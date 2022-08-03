Legal Public Notices 8/3/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Erik F. Stidham (ISB #5483) HOLLAND & HART LLP 800 W. Main Street, Suite 1750 Boise, ID 83702-5974 Telephone: 208.342.5000 Facsimile: 208.343.8869 E-mail: [email protected] Counsel for Plaintiffs IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF ADA Case No. CV01-22-06789 Judge Lynn Norton SUMMONS - PUBLICATION ST. LUKE’S HEALTH SYSTEM, LTD; ST. LUKE’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, LTD; CHRIS ROTH, an individual; and NATASHA D. ERICKSON, MD, an individual; and TRACY W. JUNGMAN, NP, an individual, Plaintiffs, vs. AMMON BUNDY, an individual; AMMON BUNDY FOR GOVERNOR, a political organization; DIEGO RODRIGUEZ, an individual; FREEDOM MAN PRESS LLC, a limited liability company; FREEDOM MAN PAC, a registered political action committee; and PEOPLE’S RIGHTS NETWORK, a political organization, Defendants. TO: FREEDOM MAN PAC You have been sued by St. Luke’s Health System, Ltd., St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, Ltd., Chris Roth, Natasha D. Erickson, M.D., and Tracy W. Jungman, NP, Plaintiffs, in the District Court in and for Ada County, Idaho, Case No. CV01-22-06789. The nature of the claims against you are: defamation; invasion of privacy; intentional infliction of emotional distress; and civil conspiracy to commit defamation, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, trespass, unfair business practices, and wrongful charitable solicitations. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case No., and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at Ada County Courthouse, 200 West Front Street, Boise, Idaho 83702 (208) 287-6900 and served a copy of your response on the Plaintiffs’ attorney at Holland & Hart LLP, 800 West Main Street, Suite 1750, Boise, ID 83702 (208) 342-5000. A copy of the Summons and Amended Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiffs. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. DATED 7/27/2022. CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT Phil McGrane By /s/ Eric Rowell, Deputy Clerk.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: August 12, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221Elisha Smith- Household Goods, Skeet Dugazon- Boxes, Joshua Mahn- Household Goods, Joshua Mhn- Household goods, Berry Thornton- Boxes, Mattress. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 12th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Adriel Thomas ÐHouseholds Goods, Jason Russell- Household Goods, Yhesia Brown-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 8/12/22 at 12:00 PM: Adrian Lopez: beens & boxes; Ashley Marshall: household goods; Benoit Alphonse Jr: equipment; Carolyn Rozier: household goods; Celia Regina Andrade: housegoods; Chavante Scott: household goods; Chimene Dufrene: furniture & furnishing for apartment, etc; Christopher Nash: sofa, queen size bed/frame, boxes of books, clothes, dishes, TV stand, end table, lamp, appliances; Dominique Jarvis Cheaney: clothes; Erika Bearden: bedframe, tables, room furniture; Glosden Lebert: personal items, boxes, furniture, dresser; Isaac Rivera Nunez: bike; Jazmyne Overton: boxes; Jeffrey Bumgarner: household goods; Joe Scott: household items, king mattress; Lakeithia Rozier: living set, table, clothes; Reonee Haynes: king bed, queen bed, sofa, 3 tvs, kitchenware, living room set, clothes; Robert O'Brien: furniture, boxes; Roberto Miranda: household goods; Senat Lucsonne: furniture, boxes, clothes, table; Tyler Dennison: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 12, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Vichhyka Shelto: Boxes, Décor, Suitcases, Religious statues, Totes, Personal items, Maria J Collier: Beds, Boxes, Totes, Furniture, Carjack, Mic Stand, Nikeria Hewitt: Bags, Boxes, Totes, Bed frame, Decor The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Floyd Admas- Mattress, small refrigerator, bicycle, books, clothes, totes, shelves, collectibles, file box, furniture dolly, side table, wall art, speakers, computer monitor Evelyn Feliciano- Boxes, totes, Christmas décor, luggage, art, walker, toddler bed The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Jaron Kephart couch, washing/drying machine, and other smaller items; Angel Lopez mattress and clothing; Jennifer Lopez furniture and boxes; Tommy Ray Schnittker boxes household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando Fl 32825, 4074959612: Julisa Castillo-small furniture and boxes-Derek Minaya-Clothes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr, Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Martrice Banks: sweeper, vacuum, luggage, tv. trays, chair, table, bags, totes. Kelly Cano: Pack/play, bassinet, car seat, pet carrier, high chair, mattress, boxes. Omar Claudio: washer, dryer, chairs, dining table, mattress, tv, barstools, grill, luggage. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: elizabeth alvarez-rivera: home goods, Ken Cruz: bicycles and totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 16th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 - Olivia Rodriguez-Household goods, Jesus Jr Rodriguez-Household items, John Booker-Household items, Tim Alexander-Household items, Robert McLaughlin-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, August 12th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM: Linda Scott-household items, Ivana Taylor-household items, Heath Nelson-paint supplies, Caitlin Aloise-storage bins, Justin Rondon-furniture & tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated August 12, 2022 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Jacquelyn McCormick-Household goods, Barbara Rosenwinkel-household goods, Antique & More Inc.-Furniture, Shahrokh Shaltouki-Furniture, Marques Johnson-household goods, Christian Rubio-small items, car seat, personal items, Selena Osorio-household furniture and personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 12, 2022, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Tyshaun Holiday- kids atvs,kids items. Monika Santini- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 8/12/2022 @ 12:00PM: Martin Wilson- Stove. Marka Mccoy- China, Vinyl records. Geovanni Mcgee- Love Seat. Quoneika Harris- Clothing. Saundra Jones- Grill, Mirror. Jeff Kaiser- Heavy Equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 12, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 5592 L B McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811 (407) 720-2832 Kathleen Sikes- Mattress, Couch, Microwave, Bags, Boxes, Chairs; Jermaine Ivery- Bed, Chair, Mattress, TV, Bags, Boxes; Stephanie Pierre- Boxes, Clothes; Keyshla Barreto Rodriguez-Chair, Mattress, Bags, Boxes, Totes, Toys, Cooler. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP21-379, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: B. I. DOB: 07/05/2021. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Pamela Ingram Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Heather L. Higbee on August 23, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of July, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: George Lytle, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 985465 Senior Attorney for DCF. [email protected] CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03 / TYNAN CASE NO: DP14-422, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: Z. W. DOB: 08/05/2012. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Joseph Ward Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan on August 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of July, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 86793 Children’s Legal Services State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Suite S912 Orlando, FL 32801 [email protected]. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP21-225 In the Interest of: S.W. DOB: 11/25/2020, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: PERRY WARREN, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 09:15 a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of July, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123, State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-513 In the Interest of: N.W. DOB: 03/29/2016, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MONIQUE CARLOCK, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 10:00a.m.., before the Honorable Judge Craig McCarthy, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 28th day of July, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123, State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 22-DP-18. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. N., DOB: 02/26/2022, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ANA GREEN, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on September 16 th , 2022, at 2:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 18th day of July, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 18-DP-114 IN THE INTEREST OF J.R., DOB: 07/15/2010, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: JOSE LUIS RAMOS (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on August 29th, 2022, at 9:45a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 21st day of July, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 18-DP-78. IN THE INTEREST OF: M. H., DOB: 06/26/2017, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: FELICIA RHOADES, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on October 17th, 2022, at 2:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 27th day of July, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
Notice of Auction
Personal property of Emmanuel Diaz, unit 3, will be sold for cash to satisfy Owner’s lien in accordance with Florida Statutes self-storage facilities act on August 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Property consists of a car towing dolly and tools. Sale to be held at the premises: Orange Avenue Storage at 414 Fairlane Ave, Orlando, FL 32809
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER THE ADOPTION OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2022/2023 BUDGET; AND NOTICE OF REGULAR BOARD OF SUPERVISORS’ MEETING. The Board of Supervisors (“Board”) of the Falcon Trace Community Development District (“District”) will hold a public hearing on August 17, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Big Hawk Lake Rec Center, 13600 Hawk Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32837, for the purpose of hearing comments and objections on the adoption of the proposed budget (“Proposed Budget”) of the District for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2022 and ending September 30, 2023 (“Fiscal Year 2022/2023”). A regular board meeting of the District will also be held at that time where the Board may consider any other business that may properly come before it. A copy of the agenda and Proposed Budget may be obtained at the offices of the District Manager, c/o Governmental Management Services Ð Central Florida, LLC, 219 East Livingston Street, Orlando, Florida 32801, Phone: (407) 841-5524 (“District Manager’s Office”), during normal business hours. The public hearing and meeting are open to the public and will be conducted in accordance with the provisions of Florida law. The public hearing and meeting may be continued to a date, time, and place to be specified on the record at the meeting. There may be occasions when Board Supervisors or District Staff may participate by speaker telephone. Any person requiring special accommodations at this meeting because of a disability or physical impairment should contact the District Manager’s Office at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the meeting. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service by dialing 7-1-1, or 1-800-955-8771 (TTY) / 1-800-955-8770 (Voice), for aid in contacting the District Manager’s Office. Each person who decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the public hearing or meeting is advised that person will need a record of proceedings and that accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based. Jason Showe District Manager.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on
www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 2003- Jonathan Rhodes;2049-Jennifer Okeereke;3019-Freddy Cabrera;5027-AnthonyMcintosh/Anthony Tyrell Mc intosh;5063-Beverly Rose Mahmoud;6006-Jennifer Avery/Jennifer M Avery
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on August 24, 2022, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Demarkco Davis #0H028 Household Goods, Marshell Williams #0C027 Household Goods, Lydia Jurado #0F015 Household Goods, Nathaniel Perkins Sr. #0G002 Household Goods, Dena Hicks #0G020 Household Goods, Miyoshi Green #0G032 Household Goods, Cynthia Peters #0J005 Household Goods.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM A085- Candido D Worrell/ Candido David Worrell
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
K&D COMPLETE AUTO REPAIR gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 8/14/2022 at 9AM at 617 DELHI ST, ORLANDO, FL 32808-8127, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. K&D COMPLETE AUTO REPAIR reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2B3KA33VX9H595626
2009 DODGE, 6000.00
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on August 19th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FA6P8TH5F5341224
2015/FORD
1GTDC14K2LZ549600
1990 / GMC
1HD1FDV173Y717723
2003 / HD
DXFX0052F687
1987 / DIXIE
KM8J23A49JU614178
2018 / HYUN
1C4PJLCB0GW211782
2016 / JEEP
1HD1MAD13HB856912
2017 / HD
JTMZFREV8JJ751096
2018 / TOYT
JM3KFADM8L1848904
2020 / MAZD
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 8/19/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
4V4M22RF4YN795474
2000 VOLV
1FAFP40441F248370
2001 FORD
2HKRL18711H536014
2001 HOND
13N14830751528036
2005 FONE
KL2TD66E99B633625
2009 PONT
1M2AX04C2FM022597
2015 MACK
13N1532C6N1549116
2022 FONT.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 21, 2022
JA3AU26U08U042735
2008 MITS
AUGUST 22, 2022
5Y2SL62843Z450742
2003 PONT
JT3GP10V4Y7076386
2000 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 20, 2022
JA3AU86U58U027036
2008 MITS
AUGUST 21, 2022
JN8AS58T59W325736
2009 NISS
AUGUST 22, 2022
5RYSD10987S021056
2007 RKTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
8/27/2022
1FTSW21R88EB27996
2008 FORD
4T1BF3EK9BU155155
2011 TOYT
4T1BF1FK8GU153696
2016 TOYT
3CZRE38318G700992
2008 HOND
JHLRE38568C045189
2008 HOND
JN8AZ08TX4W216907
2004 NISS
SJKCH5CR2HA034425
2017 INFI
8/29/2022
3KPF24AD3ME355240
2021 KIA .
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2010 Honda
VIN: 2HGFA1F96AH515120
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on August 24, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 12th day of August, 2022 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Bullard, Christopher Household Goods; Marrero, Orestes Household Goods; Hale, Sabrina Household Goods; Worske, Susan Household Goods; Knight, Mathew Household Goods; Baker-Pate, Latoya Household Goods; Simmons, Lashayla Household Goods; Worske, Susan Household Goods; Thomas, Cassandra L. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Elvard, Marie Household Goods; Greene, Miara Household Goods; Hodges, Janee Household Goods; Collins, Jamel Household Goods; Garcia, Jonathan Household Goods; Valenzuela, Elisa Household Good; VENANT, ANN Household goods; Cummings, Kashaylia Household Items-Goods; Lundy, Lasha Household Goods. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated 7/27 and 8/3/2022.