbrook, Emmanuel; 5118 - Groover, Nanyamka; 5130 - Arzola, Camila; 5157 - Vitale, Michael PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0153 - Osprey Lakes HOA Lakes, Osprey; 0203 - Boston, Krystle; 0218 - Newton, Wendie; 0314 - washington, latanya; 0357 - Alexander, Loretta; 1012 - Harrison, Shanese; 1025 - Mims, Roberta; 7051 - Kebreab, Lybrya; 7064 - Jackson, Johnnie; 7077 - Figueroa, Alexis PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0140 - Burgos, Agustin; 0150 - Larribeau, Annelle; 0165 - Areizaga, Alfredo; 0187 - Jablonski, Gloria; 0226 - Pinto, Sergio; 0237 - Bruno, Victor; 0239 - Fontanez, Cynthia; 0242 - Broederdorf, Jeffrey; 0264 - Norberto, Tonia; 0267 - Castillo, Pedro; 0289 - Negron Jr, Alexis; 0293 - Vasquez, Prisilla; 0296 - camp, Ishmael; 1017 - Madera, Liz; 1023 - Morris, Agnola; 3043 - Jones, Andrew; 3059 - Lewis, Heather; 4011 - ADR Handyman LLC Camilo, Luis; 6021 - Areizaga, Anthony; 6024 - Branagan, Elizabeth; 7004 - Cordero Pearman, Arlena; 7007 - Negron, Jemsy; 7011 - Miranda, Cindy; 7034 - Roundtree, Darryl; 7041 - Santiago, Nicholas; 7082 - Mczeke, L’wayne; 7098 - Camilo, Orrego; 7107 - Alvarez, Gebriel; 7112 - Pierre-Jeune, Ruchamo; 7128 - Campos, Luis; 7144 - Rodriguez, Daniel; 7146 - Kilgore, Teliegha; 7151 - Blackman, Bernell; 7153 - Mitchell, Sandra; 8003 - Papageorgiou, George; 8037 - Callwood, Luella; 8112 - Carpio, Jessica; 8124 - Garrett, Michelle; 8167 - Santana, Rosa PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0107 - Wise, Paradise; 0134 - WALDRON, SEAN; 0135 - WALDRON, SEAN; 0232 - Daniel, Jeannine; 0245 - III, Bennie Brown; 1001 - benevides, tyler; 2016 - dashiell, Brian; 2066 - thomas, Khiana; 2086 - Yancey, Kevin; 2088 - Kelly, Jontavious; 2091 - Cartagena, Ely; 2101 - aikens, Jasman; 2116 - yorkie, myles; 2129 - Santiago, Kevyn; 2131 - Hernandez, Rosa; 2141 - Alcinord, John; 4016 - Bridwell, Shana; 4038 - Costello, Nicholas; 4049 - Noriega, Raziel; 5022 - Valen, Joanne; 5027 - little, Marilyn; 5038 - Lebedev, Alexei; 5060 - Daniels, Rodney; 5075 - Rodriguez, Kiara Cruz; 6002 - Kendall, Nigel; 6024 - Diaz, Jose; 6026 - thomas, Khiana; 6038 - Malcolm, Gabrielle; 7027 - Martin, Michael; 9035 - Parker, Kyle; 9048 - Bertin, Maurice PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B003 - Gatson, Nina; B006 - Williams, Artavis; C001 - Clarke, Clennon; C009 - Figueroa, Yaiza; C025 - Thomas, Marcus; C029 - Pena, Maria; C034 - Colon, Dionette; C042 - Carnes, Donna; C048 - Caban, Isaiah; C052 - Davermann, Christina; C068 - collins, Jennifer; C086 - Downie, Lynda; D013 - Gonzales, Dario; D062 - Mcgregor, Ronnie; D077 - De Leon, Maria; D158 - Castro, Jorge; D160 - Blackman, Ronald; D169 - Santos, Angel; D180 - Daggs, Donald; D184 - Dean, Shelena; D209 - Ewing, Simone; E021 - Guzman, Lianyi; E026 - Thomas, Pedro; E032 - Garcia, Sarah; E048 - Ruiz, Edisson; E091 - Mitchel, Rocky; E107 - Sanchez Alvarez, Filiberto; E108 - Reyes, Nidia PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1231 - Angoy, Robin; 1367 - Finn, Mike; 2079 - Willis, Guy d.; 2158 - Acosta, Digna; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2267 - whitmore, catherynne; 2295 - Barnes, Jennifer; 2304 - Blount, Anezha; 2313 - PEREZ, EDWIN; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2361 - Richardson, Alvin; 2398 - Cruz, Mark; 3083 - Solomon, Elsa-Marie; 3102 - Theus, Wanisha; 3295 - Lawson, Nathan; 3326 - Stringfield, Desere; F330 - BLAKE, NATASHA; F361 - Taylor, Patricia; F366 - Hunt, Michael; F374 - demaintenon, shelby; F379 - Pittman, Michael; F411 - Ruiz, Raymond Anthony; F445 - Williams, Dakaja; F447 - Cassidy, Michael; G451 - curley, Keshawn; G492 - Lopez, Jessica; G504 - Millan, Luis; G518 - Bartley, Silas; G520 - Wagner, Carl; G521 - Lopez, George; G529 - Holt, Jeremy; G530 - Taylor, Jacqui; G532 - Yochum, Dan; H539 - Cepeda, Nelson; H563 - Wilton, Kipp; H584 - Martinez, Delfina; H624 - Paty, Pauline; H627 - Pledger, Kinnis; I673 - Mosley, Marquetta; I684 - Pledger, Kinnis; J705 - Bachand, Danna; J709 - Blanco, Natalio PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1119 - Nieves, Jose; 1125 - Weathers, Lorenzo; 1254 - Crawford, Irma; 1267 - murphy, Cheyanne; 1271 - Rodriguez, Jose; 1279 - Subiabre, Anyi; 1283 - Bradley, Ronald; 1289 - Francois, Destiny; 1331 - Vazquez, Shantellys; 1333 - Rivera, Edgardo; 1367 - Hernandez, Ronald; 1409 - Stanley, Demetrius; 1437 - Robinson, Anya; 1601 - Collins, Zackery; 1602 - saidi, basem; 1605 - Salomon, Javier; 1722 - Porro, Freddy; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1746 - Neves, John; 1773 - Woods, Marvin; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2058 - Autry, Lamar; 2208 - Hibbett, Shamiya; 2213 - Anderson, Vanilla; 2241 - Alvarado, Reinaldo; 2296 - Weathers, Lorenzo; 2429 - Parks, Jacqueline; 2437 - Betancourt, Alex; 2458 - KEEFE III, WILLIAM; 2460 - Salomon, Javier; 2611 - Betancourt, Leon Orpheus PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1007 - Persaud, Ronald; 1011 - Boggiano, Nancy; 1202 - Velez, Luis; 1207 - Dennis, Lorenso F; 1211 - Hancock, Damon; 2021 - Lopez III, Luis; 2051 - Ireland, Sarena; 2057 - Catala, Mariela; 2221 - Amill, Amy; 2292 - Gutierrez Bonilla Jr, Cesar; 2320 - Simmons, Anthony; 2405 - Fletcher, Sherry; 2406 - Span, Mahogany; 2428 - deverney, corey; 2430 - Polanco, Rosa; 2431 - Murphy Jr, Michael; 2531C - Gardner, Daniel; 2555 - Wilson, Brian; 2562 - Hampton, Emmanuel J; 2639 - Vaughn, Jimmy; 2645 - Jarrett, Rochelle; 2648 - Galarza, Jorge; 2651 - Soler, Maritza; 2654 - McCarthy, Desiree; 2677 - Hedglin, Myra; 2702 - TCC Construction, Contractors + Architects LLC Tully, Devon; 2704 - Andrews, Bonnie; 2721 - Broome, Alexis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0102 - Dei Aryee, Deborah; 0118 - Burnett, Kimberly; 0139 - SCOTT, ALLISON; 0154 - ernst, Kristina; 0208 - Leon, Caterina; 0214 - Betancourt, Alex; 0364 - Santiago, Gretchen; 0416 - Adcock, Thomas; 0483 - Tejada, Junuel; 0494 - Westerveld, Richard; 0506 - Betancourt, Alex; 1004 - Kendall, Nigel; 2016 - Ithier, Eugenia Torres; 2020 - FORTUNE, GABRIELLE; 3008 - Paul, Brian; 3013 - Smith, Roosevelt; 3019 - Emery, Andrea; 3045 - Ladha, Rehana; 3095 - Hamilton, Candacian S; 3108 - Lopez, Jennel; 3117 - Henry, Melissa; 4010 - Henry, Melissa; 4050 - Rodriguez, Jerameel; 4053 - Noyes, Leslie; 5006 - price, Raynard; 5018 - Gonzalez, Melissa; 5024 - Kinerson, Leonard; 6010 - Rodriguez, Sandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A049 - Correa, Jacky; A079 - Warren, Donish; A128 - Orero, Rosalind; A130 - Berberena, Alexandra; A137 - Colon, Margarita; A154 - Augustave, Desiree; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A202 - Colon, Bianca; A216 - Rojas, Suhiel; A217 - Santos, Evan; A242 - Bennett, Joshua; B311 - Reese, Sahara; B320 - Cruz, Arthur Phillips; D395 - Valencia, Alejandro; D420 - McIntire, Madison; E509 - Baker, Shannon; E527 - Shamsiddin, Brianna; E530 - Aguilar, Fidel; F560 - Campbell, Mikeith; F562 - Sanchez, Dyemond; F569 - Padilla, Joeshlian; F572 - Sczesny, Marcel; G581 - Earl, Lesley; G592 - Santos, Melkin PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A031 - King, Victoria; C071 - Jackson, Bonny; C078 - Saunderson, Pharoah; C088 - Rhodehamel, Codie; C121 - Valenti, Regina; C128 - Hester, Callie; C160 - Brown, Casey; D332 - telleria, Gabriel; D411 - Surmacz, Lisa; D450 - Saunders, Brian; D462 - Camelo, Jeffrey PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A123 - silva, Jaime; B101 - Viering, Christine; B102 - Viering, Tianna; B111 - Moronta, Natalia; B132 - Ortiz, Daniel; B172 - RODRIGUEZ, FAWN; B183 - collins, Jennifer; B188 - DeLeon, Yanelys; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; B211 - Ana, Toddreana; C109 - Gainey, Rush; C121 - torres, priscilla; C122 - Orozco, Silvana; C184 - CLICKS-DEMERS, EVA; C189 - Bell, Markesha; C191 - Jones, Trena; C209 - Chavez, Jessica; C211B - Carrington, David; C221 - Hart, Steven; C227E - Pacheco, Orlando; C230G - Garcia, Ramona. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 23, 2022, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1104 - Dryburgh, Joshua; 1120 - Wade, Kimberley; 1202 - Morris, Stephen; 1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 1508 - Garcia, Alejandro; 1617 - Mathews, Beverly; 1719 - Corea, Kaylin; 2215 - Harper, Amy; 2223 - Oser, Daniel; 2322 - Dryburgh, Joshua; 2404 - Taylor, Jackie; 2421 - Acosta, Josh; 2727 - jean-baptiste, Aristide; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3125 - Shannon, Alda; 3207 - Marlette, Marleen; 3626 - kizzort, kelly; 3816 - Beach, Tabitha; P002 - Mathews, Beverly PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1309 - GREGORY, MARQUIS; 1615 - Ardoin, Laquayvia; 1628 - Mangiofico, Danielle; 1633 - Gray, Hannah; 1812 - MILLER, GREG; 2532 - boykins, tshwanda; 3101 - Higgins, Heather; 3132 - Long, Robyn; 3210 - Harris, Maralis; 3407 - Beaubrun, Rebecca; 3528 - Perry, Savannah; 3618 - Baker, Brandon; 3620 - Diaz, Raymond; 3621 - Sanchez, Jennifer PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0301 - Herman, Rhonda; 0372 - Blanco, Maxine; 0379 - Kosla, John; 0440 - Barr, AMari; 0568 - Ingalls, Stephen; 0576 - Bell, Shannon; 1008 - Scrima, Daniel; 1019 - Edwards, William; 1039 - Jackson, Patricia; 2004 - perez, Ronald; 2007 - Schoen, Steven; 2042 - Grandt, Julia; 2096 - Morris, Ivan; 2121 - Hodgetts, Stephen C; 3021 - Alberts, Cary; 5014 - King, Tyrone PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B047 - Duty, Margaret; B057 - Fonville, Klynne; B084 - HAGINS, RACHEL; B130 - Beazer, Octavia S; B198 - bouey, Sade; C012 - AdventHealth Hospital, Advent Health; C030 - Mejias, Mara; C071 - Relentless Construction Vargas, Jorge; C082 - Cineus, Louis; C083 - stinson, Latisha; D008 - Young, Sharon; D012 - Postell, Jessica; D042 - Taylor, Arielle; D062 - Reynolds, Anissa; D074 - Kulik, Melissa; D089 - Jackson, Devine; E010 - Life Care Center of Altamonte Springs Gonzalez, Francisco PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A021 - Blake, William; A033 - Whitmer, Michael; A033 Đ Falls, Jessica; B048 - Yoder, Daniel; C114 - Rushforth, Kevin; C115 - STRAUGHAN, ROBERT; J299 - Heilman, Chris Lee; J342 - Mompoint, Carla; J352 - Thomas, Aaron; K459 - Bowden, Ann Marie; K462 - Thompson, Darren; L490 - Couch, Heather; S580 - Roseboro, Marilyn PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. Hurt, Robin; C324 - Nolan, Tracey; C325 - Garcia, Adrian; D407 - Raby, Jeffrey; D424 - Patricio, Rhoderick; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E043 - Kingsman auto detailing Bryant, Cameron; F618 - Cosat, Shane; F633 - Wiggins, Kimberly; F634 - Remy, Guerdy; F650 - Green, Nissandra; F667 - Stokes, Lawrence; F687 - Holman, Brian; F689 - hill, Daniel; G038 - Molina, Jairo; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A107 - Ward, Lea; A108 - Bridges, James; A110 - Mitchell, Tristan; A121 - Gibbs, Clarissa; B226 - Barnes, Keona; C306 - Reynolds, Trent; C315 - Orellana, Ketty; C317 - McKnight, Julia; D425 - King, Lateska; D458 - Rosario, Anthony; D464 - Meadows, Breyonia; E503 - Russell, Suzanne; E512 - Cortes, Erica; E528 - Martin, Kendra; G708 - Mertens, Lori; G743 - Bradley, Daracia; G744 - Davis, Justin; G751 - Richmond, Mark; J901 - Stephens, Joseph; J903 - Razzani-Ellis, Roxanne; J935 - Stevenson, Edwin; K013 - Joiner, Brian PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A038 - Pittmon, Ahmad ; A041 - Williams, Anthony; B003 - Canales, Gabriella; B008 - Marte, Jarlyn; C018 - Cooper, Lucious; C033 - Neighbor, Tina; D007 - Lawson, Mi'Quan; D010 - Reno, Maria; D023 - Buie, Anjeanette; D029 - Smith, Veronica; D058 - Poindexter, Michael; D063 - Justice, Gilbert; D076 - Fingian, Debra; D080 - Lorfils, Magalie; D093 - Harris, Randy; E019 - Ireland-Baker, Jennifer; E059 - Johnson, Titiannia; E077 - Santiago, Bryan; E087 - Campbell, Crystal; F012 - Brewer, Jenifer; F014- tomblin, Brenton; F040 - Leonard, Shannon; H023 - Hostutler, Justin; I004 - Wansley, Lavar; I020 - Dickerson, Obbie; J304 - Hebard, Heather; J307 - Frederick, Kevin; J404 - Bechtold, Benjamin; J501 - Champion, Jayson; J503 - Marte, Jarlyn; J509 - Childers, Erskine; J801 - Taylor, Shinese; J901 - Miller, Diana S; P052 - Russell, Tony; P072 - Lowder, Val; P090 - Puttin, Sabrina PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A131 - Gregor, Lisa; A137 - Alexander, Lea; A140 - Krips, Kailey; A160 - Hodges, Larry; B255 - Perkins, James; B262 - Parker, Tom; B282 - Stone, Jamie; B286 - Sanchez, Joshua; C309 - Parker, Tom; C337 - Pinto- Lewis, Yhorgos; C354 - Burnside, Sparkle; C355 - Parham, Craig; D476 - Haley, Austin; E507 - Rangolan, Nevillen; E523 - Butler, Sheila; E542 - Velazquez, Xyline; E548 - Lopez, Rodney; E550 - Mitchell, Dewaine; E556 - Meadows, Daniel; E563 - Jasmin, Jerry; E566 - Jacobs, Gina; E592 - Coleman, Sarah; F646 - Stack, Anika; G722 - Sierra, Christina; G728 - Beharry, Michael; G733 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; G734 - Donati, Lance; H832 - goff, alexis; P008 - Wilson, Jenna PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00208 - Rodgers, Debra; 00287 - Ferraro, Peter; 00326 - Wright, Mark; 00416 - Richard, Jeremy; 00418 - Shelar, Wayne; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00444 - Johnson, Donnie; 00447 - Johnson, Donnie; 00502 - Greene, Faith; 00521 - Mena, Joe; 00548 - Santiago, Judette; 00570 - Elfers, James; 00575 - Trivett, Dakota; 00579 - Kongmany, Gary; 00584 - Bolduc, Daniel; 00585 - Frankiewicz, Rachel; 00594 - Bryant, Ronald; 00760 - DeMarco, Victoria; 00793 - Covertt, Raymond; 00794 - Rios, Marisol; 00905 - Griffith, Joshua; 00913 - Myers, Angela PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1030 - Swilley, William; 1080 - Harrell, Mark; 1094 - Moten, Atira; 1119 - Nazario, Gilberto; 2037 - Banks, Genieve; 2139 - Hinton, Joseph; 2164 - Kordon, Charlene; 2178 - Jones, Rebecca; 3029 - Kordon, Charlene; 4005 - Redwine, Keith; 4011 - Reed, Christopher; 5014 - Syrell, Sarah; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5077 - Brown-Samuels, Gabrielle; 5079 - Cleveland, Sherry; 5110 - booher, scott; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 6115 - Gammon, Joseph; 7005 - Gardner, Ronald; 7015 - Torres, Jr, Eugene; 7125 - Chaires, Jamekka; 9021 - Reed, Christopher PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B008 - Revette, Jennifer; B037 - Fleury-Stanis, Schnaidyne; B041 - Toon, Kandise; B042 - lamar, yolanda; B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; B051 - Muhammad, Malikah; C019 - Sanchez, Melvin; D012 - Oneil, Tom; D041 - Zeller, Alicia; E019 - Walden, Danielle; E028 - Pietri, Yasmin; E060 - Lopez, Enrique; E080 - Rivera, Luis; E133 - SABEZ, JOEL; E134 - Cruz Perez, Jesus; E137 - Petersen, Jeneyah; E165 - Martinez, Johanna; E190 - crespo, Erica; E201 - gailhart, kevin; E206 - Ramirez-Rivera, Antonio; E217 - Royal Highness LLC Martinez, Zoraida PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A014 - Farrington, Jacova; B001 - Peeples, Candace; C005 - Lapointe, Isidore; C006 - Dieudonne, Cameron; C026 - Green, D´Nina X; C034 - mckinnon, Alayah; C040 - Brown, Robert; C057 - Vicentin, Yovana; C065 - Knight, Kwame; C066 - Brown, Barbara; C085 - Metzger, Angela; D024 - Thomas, Hailey; D041 - Hinson, Christy; D054 - Fuller, Mike; D056 - Gomez, Erick; D059 - Schwebel, Martin; E019 - Wines, Michelle; E025 - PERKINS, KING R; E054 - Mccutchen, Justin; E072 - Fuller, Mike; E076 - Brown, Tiffany; F007 - Mckenna, Patricia; F032 - Mills, Boyd; F040 - Aguayo, Fernando; F058 - Guthrie, Robert; G042 - Sutherland, LeShai; G059 - Scott, Alan; I016 - Rosas, Michael; I023 - Cozart, Greg; J003 - Watts, Quentin; J007 - Bucher, Scott; J024 - Benoit, Peter; K020 - Potter, Anthony. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 23, 2022, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:50AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1102 - Andrea, Leanna; 1202 - Cadogan, Nubia; 1402 - Breedlove, Latoyia; 1407 - Lowe, Dejuane; 1602 - Britt, Stephen; 1806 - Gardener, Helen; 1819 - Williams, Terrell; 1907C - Joseph, Wanda; 1908D - Iwuagwu, Jannelle; 1914 - Charles, Natashia; 1922 - Bertrand, Lera; 2108 - Shelton, Shandus; 2117B - Howard, Diana; 2210 - Jackson, Malinda; 2314 - Silva, Gilmar da; 2425 - Clay, Tara; 2429 - Rhynes, Tjuana; 2527 - Zamor, Juna; 2704 - Freeman, Ortis; 2711 - Tillman, Rosemary; 2717 - Kapp, Jeff; 2718 - Harmon, Takesha; 2735 - Damus, Wilto PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0065 - jones, Celeste; 0088 - Severance, Ramona; 0214 - Cabigao, Anthony; 0258 - jones, christopher; 0259 - Davis, Justin; 0260 - Robinson, Surrell; 0391 - Rush, Kimberly; 0405 - Henderson, Daranika; 0414 - Dillard, Rosalind; 0448 - Welch, Ryan; 1003 - Reed, Chris; 1005 - Green, Kimberly; 1028 - Snipes, Meghan; 1029 - Wasserman, Lena; 2066 - Ricketts, Earl; 3027 - Witt, Christopher F; 3091 - Mejias, Ada; 4013 - Fontana, Dominic; 4043 - labossiere, Kimberly; 4067 - Belizaire, Tiffany; 5004 - Kufus, Scott A; 5011 - matos, Thomas PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2014 - Mitchell-Snell, Joanna; 2022 - Kwamina, Micah; 2025 - Lynch, Sean; 2038 - Taylor, Mindy; 4025 - Aviles, Lisa; 4043 - Lee, Connie; 5117 - Jalbert, Meghan; 6017 - Rodriguez, Maria; 6018 - Clark, Phyllis; 6160 - Bell, Newton; 6242 - Wynn, Patricia; 7001 - Goddard, Kaleb PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1018 - Bryant, Jazmine; 1020 - Turner, Bobby; 1029 - Patrick, Paris; 3005 - Grinovics and green llc Grinovics, Joseph; 3011 - Chacon Gil, Sonny; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 5088 - Corbin, Zorna; 5130 - Mims, Shanaya; 6033 - Baptiste, Pertrice; 6035 - Ernest, Sandrea; 6041 - Sollivan, Maurice; 6074 - Patterson, latoya PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A109 - King, Nichole; A121 - Butler, Larry; A127 - Thomas, Caryon; A130 - Atwell, Akina; A142 - Luckett, Jayla; A146 - Bolger, Nina Denise; B221 - Willis, Kariah; B224 - Groth Hair Studio Brown-Walker, Sharenee; C321 - Rifin, Rosena; C324 - Predestin, Samentha; C344 - Pierre Louis, Jean; C349 - Williams, Teressa; C354 - Engram, Curtisia; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; D416 - Currie, Kimone; D429 - Phillips, Neil; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E011 - Escarment, Wilder; E020 - Epps, Diante; E026 - Jackson, Theresa; E031 - MOODY, ALEXANDER; E054 - AMSTUTZ, CARLETTA; E063 - Johnson, David; E068 - kesterson, Drake; E089 - Farrington, Zantisha; E092 - Dacosta, Christal; F608 - Glover, Sharley; F610 - Spence, Deanna; F612 - Robinson, Shawrita; F613 - Francois, Francis; F614 - Wade, David; F620 - Robinson, Allison; F632 - Kirkland, Cedrea; F639 - Bennett, Kaylif; G706 - saidou, idrissa; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve; J916 - Cohn, Robert; P005 - Champoux, Ian; P010 - Wright, Jarick; P017 - cruz, vonlanda; P035 - Koren, Matthrew PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1012 - Hunter, Terrance; 1015 - Pierrissaint, Virgilet; 1103 - Hunter, Terrance; 1111 - Edmond, Andrea; 1113 - RIOS, GERMAN; 1313 - Garner, Rita; 1327 - Patrick, Charles; 1351 - Williams-Boyd, Latoya; 1362 - Griffin, Britney; 1412 - Foster, Taria; 1440 - Jenkins, Jordan; 1442 - Randall, Nifa; 1447 - L. K. Fashions Me LLC Davis, Keanna; 1485 - Cedeno, Ileana; 1503 - Tucker, Ariel; 1507 - Escobedo, Maria; 1619 - Oquendo, Raynoldo; 1621 - Richard, Tiffany; 1631 - Battle, Corey; 2016 - Herring, Ava; 2024 - Williams, Clarinda; 2034 - Morgan, Raymond; 2051 - Pierrissaint, Virgilet; 2127 - Kotridis, Christina; 2151 - shipley, Kahmari; 2173 - Anderson, Karen; 2176 - Jones Jr., Nathaniel; 2203 - Williams, Quincy; 2209 - Palomino, Jose; 2246 - Louis, Marcus; 2257 - Warren, Tanisha; 2269 - Solomon, Jacquvious; 2274 - Cason, Alan; 2310 - Johnson, Ezra; 2331 - Mohabir, Lisa; 2350 - Thomas, Princess; 2415 - Lorde, Eldric; 2431 - Stush lyfe llc Gambles, Justina; 2600 - Johnson, Ezra; 2607 - Fregis, Aubinson; 2610 - Gwinn, Simiya PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A001 - Sanders, Arroyo; A008C - Pentecost, Matthew; B006 - Centore, Anthony; B017B - Smith, Tonya; B018B - sanchez, Wilfred; B019B - Lee, Michael; B021A - Wallace, Renee D; B027A - Geraurd, Michael; B043 - Martin, Avon; B054 - Lloyd, Kandice; B057 - Blain, Latoya; B060 - Davis, Deziree; B061 - Jones, Alice; B070A - EPPS, Santa; B076B - Eady, Shantrise; B083A - Darby, Stephanie; B088 - Frazier, Erica; B098 - Robinson, Tayzhane; B101 - ILIFFE, ANDREW; C010 - Meza, Daricus; C013 - Brewster, Shunathan; C031 - White, Paul; C042 - Tudor, Mike; C043 - Tudor, Mike; C060 - Geathers, Nashard; C068 - Carr, Brandy; C069 - Reddick, Susan; C072 - Fisher, Matthew e; C083 - Rowland, Beverly; C090 - CLJ Sales and Marketing Inc Jones, Cecil; C106 - Mcguire, Antwon; D012 - Parker, Na'Keitha; D025 - Knight, Shalaviarree; D030 - Rivas, Tajha; D055 - Spencer, Shawnice; D061 - Griffin, Jennifer; D071 - Johnson, Calvin; D075 - Moore, Lenda; D081 - Lampkin, Lawrence; D082 - Brown, Adrian; D083 - Espinoza, Kiara; D102 - Butler, Elnora; D110 - Bencosme, Amy; D124 - bingham, nick; D126 - Goines, Frances; D130 - De Freitas, Gail; D135 - garcia, evelyn; D142 - Watson Bailey, Laurell; E006 - Cruz, Johnathan; E016 - Virgil, Tynesha; E019 - Dowell, Cynquetta; E034 - Edwards, Maya; E046 - White, Mark; E058 - Lespierre, Edith; E066 - Johnson, Dawn; E082 - Martin, Roxine; F002 - Spence, Cinque; F009 - FORMEY, EMMA; F024 - Rowland, Beverly; F027 - Gale, Milton; F039 - Pierre Louis, Elizabeth; F044 - Hobbs, Kimberly; F069 - williams, Thesa; F092 - Williams, Theresa; F114 - Boyd, Latasha; O016 - Young, James PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0026 - Lyons, Lojuan; 0039 - Tanis, Tanis; 0043 - Chambers, Ragine; 0063 - Cade, Tameka; 0071 - Decius, Verlande; 0078 - Welch, Reginald; 0086 - Richardson, Marlonda; 0126 - Williams, Sharella; 0128 - Jones, Nykee; 0157 - Scott, Shana; 0169 - Hatcher, Nijee; 0181 - Menard, Landry; 0194 - Delaney, Jaimee; 0248 - owe, Chauncey; 0268 - Gilmore, Ernest; 0278 - Kimble, Davron; 0281 - Almendarez, Estefany; 0305 - Key, Larry; 0332 - Gaspard, Sylnithe; 0334 - Gunter, Brandilyn; 0338 - Hurst, Cinnamon; 0372 - Celestin, Kate; 0381 - Jones, Tanesha; 0385 - Edole, Lester; 0386 - warren JR, Perry; 0388 - Battle, Azarie; 0391 - Louis, Merline; 0392 - Carlton, Janice; 0395 - Leslie, Megan; 0398 - Dowdie, leonie; 0399 - Jean, Latoya; 0401 - Fields, Sophia; 0402 - Williams, Lateisha; 0406 - momnroe, Chevelle; 0448 - Edwards, Jasmine; 0473 - Owens, Dexter; 0485 - Gaskins, Christina; 0496 - Perez, Ian; 0503 - Bell, Iesha; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0506 - Rentz, Dexter; 0510 - BELCHER, GRISSETTE; 0517 - WILLIAMS, ELVAY; 0523 - Mcrae, Earline; 0538 - Howard, Tia; 0547 - Richards, Dackwayne; 0550 - Archer, Lucille; 0554 - Battle, Ronnie; 0583 - Fenty, Rebecca; 0595 - Dean, Keith; 0598 - Johnson, Json; 0599 - Colon, Vilma; 0608 - Middleton, Elijah; 0620 - allen, Chris; 0621 - Pinnock, Yvonne; 0623 - Joseph, Monherlie; 0628 - Henley, Leenisha; 0639 - Young, Destiny; 0660 - Ferguson, Kristina; 0704 - Ashley, Darius; 0708 - Castillo, Andre; 0717 - Johnson, Howard; 0725 - clouden, Amari; 0755 - Allen, Ingrid; 0758 - Sweet, Kyra; 0763 - Douglas, Natasha; 0793 - McElvin, Tamela; 0799 - Gabourel, Karl; 0827 - Prosper, Willy; 0836 - Walton, Terrell; 0839 - Kimber, Kyle; 0891 - Tate, Tawashikia; 1021 - Tax, Kelly PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0115 - Nosil, Hemlyne; 0121 - Inmon, Lonnie; 0305 - Fling, Vivian; 0319 - Smith, Jeremy; 0322 - Killen, Kathleen; 0324 - Rhodes, Eddie; 0506 - Pierre, Will; 0514 - Peterson, Tyrone; 0522 - Willemsen, Patrick C.; 0524 - Jones, Thelma; 0605 - Curtis, Donna; 0616 - Ruiz, Norma; 0622 - Spurlock, Anthony; 0803 - Martinez, Richard; 0812 - Casey, Eddrick; 0933 - Johnson, Jr., Samuel; 1002 - king, Marcellas; 1107 - Galvez, Brittany; 1110 - Wilcox-Christian, Zakarria; 1111 - Bradsord, Michael; 1127 - Floyd, Lillyan; 1221 - Lopez-Gonzalez, Geybin; 1222 - Stanford, Lavetta; 1233 - Benavides, Melissa; 1302 - Morris, Monique; 1323 - Keys, Rodney; 1326 - Costley, Elacia; 1329 - Mosley, Contessa; 1448 - Weir, Alicia; 1466 - Gerena, Kiara; 1476 - Simpkins, Meggan; 1503 - Bobb, Jessika; 1513 - Oscar, Rosena; 1719 - Holder, Jeffrey; 1725 - king, Marcellas; 1741 - Wortham, Bonita; 1742 - Lopez Elias, Miguel; 1743 - Murad, Nadir; 1750 - Zaragoza, Ruby; 1753 - Swift, Corderal; 1780 - Kendall, Kimberley; 1783 - Richard, Vanessa; 1784 - roundtree, Virginia; 1785 - Myers, Ronnesia; 1804 - Rodocker, Tabitha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 01:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0305 - Tanzer, Betty; 0417 - Howard, Linda; 0541 - Mora, Ada; 0642 - veal, Willie; 0659 - Lust, Debra; 0762 - Williams, Richard; 0811 - Fraleigh, James; 0893 - Woodley, Danielle; 0898 - Ferguson, Steven; 0908 - Cherepanya, Stephen PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1008 - Gomez, Sabrina; 1031 - Duluc, Katherine; 1056 - Semexan, Quincy; 1170 - Sanchez, Daniel; 1178 - Vega, Alliana; 1254 - Chavez, Susan; 1352 - Robinson, Ivan; 1359 - Wheat, Doris; A003 - Heslop’brown, Veneta; B010 - West, LEANTHONY; B011 - Garcon, Lourgyns; B037 - Bernhagen, Marlisa; C004 - Corbett, William; C006 - LOWERY, DEION; C015 - Pierre-Louis, Destiny; C032 - Viola, Tammy; D016 - Ndreu, Krenar; D066 - Huff, Lori; D067 - Colter, Darian; D076 - Tate, Jasmin; D090 - Kelly, Tamicka; E008 - Thomas, Timothy; E012 - Jackson, Akiruh; F012 - Miller, Ruby; G016 - Johnson-Tanner, Rayshundra m; NA03 - Robinson, Latonya; NA20 - Thomas, Jessica; NB01 - Pires de Sa, Rodrigo; NB05 - Heslop-Brown, Veneta; NB09 - Rivera, Hector; S010 - Shorter, Khan; S017 - Naranjo, Nina; S023 - Cancel, Samantha; S024 - Adames, Jessica; T006 - Bright, Monterrio; T016 - Cancel, Keila; U020 - Feaster, LaNiya; U032 - Vasquez, Gabriel; U044 - Daniel, Bria; U048 - Myrick, Rodney; V012 - Fuentes, Michael; W008 - parrilla, Kathleen; X019 - gaston, james. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 26, 2022, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1171 - Rivera, Gilberto; 1204 - Theophile, Dephnie; 2002 - BRUNO, INES; 2044 - Chaney, James; 2138 - Quintero, Neftaly; 2151 - Dugarte, Edwar; 2180 - Rabassi, Rick; 2231 - Miranda, Kim; 2266 - Mercado, Robert; 2306 - Crawford, Felicia; 3083 - Faiby, Khalid; 4033 - Pelaez, Nicholas; 4045 - Camacaro, Debora; 4055 - Wilkins, Nancy; 4060 - Johnson, Eugene; 6007 - Nazario, Jose; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6116 - Diaz, Ashley; 6141 - May, Donivan; 6148 - Scott, Sydney; 6153 - May, Donivan; 7110 - Wright, Robert PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0105 - Rios, Natalie; 0124 - Siedsma, Michael; 0146 - Cleary, Theresa; 0185 - Mares, Cutel; 1026 - Torres, Saul; 1034 - Martin, Evelyn; 1068 - Diaz, Francisco; 2035 - Perez, Armando; 2036 - Castaneda, Mia; 2060 - alvarez, carlos; 3010 - Anderson, Lloyd; 5015 - Jones, Delbert; 7077 - Go vip now Freeman, Marion; 7090 - Siedsma, Michael; 7101 - Bernal, Eric; 7106 - Velazquez, Rallphie; 7119 - Sequera Linarez, Ricardo; 7124 - Johnny John, Jean; 7125 - Trevino, Benjamin; 7132 - bancroft, Laura PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B004 - Amill, Denise; B008 - Bowen, Jaydyn; B012 - Smith, Eric; B014 - Pierre, Guirlene; B035 - Pierre, Kevin; B040 - Hemmings, Ann Marie; B043 - McNeil, Bruce; B046 - Leatherwood, James; B048 - boken mngmnt inc Cesar, Andini; C018 - Ermer, Charles; C030 - NORTON, JOHN; C043 - Pruitt, Termaine; C045 - Telfort, Dieula; C048 - Etienne, Julio; D006 - sims, tornetta; D013 - Tucker, Emily; D016 - Oritz, Nadine; D017 - Mesidor, Dana; D032 - Bretl, Mark; D045 - Drawdy, David; D049 - Camacho, Janessa; D050 - flores, eugenio; D057 - Davidson, Sara; E019 - Pavlovsky, Marcus; E024 - Martinez, Clifford; E033 - graham, sollostin; F002 - Pierre, Guirlene; F021 - Legowik, Claudette; G011 - Mantanez, William; G034 - Bretl, Mark; G043 - Bretl, Mark; H042 - garay, Alana I; J043 - smith, Deysi; J083 - Rodriguez, Bernadette; J092 - Gaston, Tyrone; J104 - Mitchell, Clara; J142 - Petit-Homme, Lucson; J143 - Fiallos, Miguel; J157 - roldan, ONeida; J166 - Humphrey, Torien; K019 - Zapata, Michelle; K025 - Benjamin, Sophia; K031 - king, Nikkia; K070 - Mayes, lolita; K074 - Jones, Latasha; K084 - Armando, Antonio; K089 - Sprauve, Michelle; K093 - reed, jasmine; K094 - Martinez, Elba; K096 - CERNA AYBAR, DORA KAREN; K101 - Stapleton, Jahkwan; K102 - Willingham, Julie PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A106 - Clark, Tina; A111 - Cliatt, Derrick; A114 - Valle, LaChandra; A121 - Wilson, Felicia; A130 - snell, patricia; B202 - Nash, Ernest; B205 - Santos, Lakesha; B210 - Abelhadi, Fadli; B215 - Lewis, Matthew; B222 - Griggs, Paula; B226 - farmer, Audranay; B230 - Price-Davis, Monica; B244 - Conquest, Kim; B264 - Clarke, Jahkeem; C303 - Beauchard, Juliette; C307 - McIntosh, Jason; C319 - Muisyo, Christopher; C322 - Mitchell, Anthoniesha; C328 - Ramirez, Nathalia; C332 - Morris, Akeria; C338 - Jolicoeur, Shiller; C340 - Rollins, Joseph; C342 - Mendez, Jefferson; C383 - Valarie, Higley; C390 - Freeman, Randi; C394 - Padilla, Hilton; D411 - De Jesus, Ricardo; D435 - Knowles, Monique; E505 - Stanton, Joseph; E516 - almonte, daniel; E517 - Olmo, Luis; E522 - Bradley, Shantoria; E535 - Padilla, Hilton; E549 - Mitchell, Sonia; E550 - Jackson, Regina; E554 - Rodriguez, Mary; E560 - Samuel, Elijah; E572 - Wiltsey, Casey; G702 - borrero, jennifer; G708 - Rollerson, Vernon; H848 - Pagan, Gabriel; J908 - Campbell, James; J910 - Jackson, Shequanda PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A117 - Agosto, Melissa; A125 - roman, elias; A126 - Hall, Serita; A145 - PEREZ- SANTANA, Jose; A154 - Mallard, Yarnell; B221 - Brimmer, Shavonne; B225 - Watkins, Shante; B230 - Devore, Kwajalyn; B239 - Klima, Shirley; B247 - Otero, Cesar; C313 - Brinkley, Benita; C329 - Neal, Natasha; D411 - Howard, Katrina; D416 - Cantalapiedra Delgado, Rene Alexander; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E523 - Gutierrez, Yesenia; F602 - Solomon, Tellius; F603 - Valdespino Farrais, Laritza; F615 - Jones, Willie; F623 - Stanley, Lindsey; F626 - Dee, Kay; G701 - Villar, Yordania; G715 - Martinez Vega, Kelvin; H801 - Kenney, Jeffrey; H805 - keirns, Jeremy; H810 - Brookman, Robert; H813 - Andino, Leonela; I910 - Gowen, Jennie; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; J019 - ALVARADO, EDDIE; J021 - Caraballo, Matthew; J023 - Fahlgren, David; J030 - Morrobel, Ethan; J038 - Desir, Ketlly; K101 - Jr, Edwin Medina; K104 - Ventura, Jiovan; K107 - Betancourt, Yurisley Pelaez; K109 - rogers, Cheryl; K110 - Branagan, Juana; K126 - Smith, Lawrence; L232 - Chaffin, Michael; M301 - John, Myleka; M318 - matinez, rigoberto; M322 - Jr, Edwin Medina; N401 - Peterson, Danielle; N408 - costa, Rafael; N413 - Morrobel, Ethan; P002 - Decembre, Feronel; P008 - Yeanue, Youngor; P018 - Nicholas, Scott; P053 - Clifton, Chris; P061 - de leon, kelvin; P071 - Dee, Kay; P074 - Ilestin, Antoinette PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1014 - Trinidad, Mayra; 1056 - Rosa, Samia; 1065 - Burgess, Karyre; 1074 - Ann Johnson, Lori; 1101 - Rivera, Annelle; 11032 - TAYLOR, RUSHIA; 11043 - Kellis, Jeremy; 11093 - Rodriguez, Juan Perez; 11108 - Ramirez, Juleiska; 1117 - Wiencko, Dale; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 1160 - Andrews, LaToya; 12066 - Francis, Akim; 12105 - Johnson, Christopher David; 12112 - White, Rachael; 1216 - Jones, Wendell; 12212 - Saunders, Darryl; 12304 - Leiamy; 12312 - Romero Bonilla, Deisy; 12315 - Gonzalez Colon, Wilmary; 12417 - Harris, Jubond; 1256 - Lamberty Velez, Julio; 1259 - Tillery, Timothy; 12617 - Fulton, Shawanda; 1265 - Ortiz, Hilda; 1292 - Perry, Keyontay; 208 - Angulo, Maria; 283 - Mini Motors Hudson, Kevin; 392 - Primrose, Shannon; 408 - Prieto, Ricardo; 455 - Archibald, Briana; 471 - Berrios, Kenny; 502 - Gonzales-Hoyes, Maria; 514 - Pennington, Jeremy; 596 - Oyola, Rotsenmary; 692 - Jenkins, Anthony; 717 - Class Correa, Karynes; 814 - Collazo, Alexandro PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 003 - Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Joivan; 017 - Brown, William; 061 - MIller, Stacy; 086 - Shivers, Darren; 101 - Folch, Joshua; 141 - Rosa, Will; 158 - Ortiz, Carmen; 227 - maldonado, Javier; 245 - rivera, francesyanis; 258 - Vargas, Maria; 265 - Stone, Arlene; 314 - Munoz, Edwin; 330 - Wynter, Nadia; 331 - Reveron, Aurora; 336 - Lee, Kevin; 401 - Cantres, Jose; 418 - Brown, Cynthia Jo; 448 - Balbuena, Anastasia; 454 - Rivera Trabal, Orlando; 463 - francis, Haleem; 465 - Silliman, Melinda; 494 - Trinidad, Angel; 505 - Vidol Rivera, Victor; 537 - Hernandez, Angel; 539 - yarn, Destiny; 555 - Betancourt, Tony; 600 - Sippio, Robert; 606 - Davis, Quearra; 610 - Barger, Stephen; 612 - O'shea, Patricia; 625 - Vega, Freddie; 712 - Toth, Judith; 723 - Brookins, Jason D; 818 - Cartagena, David; 829 - Vazquez, Jonathan; 838 - Cruz, Gadiel; 842 - Marshall, Kendell; 867 - gom, Gilberto PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01119 - Hernandez, Samuel; 02126 - Tirado Matta, Carlos Ruben; 02139 - Douglas, Stacy; 02141 - Arias, Charlie; 02142 - Dizio, Fabrizio; 02515 - Correa, Javier; 02517 - Lucca, Samantha; 04102 - Leal Rocha, Eliseo; 04318 - Hook, William; 04429 - Mitchell, Alexis; 04431 - nieves, Cecily; 04434 - Stevens, Alysha; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, Ariam; 05139 - Darius, Roosevelt; 05140 - Del Rio Vega, Joel Manuel; 05153 - Hernandez, Joel; 05215 - Espada, Felicita; 05301 - Stahre, Garrett; 05426 - Toledo, Javier PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1002 - RIVERA, CARLOS; 1004 - Metelus, Dady; 1005 - Adams, Darnell; 1014 - Bradley, Jerry; 1022 - Reyes, Leilani; 1133 - Colon, Mathew; 1139 - Robinson, Kaitlin; 1204 - Colon, Angelica; 1209 - Johnson, Quinetta; 1215 - Morris, Ockley; 1228 - Olivares, Maria; 1232 - Gonzalez Sevilla, Fernando; 1245 - Portillo, Iris; 1310 - Averhart, Jasmine; 1402 - Mateo Rodriguez, Aida; 1414 - Cadet, Regine; 1429 - Lopez, Angel; 1431 - Mitchell, Gary; 1501 - Baez, Crystal; 1526 - Ben, Mario; 1536 - Brown, Deianeira; 1803 - Springer, Alva; 2019 - Forty, Carlos; 2033 - Maddox, Constance; 2042 - Joseph, Andy; 2059 - Burke, Heather; 2073 - Baptista Moriera, Evelino; 2077 - De Jesus, Luis; 2107 - Wilson, Shauna; 2160 - Quinones, Nellie; 2192D - lugo, Solay; 2208 - Turner, Chessirite; 2216 - Allende Rivera, Marielys; 2230 - Middleton, Octavia; 2257 - Serrano, Alice; 2357 - Perez, Jeremy; 2404 - King, Kajaffa PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0004 - Silfa, Scarlet; 0041 - Ohanlon, Katrina; 0044 - Irizarry, Bianca; 0114 - Arce, Melissa; 0304 - Olmo, Kumari; 0310 - Mojica, Priscilla; 0335 - Costales, Dafna; 1003 - Leon, Delaila; 1009 - Mega TV Orlando Romero Ayala, Brenda; 2002 - Curbelo, Lizzy; 2010 - coles, Aaliyah; 2043 - Gonzalez, Kelvin; 2052 - Romero Vargas, Pablo; 2088 - Pedraza, Pedro; 2116 - Oliveros, Mitzi; 3001 - Moldcomps Industrial LLC Rodrigues, Luis; 4016 - Rondon, Francisca; 4033 - Garcia Peralta, Alana; 4037 - Sanchez Vega, Brenda; 4040 - Harlow, Tonya; 4043 - Anciani, Rimary; 6007 - Ruiz Aparicio, Humberto; 6038 - Martinez, Louis; 6058 - Cardozo, Hercules; 6073 - Morris, Alexander; 6086 - Colon, Thaeliz; 6087 - Smith, Phyllis; 6097 - Merritt, Saraines; 6108 - Dorsey, Terry; 6172 - Martinez, Juan; 6186 - Connelly, Kim; 6198 - Johnson, Marcus; 6207 - Concepcion, Jerany; 7219A - Rosales, Yolmar; 8015 - Rodgrigez, Regina; 8034 - Vega, Rafael; 8051 - Largaespada, David; 8072 - Johnson, Jamie; 8075 - Lebron, Elisabeth; 8077 - Walker, Jordan PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0106 - Clifford, Melonie; 0127 - Jackson, Keyana; 0129 - Dwyer, Brittany; 0131 - Snell, Zanha; 0147 - frank, anthony; 0149 - Groomes, Lee Quanda; 0212 - Figuereo, Iris; 0219 - Wolfberg, Richard; 0225 - Rucker, Tammy; 0236 - julssaint, remy; 0238 - Potter, Ashanti; 0239 - philpott, latricia a; 0247 - Fajardo Rodriguez, Franklin; 0309 - Taylor, Troy A; 0324 - Jones, Bryant; 0325 - Lofton, Willie; 0330 - Parish, James; 0336 - Taylor, Troy A; 0353 - Naylor, John; 0356 - Jones, Demarco; 0440 - Green, Jonathan; 0506 - Sabourin, Gabrillela; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0615 - Octelus, Daniella; 0616 - Givens, Tawanda; 0714 - Binion, Gladys; 0719 - Vg Inc Sales & Services morales, natalie A; 0727 - Tapia, Nidia; 0731 - Hutson, Ebony; 0801 - Waters, Khashrra; 0810 - Nelson, Walter; 0812 - Egipciaco, Steve; 0815 - Outing, Darryl; 0836 - Stringer, Kimberly; 0837 - Crate, Grant; 0904 - Williams, Shantalle; 0908 - Smith, Jerohn; 0909 - king, Renny; 09114 - Shaw, Kenneth; 09122 - Gillis, Chaderick; 09125 - Dais, Julius; 0928 - Mcneil, Aaleyah; 0930 - Dorvil, Jackie; 0935 - Joseph, Mamouse; 0938 - Lopez, Erica; 0940 - Albright, Victor; 0952 - Sanders, Dale; 0965 - Jones, Andrea; 0977 - smith, Katrina; 0983 - Mcniel, Monte; 0985 - Goodson, Charlena; 0994 - Wright, Orin; 1024 - Cadet, Jennifer; 1033 - Bernard, Justin; 1035 - Romero, Kaysha; 1057 - Leonel, Paul; 1059 - Barnes, Darlene; 1075 - Green, Michael; 1105 - Joseph, Claude; 1146 - Carter, keesha; 1149 - Mcintyre, Gail; 1151 - Alfonso, Julia; 1170 - Thomas, Jaylynn; 1184 - Telisma, Natacha R; 1224 - Patterson, Terrell; 1233 - Johnson, Takelia; 1255 - Volcy, Olby; 1270 - senat, Micael; 1274 - Borrero, Pablo; 1305 - Young, Katryce; 1323 - jackson, Shannele; 1338 - Ingram, Lamonte; 1363 - Handy, Juwanda; 1368 - senat, Micael; 1380 - Manzano Ramos, Jose; 1390 - Crawley, Michelle. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on September 28, 2022, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Randy Mueller #0C050, Ennis Williams #0C048, Andrew Kirk #0F018, Edenilson Alexander Santos Rivera #0F019, Cynthia Pollock 0I042, Brianetta Cade #0J020.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: September 14th, 2022 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #E206-Households, #E215- Households, #2089-Furniture, #1156-Boxes, #A112-Furniture, #2102-Boxes, #2025- Households, #1055-Furniture, M312-Furniture, #M306-Households, #B118-Households, #1114-Households, #2236-Furniture, #2021-Households, #1072-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on September 30th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
FLZX7588F987
1987/FLZ
5NPE34AFXKH784037
2019 / HYUN
1N4AL21E28N550189
2008 / NISS
JTDJT923885142814
2008 / TOYT
3C4PDCGB1FT587655
2015 / DODG
1FUJGLCV38LAB3237
2008 / FRE
1GRAA06295J609623
2005 / GDAN
3ELA6RX22NG002585
2022 / CNSD.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 9/30/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1G8ZK8577PZ269134
1993 STRN
2HGES16512H508440
2002 HOND
1HD1FYW134Y727401
2004 HARLEY DAVIDSON
4S3BL676356214319
2005 SUBARU
2A8HR54P98R118894
2008 CHRY
2LMDU68C29BJ08459
2009 LINC
4T4BF3EK0BR177700
2011 TOYT
3AKJGLDR4DSBV3608
2013 FRHT
3FADP4CJ2DM154128
2013 FORD
1FA6P0H7XE5376051
2014 FORD
WBA3A5C58FP604990
2015 BMW
KNAE15LA5K6053021
2019 KIA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 7, 2022
2D4GP44L15R454618
2005 DODG
ZACCJAABXJPG88388
2018 JEEP.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 7, 2022
1HGCR2F38FA009338
2015 HOND
WDDSJ4EB5FN259446
2015 MERZ.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2009 Toyota
VIN: 4T1BE46K19U325347
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on October 5, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC