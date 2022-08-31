Legal Public Notices 8/31/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Efrain Lugo Vs. Iris Lugo in the court, for the County of Orange and the State of Florida. The defendant Iris Lugo, whose place of residence is unknown, is hereby notified that Efrain Lugo plaintiff, has filed his petition in said court for dissolution of marriage.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: September 13, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221Altoria Pope - Computer, Books. Altoria Pope - TV, Mattress. Cheryl Osberg - Boxes, Books, TV. Patrick Laster - Household Goods. Robert Pullen - TV, Tools, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 9, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Brittney Washington: luggage, tablet, personal items, bags, clothes, totes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: James Rivers- bed, chairs, mattress, table, computer, TV, bags, clothes, shoes, totes, lamps, ironing board, tool box; Kiy Pratt- bed, mattress, dryer, washer, bags, bicycle, boxes, toys, mirror, headboard, toddler bed; Shelby Semidey- chairs, bicycles, boxes, totes, shelves, statue, propane tanks, tool chest, 2 bikes, car grill, shovel, rake, machete, slot machine, table; Floyd Adams-collectibles, bicycle, boxes, totes, shelves, side table, wall art, electronics The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Justin David Johnson- books, clothes electronics; Xiomara Semidei -home goods; Jonathon English- 4 bedroom home fully furnished tool, tables, bedrooms set boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando Fl 32825, 4074959612: Shannon Brockway-Household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr, Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Pamela Harris: Dining set, mattress, chairs, dresser; Tasha Simmonds: Mattress, Chair, Vacuum, lamp, Rugs, bedding, totes, bags The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Edrey Frias-vegetable barrels. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 9th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Michell HardenÐHouseholds Good, Susan Gant- Household Goods, Juan Cales- Household Goods, Totes, Computers, Brandon Smith- Household Goods and Tools and fishing gear. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 13, 2022, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Carla Pitter- furniture, clothing. Kiera Sade Wright- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 13th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Marcus Whitaker-Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 9, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Hector Kirkland-household goods, boxes.-Andre Massanga-queen bed, air bags, latter. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 9/13/2022 @ 12:00PM: Geovanni Mcghee- Couch. Summer Valisek- Bird cage. Martin Wilson- Washing Machine. Vanesa Vera- Stroller. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated September 13 2022 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Diana Morisseau-household items, Castalavet Turner-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, September 9th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM: Jahriam Butler:household items, Monica Ewen: totes, Juliam illiams: household items, Paula Holmes:household items, Nathanael Rivera: boxes & mini fridge, Susan Euliano: furniture, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 13, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 5592 L B McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811 (407) 720-2832 Kevin Appel Jr.- Household Goods; Byron Mack- Toolds, Household goods; Tynese Rainey- Bed, Couch; Jamaal Lampley- Boxes, Bags, Clothes, Weights; Mark Rappaport- Parts for a Children's playground; Lynnecia Christian-Tables, Glasswares, Business supplies; The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complte the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN. CASE NO.: DP20-493 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.R. DOB: 09/15/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Brandy Bennett Villegas (Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable General Judge Greg A. Tynan on October 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of August, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services, [email protected], By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 21-049 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D. B. DOB: 05/06/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: TONYA BLAND, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of August, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant,, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. IN RE: The Marriage of: MELISSA ROLDAN, Petitioner, and, JOHN MARTINEZ, Respondent. CASE NO.: 2021-DR-9579 NOTICE OF ACTION: TO: John Martinez, Address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed for your and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on DAVID DIAZ, ESQUIRE, Diaz Family Law Firm, P.A., 411 North Donnelly Street, Suite #302, Mount Dora, Florida 32757, on or before September 30th, 2022, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 800 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa, Florida 33602. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office. Dated: CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. By: /s/ clerk.
Notice Is Hereby Given that SREIT Overlook at Monroe, LLC, 100 Willner Cir, Sanford, FL 32771, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of The Overlook at Monroe Apartments, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. Uhaul at Gatorland: 14651 Gatorland dr Orlando FL, 32837 09/12/2022 720 Olga Galvez, 275 Lydiaris Morales, 223 Kiana Figueroa, 556 caleb maxie, 935 Angel Roman, 1023 Stefany Ayala, 368 JOHN EUSTACE, 693 JANET BAKER, 316 Jeff Zellerkraut, 527 Michael Zurita, 914 Jennifer Mata, 459 ANASTASIA HACKETT, 1106 BRIAN DUPUIS, 879 Christian Roux, 691 JANET BAKER, 887 MAYRA SANTIAGO, 210 Jorge Merced, 865 Biljanis Diaz Uhaul at Kissimmee: 8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial hwy Kissimmee FL, 34747 09/12/2022 1748 Emilio/Yullie velez, 2407 fidela torres, 2376 Kaylea Nicholas, 2111 derrick campbell, 1903 Atnia Avila, 1546 Amy Quisenberry Faustine, 2023 Tynnel phillips, 2284 Travis Kollman, 2329 Manny Velez, 2178 Christopher Hay, 1625 Vitor Cantalejo, 2256 Natalya Willis, 1520 Laquesha DuBose, 1605 STEVEN GINDLESBERGER, 2397 Brian Paulino Uhaul at Orange Blossom tr: 13301 S Orange Blossom Trl Orlando FL, 32837 09/12/2022 2512 theresa schage, 2058 corey spect, 1726 SOSTRE MIGUEL, 2040 Tiffany Parker, 3511 George Hernandez, 1601 Adrian Valdez, 1205 matt thomas, 2023 Andrea Griffith, 1231 gustavo CELLI, 3311 Jesus Diaz, 3322 JOSE CRUZ COLLAZO, 2225 Alisa Martin, 3021 TIMOTHY ERICKSON, 3080 Jaquan Clendeeing, 2021 Natalie Ruiz, 3168 Star Breedlove-Biggers, 1033 BRYON WARD, 1620 Gloria Casey, 2519 Allan Umphrey, 2030 Donald Jones, 2146 JULIAN GOMEZ, 3012 STAR BREEDLOVE, 2111 Luis Caraballo, 1510 Sara Cascio, 3503 gustavo CELLI, 3086 genny dixon, 3331 JOSELYN RIOS RIVERA, 2618 Jonathan Fisher, 1708 Massiel Matias, 2409 Keiko Mendarozqueta, 1020 Alfredyna Rojas, 3052 NTD SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS, 2313 ALEXIS TOVAR, 1048 Massiel Matias, 3412 RICELIZ MARRERO. Uhaul at Haines City: 3307 US-17 N Haines City FL, 33844 09/12/2022 F0624 Allen Moore, F0676 jeanne sheriff, H0905 Einezre Jones, F0606 Shanita Brown, E0522 Allen Moore, G0799 JOSE SANCHEZ, G0781 Takijah Rasheed, A0134 Martin Reid, F0616 James or janice Copeland, G0703 Luz Tores, G0733 Ingrid Torres.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on September 9th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A159- Diva Pardorani A212- Coy Dotson A281- Ryan Snow C106- Heather Lunsford.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 2049- Jennifer Okeereke; 2107-Christian Alexander Casado; 3105-Jose Osmar Granai Junior; 4047-Natalia Cifuentes/Natalia Cifuentes Motta; 4049-Kiersten Danae Patterson; 5091-Takisha Lasha Cornelius-Coachman; 6107-Daniel Corbin Boro
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, September 20th, 2022. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM A010 Glenda Ferdinand; A011 Glenda Ferdinand; C249 Lareesha Banks/ Lareesha Tashawna Banks.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on September 16th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
3LNDL2L33CR808854
2012/LINC
1HD4LE219JC433844
2018 / HD
1JJV532D6PL400962
1993 / WABASH TRAILER
KL8CB6SAXHC811095
2017 / CHEV
JN1BJ1CV3LW550820
2020 / NISS
1G1ZD5ST7LF108030
2020 / CHEV.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 16, 2022
2C4GP24323R248285
2003 CHRY
SEPTEMBER 17, 2022
1FMCU02104KB40952
2004 FORD
SEPTEMBER 19, 2022
JTKDE3B75A0303963
2010 TOYT
SEPTEMBER 22, 2022
JF1GE61609H519849
2009 SUBA
JNKCP11A62T506843
2002 INFI
WDBRF40J75F631157
2005 MERZ.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 15, 2022
2GCEC19W2Y1306532
2000 CHEV
2G1WU58R379401663
2007 CHEV
JNKCV51F16M607765
2006 INFI
JTDEPRAE8LJ116030
2020 TOYOTA
JTDKN3DU0B0276125
2011 TOYT
SEPTEMBER 16, 2022
JHMFA36247S011274
2007 HOND
1N4AL11E93C128788
2003 NISS
5N1BV28U07N125263
2007 NISS
SEPTEMBER 17, 2022
1N4AL11E93C128788
2003 NISS
5N1BV28U07N125263
2007 NISS
SAJEA51DX3XC91575
2003 JAGU
WBADM5347YBY17335
2000 BMW
SEPTEMBER 18, 2022
1B3CC4FB7AN208922
2010 DODG
WBAET37424NJ47739
2004 BMW
SEPTEMBER 19, 2022
2CNDL23FX66001379
2006 CHEV
SEPTEMBER 22, 2022
1G6KD57Y86U254503
2006 CADI
JTEZU14R270094866
2007 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
9/23/2022
1FADP3F2XDL375332
2013 FORD
1YVHP80C975M19236
2007 MAZD
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 16th day of September, 2022 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Williams, Brittany Household Items; Roundtree, Laurica Household items; Jarrett, Shakiya Household items. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. L. Welch, Dean Household Goods; McClendon, Melissa Household Goods; Cerrone, John Household Goods; Flagler, Doris Household Goods; Willougby, Jennifer Household Goods; Wiggins, Rachel Household Goods; Williams, Ashley Household Goods; YOUNG, JARVIS Household Goods. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated 8/31/22 and 9/7/22.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of JENNIFER JANELL KIMBLE-KING, deceased, whose date of death was March 17, 2022, and whose social security number is xxx-xx-5756, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’ estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court within the later of THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER the time of the first publication of this notice OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER the date of service of a copy of this notice on them. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court within THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER the date of the first publication of this notice. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS FOREVER BARRED. Personal Representative: JAMES KIMBLE 2650 Alex Drive, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103 Attorney for the Estate: Tanya White Esq., TW Law Group, PLLC 7530 Citrus Ave Winter Park, Florida 32792 Published in the Orlando Weekly in the 8/24 and 8/31 issues.