Legal Public Notices 9/11/24

ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. All units areassumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Wednesday, September 24th, 2024 1:30 p.m., or thereafter, at: SANFORD DEPOT 2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 321-363-1902 Lynnette Vidal 1260, Edward Brahler 1688, Daphne Daniels 1253, Wesley Fitzgerald Amos Jr. 1545, Juan Gomez 1290, Maria Mcgill 1372, Erenstine Browne 1618, Elvin Torres 1083, Bridget Donnelly 1095, Janya Hersey 1497, Shala Armotrading 1673. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Publication Dates: September 4 and 11, 2024.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 27, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Mailin Dang - Clothes. Jeffrey Elliott - Clothes. Theo Hall - Household items. Tarvega Forrest - Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 24th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360Carson Humphries-2 beds, mattress, Stereo, Patio furniture and household items, DaShawn Haugabrooks-Office Supplies, Catherine Herring-lawn equipment, Lonnie Thompson-2009 Honda Accord, Vin# IhGCP26839A181119, license plate Florida LPEC18, Lonnie Dale Thompson JR- 2009 Honda accord, Vin# IHGCP26839A181119,license plate Florida LPEC18. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on September 27, 2024 12:00PM Tyriq Brown-Household items, Morgan Trent-Household items, Josh Petersen-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated September 24th, 2024 at the time and location listed below. 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908. The personal goods stored therein by the following: DaShonda Morgan : boxes, holiday. Michelle Hardin: appliances, boxes, clothing. George Worthington: sports, tools, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 27th, 2024. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Sparkled Cleaning Service / Yolanda Bell household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage 6035 Sand Lake Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 September 27, 2024, 11:00AM Kavita Lutchmedial- Furniture Candice Gausmann- Boxes, furniture, clothes, household goods Nicholas Oliver- Boxes, couch, mattress, end table Iyeonna Lowery- Couch, bed, tv, boxes Natalie Payton- Furniture Maybet Garcia- Salon equipment Wilberto Cruz- Sofa, boxes, bags, washer, dryer Lashawn Merritt- Bed set, couch, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL., 32810, 727.428.6564 on September 27, 2024 @ 12:00PM Gina Saimphar-Bed, Wall Art, Bags, Shelf, Household Goods Joshua Niemeyer-Suitcases, Tools, Boxes, Household Goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility inorder to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 3rd, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11971 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32825 4075167913: Shante Taylor homegoods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Leighnara Barbari home goods; Aida Ortiz boxes and household items; Jacques Patrick boxes house furniture; Anna Hunt mini fridge, PC, 5-10 bags of clothes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00 AM Life Storage 11583 University Blvd Orlando FL 32817 4077772278: Yanira Agosto: household goods/furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Jayda Jackson: chair, luggage, christmas decor, totes, boxes. Devin Joseph: Tv, clothing, totes. Elshay Terry: Bed set, table, lamps, wall art, toys, totes. Isaac Centeno Cotto: Bed, mattress, toys, boxes, bags. Edwina Joseph-John: Chair, mattress, Computer monitor, desk, bags. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3212867324: Nicholas Billington: fishing pole, clothing and shoes, books, backpack. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 3364 W State Rd 426 Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304293: Brian Chatterton: Household Good, Mattress, Dressers, Boxes, Totes, Bags, Tools, Outdoor Equipment, Games. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 1010 Lockwood Blvd Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304370: Robin Giannelli: furniture, boxes, wall art, household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 6068 Wooden Pine Drive. Orlando, Florida 32829 407.974.5165: Clark Birkett; Xpand stroller, crib, hoverboard, saw, palm sander, wine cooler, microwave, washer dryer, Cricut, ladder, boxes, totes, wheelchair, beauty supplies. Shelley Simonazzi Weatherholtz - household items, Sonya Fernandez - furniture and household items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Kaia Hilson- books, furniture, boxes, lamp, holiday decor. Louis Ross-boxes and furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Gwendolyn Brown; Tires, safe, blanket. Aidanessa Gonzalez; Christmas decor, TV, dresser, car seat, toddler bed, shoes. Hector Gordon; Foldable tables & chairs, ladder, pac man vintage game, drums. John Lent; Taxadermy, christmas tree, dog kennel, speakers. Kevin McMahon; Power Tools, metal locker, fishing poles, tool box, blower, TV. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:30PM Extra Space Storage, 14800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, FL 32832 407.987.4115: Ernestine St. Claire- Clothing and shoes, furniture, wall art, boxes, toys, weights. Calvert James- Clothing, shoes, shelves, bags. The personal goods stored Therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra space storage, 12709 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, Fl 32826, 4076343990: Stacey Achey, Household Items, Totes, Furniture; Janiah Mccray, Salon items, racks, boxes, furniture, couches, tables, chairs, wardrobe closet; John B. Bryant, Household Goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, FL 32832 407.501.5799: Valerie Cross- Bags of clothing, boxes, luggage. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793, Jarell Martin Ð Pool Table; Marc Barlow- Household Goods; Kyel Francis- I bdr queen bed, dresser, file cabinet, couch, books, lamp, pieces of art; Courtland Carter- Furniture, Clothes, Shoes, Toys, & More House items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45 PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612: Aiesha Collins- Furniture, household items, boxes, totes, etc. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Adriel Coker - boxes and clothes, Lauren Hendley - household items and TV, Humberto Montano - power tools and household items, Amanda Anderson - household and baby items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on September 24, 2024 at 12:00pm David Power: household goods, Tailore Conyers : Household Goods, Joseph Deaton: household goods, Tools/appliances, Reshuard Noble : household goods, Samuel Hardy : clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 3057 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on September 27th, 2024 12:00PM Briana Bridges-Lamps, Clothing and Shoes, Mattress and Bedding, Wall Art, Household Goods, Boxes, Tables, Chairs and Stools, Totes, Bags Jeremy Gibson-Cabinets and Shelves, Old Stuff, Mattress and Bedding, Furniture, Chair, Suitcases, Bags of Clothing Mecell Robinson-Clothing and Shoes, Personal Effects, Boxes Ruth Fowler-Dishes and Kitchenware, Clothing and Shoes, Personal Effects, Boxes, Totes Robert Butler-Mattress and Bedding, Wall Art, Furniture, Mirrors, Furniture Taqoviar Morgan-Old Stuff, Personal Effects, Bags, Clothes Mecell Robinson-Fish Tank, Kids Motorized Bike, Totes, Mattress and Bedding Connell Moore-Old Stuff, Personal Effects, Furniture, Totes, Dresser and Chairs Jarrin Izaguirre-Kids Power Wheel Truck, Lawn Tables, Bed frame. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. CASE NO: DP23-092, IN THE INTEREST OF T.G. DOB: 3/7/2023, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: ANTHONY CAMPBELL, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: T.G. born on 3/7/2023. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 4, 2024, at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Wayne Wooten at the Orange Courthouse, 2000 East Michigan Street Orlando, Fl 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of August, 2024. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.: DP22-166 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.C.Y. DOB: 10/13/2009 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: IRMA YAXCAL MARQUEZ,mother, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: C.C.Y., born on October 13th, 2009. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 2nd, 2024, at 9:30 A.M. before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 15th day of August, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.: DP23-251 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: N.V.H. DOB: 12/19/2017, L.U.H. DOB: 03/06/2019 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Paul Harris,father, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: N.V.H., born on December 19th, 2017, and L.U.H., born on March 6th, 2019. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 23rd, 2024, at 10:15 A.M. before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 22nd day of August, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. CASE 2021-DP-072 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.N.W. DOB: 3/19/2012, D.W. DOB: 10/14/2016, Z.W. DOB: 12/8/2017, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: BRIAN WALKER, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: A.N.W. born on 3/19/2012, D.W. born on DOB: 10/14/2016,
Z.W. born on DOB: 12/8/2017. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 7, 2024 , at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of August, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. CASE 2023-DP-060 IN THE INTEREST OF J.P.A. DOB: 6/19/2023, MINOR CHILD, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: JOANNELLIE DIAZ, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: J.P.A. born on 6/19/2023. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 22, 2024, at 10:30AM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of August, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. CASE 2024-DP-108 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.A. DOB: 7/25/2024, MINOR CHILD, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: JOANNELLIE DIAZ, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: J.A. born on 7/25/2024. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 22, 2024, at 10:30AM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of August, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 7 CASE NO.: DP22-231 IN THE INTEREST OF: T.T. DOB: 09/22/2007, B.L. DOB: 05/01/2012, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL ADVISORY AND FATHER’S MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Nghia Trong Thai Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on October 1st, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., at the Thomas S. Kirk Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a Termination of Parental Rights Advisory Hearing and Father’s Manifest Best Interest Hearing. You must appear in- person on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND FATHER’S MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. “Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes.” Witness my hand and the seal of this Court in Orange County, Florida on 21st day of August, 2024. CLERK OF COURT BY:/s/ DEPUTY CLERK.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on September 27th, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 8439: 1420 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 407.312.8736 @ 12:00PM: Imelda Young: boxes, house hold items; Nathalia Marin: BOXES, BAGS; ROBERT A FREYER: Household Goods; Darrell Hunter: School Teacher Supples; Tammie Steringer: 2 bdrm apt. living table, boxes; Jacob Key: 1 bedroom apt, tv stand, sectional; Mariette Trice: Home goods; David Best: Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on September 27th, 2024 12:00PM Yolanda James-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Acct.; Melissa LeBoeuf-Household Goods/Furniture; Denaisya Ceasar-Household Goods/Furniture; Theresa Jones-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Arreon Frazier-Boxes clothes furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 N Powers Dr. Orlando, FL 32818 (407) 982-1032 on September 27th, 2024 at 1:00PM Roosevelt Larose- Household Goods, Diana Cox- Household Goods,Nancy Luz Acevedo-Household Goods, Asworth Burnette-Household Goods,Tommy Jordan-Household Items, Christina Fluker- Household Goods, Emmariah Virag- Household Goods,Breeanna Hare-Household Goods,Katia Brissette-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl. 32837 10/17/2024: 556 Caleb Maxie, 578 Deivy Mangones, 544 Jessie Gomez, 1132 Jairo Rojas, 710 Reggie Santoni, 600 Allie Fundalewicz, 507 Mohammad Alsayed, 1039 Carlos Luis Melean, 446 Kirk Gregory Jackson Jr., 580 Oswaldo Lopez Martinez, 211 Brian Orrego-Patino. U-Haul Ctr 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl. Orlando Fl. 32837 10/17/2024: 2075 Ignacio Restrepo, 1615 Amalissa Accilien, 2080 Ashly Young, 2327 Carshawna Turner, 1050 Francine Ranger, 1603 Diante Douglas, 1601 Robert Sanchez, 1624 Christopher Perez, 1207 Chriskelly Matson Criollo. U-Haul Ctr. 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee Fl. 34744 10/17/2024: 2154 Jessica Hoffman, 3026 Sheneice Williams, 1280 Cassandra Johnson, 1068 Nestor Ramirez de Arellano, 1159 Tonya Holmes, 2014 Tameka Fulgham, 1271 Braulio Aponte, 3239 Elijah Hankerson IV, 3266 Kayla Cardona, 1063 Gabrielle Ashley. U-Haul Ctr 7800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl. 32822 10/17/2024: 3349 LaToya Michael, 2352 Raymond Mulero, 1407 Beatriz Collazo, 1393 Ismael Martin Flores, 1344 Ricardo Bautista, 1129 Keith Dixon, 2280 Raymond Mulero, 1055 Carlos Carcamo, 3440 Antonio Colon Villanueva, 1140 Lorenzo Lamey. U-Haul Ctr. 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 10/17/2024: D119 Ivor St Ange, D247 Rhonda Elam, D174 Angel Dominguez Rodriguez, D128 Sandro Amaro, B215 Paula Guzman, D152 Davina Fielder, D181 Tiesha Wilkinson, B197 Man Ho, B214 Paula Guzman. U-Haul Ctr. 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando Fl. 32806 10/17/2024:
1526 Angel Davis, AA0602M Monique Hubbard, AA0289Q Stephanie Mazzulo, 2109 Keona Davenport, 1251 Briana Daniel, AA2955T April Darbey, AA0697D Stephanie Mazzulo, AB5724A Stephanie Mazzulo, AA6665K Monique Hubbard, AA8657Q Allison Meyers. U-Haul Ctr. 508 N. Goldenrod Rd. Orlando Fl. 32807 10/17/2024: 1206 Zacarius Sheperd, 404 Angelo Mcleod, 328 Franzie Jones, 439 Monica Perez, 1415 Poala Acosta, 530 Marlene Mercado Lopez, 1405 Breaunie Medina, 1208 Reginald Williams, 213 Stacey Haliburton, 223 Angelo Mcleod. U-Haul Ctr. 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32826 10/17/2024: 1243 Michael Hennessy, 1019 Riddick Bowe, 1436 Riddick Bowe, 1801 Francisco Bolanos, 1136 Simone Hester, 1515 Nadege Cherubin. 3830 S. Goldenrod Rd. Orlando Fl. 32822 10/17/2024: 1063 Sheree Lemons.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Haines City, 3307 US Hwy 17-92 W. Haines City, FL 33844 10/01/2024: A0065 Deja Moore, A0023 Vicky Harris, G0784 Malvin Soto Sanchez, A0055 Ivania Lopez. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Kirkman Road, 600 S. Kirkman Rd. Orlando, Fl 32811 10/01/2024: 5010 Mateus Mangieri, 2107 Deborah Cunningham, 6024 Edwin Torres, 2114 Artriona Simmons, 2076 Allan Perdomo, 6039 James Bennett, 1114 Rubens Coimbra, 3001 Wanda Jones, 5023 Cornelius Johnson, 2005 Latoscha Nobles, 1020 Sherline Ulysse, 1070 Larry Burton, 1018 Kurt Eichhorn, 8017 Naikia Brown, 2091 Durand Smith, 6004 Henry Mitchell, 3057 Britton Ortize, 3002 Wanda Jones, 5021 Khalil Abdulraahman, 6027 Royce Denmark, 6050 Bobbie Ellington. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Clermont, 13650 Granville Ave. Clermont, Fl 34711 10/01/2024: 1135 Marc Velez, 2071 Kimberly Medina, AA3025G Heidi Gregory, 1074 Veronica Middleton, AA2365H Heidi Gregory, 2045 Alisa Wetzel, AA4174R Heidi Gregory, AB0212E Heidi Gregory, 1046 Elsie Rodriguez, 3063 Delores Logan, AA8683N Heidi Gregory, 1030 Nancy Perchitti. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Ocoee, 11410 W. Colonial Dr. Ocoee, Fl 34761 10/01/2024: 1215 Nateshia Williams, 2415 Analyse Mendez, 2361 Jessica Williams-Nelson, 2395 Kevin Ebanks, 2457 Esther Brooks, 1575 Rhonda Townsend, 2376 Nubia Cadogan, 1025 Erin Jones, 1612 Safouan Selmi, 3329 Sharifa Caines, 1303 Nubia Cadogan, 3414 Jessica Roth, 3505 Glenwood Pilson, 3524 Koran Lane, 1716 Juan Vega, 2524 Nubia Cadogan. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Four Corners, 8546 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl 34747 10/01/2024: 1249 Lashaunda Wiggins, 2226 Sherrita Smalley, 2222 Janet Gibson, 2034 Gustavo Dalrymple Figueroa, 2109 Lindsey Franxman, 2298 Surie Cabrera, 2479 Charlene White, 2229 Shareefah Bailey, 2397 Tamika Lyles.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, October 1st, 2024 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 548 Susanne McIntyre 589 Dianne Gale Ward Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 108 Porsche Watts 132 George Santos 284 Adrain Collins 297B Steven Rasaad Griffin 370 Al Schmidt 406 Latasha A Legget 430 Guerinaud Bernardin 490 Cassandra Mathurin 499 Vanessa Sims 591 Sheryl Denise Williams 605 Aurora Alatriste 625 William Spencer 727 Alberston Jean Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0038 Sanea Daniels 0260 Chezar Chablis Phanord 0294 Jode Telamour 0318 Rashano Mcrae 0738 David Painter 0914 Charles Edward Allen 0930 Natalie Washington Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 115 Anthony Gaston 233 Larod Walker 310 Cardarius Bryant 734 Corey Flowers 820 Arthur Austin 1015 Pya Verrett 1116 Krystol Powell 1121 Latrice Taylor 1414 Gary Tyler 1504 Janae Boyd 1760 Eric King 2107 Samantha Doty Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 2038 Vickie Nichols 3159 Ankevia Taylor 3231 Alquerria Evans 4010 Terrance Turner 4036 Demetria Houser 4096 Kelsie Quarterman 4116 Amanda Velazquez 5036 Regina Bright 8016 Charles Ellis 8021 Dana Adele Clary, 1992 Chev Corvette, VIN # 1G1YY23P8N5114914 8029 Clarence Coleman.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on September 27, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.516.7751 @ 12:00PM: Barbara Carrafa: household items; Brandon Burch: furniture, boxes, household items; Danny Cade: household goods; David Colon: Furniture & tools; Davin Dunbar: Dining table, wardrobe, clothing, night stands; Jermaine Robinson: Clothing & tools; Justin Shefton: household goods; Shanan Houston: Queen bed, twin bed, dining table, 2 tvs,clothes, boxes, dresser; Sonja Hawkins: boxes, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on September 27, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Brittany Williams- chairs, printer, tv, boxes, table; Antonio Blakeney- household goods; Eduard Shcherbakov- electronics, shelves, boxes, office supplies; Allison Fuller- furniture, household goods, pictures, clothes; Kadmos Oil & Energy LLC- 3 suit case, boxes; Maria das Vitorias De Melo- Clothes, shoes and personal items; Yulihana Betancur- Mattresses, ladder, bed frames, furniture; Darrell Graham- Clothes; Adrianna Davis- desk ,chair, boxes; Kaelib McNair- mattress, boxes, fish tank, stool. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE PURSUANT TO THE FLORIDA SELF-SERVICE STORAGE FACILITY ACT, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE FACILITIES LISTED BELOW D/B/A VALUE STORE IT SELF STORAGE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION (TO SATISFY A LIEN PLACED ON THE CONTENTS PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 83 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES). THE PERSONAL PROPERTY IN THE BELOW-LISTED OCCUPANTS' LEASED SPACES TO SATISFY THE OWNER'S LIEN. THE PERSONAL PROPERTY STORED THEREIN BY THE FOLLOWING OCCUPANTS MAY INCLUDE BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO GENERAL HOUSEHOLD, OFFICE AND PERSONAL ITEMS, FURNITURE, BOXES, CLOTHES, AND APPLIANCES. THE UNIT(S) WILL BE SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION THROUGH ONLINE AUCTION SERVICES OF WWW.STORAGETREASURES.COM. THE SALE TIME AND DATE IS AT 11AM ON SEPTEMBER 26, 2024.VALUE STORE IT CELEBRATION, LLC - 1700 CELEBRATION BLVD CELEBRATION, FL, 34747: 1035-TYLER NAQUAE BENNETT;3112-CHRIS MCELWAIN;3116- CHRIS MCELWAIN;3131-ANTONIO JOSE GONZALEZ;4022-CHRIS MCELWAIN;5011-JOSEPH COMUNALE;6069-CORY PATRICK SANTERRE VALUE STORE IT OCOEE, LLC - 1251 FOUNTAINS WEST BOULEVARD OCOEE, FL, 34761: A010 GLENDA FERDINAND; A011 GLENDA FERDINAND; A019 GLENDA FERDINAND; A028 DANIEL JAMES THOMPSON; B074 OLLIE WILLIAMS III; B160 LARHONDA MARIE ENSLOW; B178 KEYONNA CHAREE BEHLING; B223 SHANQUEZ LILLIAN MATTHEW; C046 PERCY LEROY JOHNSON III; C136 TWYLA DESHA HILL; C146 GLORIA RENE GILLIAM/GLORIA GILLIAM; C197 TWYLA DESHA HILL VALUE STORE IT - 1480 CELEBRATION LLC - 1480 CELEBRATION BLVD CELEBRATION, FL 34747: 1107 Ð ERIK MOSHER; 1108 Ð ERIK MOSHER; 1086 Ð KIRSTEN HILL; 2176 Ð DORIS NELVING; 2186 Ð JEREMY RYAN PHIPPS; 2202 Ð ASHLEY THOMPSON/ASHLEY MICHELLE THOMPSON; 3107 Ð LUIZ FELIPE DO NASCIMENTO GONC.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on September 27th12:00pm at the location indicated: Store 8138: 1001 Lee rd, Orlando, FL 32810 407.489.3742 Melanie Young-Furniture, Boxes; Jabrea Townsend-boxes, bags; Tre'mia Callery-bags; Tamika Taylor-toys, boxes; Jerry White-shelves, couches, clothes; Clacema William-exercise equipment, cloths, boxes; Linda dodge-furniture, boxes; Jakesh Broomfield-toys, bags; Jacob Wolff-tile saw, ladder; Joy Taffini-clothes, boxes, mattress; Patricia Schehr-boxes, totes; Erasmo Rodriguez-boxes, totes; Jovette Williams- furniture; Francessa Vincent- boxes, totes clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on September 27, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Errol McFarlane-Mattresses, bed frames, tv stand, containers of clothes, a desk; Trevious Woods-Boxes and furniture; Joseph Williams-Bounce Houses. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on September 27, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Nala Rio: sofa, long chair, loveseat, end tables- Magan Levandoski: 3 king size beds, boxes, dresser, bins. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, September 24, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Kendra Smith- Household Goods/Furniture latoria davis- Household Goods/Furniture Lawrence Bailey- couch desk TVs boxes John Mentzer- Furniture, clothes and boxes. The auction will be listed an advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purcase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3503, 1170 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32750 - (407)602-3999, September 24, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Raisa Lawson-Household goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Wednesday the 26th day of September, 2024 at 10:00 AM with payment at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Anthony Montalvo ; Israel Sanchez ; JAVONNA ROBINSON ; Bria Nobles ; Kiana Cooper ; David Warner ; Ruben Luis Suarez ; Varbaraly Cintron-Sanchez ; Jasmine Hilts ; Laurenvil Dejard ; Adrita Filostin ; Codayzjah Love ; Travis Davis ; Alice Griffin ; Latresia Brown ; Mattievian Brown ; Mario Quintero ; Bobbie Gray ; Jasen White ; Vincent Forbes ; Shay Dav ; Tameka Davis ; Narcisco Melendez ; Amanda Griffin ; Waylan Peters ; Anthony Jiménez ; Jony Occenat ; Aidan Jacobs ; Dexter Jones ; Lamoya Thompson ; Shelcy Baker ; Narcisco Melendez ; Jahbriyla Ferguson ; Arria Green ; Ranton Sheffield ; Alonzo Belgrove ; Aaliyah Liftherd ; Griceldys Perez ; Wislande Ovilma ; Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Vernia Jackson ; Quinton Young ; Wendy Boone ; Janeen Boone ; Tyrone Henderson ; Hector Febles ; Anthony Clark ; Melana Prescott ; Tyrone Henderson ; Jaime Diaz ; Brandon Camille ; Shawn Johnson ; Taylor Gamell ; Fashana Alexander ; Jessica Schnittker ; Michael Shepherd ; Michael Shepherd ; devanni walker ; Shawn Johnson ; Sharrell Jamison ; edward debose ; Nashaly Perdomo ; Mordy Levy ; Monique Johnson ; Mordy Levy ; Breanna Moore ; Shawn Johnson ; Shawn Johnson ; Neysha West.
STATE OF INDIANA, COUNTY OF VANDERBURGH, JUVENILE DIVISION SS: IN THE VANDERBURGH SUPERIOR COURT IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT/CHILD RELATIONSHIP OF INFANT FEMALE ALFONSO, CHILD, AND JADALIZ MARIE ALFONSO, MOTHER, AND UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER. No: 82D04-2408-JT-001457. NOTICE TO UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER: The unknown putative father of Infant Female Alfonso, born out of wedlock to Jadaliz Marie Alfonso on the 18th day of August, 2024, in Evansville Vanderburgh County, Indiana, is hereby notified that a petition to terminate his parent/child relationship with respect to said child was filed in the Superior Court of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, Civic Center Complex, One Northwest Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Evansville, Indiana 47708, on August 22, 2024. If the unknown putative father of Infant Female Alfonso wishes to contest the petition to terminate his parental rights, he must appear in person or by counsel, to answer or object to the proposed termination of his parent/child relationship within ten (10) days of the last publication of this Notice. The said putative father of Infant Female Alfonso is hereby also notified that if he fails to respond or otherwise appear within ten (10) days after the last publication of this Notice, default judgment may be entered against him pursuant to Indiana Code §31-35-1-11, permanently terminating any parental rights and relationship he has with respect to Infant Female Alfonso. Under Indiana law, a putative father is a person who is named as, or claims that he may be, the father of a child born out of wedlock but who has not yet been legally proven to be that child’s father. DATED: August 27, 2024 Carla J. Hayden, Clerk VANDERBURGH SUPERIOR COURT Timothy J. Hubert, #7939-82 Ziemer, Stayman, Weitzel & Shoulders, LLP P.O. Box 916 Evansville, IN 47706-0916 Telephone: (812) 424-7575