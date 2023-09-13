Legal Public Notices 9/13/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
DISTRICT COURT CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA In the Matter of the Parental Rights as to: D.C.S., Minor. CASE NO. : D-23-661897-R. DEPT. NO. : U. NOTICE OF HEARING TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS To: Akiyama, Makayla,
Hernandez, Shareem. TO: all other persons claiming to be the mother or father of the children, the legal guardians of the children, or relatives of the children. You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the above-entitled court a petition seeking the termination of parental rights over the above-named children, and that the petition has been set for hearing before this court in Clark County, on October 03, 2023 at 9:00 AM, in Courtroom RJC Courtroom 03H located at: 200 Lewis Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101. YOU ARE REQUIRED TO BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING IF YOU DESIRE TO OPPOSE THE PETITION. STEVEN D. GRIERSON, CEO/Clerk of the Court By: /s/ Vineta Mamea Deputy Clerk of the Court.
Extra Space Storage Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 09/29/2023 @ 1:00pm Eduardo Pena Sofa sectional (gray) Coffee table (dark brown) Two bar stools (brown/beige cushion)/ Kaesiona Brown camping and fishing gear/tent/bow n arrow/ Archibald Green king bed set, 3 couches, clothes/ Robert Montgomery household goods/ LaTonya Walker 2 bdrm apt/ Jack McNair Boxes/ Catherine Wesley household items/ Harry Gadson bedding/ Jackie White Holidays decorations. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N. Primrose Dr. Orlando, FL 32803 (321) 285-5021 on September 29th, 2023 12:15PM - Patricia Orphanidis: Personal belongings; Douglas McDowell: Household items; Benjamin Allen: Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 on September 29, 2023 at 12:00PM. Hector Mercado -Home Appliances,Boxes,Totes: Laura Matthews- Household Items, Boxes ,Mattress:Totes:Joy Rosario-Totes, Sporting Goods, Home Appliances, Boxes :,Clothes: Karen Null-Personal Items, Boxes,Totes:Tanesha Jackson-Personal Items,Totes,Boxes,Apppliances: Mina Setordepour-Appliances, Furniture, Gym Equipment :Lashaunda Royal - House-ware ,clothes,Boxes,Entertainment Center. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 29, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Katie Buckland- household items. Kenneth Smith- household items, furniture. Tina Jordan-Nelson- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: The Marriage of JAROD STEVENS, Petitioner, -vs- SUSAN PALMER STEVENS, Respondent. CASE NO.: 2023-DR- 4955. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO: SUSAN PALMER STEVENS 2315 E. Crystal Lake Ave. Orlando, FL 32806 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on JAROD STEVENS C/O Lorraine De Young, Esq. whose address is 1238 E. Concord St., Orlando, FL 32803 on or before 10/12/2023 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. There is no real property to be divided. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 8/17/2023 TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Juan Vazquez (clerk stamp)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE DP19-190 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: S.L. DOB: 03/26/2008. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Regina Lil Faye Wells (Address Unknown). A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on October 2, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 16th day of August, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected] By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 05/LATIMORE CASE NO.: DP15-158 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: Z.T. DOB: 12/22/2022 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To: Kayla Selph Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge Alicia Latimore on October 11, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of August, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 985465 Orlando, FL 32801 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Hunter Creek Ctr 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl. Orlando Fl. 32837 10/03/2023: 1004 Jessica Royapen, 3245 Andes Gonzalez, 1505 Ernesto Bermudez, 3088 Aaron Barkley, 1702 Demetria Jones, 2027 Anthony Bowman, 2082 Dallis Johnston, 2062 Ali Quinones, 1504 Edward Meyer, 1723 Carol King, 3117 Pecchio Lorena, 2601 Renee Stansell, 1720 Dallis Johnston, 2261 Troy Mcgraw,2251 Shaton Ray, 1240 Ann Francis, 3125 Anthony Bowman. U-Haul Lake Nona Ctr 7800 Narcoossee Rd Orlando Fl 32822 10/03/2023: 2036 Emanuel de Jesus, 1220 Eric Rogers, 1270 Gilbert Gonzalez, 1126 Jada Wright , 1129 Dayerling Maldonado, 3417 Ian Seideman, 1177 Gustavo Ramos, 1415 Scotty Jones, 1227 Monique Aki, 2158 Steven Bross, 3095 Masud Mcneal, 1304 David Moy, 1061 Wanda Adorno, 1159 Irma Crawford, 1104 Kristina Otero, 1407 Maya Suid. U-Haul Gatorland Ctr 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl. 32837 10/03/2023: 316 Jeff Zellerkraut, 381 Jose Guttriez, 527 Michael Zurita, 368 John Eustance, 434 Angela Pierson, 1101 Carlos Rodriguez, 418 Mary Jones, 324 Michael Martolano, 275 Lydiaris Morales, 964 Eduardo Padilla, 214 Juan Martinez Vellegas. U-Haul St. Cloud Ctr. 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial HWy Kissimmee Fl 34744 10/03/2023: 2094 Trevor Keels, 1320 Lori Degwert, 3080 Jonathan Perez, 1351 Pered Lopez, 2144 Julie Johnson, 2220 Wilna Octelus, 1308 Diamond Gaither.
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 21 Jeanbertho Isaac 30 Jason Levy 55 David Tyrone Hill 130 Scott Zubarik 143 Jacob Soley Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 74 Jose Ruiz 234 Kayla Roberson 244 Javorris Cannon 250 Eugene Wright JR 360 Donovan Taylor 440 Kitanoumi Williams 446 Mark Richard 469 Jamar Meeker 529 Martin Diaz-Rios 560 Talib Muhammad 584 Talib Muhammad Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 21 Charles Rein Jr Todman 46 Julius Young 73 Kristin Christopher 74 Regina Stephens Ellis 105 Antonie Nicolae 121 Darius Simpson 136 Theodis Lewis 140 Shawn Elizabeth Ware 208 Gabrielle Taylor 212 Quanisha Valerin 283 Chandra Elaine Cuyler 284 Adrian Collins 330 Loretta Delores Jenkins 350 Marie Desir 386 Jean Sergeline 413 Greg Remado Thomas 414 Rodriguez Anderson 416 Robert Greene 421 Nivaldo Reboucas 427 Nadege Jourdan 439 Dave Malave 499 Vanessa Sims 522 Timothy Lee Dukes 535 Lenise Banks 590 Wildel Decias 591 Shyrl Denise WIlliams 625 Lakim Williams 640 Alvin Dean 643 Francisco Nina Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 19 Travis Cochran 55 Devon Hamilton 65 Bryant Williams 180 Shawn Ivy 190 Brenda Sama 242 Sacella Steele 261 Francisco Velez Gonzalez 302 Joni Feacher 336 Calvin Nelson 603 Angellia Walker Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 229 Byron Walker Jr. 406 Venus Mcknight 409 Easter Gibson 427 Jacorey Bush 440 Rose Marie Tremblay 520 Ramon Spignolio, Project Design Innovations 529 William Jacobe 723 Richard Hosmer 818 Angela Nicole Bush 915 James Owens 937 Michelle S Rosales 1006 Rose Marie Temblay 1013 Veronica Hooks 1220 Edward Lee Pitts 1522 Avalon Brown 1630 Robin Oelerich 2107 Sedia Plata Miro, VIN 1FDKE30G9LHB75857 2313 Krystle Renae Tanner, VIN 1G1BN69H8GX101111 2322 Kenneth Marson, VIN 16VDX1425K3052129 Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1019 Daquan Smith 1030 Jamale Omar Ruise 1038 Altravious Hollinger 1043 Patricia Frett 2074 Zoeann Green 3183 Syandra Prescod 4022 Shannon Lowe 5053 Destiny Huertas 6038 Robin Character.
TAYLOR AUTO & TOWING gives notice that the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 526 RING RD, ORLANDO, FL 32811 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
9/23/2023
1997 INTL.
1HTMGABM0VH464792
9/29/2023
2012 CHEV.
2GNALDEK8C6228716
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on September 22, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1104 - Dryburgh, Joshua; 1112 - Biomat USA Inc. Gordon, Amanda; 1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 1320 - Delcampo, Breanna; 1505 - Upchurch, Blake; 2223 - Oser, Daniel; 2503 - Newsome, Christy; 2509 - Herbert-Erlacher, Heaven; 2511 - Florence, Jr, Lester; 2619 - Walker, Jackee; 2709 - Tyson, Jackill; 2718 - Williams, Alyssa; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3124 - Brown, Clara; 3125 - Shannon, Alda; 3207 - Marlette, Marleen; 3524 - Austin, Jeffrey; 3721 - wheeler, Jonas PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B053 - Purrazzi, Vincent; B058 - Church, Luthrell; B063 - Daniel, Cathy; B074 - Buchert, Jo Anne; B076 - Harris, Paige; B126 - Williams Jr, Lura; B137 - Mendez, David; B176 - Whitely, Shenell; B177 - Rockemore, Monica; C018 - Viverito, Frank; C042 - ii, Arthur young; C044 - miller, precious; C072 - Bennett, Mergele; C091 - Davis, Cassandra; D042 - Taylor, Arielle; D066 - Robinson, Wortford; D071 - Jones, Kia; D074 - Kulik, Melissa; D089 - Jackson, Devine; F008 - Flannigan, Emily; F020 - Perkins, Allyson; F026 - Rodriguez, Edgar PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A001 - Lagasse, Stephen; A005 - Morales, Jenny; A028 - churchill, nicholas; A030 - Newsholme, Christina; A037 - Jennings, Raymond; C112 - Woodley, Jeffery; D141 - Alsept, Robert; F181 - Borger, Joseph; H227 - Grant, Rachelle; H230 - Grimsley, Orenthius; H247 - Montanez, William; I264 - Dearlove, Lurline; J289 - Waters, Cedric; J336 - Livingston, Natasha; J340 - Eiermann, Mark; K447 - Mostro Home Remodeling LLC Castro, Amy; S580 - Roseboro, Marilyn PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A137 - Williams, Brandon J; C337 - fletcher, Gary; C351 - Prenn, Derrick; C355 - Sued, Miguel; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E031 - Reese, Jeff; E102 - Martinez, Daniel; F608 - Wright, Phillip; F612 - Sampson, Michael; F617 - Tafoya, Marsha; F634 - Remy, Guerdy; F639 - Trent, Talon; F640 - Freeman, Jeanne; F652 - Hill, Darien; F667 - Stokes, Lawrence; G001 - Woodmore, Keyera; G028 - Aviles, Fabian; H811 - Prenn, Derrick; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A118 - Shelley Simonazzi Hair WEATHERHOLTZ, SHELLEY; A125 - Rivers, Shomorice; B225 - Wilson, Amirah; B226 - Barnes, Keona; B235 - Gelsey, Shanerria; B238 - Ford, Valarie; C305 - Feagin, Arthur; C316 - Viverito, Frank; D404 - Williams, Narcissus; D411 - BRAVO INVESTMENTS OF FLORIDA BRAVO, ANDREINA; D425 - King, Lateska; D442 - Jackson, Sophia; D446 - Davis, DEVORIA; D462 - Matney, Diana; E506 - Ruiz, Denise; E527 - Dice, Tradaija; F602 - Felton, Regina; F610 - Tiana, Myrick; G709 - Murray, Rodney; G745 - Rott, Tyler; G753 - Martinez, Viviana; K013 - Gourdeau, Breanna PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A004 - BROOKE, BRANTLEY; A009 - RAGHUNANAN, SHAWN; A034 - Smith, Shauntae; A039 - mitchell, Lazarus; A042 - Palombo, Richard; A044 - Coleman, Gloria; A050 - Daniels, Natasha; C003 - Lester, Mark; C009 - Noble, Kenneth; C011 - Maya, Carlos; C029 - Brown, Tara; C051 - Turner, Castalavet; D007 - Lawson, Mi’Quan; D010 - Chaponot, Zachary; D026 - Smith, Katrina; D061 - Davis-James, Carmen; D062 - Bryan, Nikki; D071 - santiago, christian; D080 - Morris, Jylannie; D090 - Black, Kevin; D091 - Davis, Mary; D092 - Kelley, Daniel; E018 - grant, jessica; E019 - Ireland-Baker, Jennifer; E022 - Foster, Roshonda; E024 - Bedford, Tanika; E030 - Koohyar, Jill; E074 - melendez, Brian; E089 - Nunez, Joel; F004 - Rousseau, Marjorie; G001 - Simoneaux, Dana; G014 - Franklin, Deven; H041 - Raye, Tim; I004 - Wansley, Lavar; I017 - Howell, Karen; J107 - thomas, Floyd; J209 - Mitchell, Shelbi; J217 - Rivera, Carmen; J411 - Smith, April; J413 - Smith Iii, Milton; J423 - Rodriguez, Ricardo; J425 - Santos, Alberto; J501 - Champion, Jayson; J507 - Townsend, Mary Jo; J518 - Lopez, Freddy; J523 - Eason, Timothy; J611 - We Provoke Thought Abdul-Karim, Raashid; J613 - Fuentes, Danay; J707 - Correa, Anthony; J801 - Peterson, Tinasha; P057 - Smith, Vennis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A109 - Bowers, Christopher; A124 - Roux, Ronald; A148 - Macdonald, Andrew; A155 - Kenning, Deborah; A187 - Madderom, Loren; B205 - Mott, Robert; B234 - phillips, Tarez; B255 - Perkins, James; B270 - Valentine, Sean; B282 - Stone, Jamie; C307 - Woodham, Kimberly; C314 - Woodham, Kimberly; C319 - Lopez, Mateo; C379 - Butler, Rahem; D435 - Sagadraca, William; D476 - Haley, Austin; D477 - Harfield, Kevin; D485 - Valdez, Ludwig; E527 - Miranda, Antori; E528 - Martinez, Keisha; E546 - Siler, Michael; E575 - Toure, Alma; F630 - Paris, Christopher; F661 - Silva, Elisabete; G716 - Morrison, Amber; G736 - Green, Kenon; G750 - lewis, Tanya; H832 - goff, alexis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00103 - Hawkins, Steve; 00203 - Blekicki, Kim; 00209 - Velez, Jessica; 00243 - Callwood, David; 00427 - David, Brian; 00443 - gray, Samoya Hall; 00511 - Vangorden, Ruth; 00563 - Burns, Tiffany; 00593 - Flitter, Mark; 00594 - Bryant, Ronald; 00612 - Coleman, Lawrence; 00629 - Lorenzana, Marc; 00720 - Buchanan, Josie; 00722 - Singleton, King; 00748 - Kilponen, Dawn; 00782 - Colon, Ronald; 00784 - Osborne, Mary; 00786 - Walker, Chris; 00794 - Rios, Marisol PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1004 - Gines, Ida; 1014 - Bradley, Kevin; 1032 - Kilic, Ebru; 1047 - Torres, Reyven; 1059 - Hopkins, Dolores; 1098 - Williams, Barri; 1159 - Smith, Dawn; 2019 - Dixon, Climistina; 2073 - Theodore, Jean; 4005 - Redwine, Keith; 4017 - Hepburn, Oco; 4020 - Green, John; 4029 - Black, Brian; 5015 - Ramos, Jazmine; 5035 - Williams, Georgette; 5077 - Brown-Samuels, Gabrielle; 5091 - Brasiliano, Roseli; 5104 - Reano, Sier; 5110 - Matthews, Holly; 7006 - Stiles, Nelson; 7012 - Ebron, Sherita; 7036 - Hepburn, Oco; 7106 - Harris, Derrilyn; 7108 - Smith, Morris; 7146 - Hepburn, Oco; 9010 - Schlawiedt, BrittAny. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on September 21, 2023, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1025 - Burke, Ryan; 1105 - Phillips, Andre; 1129 - Oquendo, Sonia; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2024 - Jagtiani, Neeraj; 2042 - Anderson, Sean; 2107 - Newton, Daelin; 2174 - Hughley, Brezhet; 2191 - Shetty, Priyanka; 2234 - Fuller-Francis, Tiffaney; 2239 - hernandez, Jonathan; 2243 - Sankey, Althia; 2292 - Cox, Kevonte; 2353 - Ramos, Aleika; 2363 - Roberson, Jeremy; 4012 - hall, britnie; 4020 - Beamon, Stephen; 4141 - Reyes, Ivan; 4148 - Halle, Lisa; 4156 - Hall, Shanndora; 4162 - DWJ Specialties Jones, Koretell; 5021 - Burke, Brennain; 5118 - Llewellyn, Ricky E PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0218 - adubato, Wendie; 0308 - Gump, Donna; 0357 - Alexander, Loretta; 3041 - brittain, Michael; 5008 - Danish, Henry; 6019 - Owens, John; 7023 - Thakur, Diana; 7060 - Gaudet, Jazmine M; 7077 - Figueroa, Alexis; 7086 - Scheibe, Samantha; 9012 - Gholston, Jeremiah PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0150 - Larribeau, Annelle; 0165 - Areizaga, Alfredo; 0167 - Freeman, Diane; 0222 - Benitez, Ashley; 0227 - torres, Jose; 0245 - Marquez, Ruben; 0249 - Loggins, Tamara; 0255 - navedo, Desiree; 0293 - Vasquez, Prisilla; 1023 - Morris, Agnola; 2019 - Johnson, Eugene; 3001 - Sana's African Hair Braiding And Bea LLC Savadogo, Sanata; 3036 - Ortiz, Meglana; 3074 - Maquivar, Madian; 4022 - Galmore Jr, Ricky Elvis; 5014 - Sana’s African Hair Braiding And Bea LLC Savadogo, Sanata; 6016 - Mcdaniel, Michael; 7010 - Sanchez, Jorge; 7012 - Moon, Jessica; 7019 - Ruiz, Cynthia; 7021 - Bustomante, Shaquetta; 7025 - Francois, Francine; 7061 - McDaniel, Jasmine; 7107 - Alvarez, Gebriel; 7129 - Allende, Carmen; 8019 - Alfaro, Burkard; 8028 - Auguste, Kerzen; 8156 - Alicea, Miguel; 8170 - Boynes, Kenyetta PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0370 - Olson Jr, Charles; 0497 - Roush, Jason; 0524 - Thomas, Anthony; 1018 - Grann, Steven; 2041 - Early, Paul; 2052 - Hall, Lisa; 2055 - Cestero, Rey F; 2108 - Johnson, Ray; 3006 - Sheppard, Joseph; 3015 - Gay, Dawn PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0035 - COOPER, BRICENDA; 0041 - houston, Minnielle; 0056 - Delgado, Andy; 0060 - Johnson, Letarius; 0151 - Alexander, Devin; 1015 - HENDRICKSON, EDWIN; 1018 - Gallagher, William; 1023 - Green, Alexia; 2066 - thomas, Khiana; 2091 - Cartagena, Ely; 2116 - yorkie, myles; 2141 - Alcinord, John; 4022 - Luminar Technologies Shook, Tara; 4027 - Banks, Keith; 4071 - Concepcion, Suheilly; 5011 - Michel, Dominique; 5012 - Rivers, Rochelle; 5013 - Howard, Moesha; 5014 - Long, Timothy; 5034 - Reid, Micheal; 5163 - Miller, Gary; 6007 - mcelhanon, Alex; 6021 - Sierra, Joel; 6026 - thomas, Khiana; 6038 - Fontil, Matthew; 6043 - Reid, Micheal; 8017 - colon, Lynette; 9014 - SHRERELL, MIQUISHA; 9051 - Flood, Miguel PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B002 - Bones, Sol; B003 - Gatson, Nina; B011 - Curry, Michael; B029 - Barker, Leigh; C004 - Medina, Tania; C009 - Figueroa, Yaiza; C010 - ferrer, Iraseliz; C022 - maxnelven, jean; C043 - Patterson, Damoun; C055 - Joachin, Marc; C075 - Watson, Jeanell; C086 - Downie, Lynda; D027 - Halstead, John; D038 - Brown, Tori; D055 - Powell, Markeyth; D069 - Howard, Pamela; D071 - Edwards, Destiny; D072 - Duran, Yinet; D083 - Cummings, Barbara A; D146 - Pena, Maria; D156 - Perez, Rodolfo; D199 - Suarez, Pedro; D204 - guzman, jesus; D223 - ojeda, nelson; E012 - McFarlane, Wendy; E028 - Alvarado, Cesar; E070 - Lopez, David; E079 - Furlow, Carlos; E082 - Bones, Sol; E111 - JKP Analysts LLC Conley, Diane PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1034 - Daniels, Anita; 1264 - Shealy, Courtney; 1265 - Torres, Samantha; 1279 - goodwin, jacob; 1287 - Sanchez, Brianna; 1326 - Arroyo, Tanya; 2001 - Navarro, Marcela; 2112 - Lee, Terry; 2163 - Concepcion, Jessie; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2408 - Moore, Payton; 3102 - Theus, Wanisha; 3148 - Mendez, Betsy; 3209 - Stapleton, Francine; 3280 - Moreno, Meliza; 3301 - Pascal, Cilian; 3326 - Stringfield, Desere; 3360 - Dervil, Serena; 3399 - Pierrelus, Nandee; F409 - Rogers, Teresa; F422 - DC Projects & Servies Cruz, Daniel; F445 - Gillett, Brian; G533 - Heart and Vascular Care Hunbeby, David; H553 - Bradshaw, Tierra; H570 - Shock, John; H572 - Stanley, DeAndre; H627 - Pledger, Kinnis; I684 - Pledger, Kinnis; J726 - DC Projects & Servies Cruz, Daniel PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1119 - Nieves, Jose; 1129 - Martinez, Rafael; 1212 - Neal, Kareem; 1218 - Cintron, Kelly; 1259 - Acevedo, Norma; 1277 - Bradley, Ronald; 1289 - Francois, Destiny; 1319 - Banner, Taquanna; 1339 - J, Tanisha; 1375 - Dominguez, Nestor; 1382 - Soussou, Nadim; 1401 - Rodriguez, Elsa; 1404 - Navarro, Elias; 1429 - Pacheco, Ricardo; 1430 - Bowles, Barry; 1439 - Alegria, Achly; 1705 - Andrews, Crystal; 1737 - Rosario, Crystal; 1744 - Roblero, Sonia; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2013 - V, Mario; 2058 - Autry, Lamar; 2099 - Stealey, Kristen; 2203 - Hernandez, Heydi; 2291 - Rosario, Lina; 2422 - Fisher, Derrick; 2448 - Pacheco, Boris; 2460 - gonzalez, David; 2466 - Brookson, Raymond; 2618 - Holland, Angela PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1000 - Boggiano, Nancy; 1207 - Dennis, Lorenso F; 2028 - King, Genevieve; 2062 - Lemons, Shenae; 2070 - Johnson, Destiny; 2111 - Davis, Tatiana; 2112 - Mcclellan, Cherelle; 2123 - White, Tatyana; 2254 - Schaffner, Elizabeth R; 2268 - Johnson, Jamel; 2344 - Adorno, Jorge; 2405 - Fletcher, Sherry; 2529C - COOPER, BRICENDA; 2563 - Brown, Nathan; 2575 - Dunn, Cheyenne; 2582 - Martinez, Cecilia; 2590 - Barrow, Lia; 2664 - DeJesus, Efrain PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0111 - Joseph, Stavany; 0118 - Burnett, Kimberly; 0133 - Salermo, Gabriel; 0144 - Blanks, jonte; 0200 - colon, Kristine; 0364 - Santiago, Gretchen; 0366 - Dei Aryee, Deborah; 0420 - Quinones, Yolanda; 0478 - Musculus, Quinn; 0481 - Harris, Derrick; 0483 - Haire, Jacquelyn; 0486 - Lucas, Bonnie; 2010 - haire, Paul; 2018 - Petsinger, Jayson; 2020 - FORTUNE, GABRIELLE; 3006 - Gonzalez, Griselle; 3008 - Paul, Brian; 3030 - Stockard, Lester; 3031 - Chiquito, yvonne; 3053 - Melendez, Osvaldo; 3108 - Celli, Adam; 3121 - paulino, Fidelio; 4036 - Stone, Cisco; 4050 - Rodriguez, Jerameel; 4059 - Starks, Sertrone; 5022 - Bourne, Brian; 5024 - Kinerson, Leonard; 6011 - Phillips, Andre; 6024 - Hernandez, Abigail PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A010 - Lattimore, Cederia; A021 - Granadales, Ninoska; A026 - De La Cruz, Fidel; A042 - Virgil, Tynesha; A062 - Corsino, Lizbeth; A063 - Smith, Devonte; A079 - Warren, Donish; A083 - Jones, Tynia; A107 - Ortiz, Sheila; A114 - Lureano, Geneveive; A134 - Perez, Arnica; A164 - Dunn, Shar-Dai; A166 - Moore, Kimberly; A174 - Martinez, Lisanette; A182 - Linzy-Richardson, Jaelyn; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A211 - Desensi, Viva N; A213 - Diaz, Rafael Roberto; A217 - Santos, Evan; A233 - montcourt, iralish; A247 - Orero, Rosalind; A256 - Briceno, Maryori; B319 - Jr, William Shoaff; C390 - Barthelmy, Jalissa; D399 - Prado-Guadalupe, Daniel; D416 - Rachel, Lourietta; D489 - Cruz, Michelle; E502 - rotundo, Brittany; F564 - Gelphi, Wilmari; F565 - Molina, Eddie; F570 - Birchard, Travis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C105 - Rosario, Reinaldo; C128 - Hester, Callie; C152 - Agostini, Lined; D390 - Tumlin, Elaine; D460 - Colon, Deanna; F539 - Tumlin, Elaine; F540 - Hall, Mark; F545 - Moseley, TJ PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A124 - Castillo, Ryan; B103 - Corrao, Terri; B112 - ONeal, Vernon; B149 - Klemme, Timo; B157 - Thomas, Diccarla; B158 - Ivanov, Tala; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; B228 - Rodriguez, Emilia; C103 - Gil, Manuel; C105 - Frith, Des; C109 - Gainey, Rush; C175 - Wakefield, Altwan; C211E - Rosa, Maria; C212D - Jackson, Mariah; C227G - Rivera, yvette; C227H - Cleveland, Tyshon; C230B - Torres, Jennifer. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on September 21, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:45 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1113 - Gomez, Eddie; 2008 - alicea, Reynaldo; 2059 - Johnson, Kortney; 2061 - Lafontaine, Jaime; 2105 - Santiago, Shanell; 2180 - Rabassi, Rick; 2219 - Pagan, Jeffrey; 2273 - Kroger, Erich; 3014 - williams, Camaya; 3021 - Hildalgo, Gabriel; 3065 - Demarsoft LLC Marchena, Edward; 4011 - Alvarez, Liliana; 4047 - Pereira, Daniel; 4060 - Johnson, Eugene; 6001 - jr, victor nieves; 6004 - Kimbell, April; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6026 - Nunez, Luis; 6117 - Buckley, Twanya; 6118 - Hebner, Rand PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0198 - Monteiro-Rokia, Zackary Brito; 0223 - ortiz, Carlos; 0305 - Rodger, Demarc; 3028 - Fernandez, William Andres; 5008 - Espanol, Yudelka; 7019 - Pettway, Alfred; 7049 - Colon, belnan; 7070 - Baez, Luisana; 7081 - Gutierrez, John; 7082 - James, Janita Y; 8016 - Vidal, Juan PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C148 - Salvary, Sharlene; C156 - santos, heisari; C159 - Preston, Latrice; C187 - Appleton, Peter; D113 - Johnson, Saundra; D122 - Commock, Kamron; D162 - bridges, Shinice; D163 - Ashby, Jack; D167 - Denis, Reginald; D168 - Marzan, Jaime; H081 - ORTIZ, ANTONIO PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B004 - Amill, Denise; B046 - Leatherwood, James; B054 - Gonzalez, Elizabeth; C016 - Zarred, Albert; C029 - Martinez, Franky; C036 - Mercado, Marlyn; D004 - Similien, Love; D008 - sierra, Ricardo; D029 - Jacques, Ludner; D060 - Salsburg, Justin; E030 - Magee, Irma; E032 - diaz, Luz; E044 - Hylton, Sandrine; E047 - Kudzol, Trisha; F001 - iglesias, Matias; F006 - jean mary, ivetot; F008 - Decembre, Vaval Christine; F012 - Santana, Ana; F015 - Mazzola, Diana; F041 - smith, Corles; G029 - Lobo, Ashley; G034 - Perez, Nelson; H002 - Acevedo, Andrew; H015 - Gonzalez, Joselito; H034 - Acevedo, William; J007 - Mcconnell, Hunter; J034 - Harris, Marlon; J036 - Mcneil, Lamario; J040 - Ford, Rondy; J047 - Huber, Justin; J051 - Alfred, Dave; J073 - Salazar, Rosemary; J083 - Rodriguez, Bernadette; J092 - Gaston, Tyrone; J098 - Randolph, Angela; J114 - Ward, Shakira; J115 - Strozier, Theresa; J145 - Crespo, Kristie Laura; J164 - Bellegarde, Darline; K025 - Benjamin, Sophia; K084 - Robinson, Latasha; K090 - Garcia, Yesenia; K101 - Berlus, Marie Marlene; P001 - louissaint, louis PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A107 - Daniel, Shelia; A114 - Valle, LaChandra; A139 - Vertus, Caciana; A190 - Purdy, Josette; B205 - Santos, Lakesha; B212 - Rodrigues, Rafael; B225 - Johnson, Lynda; B227 - Jones, Jaleesa; B244 - Conquest, Kim; B248 - Fountain, Dieon; B292 - renonce, Roseberline; C311 - Hunt, Terry; C328 - Ramirez, Nathalia; C331 - Harris, Rhonda; C336 - Fleming, Juanita; C383 - Valarie, Higley; E522 - Bradley, Shantoria; E523 - Williams, Anthony; E535 - Padilla, Hilton; E536 - Cesaire, Sophonie; E545 - jeanlouis, Chrislaine; E550 - Jackson, Regina; F600 - Augustin, Rooldy; F614 - Taylor, Derrick; J901 - Cobb, Kendra Nicole PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A107 - Torres, Angel; A117 - Agosto, Melissa; B202 - Detweiler, Christopher; B247 - Miller, Sonia; C311 - griffin, martasia; C315 - jones, Jakeriaundra; D412 - florimon, Carolina; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E542 - Garcia, Aracelis; F604 - Sylvester, Krystal; F622 - magadan, Evelyn; F628 - Johnson, Ollie; F632 - Batista, Jasmin; F634 - rivera, Lisandra; G709 - Delice, Oneck; G715 - Vega, Jycob; G721 - kyle, Margie; G722 - Fahlgren, David; H810 - Louis, Sophonie; H829 - Arevalo, Luz; I914 - Lee, Cynthia; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; J013 - Del Valle Ortiz, Edgar; J023 - Evans, Tyrek J; J030 - Evans, Tyrek J; J031 - McGarvin, Antoinette; J034 - Volcy, Christine; K121 - shaw, tavarious marques; K122 - Williams, Sophie; K126 - Smith, Lawrence; L204 - White, Charie; L210 - SIBLARY W7 CORP lacayo, alba; N405 - Olmo, Ivelisse Rodriguez; N413 - Sulyma, Richard; O513 - Suevern, Hunter; P015 - Mendez, Junior PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1061 - Rico, Tina; 1073 - Feliciano Corchado, Damarys; 1074 - Johnson, Lori Ann; 11011 - Bondurant, Letecia; 11043 - Kellis, Jeremy; 11061 - Asenjo, Francis; 11107 - Roland, Duena; 1117 - Wiencko, Dale; 11309 - Quioan, Vincent; 11405 - Williams, Dana; 11412 - Levenson, Brian; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 12051 - Coachman, Tamara; 12061 - Mejia, Estrellita; 12112 - White, Rachael; 12113 - Smith, Cheryl; 12121 - Orta, Brian; 1219 - I & Drywall & Texture LLC Martinez, Margieth; 12309 - Aguirresaenz, Jefferson Naun; 12410 - Medina, William; 12416 - Mcclain, Cedric; 12506 - Johnson, Marsheene; 12509 - Biscaro, Roberto; 1257 - Dexter, Imani; 392 - Primrose, Shannon; 455 - Archibald, Briana; 461 - Maxwell, Ronald; 502 - Gonzales-Hoyes, Maria; 596 - Oyola, Rotsenmary; 711 - Jacoby, Michael B; 794 - Magic Balloon creation creations, Magic balloon; 801 - pardo, Cesar; 960 - davila, John; 983 - Harvin, Janice PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 003 - Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Joivan; 017 - Brown, William; 076 - Gbaa, David; 085 - Renfroe, Toni; 094 - Wilkinson, Roberto; 110 - Ortega, Willie; 156 - Thompson, Otijia; 161 - Simms, Kenroy; 217 - Cipriano, Nina; 243 - Rodriguez, Mary; 331 - Rodriguez, Edward; 359 - White, Angela; 361 - Phillips, Charles; 364 - Jesus, Stephanie; 423 - Jackson, Capri; 454 - Rivera Trabal, Orlando; 467 - Richardson, Siobhan; 500 - Shepherd, Gayla; 505 - vidal Rivera, Victor; 507 - Ayala, Nestor; 512 - Ruddock, Sanjay; 537 - Chavez, Amner; 538 - Suarez, Rosa; 552 - DaRosa, Jyshele; 557 - Otero Rojas, Michael; 570 - Wallace, Bianca; 578 - Benavides, Angel; 579 - Faria, Clayton; 612 - O’shea, Patricia; 617 - Jimenez, Jonathan; 857 - Rodriguez, Yashmari; 862 - LYNCH, JIM; 875 - Orr, Susan; 878 - Ithier, Michelle; 888 - White, Monica PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01108 - Garcia, Diana; 01120 - Rodriguez, Luis; 01143 - Paul, Bettyna; 01307 - Matos, Amayrani; 02404 - Pinder, Megan; 02415 - lamkin, Neixael; 02419 - Navarro John, Julie; 02511 - Taylor, Amy; 02605 - Santiago, Marjorie; 04103 - Roman, Jose; 04104 - Roque, Luis; 04324 - Vasquez, Carmen; 04418 - sori, irania esther; 04512 - Crespo, Wilfredo; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, Ariam; 05126 - Noriega, Jose; 05139 - Darius, Roosevelt; 05229 - Rios, Cinthia; 05250 - Portela, Jorge Alexander; 05431 - Corchado, Jennifer; 21291 - Tucker, Shema PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1004 - Garland, Tracy; 1017 - Hickman, Henry; 1022 - Reyes, Leilani; 1026 - Sr, Bernard Turner; 1205 - GAINER, DANIELLE; 1218 - Rodriguez, Annabelle; 1225 - Delvalle, Michael; 1230 - Chambers, Alexander; 1231 - Ortiz, Roberto; 1247 - Olivencia, Georgina; 1414 - Cadet, Regine; 1507 - Pinto, Andre’a; 1525 - Keys, Serena; 1528 - Da Gama, John; 1541 - Torres, Keycha; 1609 - Lopez, Juan; 1813 - Cadet, Regine; 2008 - Crespo, Ashley; 2015 - Carrion, Ramon; 2033 - Maddox, Constance; 2037 - bradley, Carmen; 2041 - Diaz, Adriana; 2047 - Clarke, Alfred; 2055 - Fernandez, Monica; 2059 - Burke, Heather; 2108 - German, Lizmarie; 2194A - Johnson, Gregory; 2246 - serrano, Alice; 2316 - Arregiocredito.com Salgado, Jesus; 2333 - Greene, Ireland PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0020 - Hernandez Suarez, Keymarie; 0041 - Poole, Breyanna; 0056 - Sperandio Martinez, Cesar David; 0061 - Thorpe, Christine; 0108 - Bowers, Bernard; 0165 - hernandez, Mariah; 0336 - Rigby, Khatrina; 1003 - Leon, Delaila; 1025 - escribano, Asbel; 2012 - Gomez, David; 2078 - Melecio, Jose; 2089 - castro, Marina; 2103 - Hudson, Sheri; 2105 - Olivencia, Georgina; 2111 - Martinez, Jose; 2115 - Fields, Tammy; 3017 - Arce, Laura; 4004 - Rosales, Yolmar; 4021 - Arroyo, Steven; 5005 - DIXON, MARLENE; 5006 - Rodriguez, German; 6001 - Williams, Juanetta; 6002 - Sontiago, Sunny; 6039 - Silva, Jefte; 6060 - Jordan, Alicia; 6132 - Escobar Gean, Gileny; 6140 - Quinones, Gilbert; 6160 - RAMIREZ, MYRA; 6163 - Javier, Rosemar; 6202 - Paez, Munir; 7219A - Rosales, Yolmar; 8017 - Reyes, Karina; 8063 - Pagan, Jaime; 8068 - Navedo, Orlando PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0006 - Clark, Shareca; 0020 - Crouch, Christopher; 0024 - Velez, Carmelo; 0048 - Rivera Guillermety, Jose; 0098 - Robles, Melody Rojas; 0107 - Neal, Bridget; 0129 - De Oliveira, Victor; 0157 - Estrella, Anjelica; 0257 - Sawyers, Tashana; 0301 - espinal, Bienvenido; 0302 - Filmore, Porsha; 0342 - hicks, danita; 0343 - Poventud, Janaina; 0350 - Bennett-Perry, Tionna; 0413 - Moffett, Chardanae; 1030 - Gadson, Harry; 1046 - medina, Francisco; 1056 - Caraballo, Luz Jessenia; 1101 - Fox, Jenna; 1138 - Benhammou, Salah; 2026 - Mitchell, Daniel; 2041 - Arroyo, Mariah PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0123 - Smith, Mariah; 0133 - Campbell, Tina; 0160 - Gillespie, Ryan; 0225 - Rucker, Tammy; 0229 - Melendez, Darwin; 0238 - Brown, Lashawnda; 0313 - Stewart, Troy; 0330 - Parish, James; 0336 - Santos Duarte, Danely; 0342 - Edwards, Andrina; 0427 - Williams, Mary; 0528 - Reitz, Jeffrey; 0604 - Ingram, Jerard; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0615 - Octelus, Daniella; 0710 - croker, ALEXUS; 0714 - Binion, Gladys; 0805 - turner, jamar; 0806 - gordon, Keisha; 0820 - Jean Baptiste, Rose; 0839 - Saracino, Melissa; 0906 - Garcia, Kenneth; 09110 - Arduc, Ali; 09112 - Wilson, Syrus; 09122 - Whittled, Becky; 09125 - Dais, Julius; 0934 - Blanco, Angela; 0949 - Itokazu, Thomas; 1003 - Georges, Myriame; 1027 - Williams, Kadaria; 1031 - Jiles, Lawrence; 1037 - Rahman, Faris; 1048 - Rivera, Jannette; 1070 - Hughey, Raven; 1075 - Belcher, Denzel; 1108 - Mareus, Jean; 1135 - Belfort, Jean; 1143 - laguerre, wilda; 1145 - Williams, Deborah; 1146 - Moss, Nichelle; 1160 - Johnson, Takelia; 1220 - Vilma, Melistin; 1241 - Jackson, Wanda L; 1269 - Rey, Romel; 1322 - Banks, Dondelle; 1327 - Cabre, Leonardo; 1333 - Myrtil, Albert; 1343 - Cardoso, Pedro; 1367 - Nealy, Cassandra. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC. will sell at public lien sale on September 22, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1119 - Quillian, Katrina; 1400 - McCalla, Khristoffe Dewight; 1401 - Simeon, Marlon; 1407 - hill, Kiana; 1602 - Britt, Stephen; 1603 - Johnson, Json; 1710 - Jackson, Jimmie; 1906 - Tosen, Tamara; 1917 - White, Carla; 2402 - COLE, LILLIAN; 2428 - Ratcliff, Susan; 2520 - Cooper, Shearico; 2600 - Brown, Fatimah; 2610 - Morris, Elzie; 2705 - Dodd, Robert; 2708 - Hendrickson, Laverne
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0257 - Grimley, Devin N; 0258 - jones, christopher; 0264 - Scott, Hope; 0404 - Villamil, Araceli; 0421 - Oquendo, Nalia; 0448 - Martin, Rose; 0471 - williams, anton; 0477 - Cayemitte, John; 0485 - IV, Ed Hollis; 1007 - tribeca roofing clavizzao, victor; 2015 - Laguerre, Lamar; 2054 - Vargas , Kayla ; 2062 - Johnson, Terrille; 2137 - Davis, DeQuan; 3016 - Foster, Joshua; 3036 - Williams, Alfredya; 3057 - Viaud, Linda; 3063 - Nelson, Meghan Reilly; 3096 - Joiner, Porsha; 4028 - gates, leticia; 4030 - Hunt, Steven; 4040 - Rosario, Ashley; 4043 - West, Rena PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1014 - Shehee, Glen; 2013 - Costa, Phillip; 3007 - Streeter, Ayanna; 4029 - Presley, Helen; 4047 - Simmons, Megan; 4054 - Cholakova, Taneva; 5037 - Brown, Jason; 5062 - Celaschi, Maria; 5117 - Jalbert, Meghan; 5134 - DeBice, Derek; 6003 - Shaw, Toni; 6047 - Pereira, Lidia; 6086 - Nienstedt, Mark; 6132 - Morales, Jacquelyn; 6160 - Bell, Newton; 6203 - Simpkins, Debra PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1004 - Williams, Lecol; 1018 - Brodie, Vincent; 3019 - Hollie, Carleta; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 4009 - Brooks, Efrem; 5006 - Coover, Omar; 5016 - Snell, Joseph; 5067 - Williams, Kizzie; 5115 - Wade, April; 5126 - Logue, Melanie; 5138 - Fletcher, Malcolm; 6022 - Folds, Zachary; 6038 - Hodges, Demisha; 6064 - Levin, Mary; 7006 - Dotson, Larry PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A127 - Bush, E J; A152 - Montes, Miguel Angel; B220 - Smith, Haraneisha; B224 - Groth Hair Studio Brown-Walker, Sharenee; B230 - Tobie, Sylma; B245 - IRVING, ERROL; B260 - CLAIR, SHIRLEY ST; C326 - RIGDON, JONATHAN; D416 - Currie, Kimone; D419 - Johnson, Samuel; E003 - Revis, Shamya; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E011 - Escarment, Wilder; E016 - TAYLOR, SHERYL; E024 - Miller, Lorenzo; E076 - Mathis, Deborah; E102 - Mathis, Marcia; F613 - Francois, Francis; F638 - Johnson, Devin; F646 - Wilson, Sherry; F648 - Duran Rodriguez, Rebecca; F654 - Johnson, Deborah; G704 - Boone, Natasha; G715 - CACIQUE-PIERRE, Florine; G739 - Baker, Tonia; H806 - Brown, Kelly; J906 - Ponthieux, Jean; J921 - Ramirez, Andres; P023 - Atkins, Joshua PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1113 - RIOS, GERMAN; 1203 - Palin, Thomas; 1218 - Mitchell, Da Shawn; 1208 - Tarpley, Donald; 1306 - mezier, velas; 1310 - Gadson Jr, Harry; 1317 - Jones, Terrace; 1320 - HANSON, MARIE; 1329 - Birch, KIngsley; 1428 - Gardner, Jerald; 1448 - Larrier, Leslie; 1465 - Melendez Guillen, Cesar Raul; 1520 - Poirier, Jordan; 1621 - Richard, Tiffany; 1705 - Glover, Tashira; 2004 - Andrews, Keith; 2017 - Williams, Dasia; 2031 - Mitchell, Keshonna; 2035 - Henry, Willie; 2105 - Barden, Linda; 2122 - Walker, Kristoffer; 2151 - Thomas, Mise'pharlande; 2200 - Feaster, Charnell; 2209 - Palomino, Jose; 2212 - Bailey, Ewan; 2215 - Rainge, Constance; 2235 - Gammons, Shapprelle; 2248 - Atkins, Tameka; 2258 - Shaw, Brandol; 2265 - Faulk, Jessica; 2269 - Paillant, Paul; 2274 - Cason, Alan; 2276 - Parra, Fabien; 2293 - Sanders, Sharonda; 2322 - Coleman, Takecia; 2325 - Rojas, Benjiman; 2415 - Lorde, Eldric; 2454 - Pierrissaint, Virgilet; 2466 - Clark, Tiffany; 2469 - Jefferson, Greg; 2610 - Gwinn, Simiya; 2624 - Bailey Iii, James; 3013 - East, Troy; 3122 - Maurice, Choizilien PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A006 - DE Jesus, Maximiliano; A009C - Jennings, Robin; A010B - Cooper, Sameca; A031 - Hall, Travis; B015 - Johnson, Goddest; B019B - Lee, Michael; B029A - Jones, Orrin; B030A - Timothee, Paul; B032B - Laurent, Newlends; B037B - Anderson, Kayla; B042 - Beauford, Shavonda; B061 - Jones, Alice; B063 - Stewart, Alvin; B070A - EPPS, Santa; B088 - Frazier, Erica; B093 - Brooks, Christopher ; C031 - White, Paul; C074 - Adams, John; D010 - Calloway, Kisa; D021 - RAMIREZ, FRANCISCO; D045 - Horton, Aaron; D049 - Sconiers, Norman; D051 - Lewis, James; D056 - Rosado, Melissa; D060 - Doston, Melinda; D061 - Griffin, Jennifer; D081 - Lampkin, Lawrence; D093 - MARTIN, Ebony DAVIS; D122 - Stephens, Veronica; D125 - Culley, Cassandra; E006 - Cruz, Johnathan; E031 - Okoye, Jonathan; E066 - Pratt, Eurokah; E084 - Johnson, Bernard; E087 - Bolden, Dmitry; F004 - Johnson, Velettia; F024 - Rowland, Beverly; F069 - Jackson, Charles C; F086 - Gambles, Justin; F114 - Thomas, Quandra; G002 - Mckinzie, Ashley; O016 - Young, James; O024 - Martin, Phillip; O036 - Stamps, Henry PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0011 - Bibilica, Izabela; 0024 - Mcphail, Zalika; 0029 - James, Pierre; 0034 - Jonathas, Shaniya; 0040 - Henson, Savontaise; 0043 - Chambers, Ragine; 0052 - Ayala, Anyssa; 0055 - Crouch, Shanta; 0057 - Greene, Janie; 0059 - Puello, Valeria; 0076 - cox, Gelani; 0090 - Sheppard, Terry; 0099 - Anderson, Sheila; 0117 - Bacon, Bertha; 0119 - Jean- Baptiste, Jack; 0131 - Jenkins, Jacinta; 0137 - Pitzer, Nathaniel; 0143 - Alston, Jermaine; 0162 - Jarrett, Ivan; 0165 - Samone Professional Cleaning Gadson, Nina; 0174 - Rivera, Melissa; 0198 - Harvey, Laverne; 0233 - Jhon, Denis; 0240 - Rivera, Alysia; 0245 - Mathis, Devante; 0251 - Leriche, Jennifer; 0259 - Longstreet, Charleen; 0264 - Pritchett, Aliehyea; 0268 - Gilmore, Ernest; 0272 - jenkins, Charles; 0279 - Lamons, Shameeca; 0291 - Allen, Timothy; 0305 - Key, Larry; 0311 - Gorman, Charles; 0314 - Francis, Delma; 0327 - Foy, Jose; 0332 - Gaspard, Sylnithe; 0358 - Bledsoe, Laqunda; 0363 - Harris, Robin; 0368 - Bernice, James; 0369 - Chambers, Terance; 0371 - sainteloit, Roddi; 0398 - Atwell, Shalene; 0415 - Rosales, Anna; 0424 - Mcrae, Earline; 0432 - Rither, Diana; 0451 - Adolphe, Jean; 0454 - Persaud, Nicolus; 0474 - Hall, Denise Martha; 0485 - Gaskins, Christina; 0486 - Garcia, Irene; 0492 - walter TULLOCH, joshue; 0494 - Ellis, Marquisha; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0523 - Mcrae, Earline; 0551 - Coicou, Evnante; 0553 - Martinez, Wilson; 0557 - White, Maria; 0567 - Boyd, Shayla; 0573 - byron, Chance; 0596 - Holmes, Ramona; 0631 - Tanner, Rodrick; 0637 - Duffie, Sandrika; 0639 - Miller, Ruby; 0614 - Jackson, Brian; 0629 - Jaggon, James; 0652 - Webber, Tashaya; 0662 - williams, tatisa; 0665 - cabrales, Angelina; 0737 - Keene, Melisa; 0747 - Morrison, Kimberly; 0755 - Allen, Ingrid; 0759 - Johnson, Kevin; 0770 - Lee, Tamaya; 0778 - Colombo, Daniel; 0788 - Brown, Marisel; 0819 - Stephenson, Vickie; 0836 - Wright, Jermaine; 0875 - Singletary, Tony; 0910 - Williams, Tela; 1004 - Wallace, Seville PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0103 - Newton, Nathaniel; 0113 - Schuyler, Ralph; 0320 - Pitts, Avon; 0523 - Martinez, Elizabeth; 0616 - Ruiz, Norma; 0623 - Ortiz, Victoria; 0707 - Proudme, Maya; 0713 - GARCIA, GUADALUPE; 1108 - Heers, Brittney; 1111 - Bradford, Michael; 1114 - Codner, Scherifa; 1222 - Stay, Cleetha; 1306 - Maldonado-Hernandez, Luis; 1310 - Rose, Marcus; 1347 - mcmath, Shakera; 1363 - Trammell, Heather; 1373 - Lamphere, Phillip; 1471 - Deleon, Carmen; 1511 - Griggs, Marvin; 1712 - Jones Bishop, Saundra; 1780 - Kendall, Kimberley PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0285 - Wilcox, Vanessa; 0305 - Tanzer, Betty; 0308 - Rogers, Tricia; 0335 - cromwell, Kimberly; 0361 - Montero, Gabriel; 0432 - Dunn, Aivry; 0475 - Richardson, Elizabeth; 0503 - Caballero, Eugene; 0506 - mitchell, patrick; 0541 - Mora, Ada; 0562 - Olorunfemi, Deborah Lynn; 0575 - Cruz, Eloi; 0631 - Harrell, Anthony; 0766 - Holley, Antonio; 0777 - Miller, Donna; 0823 - Barr, Teresa; 0834 - Conwell, Jennifer; 0858 - Cooper, Catherine; 0898 - Ferguson, Steven; 0923 - Mormon, Gregory PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1030 - Cooks, Michelle; 1033 - Rivers, Jakayla; 1069 - Rashid, Nadder; 1161 - Gaines, Deborah; 1163 - hogaboom, Jonathan; 1170 - Sanchez, Daniel; 1202 - Pollard, Tanisha; 1249 - Woods, Sherie; 1254 - Chavez, Susan; 1259 - Hermanns, Veronique; 1292 - white, Phashia; 1296 - Robinson, Moushaumi; 1315 - Irizarry, Jeremy; 1353 - Harris, Quiana; 1370 - DELANE, CATRESIA; 1388 - Jensen, Harrison; B010 - Julien, Charline; B037 - Bernhagen, Marlisa; C032 - Viola, Tammy; D005 - Silva, Cisa; D011 - criado, Amanda; D050 - Williams, Stephanie; D055 - Israel, Faith Baht; D061 - Baldwin, Shirley; D079 - Taylor, Michael; D080 - Roberts, Lauren; D085 - Joseph, Basten; F003 - Martinez, Mariely; F021 - Brooks, Tyrone; G007 - Butts, Tommie; H004 - McCoy, Lakisha; H010 - Baker, Gwendalyn; H026 - Martin, Ambra; H046 - Spencer, James; H056 - Rivera, Gresette; NA05 - Branch-Keever, Kathryn; NA14 - Lomax, Tambriel; NB04 - Holmes, Tonya; NB05 - Burks, Aspen; NB06 - Forrest, Tarvega; NB09 - Rankin, Richard; NB10 - Casper, Angel; NB22 - character, tiana; S004 - Cooks, Mesha; S010 - Shorter, Khan; T016 - Cancel, Keila; T018 - Griffin, Marcia; U019 - Rios, Daisy; U032 - Vasquez, Gabriel; W011 - Glasgow, Patrick; W018 - Bracey, Elizabeth; X012 - Tom, Sylvia. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on September 29,2023 at the location indicated: Store 1333: 13125 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando FL. 32837, 407.516.7005 @ 10:00 AM: Urbina Maria Home items, Paul Mitchell home items, Monika Penson household items. Store 7057: 13597 S. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32824, 407.910.2087 @ 10:30 AM: Shelia Melendez-Household Furniture/items, boxes, clothes, toys; Anne M Garcia- Bags, boxes, Christmas tree/decor, peg board, wood Store 7143: 6035 Sand Lake Vista Dr, Orlando FL 32819, 407.337.6665 @ 11:00 AM: Ashley Bianchi: Clothes/Shoes; Catina Phillips: boxes, chairs; Rhonda Myhand: Twin beds, love seat king bed, dining room table, boxes; Roya Izadjou: King bed, TV Stand, Mirrors, Coffee Table, Couch Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando FL, 32819 , 407.634.4449 @ 11:45AM: Haran Yarborough- blankets, clothes; Javier Vladimir- clothes, decor, photography equipment; Martha Bargo- boxes, vintage items, luggage, wall art; Joseph Liverpool- bags, chairs, headboard, bicycle, wall art; George Petree- clothes, home goods; Lauren Matthews- totes, TV boxes, dog cage, mattress, chairs, linens, table frame, bed frame, boxes Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden FL, 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12.00pm: Vincenza Curry: clothing, household items- Matthew Bogue: clothes, bedding bedroom/ housing décor. Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.5167751 @ 12:00PM: Dana Bell: household items: Dylan Carrillo: household goods: Harry Gadson: household goods: Harry Gadson: household goods: Ingrid Charry: household goods: Marc Bouchard: two bdrm furnishings: Oslyn Purnell: boxes: Sonja Hawkins: boxes, clothes: William Roberts: tools: Yzmunda Nord: queen mattress, 5 boxes, shelf, nightstand Store 1335: 1101 Marshall farms rd Orlando, Fl 34761 407.516.7221@ 12:00pm: Rocky Cruz- Hand tools, totes. Ron Valdivia-Wood sheets. Courtland Carter-bags, household items Store 8612: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407.414.5303@ 12:30PM: Ivette Marrero-Edwards-Household items; James Korona-Household Items, Furniture, Dirt Bike; Timothy Mcmiller-one bedroom home; Diana Indarte-Household Items; Oscar Marin- household goods, personal items; Alexander Torres-house hold goods. Store 8753: 540 Cypress Pky, Poinciana, FL 34759, 863.240.0879 @ 12:45 PM: Vergison Internation Inenstments Incorporated: Household Items; Alvin James: Chair, Tv, Bags, Boxes, Pictures, Sports Equipment, Totes; Danna Braswell: Bags, Boxes, Clothes, Totes, TV, Totes; Zuriel Castillo: Suitcase, Cooler, Pressure Cleaner, Books, Boxes, Dryer, Washer; Denise Moya: Tv, Boxes, Dresser, Table, Chair, Totes; Shaunequa Walters: Household Items; Carol Bliss: Chest, TV, Books, Bed, Chair, Dresser, Mattress, Table, Totes Store 8931: 3280 Vineland Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407.720.7424 @ 1:30 PM: Erik Mosher House contents, Keishla Sanchez furniture, 3 beds, 3 tv's & bins, Kia Phillips furniture, LaToya Towns Thomas 2 sofas & twin bed, Elijah Ellis household items, Reniya Laird Household items and boxes Store 1317: 5592 L B McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: eduardo benidez- tools bike, Brittni Baez- 1 BR, entertainment center, Sharonda Hampton- Furniture, Cleana Lovett- Personal household items, clothes, plastic crates and 10 bins. Boxes, SS International Distributors LLC ; Madeline Silva- Wine, Gia McQueen- House Hold Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on September 22nd, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FAHP31N36W204698
2006 FORD
527SR5322PM033778
2023 CIMC
5TDZA23C04S171873
2004 TOYT
C9UG743137
1959 FORD
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on September 29th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1G11J5SX4EF131406
2014 CHEV
1G6DM57N730126030
2003 CADI
1N4BL4EV4PN327385
2023 NISS
2C3CDZJG0NH148898
2022 DODG
2G2WP552461135061
2006 PONT
2T1BURHEXHC890235
2017 TOYT
5PVNV8JV3G4S55437
2016 HINO
KMHDU46D59U757985
2009 HYUN
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 9/29/2023, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1GNDS13S542210982
2004 CHEV
JTKKT624650120999
2005 TOYT
1UYVS2537DU552626
2013 UTIL
3AKJGLD55FSGJ0362
2015 FRHT
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 9/29/2023 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
1N4AL3AP4FC277269
2015 NISS
5XXGT4L30LG394573
2020 KIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 29, 2023
3C3CFFAR7FT624485
2015 FIAT
SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
1HGCG16421A044829
2001 HOND
1N4AL3AP6DN415475
2013 NISS
OCTOBER 1, 2023
19UUA66286A063975
2006 ACUR
OCTOBER 2, 2023
5YFBURHE0GP549716
2016 TOYT
OCTOBER 6, 2023
1HGCG22552A031868
2002 HOND
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 29, 2023
1GCWGFCA7B1134255
2011 CHEV
SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
1Y1SK5489WZ439018
1998 CHEV
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5341 – 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, October 3 ,2023 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Rosa Maria Gaines, Laurie Nunez Mcgovern, Yashira Marie Valentin Ortiz, Fermary Santiago Jimenez, Aileen Santiago Oliveras, Lynnemar Chima-reyes, Angel Mogar, Angel Charisse Mogar NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6174 – 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, October 3 ,2023 at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Mohamed Abdrahamane Sidamar, Terrell Douglas, Elizabeth Esquilin Colon, Michael Greene NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, October 3 ,2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Katrina Adams, Bobbie Curtis, Harris Roderick Meredith NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, October 4, 2023, at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Ron Houghton, Ravi Ramlogan, Lindsey Nicole Savino, Moston Clarke, Susan Addison Stewart, Susan Stewart NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, October 4, 2023, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Leonora Jones-Thomas, Hariel Black, Dianna Foster, David Rivera, DR, Emmanuela Paul, Ebony C Greenidge, Ebony Ceare Greenidge, Ebony Greenidge, Damita Polanco, April Burton, Malcolm Risquez NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, October 4, 2023, at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Derrick David Dillon, Karl Christopher Andrew Brodie, Curtis E Pates, Andrecka Wells, Omar Ali, Charlie James McCoy, Angelica Kasterra Moore, Tommie Lenard Haynes, Lundi Sharron Pinder Campbell, Tomaris Hill, Charlie James McCoy, Rhianna King NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, October 4, 2023, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Theodore Washington, Mikel Brandy, Michelene Benoit, Roger Jones Jr, Giles Giles Collins, Jacqueline Powell, Decara Maurice Green, TAWANIAHA Reed, Anthony James Barbosa, Miguel Angel Camacho III NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, October 5, 2023, at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Geneva Pennington, Tashira Renae Burgman, Hector Rafael Torres NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0351 – 10425 S John Young Pkwy Orlando, FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, October 5, 2023, at approx. 11:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Anthony Brown , Jaclyn Cirillo NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5961 – 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, October 5, 2023, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Jorge Duran, Lunzy Saint Fort, Minelka Muniz, Jacob Huess Songer, Kevin Barrientos, Clark Day, Jennifer Broadnax, Pedro Adorno, Ericka Rivera NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5694 – 7220 Osceola Polk Line Rd Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, October 5, 2023, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Nancy Frohnapfel.
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2005 Hyundai
VIN: KM8SC13E35U921265
2022 Geely
VIN: LB2GCTKC7N1000023
2010 Dodge
VIN: 1B3CC4FD2AN122001
2010 Jeep
VIN: 1J4NF2GB7AD518327
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on October 4, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC