Legal Public Notices 9/11/24

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. All units areassumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on:2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 321-363-1902 Lynnette Vidal 1260, Edward Brahler 1688, Daphne Daniels 1253, Wesley Fitzgerald Amos Jr. 1545, Juan Gomez 1290, Maria Mcgill 1372, Erenstine Browne 1618, Elvin Torres 1083, Bridget Donnelly 1095, Janya Hersey 1497, Shala Armotrading 1673. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Publication Dates: September 4 and 11, 2024.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Mailin Dang - Clothes. Jeffrey Elliott - Clothes. Theo Hall - Household items. Tarvega Forrest - Household items. at the times and locations listed below.Carson Humphries-2 beds, mattress, Stereo, Patio furniture and household items, DaShawn Haugabrooks-Office Supplies, Catherine Herring-lawn equipment, Lonnie Thompson-2009 Honda Accord, Vin# IhGCP26839A181119, license plate Florida LPEC18, Lonnie Dale Thompson JR- 2009 Honda accord, Vin# IHGCP26839A181119,license plate Florida LPEC18. Tyriq Brown-Household items, Morgan Trent-Household items, Josh Petersen-Household items. at the time and location listed below.DaShonda Morgan : boxes, holiday. Michelle Hardin: appliances, boxes, clothing. George Worthington: sports, tools, boxes. . at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Sparkled Cleaning Service / Yolanda Bell household items. Kavita Lutchmedial- Furniture Candice Gausmann- Boxes, furniture, clothes, household goods Nicholas Oliver- Boxes, couch, mattress, end table Iyeonna Lowery- Couch, bed, tv, boxes Natalie Payton- Furniture Maybet Garcia- Salon equipment Wilberto Cruz- Sofa, boxes, bags, washer, dryer Lashawn Merritt- Bed set, couch, boxes. Gina Saimphar-Bed, Wall Art, Bags, Shelf, Household Goods Joshua Niemeyer-Suitcases, Tools, Boxes, Household Goods , at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Shante Taylor homegoods The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Leighnara Barbari home goods; Aida Ortiz boxes and household items; Jacques Patrick boxes house furniture; Anna Hunt mini fridge, PC, 5-10 bags of clothes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Yanira Agosto: household goods/furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Jayda Jackson: chair, luggage, christmas decor, totes, boxes. Devin Joseph: Tv, clothing, totes. Elshay Terry: Bed set, table, lamps, wall art, toys, totes. Isaac Centeno Cotto: Bed, mattress, toys, boxes, bags. Edwina Joseph-John: Chair, mattress, Computer monitor, desk, bags. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Nicholas Billington: fishing pole, clothing and shoes, books, backpack. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage,Brian Chatterton: Household Good, Mattress, Dressers, Boxes, Totes, Bags, Tools, Outdoor Equipment, Games. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Robin Giannelli: furniture, boxes, wall art, household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Clark Birkett; Xpand stroller, crib, hoverboard, saw, palm sander, wine cooler, microwave, washer dryer, Cricut, ladder, boxes, totes, wheelchair, beauty supplies. Shelley Simonazzi Weatherholtz - household items, Sonya Fernandez - furniture and household items The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Kaia Hilson- books, furniture, boxes, lamp, holiday decor. Louis Ross-boxes and furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Gwendolyn Brown; Tires, safe, blanket. Aidanessa Gonzalez; Christmas decor, TV, dresser, car seat, toddler bed, shoes. Hector Gordon; Foldable tables & chairs, ladder, pac man vintage game, drums. John Lent; Taxadermy, christmas tree, dog kennel, speakers. Kevin McMahon; Power Tools, metal locker, fishing poles, tool box, blower, TV. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Ernestine St. Claire- Clothing and shoes, furniture, wall art, boxes, toys, weights. Calvert James- Clothing, shoes, shelves, bags. The personal goods stored Therein by the following:Stacey Achey, Household Items, Totes, Furniture; Janiah Mccray, Salon items, racks, boxes, furniture, couches, tables, chairs, wardrobe closet; John B. Bryant, Household Goods The personal goods stored therein by the following:Valerie Cross- Bags of clothing, boxes, luggage. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jarell Martin Ð Pool Table; Marc Barlow- Household Goods; Kyel Francis- I bdr queen bed, dresser, file cabinet, couch, books, lamp, pieces of art; Courtland Carter- Furniture, Clothes, Shoes, Toys, & More House items The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Aiesha Collins- Furniture, household items, boxes, totes, etc. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Adriel Coker - boxes and clothes, Lauren Hendley - household items and TV, Humberto Montano - power tools and household items, Amanda Anderson - household and baby items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. David Power: household goods, Tailore Conyers : Household Goods, Joseph Deaton: household goods, Tools/appliances, Reshuard Noble : household goods, Samuel Hardy : clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Briana Bridges-Lamps, Clothing and Shoes, Mattress and Bedding, Wall Art, Household Goods, Boxes, Tables, Chairs and Stools, Totes, Bags Jeremy Gibson-Cabinets and Shelves, Old Stuff, Mattress and Bedding, Furniture, Chair, Suitcases, Bags of Clothing Mecell Robinson-Clothing and Shoes, Personal Effects, Boxes Ruth Fowler-Dishes and Kitchenware, Clothing and Shoes, Personal Effects, Boxes, Totes Robert Butler-Mattress and Bedding, Wall Art, Furniture, Mirrors, Furniture Taqoviar Morgan-Old Stuff, Personal Effects, Bags, Clothes Mecell Robinson-Fish Tank, Kids Motorized Bike, Totes, Mattress and Bedding Connell Moore-Old Stuff, Personal Effects, Furniture, Totes, Dresser and Chairs Jarrin Izaguirre-Kids Power Wheel Truck, Lawn Tables, Bed frame. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF T.G. DOB: 3/7/2023, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: T.G. born on 3/7/2023. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 4, 2024, at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Wayne Wooten at the Orange Courthouse, 2000 East Michigan Street Orlando, Fl 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of August, 2024. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.C.Y. DOB: 10/13/2009 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:mother, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: C.C.Y., born on October 13th, 2009. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 2nd, 2024, at 9:30 A.M. before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 15th day of August, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: N.V.H. DOB: 12/19/2017, L.U.H. DOB: 03/06/2019 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:father, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: N.V.H., born on December 19th, 2017, and L.U.H., born on March 6th, 2019. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 23rd, 2024, at 10:15 A.M. before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 22nd day of August, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA.IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.N.W. DOB: 3/19/2012, D.W. DOB: 10/14/2016, Z.W. DOB: 12/8/2017, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: A.N.W. born on 3/19/2012, D.W. born on DOB: 10/14/2016,Z.W. born on DOB: 12/8/2017. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 7, 2024 , at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of August, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA.IN THE INTEREST OF J.P.A. DOB: 6/19/2023, MINOR CHILD, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: J.P.A. born on 6/19/2023. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 22, 2024, at 10:30AM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of August, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA.IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.A. DOB: 7/25/2024, MINOR CHILD, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: J.A. born on 7/25/2024. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 22, 2024, at 10:30AM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of August, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 7IN THE INTEREST OF: T.T. DOB: 09/22/2007, B.L. DOB: 05/01/2012, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL ADVISORY AND FATHER’S MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on October 1st, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., at the Thomas S. Kirk Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a Termination of Parental Rights Advisory Hearing and Father’s Manifest Best Interest Hearing. You must appear in- person on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND FATHER’S MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. “Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes.” Witness my hand and the seal of this Court in Orange County, Florida on 21st day of August, 2024. 1420 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 407.312.8736 @ 12:00PM: Imelda Young: boxes, house hold items; Nathalia Marin: BOXES, BAGS; ROBERT A FREYER: Household Goods; Darrell Hunter: School Teacher Supples; Tammie Steringer: 2 bdrm apt. living table, boxes; Jacob Key: 1 bedroom apt, tv stand, sectional; Mariette Trice: Home goods; David Best: Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Yolanda James-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Acct.; Melissa LeBoeuf-Household Goods/Furniture; Denaisya Ceasar-Household Goods/Furniture; Theresa Jones-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Arreon Frazier-Boxes clothes furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Roosevelt Larose- Household Goods, Diana Cox- Household Goods,Nancy Luz Acevedo-Household Goods, Asworth Burnette-Household Goods,Tommy Jordan-Household Items, Christina Fluker- Household Goods, Emmariah Virag- Household Goods,Breeanna Hare-Household Goods,Katia Brissette-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com 556 Caleb Maxie, 578 Deivy Mangones, 544 Jessie Gomez, 1132 Jairo Rojas, 710 Reggie Santoni, 600 Allie Fundalewicz, 507 Mohammad Alsayed, 1039 Carlos Luis Melean, 446 Kirk Gregory Jackson Jr., 580 Oswaldo Lopez Martinez, 211 Brian Orrego-Patino.: 2075 Ignacio Restrepo, 1615 Amalissa Accilien, 2080 Ashly Young, 2327 Carshawna Turner, 1050 Francine Ranger, 1603 Diante Douglas, 1601 Robert Sanchez, 1624 Christopher Perez, 1207 Chriskelly Matson Criollo.2154 Jessica Hoffman, 3026 Sheneice Williams, 1280 Cassandra Johnson, 1068 Nestor Ramirez de Arellano, 1159 Tonya Holmes, 2014 Tameka Fulgham, 1271 Braulio Aponte, 3239 Elijah Hankerson IV, 3266 Kayla Cardona, 1063 Gabrielle Ashley.: 3349 LaToya Michael, 2352 Raymond Mulero, 1407 Beatriz Collazo, 1393 Ismael Martin Flores, 1344 Ricardo Bautista, 1129 Keith Dixon, 2280 Raymond Mulero, 1055 Carlos Carcamo, 3440 Antonio Colon Villanueva, 1140 Lorenzo Lamey.: D119 Ivor St Ange, D247 Rhonda Elam, D174 Angel Dominguez Rodriguez, D128 Sandro Amaro, B215 Paula Guzman, D152 Davina Fielder, D181 Tiesha Wilkinson, B197 Man Ho, B214 Paula Guzman.1526 Angel Davis, AA0602M Monique Hubbard, AA0289Q Stephanie Mazzulo, 2109 Keona Davenport, 1251 Briana Daniel, AA2955T April Darbey, AA0697D Stephanie Mazzulo, AB5724A Stephanie Mazzulo, AA6665K Monique Hubbard, AA8657Q Allison Meyers.1206 Zacarius Sheperd, 404 Angelo Mcleod, 328 Franzie Jones, 439 Monica Perez, 1415 Poala Acosta, 530 Marlene Mercado Lopez, 1405 Breaunie Medina, 1208 Reginald Williams, 213 Stacey Haliburton, 223 Angelo Mcleod.1243 Michael Hennessy, 1019 Riddick Bowe, 1436 Riddick Bowe, 1801 Francisco Bolanos, 1136 Simone Hester, 1515 Nadege Cherubin.1063 Sheree Lemons.NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807,