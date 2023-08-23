Legal Public Notices 8/23/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 6th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Baltazar Quinain boxes, bags, file cabinets Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 7, 2023, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: John Lent, Houshold items, taxidermy: Megan Socola, Household items: Chelsea Hunt, Household items: Melissa Somers, Christmas décor, totes, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Tishia Skeete: Bags, Books, Boxes, Cloths, Shoes, Toys, Coolers, Coins, Speaker, Fishing Box, DVDs, Switch Games. Jacques Patrick: Boxes, Sports Equipment, Coffee Table. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Ciera Marie Young: HHG, laptop, bags, furniture, clothes, shoes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, (407) 710-1020: Charles Greer: TV, dresser, bins, decor, beds, bins. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, September 9th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Tommy Washington-Household items, Sesiem Cunningham-Household items, Jorge Sanchez-Household items, Sandra McCoy-Household items, Greg Ofori-Household items, Astria White-Household items, Deren Bohdan-Household items, Candice Finch-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 5, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Brianna Lawrence - Household Goods, Shari Voit - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 5th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Shangti Marlene Wright - Totes, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822, 407-955-4137 on 9/7/2023 @ 10:45AM Eddie McCain; two beds, entertainment center, boxes. Stephanie Harlow; bedroom set, table, coffee table, boxes, TV's. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated September 5, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Joseph Mehanna: furniture,luggage, telescope,guitars, bow/arrows,punching bag, boxes, totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF: PHYLLIS B. FULLER, Deceased. File No. 2023-CP-002589-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of PHYLLIS B. FULLER, deceased, whose date of death was June 24, 2023, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 8/23/2023. Signed this 17th day of August, 2023. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 941 W. MORSE BLVD., STE 100, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, Email: [email protected] /s/ DIANNA F. MORGAN, Personal Representative, 1294 COUNTRY CLUB OAKS CIRCLE, ORLANDO, FL 32804.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: B21-DP-00166A IN THE INTEREST OF: G.M.B, a female child DOB: 02/27/2018. SECOND AMENDED SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP (Amended as to Hearing Date) STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Edward Avery Cotton, Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before the Honorable, Melissa D. Souto, Circuit Judge, on the 11th day of September 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The father/mother is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the Department further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to Mackenzie Hall, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of July 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Mackenzie Hall, Esquire Fl Bar No: 1010410 Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: P22-DP-99 IN THE INTEREST OF: K.K.K., a male child DOB: 06/27/2022. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Andria Kiana Key, Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on the 2nd day of October 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The father/mother is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the Department further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of July 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, Fl Bar No: 0092327, Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE DP21-456 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.M DOB: 10/05/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Timothy Colvin (Address Unknown). A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on September 19, 2023 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of August, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected] By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE DP19-190 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: S.L. DOB: 03/26/2008. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Regina Lil Faye Wells (Address Unknown). A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on October 2, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 16th day of August, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected] By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 05/LATIMORE CASE NO.: DP15-158 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: Z.T. DOB: 12/22/2022 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To: Kayla Selph Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge Alicia Latimore on October 11, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of August, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 985465 Orlando, FL 32801 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR DUVAL COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO: 16-2023-DR-002219-FM DIVISION: FM-B IN RE: The Matter of the Termination of Parental Rights for the Proposed Adoption of a Minor Child Baby Girl Mabrey DOB: 02/20/2023. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR ADOPTION. TO: Unknown African American male. Conception in Orlando, Florida on or around May 2022. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights Pending Adoption has been filed by Lauren Kingry, Esquire whose address is 1919 Atlantic Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207. You may object to this action by filing a written objection with the Clerk of the Circuit Court by 8/28/2023, in Room 1191, Duval County Courthouse, 501 West Adams Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202. If you fail to respond, a hearing in this matter will Courthouse. The Court will reserve 10 minutes for this hearing. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk's office. UNDER SECTION 63.089, FLORIDA STATUTES, FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THE HEARING OR TO FILE A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THIS NOTICE CONSTITUTES GROUNDS UPON WHICH THE COURT SHALL END ANY PARENTAL RIGHTS YOU MAY HAVE REGARDING THE MINOR CHILD. Dated: 7/13/2023. JODY PHILLIPS, Clerk Of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
August 2023
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Cellphone 1200 Blk of W South St
2. Bag with Jewelry W Colonial Dr/ I-4 E
3. Cellphones 3500 Blk of Nemours Pkwy
4. Electronics 2900 Blk of E Colonial Dr
5. Bag with electronics W Central Blvd/ S Orange Ave
6. Bike Dowden Rd/ Story time Rd
7. Bike 600 Lake Dot Cir Blk
8. Currency LA Costa Dr/ S Semoran Blvd
9. Currency 120 Blk of E Pine St
10. Currency 4000 Blk of West Colonial Dr
11. Electronics 4300 Blk of Cassius St
12. Cellphone Huppel Ave/ S Ivey LN
13. Cellphone 70 Blk of W Central Blvd
14. Cellphone 1100 Blk of W Smith St
15. Electronics 4200 Blk of New Broad St
16. Jewelry 1200 Blk of Virginian Dr
17. Cellphone 300 Blk of E Jackson St
18. Cellphones W Michigan St / S Orange Ave
19. Cellphones 300 Blk of E Central Ave
20. Bike S Orange Ave/ Sturtevant St
21. Bike 3600 Blk of Columbia St
22. Bike 8500 Blk of Insular LN
23. Bike E Yale St
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Glam Skin Lab, LLC, of 538 Virginia Dr. Ste A, Orlando, FL 32803, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Glam Skin Lab, LLC
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Glam Skin Lab, LLC"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/17/2023
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on September 7th, 2023 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; F12 KARIM BELL $392.55, AA0952C JAY STRANGE $1,357.40, U113 MARTEZ CARD $376.60, D26 claribel cedano $301.45, O130 Gregory Jackson $572.80, B58 Nilson Mota $334.25, B28 Delton Barber $350.15, C54 Karen Nau $890.70, C03 Antoinette Queen $715.80, B49 Megan Killin $564.00, L76 Lee Thomas $598.35, AA3772A RENEE SMITH $5,812.20, O121 Gregory Jackson $1,150.40, B42 Clark Schlechtia $508.20, F08 EMMA PEACOCK $551.55, U95 Cedric Evans $244.15, U110 ray douglas marple $302.45, U105 RaShay Patterson $215.00 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1179 EMMA PEACOCK $509.15, 1274 Terrie Jessogne $723.80, 1137 Shalonda Woods $662.80 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; AA4805H Charline Rodriguez $3,597.95, AA2269G ANDREW ONJUKKA $1,277.60, AA1227T Michael Kachinski $903.35, D103 crystal large $505.90, AA8880F Yazmary Franco $2,838.45, AA4031K Stephen Allison $1,951.25, AA4101E Charline Rodriguez $3,597.95, AA6337F Yazmary Franco $2,816.75, B130 ARIENE CLARK $511.14, A107 Onita Weber $742.70, AA2528C Cresta Pillsbury $1,277.60 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; C031 Natalie Castro Gomez $761.40, B072 Bough Berrios $505.80, A059 TEARANA DURANT $432.20, A023 jason cly $670.91, B035 Marcus Fisher $549.60, C039 Jessica Gonzalez$591.05, E067 ANTONIO RUANO $548.40, E064 Kirk Sapp $465.60, A022 Viviana Viera $694.76, A074 madelyn perez $489.81, B062 JENNIFER COATES $505.80 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 2161 DAVID QUINTERO $632.81, 1414 Jasmine Coleman $359.30, 1460 BRYAN MARTINEZ $420.60, 1095 Schneily Nelson $607.01, 2276 OSCAR SMITH $867.27, 2353 Mikeisha Alves $821.35, 2328 WESLEY HAMILTON $569.68, 1450 Tiffanny Ramirez $452.40, 1070 Stephanie Follett $548.40, 1062 Elizabeth Gonzalez $260.50 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 2401 colette hays $798.52, 1405 Rondald Reinhardt $667.48, 2223 Suzanne Carpenter $566.37, 2418 CHARLES ALEXIOU $383.32, 1087 Kashara Taylor $772.05, 1700 richard fey $332.67, 1278 Patrice Slater $343.35, 2620 tami whitehurst $383.32, 1728 Kimberely Alley $367.20, 2414 ANGELA BENNETT $292.84, 1274 Alexis Lemon $332.67, 2211 Jalonee Hopkins $620.22, 1261 SHELTON JACOCKS $708.18, 1425 Natalya Willingham $697.48, 1480 brittany richardson $415.12, 1575 reginald white $327.35, 1228 Kathryn Prestera $308.82, 1763 joslyn utter $383.32, 1466 Cynthia Williams $332.67, 2373 MARSHALL WARREN $308.82, 1611 PATRICIA LINDEMAN $1,077.25, 1593 jesus sanchez $303.50, 2229 Mystery Room $591.05, 2287 Sydnee Silas $273.50, 5056 Dhea Cox $709.55, 1225 Cornelya Ealy $697.48, 2336 LADAJAH RENE $766.72, 2013-17 WAYNE WRIGHT $700.09, 1493 latonya lawson $415.12, 1708 Temeka Davis $457.82, 1001 Juan SierrsRosado $625.55 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; AA0663H Neil Gossage $289.55, AA3174D John Williams $514.10, 1231 Jaime Lebron $344.30, 1725 jokiere sykes $424.16, 1702 Damon Conner $292.03, 1964 Shaun Merrill $618.60, 1781 Ebony Dillsworth $481.10, 0173 Nikiesha Fields $456.11, 1245 johnathan Edwards $277.35, AA5924R Sandra Hudson $706.60, AA6622H Oscar Hayes $813.65, 1261 nicholas barnes $339.08, 1363 jonathan smith $635.40, AA1848R Majorie James $439.25, AB3761D Tiquana Johnson $305.60, AB0436C Sandra Hudson $663.85, AB4319C Tiquana Johnson $305.60, 1818 david ross $457.10, 1123 Shawna lee $240.56, AA7935N Sandra Hudson $706.60, AB1247A Jami Rodriguez $531.20, AB9552A Tiquana Johnson $305.60, 1833 debra stallworth $415.40, 1184 KEVYN MELENDEZ $264.41, 1928 Wendy Allen $353.30, AA5250M Oscar Hayes $813.65, AB8892B Ashanti Ally $385.80, 1520 SYLICIA MCKENZIE-RIGG $504.05, 1266 Scott Fontes $363.70, AA4123G John Williams $514.10, AB4700C Sandra Hudson $663.85 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford at Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 4139 shiquita alexander $338.62, 4048 jeremy nixon $468.62, 3082 ismael arias $399.94, 3125 paul mckellop $537.74, 2117 shenita jones- boone $516.39, 3032 Brooke Kramer $532.41, 4161 Gerry Gonzalez $372.69, 3108 Matthew Sharp $676.18, 1086 sokoya fisher $505.82, 3080 MARISOL ROBINSON $393.99, 4138 Robert Hall $1,306.24
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Ocoee, 11410 W. Colonial Dr. Ocoee, Fl 34761 08/30/2023: 1532 Barbara Griffin, 2518 Walter Lewis, 1218 Keyah Smith, 1516 Brian Lawrence, 3361 Briana Michelle Oliver, 1608 Joni Allen, 1407 Chimene Jackson, 3010 Russ or Meka Beacham, 3456 Chimene Jackson, 1546 Tanasia Engram, 1525 Daniel Sanchez, 3700 Brian Viera, 1716 Dionne Chang, 3422 Stephanie Mote. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Kirkman Road, 600 S. Kirkman Rd. Orlando, Fl 32811 08/30/2023: 6006 Tanisha Wells, 1117 Keith Woolfork, 4024 Eduardo Pipoli, 1079 Andrey Platiny Volert Dos Santos, 2085 Jeffirey Nunez, 2013 Taniah Green, 3065 Renee Charles, 2082 Kenithaniel Bell, 4025 Marius Boyd, 6030 Melinda Snape Mitchell, 8026 Angel R Colon, 2094 Jaliyah Burgess, 3050 Savona Jones, 8025 Sharonda Baker, 5024 Denise Solingen, 2126 Tarsha Coleman, 4049 Cain Patterson, 1068 Candy Franklin, 3122 Antar Rackley, 8007 Jean Derival, 1055 Sherri Knight, 3116 Knalia Edwards, 2120 Tacamry Thomas.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr 7800 Narcoossee Rd Orlando Fl. 32822 09/06/2023: 3052 Nydia Alvarado, 1194 Yaidelice Ortiz, 3143 Randall Hunt, 2423 Anthony Rivera, 2165 Jeff Joachim, 1287 Jeff Joachim, 1292 Nicole Dunn, 3035 Raul Santiago, 2341 Teeon Wilkins, 2386 Nydia Alvarado, 1350 Justine Felmine, 2196 Damaris Velazquez, 3183 Paula Hazlett, 1000 Nitza Rosado, 3191-93 Taylor Hamby, 2377 Lisa Ruth, 2437 Jennifer Branham, 2331 Joan Orozco, 1189 Jorrell Logan. U-Haul Ctr 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl 32837 09/06/2023: 804 Flora Branford, 520 Samuel Franklin, 915 Jean Velez Pagan, 210 Jorge Merced, 563 Ryan Paver, 200 Jidat Kondayya, 356 Brunilda Perez, 310 Michael Alvarez, 362 Catherine Villamil, 743 Arturo Lopez Fernandez, 556 Caleb Maxie, 301 Brian Carbrera Ortiz, 225 Kelly Hoffine, 340 Alexander Flores, 537 Rolind Calderon. U-Haul Ctr 2629 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee Fl 34744 09/06/2023: 1134 Josephine Johnson, 2060 Zachariah McCowen, 2096 David Burns, 1271 Amanda Ratliff, 2014 Tameka Fulgham, 3401 Eugene Perez, 1260 Rosa Sneed, 3334 Natalia Elias, 3238 Lori Roberts, 1285 Marcelo Quinones Laracuente, 2119 Yuliana Aybar Castillo, 1076 Sahira Taveras Santana. U-Haul Ctr 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl Orlando Fl 32837 09/06/2023: 3313 Rosanna Vargas, 1258 Juliano Fonseca, 2215 Alice Sanitago, 1508 Lourdes Fuentes, 3045 Mara Rodriguez, 1307 Elijah Stallard, 1708 Massiel Matias, 3147 Robert Caesar, 1255 Dana Burns, 1505 Ernesto Bermudez, 3240 Gary Sloan Jr, 1060 Paul Kinebrew, 2097 Darice Jordan, 1048 Massiel Matias, 1211 Gismaine Miller, 1064 Juliano Fonseca, 1007 Tammy Arthur, 2061 Mauricio Alanis, 2523 Luciano Barbosa.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on September 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A104- Ariel Mcleod A278 Ð Ada Oquendo A301- Laura Miller B132- Shirley Liana Napier D112- Andrew Reyes
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
TAYLOR AUTO & TOWING gives notice that the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 526 RING RD, ORLANDO, FL 32811 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
9/2/2023
1998 Haulmark Trailer
4XSGB2026WG007771
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on September 7, 2023, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2045 - Miller, Katrina; 5003 - Fernandez, Victor PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0176 - Fire Dept Meals Grebic, Robert PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0112 - Navarrete, Daniel; 6015 - Pastrana, Eliezer; 7072 - Clay, Mark; 7141 - Ford, Kirstie; 8115 - green, Patricia; 8183 - Marrero, Idalys PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1026 - Sullivan, Dennis PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1003 - Cash, Lisa; 1029 - vaughan, Zachary; 5056 - Deshay, Crystal; 6014 - Smith, Vadohl PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C003 - Rivera, Ramon; D067 - Dunson, Markees PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1043 - Driggers, Alicia; 2410 - bennett, Alphanso; H616 - West, Michael PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1287 - Moorer, Verdis; 2003 - Delgado, Melissa; 2232 - Dorsey, Nakisha; 2475 - Smith, Nicole PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2674 - HOGAN, CHRISTOPHER; 2690 - Rondil Richard, Farah; 2712 - fox, Marc PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0101 - Hernandez, Abigail; 0425 - Scotton, Abriah; 4018 - Hernandez, Abigail; 5027 - Morales, Juan PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A069 - Smith, Marisha; D490 - vazquez, Noemi PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D327 - Garnett, Lennox PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B102 - Green, Brenda. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on September 7, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:45 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2114 - Rivera, Nadeen; 2294 - Premier management llc Francois, Jean; 2300 - Gittens, Zachary; 6122 - Pena, Zugeiry PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D159 - Rodriguez-Oquendo, Kevin; E203 - Randal, Amina PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B213 - Reynoso, Christopher; B222 - Paul, Max; B290 - Jordon, Crystal; C313 - Alexis, Mena; D440 - Highsmith, Robin PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 11213 - Aguirre, Elsa; 1204 - Thorpe, Evan; 12209 - Yezzyworldwide llc Blanc, Gabby; 12604 - Vu, An; 12622 - wrigh, Donnie PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 02122 - Lago, Pedro PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0083 - Peacon, Daisy; 0105 - Thomas, Prince; 2013 - CAUSSIN, JONATHAN DE; 6138 - roberti, Carena PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0222 - Miller, Dean; 0249 - Salazar, Diego; 0508 - Fuentes, David; 0516 - Mccaskill, Taniya; 0711 - Baptiste, Wideline; 09126 - Newson, Keetundra; 0928 - Manning, Sherena; 0960 - Percy, Gregory; 0984 - Taylor, Cierra; 0985 - Davis, Tyrone; 1121 - Jones, Alexandria R; 1155 - Buckahanon, Shaponica; 1303 - Jackson, Monica; 1326 - De La Cruz Rodriguez, Yahaira; 1328 - Pierre, Peterson; 1362 - Santana, Vanessa. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on September 8, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2701 - Burns, Amanda PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B093 - Morales, Dueny; B130 - warren, Linda; C011 - Smith, Lisa PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A023 - Albright, Maylynn PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A112 - ford, Angelique PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A111 - GARRISON, DANIEL; A123 - Jones, Todd; B215 - Wright, Revani; G707 - CICERON, WIKENSON; H801 - Gray, Keisha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C010 - lemon, Shankeena; C016 - Valentine, La Tonya; D009 - chisolm, eugene; D030 - Hillery, Chandra; E042 - White, Harlianne; E092 - Ware, Whitney; F013 - Graham, Bill; H036 - Carrillo, Antonio PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A120 - Miller, Lakeisha; B225 - Grenier, Michaela; B301 - Casaberry, Jentri; E536 - Kelley, Messiah PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00603 - Levine, Brett PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2043 - Venero, Jose; 2180 - green, shanice. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC. will sell at public lien sale on September 8, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2735 - Minott, Kierra PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0447 - Cardoso, Thais PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 5032 - Nottage, Deandre; 5043 - John, Star; 6028 - Hernandez, Mariano PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A120 - Chambers, Latoya N; A124 - Kelly, Jakerrah; A129 - Floyd, Gwendolyn; A135 - Kelly, Jakerrah; B248 - Galloway, Kathryn; C303 - la-mont, davis; C360 - DiSanto, Joel; D445 - Tokes, Courtney; H822 - jordan, Jodeci PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B060 - Banica, Ionut andrei; C026 - George, Iancu; C108 - Brooks, Andrea ; D077 - Fackelman, Shawn R; E082 - Christian, Rahim; E088 - Giddens, KIZZIE; G025 - Joseph, Taurius PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1364T - williams, sonya; 1366B - Bradford, Sherri Y PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1039 - Freeman, Amber N; D088 - glover, Roemell. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on September 8th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1227 Mario Smith 1228 Roberto Maisonet 1438 Cesar Junco 1734 Hernando Rua Mosquera 2019 Ruby Rodriguez 2129 Nancy Kimmick 2317 Quilmillionare Wilson 2607 Latoya Wilson Run dates 8/23/23 and 8/30/23.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on September 8th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1802 Pedro Vasallo #2032 Desmond Ricks #2136 Jodie Monosa #2226 Barbara Bailey #2342 Emanuel Delgado #2329 Shawna Schaefer.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on September 8, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 2101- Shanaerae Thomas 3045-Denise Mode 3132-Genese Santaliz Rivera 3178-Gloribel Rivera 3213-Keith Defreitas.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on September 1st, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1JJV532W87L009300
2007 WABA
JHMGE8H40AC003890
2010 HOND
JT8BD69SX10145471
2001 LEXS.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 9/8/2023, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1G8ZS57NX7F207237
2007 STRN
1NXBR32E48Z953870
2008 TOYT
KNDPM3AC5H7169964
2017 KIA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 9/8/2023 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
4T1BE32K56U647615
2006 TOYT
SALSK2D49AA251048
2010 LNDR
4T1B11HK6KU295744
2019 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 8, 2023
3N1CE2CP6EL383927
2014 NISS
3VWC57BU1KM184689
2019 VOLK
5NMS3CAD6LH290316
2020 HYUN
SEPTEMBER 9, 2023
3VWD17AJ0GM394618
2016 VOLK
4T1BF1FK3DU643037
2013 TOYT
SEPTEMBER 11, 2023
1GNLVFED2AS139296
2010 CHEV
1HGCP26339A200188
2009 HOND
WDDGJ4HB7DF964418
2013 MERZ
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 9, 2023
1C3CCBAB0DN697912
2013 CHRY
3N1BC11E08L428555
2008 NISSAN
JN1DA31D83T502830
2003 NISS
SEPTEMBER 11, 2023
1B3HB48B38D626366
2008 DODG
5FNRL18933B134367
2003 HOND
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5341 Ð 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, September 12 ,2023 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Rahman Irashad, Richard Alfonso Marcelino, Adonis Oscar Jurdi Yordi, Carolette Matthew, Yaniel Rivera, Carolina Sanchez, Pedro Enriquez Hernandez Medina, Loretta Nalinie Glover, Louis Balaguer, Caroline Y Cruz Santiago, Rafael Simon Urdaneta Bolivar, Ashline Auguste-Harriott NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6174 Ð 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, September 12 ,2023 at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Wilmine Carrier, Khaleelah Gilcreast, Mario Paiva Cabral, Erika Del Valle Chavez, Rafael Rodriguez Roman, William Michael, Jr Sierra, Crystal Veillette, Arielle Dockery, Jhony Montilla Montilla, Robert Jovanny Salazar Salerno, LaCandice Michelle Hollinger NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6177 Ð 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, September 12 ,2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Dolores Donnell NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0671 Ð 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, September 13, 2023, at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Marcus Brown, Iyona K Summers, Connie L Kanago, Devin Taylor, Polly Anne Kazmier, Susan Addison Stewart / Susan Stewart NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0693 Ð 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, September 13, 2023, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Angelique Thomas, Angelique, Sha’mari Johnson, Ruth Dolce, Lorenzo Michael Rivera, LR, Clarence Bradwell, Tramaine Lasell Brown, Tramaine Brown, Jerimy Green, Cristiane Gusmao, Terrance Dewayne Walton, Morris Birch, Curt Harrison, CH, Marykate Carolan, David Modeste, Michael Lamar Tillman, M Tillman, Christine Edwards Ducille, Christine Ducille NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0420 Ð5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, September 13, 2023, at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Melvin Bradley, Summer Lynne Robinson, Jimmale C. Clark, Monique Bell, Brianna Marie Webb, Myrtha Siffort, Micheline Pierre, Nancy Bell Lewis, Christine Louise Brown, Jaime Herron Fort, Clarence Earl Kemp, Jeremy Morgan, Nicole Harrison, Geeddes D. Brown / Geddes Brown, Justin Riley, Kenneth Anthonyy Williams NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0430 Ð7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, September 13, 2023, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Romeus Myrveline, Christine Ducille Ministries, Maxo Navilus, Denise Rivera/ Denisse Rivera, Eric Ducille / Eric P Ducille, Rose J Merced Cuba, Ernest Gilmore, Jason George Williams Jeanty, Nicholas Barnes/ Nicholas Jerome Branes, Quaneice Tranee McBride, Madison Dean Beni, Rakisha Bridges, Crystal Rose, Rodney Leath/ Rodney Ignatius Leath, Yolene Lurius, Daphne Blake/ Daphne Ann Blake, Leroy Baker, Phillip Fazio NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5868 Ð4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, September 14, 2023, at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Robin Nicole Robertson, Christine Ducille Taylor, Selina Shonte Oliver,Charmaine Mureen Waite, Victoria Jeanne Haberek, Christain Bonardd, Shanay Edwards, Yajaira Tatiana Wright, Joshua C Hardiman, Battleshipp LLC /Jeremy Mesho Shipp, Jada Tyniesha Robinson, Danny Leyxander Marquez Rosales, Michelle Ann Arnold NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0351 Ð 10425 S John Young Pkwy Orlando, FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, September 14, 2023, at approx. 11:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Narayana Johnson NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5961 Ð 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, September 14, 2023, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Marilyn Mardale Gaddy, Jose M Garcia, Dewane Latoya Cuyler, Christina Hill, Dave Bernard, Przemyslaw Starowicz, Chad Heasley, Joseph Robinson, Tisha D Moody, Amber Shults, Nicole Shanara Gaffney, Alejandro Sanchez, Jonathan Rodriguez Bulted, Sherri Lynn Jones, PAM V TAYLOR, Ericka Rivera, Charlene Hill.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 8AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
9/13/2023
WBSBF0320SEN91689
1995 BMW 2480.99
GERMAN EXCELLENCE, 4150 FORSYTH RD, WINTER PARK, FL 32792
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2010 Ford
VIN:1FMCU0DG1AKA09428
2011 Mazda
VIN: JM1BL1K61B1377344
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on September 13, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE PUBLIC SALE
Mason Towing LLC Gives notice that the following vehicle may be sold by public sale at 20 Drennen Rd Orlando FL 32806 on August 28, 2023 at 9:00am, to satisfy the lien amount owed on the vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida Statute 713.78
KM8J33A22GU222132
2016 HYUNDAI TUCSON