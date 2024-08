Legal Public Notices 8/21/24

Orlando Legals

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Irma Montarsi-Qn bed - Dresser - 2 night stands - futon - tv - 5 totes - microwave - coffee maker , Montana Davis- bags of clothes, furniture. Jamila: furniture, boxes. LaShalonda Robinson : boxes, furniture. Dante Cadelaria: furniture, outdoor items, tools. Sean Swift: Luggage, clothing. Cierra Smith: furniture, exercise equipment, computer. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Christopher Hanna homegoods, Candice Hazel homegoods The personal goods stored therein by the following:Otis Schmakel personal items. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Von Marie Figueroa: Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip The personal goods stored therein by the following:Danielle Flowers: dresser, household goods, tables, totes, boxes. Andres Zuniga: mattress, freezer, clothing, tools. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Sampson Leonard Campbell: end tables, clothing, mattress, boxes, lamps, furniture, stereo; Ilia Cox: mattress, electronics, kitchenware, household goods; Adrian Fernandez: box, Black Honda Rebel motorcycle*(not included sale); Evelyn G Perez: clothing, household, boxes, pressure washer; Tiffany Wallace: Gray Hyundai Veracruz; Rikianne Patterson: boxes, totes, clothes, wall art, shoes; Jessicalee Rodriguez: totes, toys, rims, shelving, sneakers The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Victoria Bramlett: wheelchair, furniture, boxes, fishing poles. Elias Walker: clothes, boxes, computers, monitors, TV. Stephen Harris: lamps, toys, tools, art, boxes, mirrors, furniture.The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1: Darlene Santiago: Household Goods, Boxes, Shelving, Electronics, Totes. Mini Fridge. Jason Birkett: Household Goods, Mattress, Mini Fridge, Electronics, Outdoor Equipment, Totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Michelle Williams: Household Goods, Toys , Bins , Plastic Bags.T he personal goods stored therein by the following:Moises Michel- king size bed, boxes, safe, pressure washer, walker, gazebo, luggage, totes. Saba Cleaners LLC- Boxes, mannequins, clothing racks, totes, packing/shipping supplies, baby seat, beauty supplies, clothes hangers, filing cabinet, office supplies, 2 Dell monitors. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Monique Girace: bed, dresser, TV, Christmas decor, clothes, boxes, bags, toys, totes, arts and crafts; Swain Flowers: bags, boxes, toolbox, fan, grill, vacuum; Troy Jones: guitar, clothes, kid bike, scooter, monitor, bags, boxes, toys. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: S & L Nursery INC. Tent, Folding Tables, Totes: Charles Gerwig, Totes, Luggage: Michelle Roberts, Dresser, Fridge, Mattresses The personal goods stored therein by the following:Carlos Cepeda- Totes, boxes, chair The personal goods stored Therein by the following:Ryan Maddox, boxes, furniture, appliances; Rafael C Serra Torres The personal goods stored therein by the following:Elizabeth Joseph: Mattress & bedding, books, electronics, boxes, computers, cat cage. The personal goods stored therein by the following (8840) The personal goods stored therein by the following:Imran Tariq- Shelf, Books, Boxes; Ricky keys Household items, Holiday Decorations, Furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Robert Jen Rosambert-Business, Mattress; Carlos M Blount Office Stuff; Tatiana Lopez-Crafting items, medical equipment. Jordan Roberson: household goods, Jason Mendez : Household Goods, Andrew Zic: household goods. Wayne Martin Jr-Household goods/furniture. Max Berry-Household goods. Yolanda M. Szobonya-Household goods/furniture. Justice Morgan-Household goods/Furniture. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal propertyIN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GIBSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE. CLINTONISHA MOORE, PLAINTIFF, VS. JOEL JEROME ROGER, DEFENDANT, DOCKET NO. 25136. PUBLICATION NOTICE TO: JOEL JEROME ROGER In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint which is sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, JOEL JEROME ROGER, is unknown and cannot be ascertained by the diligent search and inquiry made to that end. JOEL JEROME ROGER is therefore, hereby, required to appear and Answer the Complaint filed in this Cause in the Chancery Court of GIBSON COUNTY, Tennessee, within thirty days of the last publication of this Notice and serve a copy of said Answer on Howard F. Douglass, P.O. Box 39, Lexington, Tn., 38351, Attorney for Plaintiff, within said time. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for relief demanded in the Complaint and this matter will be presented to the Court without further Notice. It is further Ordered that this Notice be published for four consecutive weeks in The Orlando Weekly. This the 24th day of June, 2024. /s/ CLERK & MASTER.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY IN THE INTEREST OF: Y.R.J. DOB: 9/24/2022, MINOR CHILD / CASE NO.NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: Y.R.J. born on September 24, 2022. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 17, 2024, at 9:30 A.M. before the Honorable Greg A. Tynan, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street Courtroom 5 Orlando, FL 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS, my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 22nd day of July, 2024. Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY IN THE INTEREST OF: E.D. DOB: 1/20/2008, MINOR CHILD / CASE NO.NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: E.D. born on January 20, 2008. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM before the Honorable Greg A. Tynan, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street Courtroom 5 Orlando, FL 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS, my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 6th day of August, 2024. Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.C.Y. DOB: 10/13/2009 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:mother, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: C.C.Y., born on October 13th, 2009. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 2nd, 2024, at 9:30 A.M. before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 15th day of August, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA.IN THE INTEREST OF J.P.A. DOB: 6/19/2023, MINOR CHILD, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: J.P.A. born on 6/19/2023. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 22, 2024, at 10:30AM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of August, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA.IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.A. DOB: 7/25/2024, MINOR CHILD, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: J.A. born on 7/25/2024. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 22, 2024, at 10:30AM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of August, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. M. DOB: 12/29/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on September 30, 2024, at 11:00am at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 25th day of July, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Kevin Soto, Deputy Clerk.LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION - FOUND PROPERTY:1. Cellphone Rio Ln/ 26th St2. Bag with Cellphone 40 Blk of WWashington St3. Backpack with keys 5830 Blk of T G LeeBlvd4. Electronics 800 Blk of Main Ln5. Electronics 6400 Blk of Raleigh St6. Electronics 800 Blk of Mcfall Ln7. Electronics 5800 Blk of Precision Dr8. Cellphone 20 Blk of N Fanfair Ave9. Cellphone 60 Blk of N Orange Ave10. Cellphone 4800 Blk of Silver Star Rd11. Cellphone 4890 Blk of Lake Ridge Rd12. Bag with tools and electronics 1000 Blkof E Kayley St13. Bag with electronics 510 Blk of VirginiaDr14. Electronics 10300 Blk of Jeff Fuqua Blvd15. Cellphones 9600 Blk of Jeff Fuqua Blvd16. Cellphones 4640 Blk of Millenia PlazaWay17. Electronics 5800 Blk of Raleigh st18. Electronics 20 Blk of N Fanfair AveNotice is hereby given that Helm Bank USA, 999 Brickell Avenue #100, Miami, Florida 33131, has submitted an application to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Atlanta, Georgia for its approval to establish a branch office at CNL Center II, 420 South Orange Avenue, Suite 270, Orlando, Florida 32801. This Notice is published pursuant to Section 18(d) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act (12 U.S.C. §1828(d)) and Section 303.44 of the FDIC Rules and Regulations. Any person wishing to comment on this application may file his or her comments, in writing, with the Regional Director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its Regional Office located at 10 Tenth Street, NE, Suite 800, Atlanta, Georgia 30309- 3906. Comments by interested parties must be received by the Regional Director within 15 days following the date of publication, unless the comment period has been extended or reopened in accordance with Section 303.9(b)(2) of the FDIC Rules and Regulations. The non confidential portions of the application are on file at the FDIC Atlanta Regional Office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the non confidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request. A schedule of charges for such copies can be obtained from the Regional Office.for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start atand will continue until all locations are done.B33 MARCELLA YOUNG $547.75, L46 Kiana Hartwell $781.74, 1004 SANDREA SHANEA ERNEST $1,204.70, F26 jeffrey mcwhorter $689.65, B05 Shalayia Ferguson $831.10, D39 Twyla Hill $1,388.24, U99 Johanna Rodriguez $506.79, D19 ENOCK SENOGA $1,123.34, A30 vieta sawyer $1,020.55, D14 TROY DUNNELL $860.94, L66 BENJAMIN MARKESON $380.94, B10 Ahmani Standifer $1,101.30, L47 ROBERTA BRYANT $1,349.89, C73 SHELISIA BROWN-DUKES $729.74, 1025 Denderick Gadson $1,279.70, 1006 karen rice $2,169.85, D03 ALTHEA PEDDIE $1,327.34, E03 FERNANDO MARQUEZ RIVERA $1,749.60, F12 KARIM BELL $809.65, C28 jeffery Knayer $1,650.00, B73 Antonio Henry $1,301.05, C57 anton wynn $1,673.501149 TESSA MARTIN $844.00, 1275 Kendale Hamilton $1,895.20, 1108 Anthony Loper $1,551.10, 1145 Anthony Loper $1,551.10, 1130 Tonya Holmes $1,176.49, R049 Anthony Loper $892.89, 1233 Joel Smith $839.00, 1301 JAMES WILLIAMS $1,429.14, 1265 derek pollard $1,158.40, 1312 Taurean Richardson $1,935.65; E103 Jose Acevedo $1,452.20, B133 peter leon $1,638.95, AB2155A karl davis $762.00, E101 FERDELL BAKER $3,189.25, AA5023Q edwin valle $657.35, C115 Joshua Mederro $1,446.20, D102 james O'Shaughnessy $2,163.65, B110 Chantel Coaxum $2,089.34, AB9867C Kiel Brandt $962.20, AB6136E Kiel Brandt $962.20, A101 Serderius Bryant $1,778.20; 1166 JAMES OSHAUGHNESSY $1,579.77, 1104 Ryan Johnson $1,054.75, 1112 Shiwan Blue $1,368.45, 1160 MIGUEL SANTANA $1,516.17, 1074 maurice patterson $851.36, 1309 Amanda Huff $1,700.08, 1603 Shirley Rivera $907.50, 2004 BRIAN FARR $813.58, 1420 Drexlell Moss $907.50, 1194 tania VASQUEZ $1,691.84; A028 TIMOTHY SANCHEZ $1,792.67, E039 TALYA WRIGHT $1,356.85, E067 ANTONIO RUANO $985.80, A054 Ashley Quinones $1,096.60, C049 DESIREE MIRANDA $1,741.40, A020 Michael Dargan $1,705.07, B071 Jordon Debard $813.15, A096 ZOMORRA CHRISTIAN $1,025.05, A050-51 saxon kamay $1,266.70, A103 FELESIA TRAMMER $875.80, C024 sidney jordan $1,213.00, E021 KENYA TRIMBLE $1,669.70; 1457 Chantelle Rumph $598.38, 1704 Micheal Mendez $634.90, 2524 sadrack clervil $947.96, 1728 Denise Williams $975.55, 5088 COLUMBUS JOHNSON $1,569.50, 1225 Ateasha Moye $1,359.72, 1435 Kimberly LaMorte $873.61, 1750 Mystery Room $519.75, 2572 AUNDREA DERBY $511.36, 5032 alexandre Gonzalez $1,878.20, 2440 Jaquantay Mike $860.19, 1463 Kenny Delgado Garrasteguis $756.97, 2519 Betty Georges $1,134.15, 1003 Charlene Robb Cole $1,516.20, 1001 Charlene Robb Cole $1,516.20, 1120 Micheal Wynn $1,516.20, 1035 ARLETHA SCOTT $1,777.20, 1286 PATRICK LAFLEUR $708.82, 1106 opal simmonds $1,867.90, 1406 Jeffrey Hyacinthe $1,522.04, 1269 TIMOTHY ADAMS $1,604.86, 2005 Denisse Martinez $868.46, 1276 JASON COVER $1,040.88, 2238 Marquetta Spant $1,684.00, 2712 William Douglas $648.75, 1724 Joe Phillips $580.55, 2596 Dana Esposito $868.46, 1448 Gerardo cardenas $865.341421 Darian Willis $750.75, 1702 Cynthia Mack $598.48, 1928 Wendy Allen $1,068.16, 1528 CHRISTIAM RUBIERA $1,271.15, 1261 Loreal Dungee $494.19, 1666 Stanley Swinton $1,417.50, 2010 Shawn Hill $1,263.72, 0017 Domonic Robinson $408.71, 1799 Hannah Astorga $436.22, 1481 Zachary Wright $1,710.20, 1285 Miley Brown $813.70, AA9590N paris huckaby $769.18, 1064 Michael Vazquez $865.32, 1729 JAKE EGDIVERS $923.75, 1899 Jeremy Barrett $1,964.49, 1383 Althera Thompson $1,032.91, 1151 Cora Butts $682.23, 0169 Thomas Brim $1,229.17, 1484 roberto torres $939.74, 1270 billy williams $750.75, 1485 KEESHALON KNIGHT $1,218.10, 1517 carlos hernandez $2,259.88, 1440 Armani Johnson $966.74, 1282 MICHAEL YOUNG $1,710.20, 1171 Latroy Childress $682.23, 1416 Roberto Gomez $664.18, 1673 John Caicedo $688.102104 Delvy Duran $1,724.66, 4072 Debbie Thompson $661.18, 3073 Sheila Warby $694.74, 4048 John eugene $1,436.60, 4136 Rhadeijah Manuel $1,636.87, 4054 CARLTON SUMNER $1,090.10, 1062 SHEENA STARR $1,026.30, 2109 SHAYLA TUCKER $1,533.79.NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807,