Legal Public Notices 8/30/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
DISTRICT COURT CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA In the Matter of the Parental Rights as to: D.C.S., DOB: 09/11/2018 AGE: 4 A Minor. CASE NO. : D-23-661897-R. DEPT. NO. : U. SUMMONS NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN 21 DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW. To: SHAREEM HERNANDEZ, A Petition has been filed by the Plaintiff against you for relief as set forth in the document Petition. The object of this action is the Termination of Parental Rights. If you intend to defend this lawsuit, within 21 days after this summons is served on you (not counting the day of service), you must: 1. File with the clerk of this Court, a formal written response to the Petition in accordance with the rules of the Court. Submitted By: ECLIPSE LAW GROUP /s/ Rena McDonald, RENA MCDONALD, ESQ. Nevada Bar No. 8852 203 S. Water Street, Suite 300 Henderson, NV 89015 Telephone: (702) 448-4962 Facsimile: (702) 448-5011 [email protected] Attorney for Plaintiff Makayla Akiyama.
DISTRICT COURT CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA In the Matter of the Parental Rights as to: D.C.S., Minor. CASE NO. : D-23-661897-R. DEPT. NO. : U. NOTICE OF HEARING TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS To: Akiyama, Makayla,
Hernandez, Shareem. TO: all other persons claiming to be the mother or father of the children, the legal guardians of the children, or relatives of the children. You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the above-entitled court a petition seeking the termination of parental rights over the above-named children, and that the petition has been set for hearing before this court in Clark County, on October 03, 2023 at 9:00 AM, in Courtroom RJC Courtroom 03H located at: 200 Lewis Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101. YOU ARE REQUIRED TO BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING IF YOU DESIRE TO OPPOSE THE PETITION. STEVEN D. GRIERSON, CEO/Clerk of the Court By: /s/ Vineta Mamea Deputy Clerk of the Court.
Extra Space Storage Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 09/15/2023 @ 1:00pm Isache Gardner Boxes, and furniture/ Tequila Howard clothes/ Curtis Bryant Clothes, rims, tires/ Stephanie Mote 1bed room home/ Melvin Hammond Clothes supplies/ Ashley Hoven household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822, 407-955-4137 on 9/7/2023 @ 10:45AM Eddie McCain; two beds, entertainment center, boxes. Stephanie Harlow; bedroom set, table, coffee table, boxes, TV's. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 19th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Patricia Osborn - totes, boxes. William Howard Jr - table, couch. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 19th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Eileen Williams-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N. Primrose Dr. Orlando, FL 32803 (321) 285-5021 on September 15th, 2023 12:15PM - Kimberline Arrington: Suitcases and small home items; Lauralee Hedrick: Boxes, washer and dryer; Tiffany Swanson: Boxes and king size bed. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated September 5, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Joseph Mehanna: furniture,luggage, telescope,guitars, bow/arrows,punching bag, boxes, totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated September 19, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Neal Higgins: Luggage, computer case, air pump, tv, bags. Kellie Gamraoui: Mattress, bags, boxes, clothes, toys, home decor, blankets. Kyra Dowdell: duffel bag, boxes, bags, clothes, totes. Jacob Horine:Mattress, baby seat, folding table, trash cans, chest, lamps, file cabinet, boxes, bags. It's retail, Tamara Baldwin: tvs, sports equipment, golf clubs, luggage, blower, hand truck, blankets, boxes. Shawn Hennen: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave Orlando FL 32822(407) 212-5890 on September 21st, 2023 10:15am Cynthia Colon - Furniture, Toys, Totes, Luggage. Edgar Soto - Furniture, Bike, Totes, Toys. Destiny Johnson - Furniture, Electonics, Clothes, Toys. John Vega - Furniture, Electronics, Toys, Decor. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 on September 19, 2023 at 12:00PM. Daniel Anderson -Totes, Kitchen-ware, Personals items: Elle Paulina Barriteau- Household Items, Boxes ,Totes:Denzel Willis-Appliances, Boxes ,Totes,Clothes:Rodine Richards-Personal Items, Kitchen -ware:Tanshenika Miller-Personal Items,Totes,Boxes,Apppliances:Schamard Caneus-Appliances, Furniture:Carlissia Smith - House-ware ,clothes,Boxes,Totes:Shanika Gardner -Washer ,Dryer,Home appliances,Personal Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822, 407-955-4137 on 9/21/2023 @ 10:45AM Angelina Maria Pastore; bikes, boxes and home goods. Christina Whiteside; Home goods. Imani Cook; Furniture. Jamira Charles; Bedroom furniture. Angela Dunham; Two bedroom apartment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 19, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355Verice Brown- computers, Tv’s, Clothing, Etc., Natashia Lozano- Decorations, Audrey Bellamy- Mixer, Tables, Boxes, Chris Reed- Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 20th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: La Creashia Blash TV guitar and bags, Joan Ouko totes, Robert Perry homegoods, Maxwell Jackston homegoods, Omyraliz Ortiz homegoods Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locations indicated: September 21, 2023, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Sandra Wilmeth: Household items, Korrine Cooper: Household items, Alma Ridenour: Household items, William Short: Household items, Shelley Caran: household items, The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Jonathan Kelly furniture, clothing, bicycle parts; Cynthia Trotman queen bed toes, boxes, clothing, shoe, appliances; Kayla Pagan small furniture storage unit; Justin David Johnson books, clothes, electronics; Ivelisse Gutierrez 2-bedroom apartment furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Tasha Simmonds; Bed, Mattress, Bags, Books, Sport Equipment. Jennifer Betrand; Bed, Couch, Mattress, Table, Book, Boxes, Cloths, Shoes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage at 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Brandon Pruitt-Household goods, Adolphus Hall-Household goods, Alexandra San Inocencio-Household goods, Nashalys Correa-Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Christopher Davis, tv, dresser, mattress, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, 4077101020: Zavian Martins: Couch, 2 TVs, Table, Bags, Artwork. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 15, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Stephanie Jagassar- tires, household items. Shukeema Woodard- Christmas decor. Thomas Loneragan - household items. Syed Ali- household items. Shuquia Prentice- Gonsalves- totes, boxes. Gregory Charles Spreng- household items. Malinda A Jackson- furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 9/19/2023 @ 12:00PM: Demarco Cooper- Home goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, September 19th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Jasmine Martinez- Small household items, Alvin Brinson- Furniture, Christian Williams- Personal items, Clifford Hughley-Shelves, Regine Jean Baptiste- Household items, Azalee Presely- Clothing and boxes, Nakwan Legare- 1 Bedrm table, clothes, and boxes, 2 tvs, Earl Jackson IV- Three tv and some storage bins, Jennifer Osborne-TBD. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF: PHYLLIS B. FULLER, Deceased. File No. 2023-CP-002589-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of PHYLLIS B. FULLER, deceased, whose date of death was June 24, 2023, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 8/23/2023. Signed this 17th day of August, 2023. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 941 W. MORSE BLVD., STE 100, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, Email: [email protected] /s/ DIANNA F. MORGAN, Personal Representative, 1294 COUNTRY CLUB OAKS CIRCLE, ORLANDO, FL 32804.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: B21-DP-00166A IN THE INTEREST OF: G.M.B, a female child DOB: 02/27/2018. SECOND AMENDED SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP (Amended as to Hearing Date) STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Edward Avery Cotton, Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before the Honorable, Melissa D. Souto, Circuit Judge, on the 11th day of September 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The father/mother is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the Department further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to Mackenzie Hall, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of July 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Mackenzie Hall, Esquire Fl Bar No: 1010410 Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: P22-DP-99 IN THE INTEREST OF: K.K.K., a male child DOB: 06/27/2022. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Andria Kiana Key, Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on the 2nd day of October 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The father/mother is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the Department further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of July 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, Fl Bar No: 0092327, Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE DP21-456 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.M DOB: 10/05/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Timothy Colvin (Address Unknown). A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on September 19, 2023 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of August, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected] By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE DP19-190 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: S.L. DOB: 03/26/2008. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Regina Lil Faye Wells (Address Unknown). A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on October 2, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 16th day of August, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected] By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 05/LATIMORE CASE NO.: DP15-158 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: Z.T. DOB: 12/22/2022 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To: Kayla Selph Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge Alicia Latimore on October 11, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of August, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 985465 Orlando, FL 32801 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR DUVAL COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO: 16-2023-DR-002219-FM DIVISION: FM-B IN RE: The Matter of the Termination of Parental Rights for the Proposed Adoption of a Minor Child Baby Girl Mabrey DOB: 02/20/2023. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR ADOPTION. TO: Unknown African American male. Conception in Orlando, Florida on or around May 2022. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights Pending Adoption has been filed by Lauren Kingry, Esquire whose address is 1919 Atlantic Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207. You may object to this action by filing a written objection with the Clerk of the Circuit Court by 8/28/2023, in Room 1191, Duval County Courthouse, 501 West Adams Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202. If you fail to respond, a hearing in this matter will Courthouse. The Court will reserve 10 minutes for this hearing. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk's office. UNDER SECTION 63.089, FLORIDA STATUTES, FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THE HEARING OR TO FILE A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THIS NOTICE CONSTITUTES GROUNDS UPON WHICH THE COURT SHALL END ANY PARENTAL RIGHTS YOU MAY HAVE REGARDING THE MINOR CHILD. Dated: 7/13/2023. JODY PHILLIPS, Clerk Of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on September 20th, 2023, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Marie Louis J. Petit Fond #0A025, Jean G. Elysee #0D017, Hailey Bliven #0D028, Jarrel Wilson #0G001, Shanice Brown #0H036, Maxson Cezalien #0I036, Morel Paulemon #0I043.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on September 7th, 2023 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; F12 KARIM BELL $392.55, AA0952C JAY STRANGE $1,357.40, U113 MARTEZ CARD $376.60, D26 claribel cedano $301.45, O130 Gregory Jackson $572.80, B58 Nilson Mota $334.25, B28 Delton Barber $350.15, C54 Karen Nau $890.70, C03 Antoinette Queen $715.80, B49 Megan Killin $564.00, L76 Lee Thomas $598.35, AA3772A RENEE SMITH $5,812.20, O121 Gregory Jackson $1,150.40, B42 Clark Schlechtia $508.20, F08 EMMA PEACOCK $551.55, U95 Cedric Evans $244.15, U110 ray douglas marple $302.45, U105 RaShay Patterson $215.00 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1179 EMMA PEACOCK $509.15, 1274 Terrie Jessogne $723.80, 1137 Shalonda Woods $662.80 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; AA4805H Charline Rodriguez $3,597.95, AA2269G ANDREW ONJUKKA $1,277.60, AA1227T Michael Kachinski $903.35, D103 crystal large $505.90, AA8880F Yazmary Franco $2,838.45, AA4031K Stephen Allison $1,951.25, AA4101E Charline Rodriguez $3,597.95, AA6337F Yazmary Franco $2,816.75, B130 ARIENE CLARK $511.14, A107 Onita Weber $742.70, AA2528C Cresta Pillsbury $1,277.60 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; C031 Natalie Castro Gomez $761.40, B072 Bough Berrios $505.80, A059 TEARANA DURANT $432.20, A023 jason cly $670.91, B035 Marcus Fisher $549.60, C039 Jessica Gonzalez$591.05, E067 ANTONIO RUANO $548.40, E064 Kirk Sapp $465.60, A022 Viviana Viera $694.76, A074 madelyn perez $489.81, B062 JENNIFER COATES $505.80 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 2161 DAVID QUINTERO $632.81, 1414 Jasmine Coleman $359.30, 1460 BRYAN MARTINEZ $420.60, 1095 Schneily Nelson $607.01, 2276 OSCAR SMITH $867.27, 2353 Mikeisha Alves $821.35, 2328 WESLEY HAMILTON $569.68, 1450 Tiffanny Ramirez $452.40, 1070 Stephanie Follett $548.40, 1062 Elizabeth Gonzalez $260.50 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 2401 colette hays $798.52, 1405 Rondald Reinhardt $667.48, 2223 Suzanne Carpenter $566.37, 2418 CHARLES ALEXIOU $383.32, 1087 Kashara Taylor $772.05, 1700 richard fey $332.67, 1278 Patrice Slater $343.35, 2620 tami whitehurst $383.32, 1728 Kimberely Alley $367.20, 2414 ANGELA BENNETT $292.84, 1274 Alexis Lemon $332.67, 2211 Jalonee Hopkins $620.22, 1261 SHELTON JACOCKS $708.18, 1425 Natalya Willingham $697.48, 1480 brittany richardson $415.12, 1575 reginald white $327.35, 1228 Kathryn Prestera $308.82, 1763 joslyn utter $383.32, 1466 Cynthia Williams $332.67, 2373 MARSHALL WARREN $308.82, 1611 PATRICIA LINDEMAN $1,077.25, 1593 jesus sanchez $303.50, 2229 Mystery Room $591.05, 2287 Sydnee Silas $273.50, 5056 Dhea Cox $709.55, 1225 Cornelya Ealy $697.48, 2336 LADAJAH RENE $766.72, 2013-17 WAYNE WRIGHT $700.09, 1493 latonya lawson $415.12, 1708 Temeka Davis $457.82, 1001 Juan SierrsRosado $625.55 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; AA0663H Neil Gossage $289.55, AA3174D John Williams $514.10, 1231 Jaime Lebron $344.30, 1725 jokiere sykes $424.16, 1702 Damon Conner $292.03, 1964 Shaun Merrill $618.60, 1781 Ebony Dillsworth $481.10, 0173 Nikiesha Fields $456.11, 1245 johnathan Edwards $277.35, AA5924R Sandra Hudson $706.60, AA6622H Oscar Hayes $813.65, 1261 nicholas barnes $339.08, 1363 jonathan smith $635.40, AA1848R Majorie James $439.25, AB3761D Tiquana Johnson $305.60, AB0436C Sandra Hudson $663.85, AB4319C Tiquana Johnson $305.60, 1818 david ross $457.10, 1123 Shawna lee $240.56, AA7935N Sandra Hudson $706.60, AB1247A Jami Rodriguez $531.20, AB9552A Tiquana Johnson $305.60, 1833 debra stallworth $415.40, 1184 KEVYN MELENDEZ $264.41, 1928 Wendy Allen $353.30, AA5250M Oscar Hayes $813.65, AB8892B Ashanti Ally $385.80, 1520 SYLICIA MCKENZIE-RIGG $504.05, 1266 Scott Fontes $363.70, AA4123G John Williams $514.10, AB4700C Sandra Hudson $663.85 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford at Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 4139 shiquita alexander $338.62, 4048 jeremy nixon $468.62, 3082 ismael arias $399.94, 3125 paul mckellop $537.74, 2117 shenita jones- boone $516.39, 3032 Brooke Kramer $532.41, 4161 Gerry Gonzalez $372.69, 3108 Matthew Sharp $676.18, 1086 sokoya fisher $505.82, 3080 MARISOL ROBINSON $393.99, 4138 Robert Hall $1,306.24
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando Fl.32806 09/13/2023: AA0602M Monique Hubbard, 1144 Shatera Hines, 2143 Tichalla Ginyad, 1445 Nicolas Lopez, 2301 Elizabeth Lebron, 1625 Sacorea Newbon, AA5011E Alexandria Woodson, AB4605D Penny Selecta, 1526 Angel Davis, AA6665K Monique Hubbard, 1042 Marie Alvarez, AB0581D Penny Selecta. U-Haul Ctr 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl 32803 09/13/2023: D239 Quineka Richardson, A101 Elizabeth Branagan, B107 Marcos Rivera, B152 Lorine Desroches, C187 Dorothy Chase. U-Haul Ctr 508 N. Goldenrod Orlando Fl 32807 09/13/2023: 302 Reli Navarro, 718 Arnold Ward, 304 Ashlie Lewis, 431 Sherisse Liburd, 340 Jina Santana, 328 Frantzie Jones, 101 Craig Levine, 1208 Trelawney Scott. U-Haul Ctr 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32826 09/13/2023: 1201 Jason Grasshopper, 1510 Jason Grasshopper, 1906 Miguel Batista, 1704 Calvin Searcy, 1257 Rebecca Goodman, 1224 Angel Ellis.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on September 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A104- Ariel Mcleod A278 Ð Ada Oquendo A301- Laura Miller B132- Shirley Liana Napier D112- Andrew Reyes
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27 and Value Store It 36 Ð Celebration 2, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 1016-Kenneth Blakely;1046-Margaret Torres;1053-Sherry Rose Avery Andrade/Sherry Rose Avery-Andrade;2052-Yvonne Lisa Rossetti;2056-Jondra Salary/Jondra Develma Salary Burton;2122-Rolando Merced;4047-Natalia Cifuentes/Natalia Cifuentes M/Natalia Cifuentes Motta;5044-Nancy Guess;5065-Nancy Guess;5078-Nancy Guess;5115-Victor Drewanz Gnani Ernesto;6018-Gustavo Campos/Gustavo Ferreira Campos Value Store It 36 at 1480 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 5:00PM: 1107 Ð Erik Mosher; 1108 Ð Erik Mosher; 2209 Ð Yanira Barrera; 3101 Ð Edith Cook; 3205 Ð Cory Shaffer; 3216 Ð Anthony Lee Sr Gomez; 103879 Ð David R Schemel/David Schemel/David Raymond Schemel.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on September 7, 2023, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2045 - Miller, Katrina; 5003 - Fernandez, Victor PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0176 - Fire Dept Meals Grebic, Robert PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0112 - Navarrete, Daniel; 6015 - Pastrana, Eliezer; 7072 - Clay, Mark; 7141 - Ford, Kirstie; 8115 - green, Patricia; 8183 - Marrero, Idalys PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1026 - Sullivan, Dennis PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1003 - Cash, Lisa; 1029 - vaughan, Zachary; 5056 - Deshay, Crystal; 6014 - Smith, Vadohl PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C003 - Rivera, Ramon; D067 - Dunson, Markees PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1043 - Driggers, Alicia; 2410 - bennett, Alphanso; H616 - West, Michael PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1287 - Moorer, Verdis; 2003 - Delgado, Melissa; 2232 - Dorsey, Nakisha; 2475 - Smith, Nicole PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2674 - HOGAN, CHRISTOPHER; 2690 - Rondil Richard, Farah; 2712 - fox, Marc PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0101 - Hernandez, Abigail; 0425 - Scotton, Abriah; 4018 - Hernandez, Abigail; 5027 - Morales, Juan PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A069 - Smith, Marisha; D490 - vazquez, Noemi PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D327 - Garnett, Lennox PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B102 - Green, Brenda. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on September 7, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:45 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2114 - Rivera, Nadeen; 2294 - Premier management llc Francois, Jean; 2300 - Gittens, Zachary; 6122 - Pena, Zugeiry PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D159 - Rodriguez-Oquendo, Kevin; E203 - Randal, Amina PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B213 - Reynoso, Christopher; B222 - Paul, Max; B290 - Jordon, Crystal; C313 - Alexis, Mena; D440 - Highsmith, Robin PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 11213 - Aguirre, Elsa; 1204 - Thorpe, Evan; 12209 - Yezzyworldwide llc Blanc, Gabby; 12604 - Vu, An; 12622 - wrigh, Donnie PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 02122 - Lago, Pedro PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0083 - Peacon, Daisy; 0105 - Thomas, Prince; 2013 - CAUSSIN, JONATHAN DE; 6138 - roberti, Carena PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0222 - Miller, Dean; 0249 - Salazar, Diego; 0508 - Fuentes, David; 0516 - Mccaskill, Taniya; 0711 - Baptiste, Wideline; 09126 - Newson, Keetundra; 0928 - Manning, Sherena; 0960 - Percy, Gregory; 0984 - Taylor, Cierra; 0985 - Davis, Tyrone; 1121 - Jones, Alexandria R; 1155 - Buckahanon, Shaponica; 1303 - Jackson, Monica; 1326 - De La Cruz Rodriguez, Yahaira; 1328 - Pierre, Peterson; 1362 - Santana, Vanessa. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on September 8, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2701 - Burns, Amanda PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B093 - Morales, Dueny; B130 - warren, Linda; C011 - Smith, Lisa PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A023 - Albright, Maylynn PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A112 - ford, Angelique PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A111 - GARRISON, DANIEL; A123 - Jones, Todd; B215 - Wright, Revani; G707 - CICERON, WIKENSON; H801 - Gray, Keisha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C010 - lemon, Shankeena; C016 - Valentine, La Tonya; D009 - chisolm, eugene; D030 - Hillery, Chandra; E042 - White, Harlianne; E092 - Ware, Whitney; F013 - Graham, Bill; H036 - Carrillo, Antonio PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A120 - Miller, Lakeisha; B225 - Grenier, Michaela; B301 - Casaberry, Jentri; E536 - Kelley, Messiah PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00603 - Levine, Brett PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2043 - Venero, Jose; 2180 - green, shanice. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC. will sell at public lien sale on September 8, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2735 - Minott, Kierra PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0447 - Cardoso, Thais PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 5032 - Nottage, Deandre; 5043 - John, Star; 6028 - Hernandez, Mariano PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A120 - Chambers, Latoya N; A124 - Kelly, Jakerrah; A129 - Floyd, Gwendolyn; A135 - Kelly, Jakerrah; B248 - Galloway, Kathryn; C303 - la-mont, davis; C360 - DiSanto, Joel; D445 - Tokes, Courtney; H822 - jordan, Jodeci PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B060 - Banica, Ionut andrei; C026 - George, Iancu; C108 - Brooks, Andrea ; D077 - Fackelman, Shawn R; E082 - Christian, Rahim; E088 - Giddens, KIZZIE; G025 - Joseph, Taurius PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1364T - williams, sonya; 1366B - Bradford, Sherri Y PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1039 - Freeman, Amber N; D088 - glover, Roemell. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on September 8th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1227 Mario Smith 1228 Roberto Maisonet 1438 Cesar Junco 1734 Hernando Rua Mosquera 2019 Ruby Rodriguez 2129 Nancy Kimmick 2317 Quilmillionare Wilson 2607 Latoya Wilson Run dates 8/23/23 and 8/30/23.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on September 8th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1802 Pedro Vasallo #2032 Desmond Ricks #2136 Jodie Monosa #2226 Barbara Bailey #2342 Emanuel Delgado #2329 Shawna Schaefer.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on September 8, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 2101- Shanaerae Thomas 3045-Denise Mode 3132-Genese Santaliz Rivera 3178-Gloribel Rivera 3213-Keith Defreitas.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM A115 Donel Richemond;B127 Eric Shawn Busby;C017 Percy Leroy Johnson III/Percy Leroy III Johnson;C104 Gloria Gilliam/Gloria Rene Gilliam;C114 Thomas Armon Schrandt;C146 Gloria Gilliam/Gloria Rene Gilliam;C217 Jeff Robinson III/Jeff III Robinson.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: September 13th, 2023 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: following: #2222-Business Goods, #1143-Households, #B117-Households, #C111-Boxes, #K221-Households, #M310-Households, #K205-Households, #1083-Households, #J210-Boxes, #J220-Furniture, #D220-Households, #D229-Boxes, #2092-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on September 15th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
5FNRL38277B061153
2007 HOND
JN8HD18Y1NW034741
1992 NISSAN
WBAVC53538FZ83084
2008 BMW
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on September 8th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1G8ZH52841Z336032
2001 STRN
1GRAA06296B709118
2006 GDAN
2C3CDXEJ2GH340644
2016 DODG
3C4PDCGG1JT505072
2018 DODG
3FAHP0HA8AR356361
2010 FORD
5FNYF4H95BB096918
2011 HOND
5N1AL0MN1DC329839
2013 INFI
5XYZT3LB9HG457358
2017 HYUN
JN1EV7AR6HM830065
2017 INFI
JN8AS5MT2CW297035
2012 NISS
WBADW3C57CE824316
2012 BMW.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 9/15/2023, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
3HAMMMMM3FL182343
2015 ITNL
ZFBHRFBB7K6L97008
2019 RAM
5YFEPMAE2NP375176
2022 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 9/15/2023 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
5N3AA08C35N803415
2005 INFI
JTMZK32V075011721
2007 TOYT
5N1AT3AA3MC787255
2021 NISS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
5NPE24AF9JH667437
2018 HYUN
JS2YC415885106986
2008 SUZI
SEPTEMBER 15, 2023
1HGCT1B84DA014191
2013 HOND
SEPTEMBER 17, 2023
1C3CCBAB4DN762194
2013 CHRY
3MZBN1U73JM185244
2018 MAZD
SEPTEMBER 18, 2023
1C6RR7KT9ES200889
2014 RAM
JTEHH20V910029576
2001 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 17, 2023
1G8ZK52762Z212158
2002 STRN
SEPTEMBER 18, 2023
5NPE34AF2FH232151
2015 HYUN
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on September 8th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0041 - Peter Andre Bernand 0073 - Edison Perez 0224 - Luara Hamilton 0401 - Patricia Coble.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5341 Ð 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, September 12 ,2023 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Rahman Irashad, Richard Alfonso Marcelino, Adonis Oscar Jurdi Yordi, Carolette Matthew, Yaniel Rivera, Carolina Sanchez, Pedro Enriquez Hernandez Medina, Loretta Nalinie Glover, Louis Balaguer, Caroline Y Cruz Santiago, Rafael Simon Urdaneta Bolivar, Ashline Auguste-Harriott NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6174 Ð 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, September 12 ,2023 at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Wilmine Carrier, Khaleelah Gilcreast, Mario Paiva Cabral, Erika Del Valle Chavez, Rafael Rodriguez Roman, William Michael, Jr Sierra, Crystal Veillette, Arielle Dockery, Jhony Montilla Montilla, Robert Jovanny Salazar Salerno, LaCandice Michelle Hollinger NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6177 Ð 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, September 12 ,2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Dolores Donnell NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0671 Ð 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, September 13, 2023, at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Marcus Brown, Iyona K Summers, Connie L Kanago, Devin Taylor, Polly Anne Kazmier, Susan Addison Stewart / Susan Stewart NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0693 Ð 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, September 13, 2023, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Angelique Thomas, Angelique, Sha’mari Johnson, Ruth Dolce, Lorenzo Michael Rivera, LR, Clarence Bradwell, Tramaine Lasell Brown, Tramaine Brown, Jerimy Green, Cristiane Gusmao, Terrance Dewayne Walton, Morris Birch, Curt Harrison, CH, Marykate Carolan, David Modeste, Michael Lamar Tillman, M Tillman, Christine Edwards Ducille, Christine Ducille NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0420 Ð5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, September 13, 2023, at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Melvin Bradley, Summer Lynne Robinson, Jimmale C. Clark, Monique Bell, Brianna Marie Webb, Myrtha Siffort, Micheline Pierre, Nancy Bell Lewis, Christine Louise Brown, Jaime Herron Fort, Clarence Earl Kemp, Jeremy Morgan, Nicole Harrison, Geeddes D. Brown / Geddes Brown, Justin Riley, Kenneth Anthonyy Williams NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0430 Ð7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, September 13, 2023, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Romeus Myrveline, Christine Ducille Ministries, Maxo Navilus, Denise Rivera/ Denisse Rivera, Eric Ducille / Eric P Ducille, Rose J Merced Cuba, Ernest Gilmore, Jason George Williams Jeanty, Nicholas Barnes/ Nicholas Jerome Branes, Quaneice Tranee McBride, Madison Dean Beni, Rakisha Bridges, Crystal Rose, Rodney Leath/ Rodney Ignatius Leath, Yolene Lurius, Daphne Blake/ Daphne Ann Blake, Leroy Baker, Phillip Fazio NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5868 Ð4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, September 14, 2023, at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Robin Nicole Robertson, Christine Ducille Taylor, Selina Shonte Oliver,Charmaine Mureen Waite, Victoria Jeanne Haberek, Christain Bonardd, Shanay Edwards, Yajaira Tatiana Wright, Joshua C Hardiman, Battleshipp LLC /Jeremy Mesho Shipp, Jada Tyniesha Robinson, Danny Leyxander Marquez Rosales, Michelle Ann Arnold NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0351 Ð 10425 S John Young Pkwy Orlando, FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, September 14, 2023, at approx. 11:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Narayana Johnson NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5961 Ð 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, September 14, 2023, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Marilyn Mardale Gaddy, Jose M Garcia, Dewane Latoya Cuyler, Christina Hill, Dave Bernard, Przemyslaw Starowicz, Chad Heasley, Joseph Robinson, Tisha D Moody, Amber Shults, Nicole Shanara Gaffney, Alejandro Sanchez, Jonathan Rodriguez Bulted, Sherri Lynn Jones, PAM V TAYLOR, Ericka Rivera, Charlene Hill.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2012 Hyundai
VIN: 5NPEC4AB6CH437478
2023 Kawasawki
VIN: JKAEXKG10PDAK2107
2004 Toyota
VIN: 4T1FA38P34U026483
2003 Mercedes
VIN: WDBUF65J43A139873
2004 Toyota
VIN: 4T1BE32K84U922231
2010 Toyota
VIN: 2T1KE4EE7AC036846
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on September 20, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC