Legal Public Notices 8/21/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 10th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360 Irma Montarsi-Qn bed - Dresser - 2 night stands - futon - tv - 5 totes - microwave - coffee maker , Montana Davis- bags of clothes, furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated September 10th, 2024 at the time and location listed below. 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908. The personal goods stored therein by the following: Jamila: furniture, boxes. LaShalonda Robinson : boxes, furniture. Dante Cadelaria: furniture, outdoor items, tools. Sean Swift: Luggage, clothing. Cierra Smith: furniture, exercise equipment, computer. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 5, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11971 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32825 4075167913 Christopher Hanna homegoods, Candice Hazel homegoods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055 Otis Schmakel personal items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00 AM Life Storage 11583 University Blvd Orlando FL 32817 4077772278: Von Marie Figueroa: Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Danielle Flowers: dresser, household goods, tables, totes, boxes. Andres Zuniga: mattress, freezer, clothing, tools. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3212867324: Sampson Leonard Campbell: end tables, clothing, mattress, boxes, lamps, furniture, stereo; Ilia Cox: mattress, electronics, kitchenware, household goods; Adrian Fernandez: box, Black Honda Rebel motorcycle*(not included sale); Evelyn G Perez: clothing, household, boxes, pressure washer; Tiffany Wallace: Gray Hyundai Veracruz; Rikianne Patterson: boxes, totes, clothes, wall art, shoes; Jessicalee Rodriguez: totes, toys, rims, shelving, sneakers The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32826, 4079179151: Victoria Bramlett: wheelchair, furniture, boxes, fishing poles. Elias Walker: clothes, boxes, computers, monitors, TV. Stephen Harris: lamps, toys, tools, art, boxes, mirrors, furniture.The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 3364 W State Rd 426 Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304293: Darlene Santiago: Household Goods, Boxes, Shelving, Electronics, Totes. Mini Fridge. Jason Birkett: Household Goods, Mattress, Mini Fridge, Electronics, Outdoor Equipment, Totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 1010 Lockwood Blvd Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304370: Michelle Williams: Household Goods, Toys , Bins , Plastic Bags.T he personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 6068 Wooden Pine Drive. Orlando, Florida 32829 407.974.5165: Moises Michel- king size bed, boxes, safe, pressure washer, walker, gazebo, luggage, totes. Saba Cleaners LLC- Boxes, mannequins, clothing racks, totes, packing/shipping supplies, baby seat, beauty supplies, clothes hangers, filing cabinet, office supplies, 2 Dell monitors. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Monique Girace: bed, dresser, TV, Christmas decor, clothes, boxes, bags, toys, totes, arts and crafts; Swain Flowers: bags, boxes, toolbox, fan, grill, vacuum; Troy Jones: guitar, clothes, kid bike, scooter, monitor, bags, boxes, toys. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: S & L Nursery INC. Tent, Folding Tables, Totes: Charles Gerwig, Totes, Luggage: Michelle Roberts, Dresser, Fridge, Mattresses The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:30PM Extra Space Storage, 14800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, FL 32832 407.987.4115: Carlos Cepeda- Totes, boxes, chair The personal goods stored Therein by the following: 9:52AM Extra space storage, 12709 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, Fl 32826, 4076343990: Ryan Maddox, boxes, furniture, appliances; Rafael C Serra Torres The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, FL 32832 407.501.5799: Elizabeth Joseph: Mattress & bedding, books, electronics, boxes, computers, cat cage. The personal goods stored therein by the following (8840) The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Imran Tariq- Shelf, Books, Boxes; Ricky keys Household items, Holiday Decorations, Furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45 PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612: Robert Jen Rosambert-Business, Mattress; Carlos M Blount Office Stuff; Tatiana Lopez-Crafting items, medical equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 September 10th, 2024 at 12:00pm Jordan Roberson: household goods, Jason Mendez : Household Goods, Andrew Zic: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Life Storage, #3700, 5645 W State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771 (321)286-7326. On September 10th, 2024 at 12:00 PM Wayne Martin Jr-Household goods/furniture. Max Berry-Household goods. Yolanda M. Szobonya-Household goods/furniture. Justice Morgan-Household goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GIBSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE. CLINTONISHA MOORE, PLAINTIFF, VS. JOEL JEROME ROGER, DEFENDANT, DOCKET NO. 25136. PUBLICATION NOTICE TO: JOEL JEROME ROGER In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint which is sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, JOEL JEROME ROGER, is unknown and cannot be ascertained by the diligent search and inquiry made to that end. JOEL JEROME ROGER is therefore, hereby, required to appear and Answer the Complaint filed in this Cause in the Chancery Court of GIBSON COUNTY, Tennessee, within thirty days of the last publication of this Notice and serve a copy of said Answer on Howard F. Douglass, P.O. Box 39, Lexington, Tn., 38351, Attorney for Plaintiff, within said time. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for relief demanded in the Complaint and this matter will be presented to the Court without further Notice. It is further Ordered that this Notice be published for four consecutive weeks in The Orlando Weekly. This the 24th day of June, 2024. /s/ CLERK & MASTER.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY IN THE INTEREST OF: Y.R.J. DOB: 9/24/2022, MINOR CHILD / CASE NO. DP22-492 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: ARIEL HOWELL Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: Y.R.J. born on September 24, 2022. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 17, 2024, at 9:30 A.M. before the Honorable Greg A. Tynan, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street Courtroom 5 Orlando, FL 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS, my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 22nd day of July, 2024. Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY IN THE INTEREST OF: E.D. DOB: 1/20/2008, MINOR CHILD / CASE NO.DP21-156 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: IBRAHIMA DOUKANSE, Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: E.D. born on January 20, 2008. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM before the Honorable Greg A. Tynan, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street Courtroom 5 Orlando, FL 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS, my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 6th day of August, 2024. Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.: DP22-166 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.C.Y. DOB: 10/13/2009 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: IRMA YAXCAL MARQUEZ,mother, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: C.C.Y., born on October 13th, 2009. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 2nd, 2024, at 9:30 A.M. before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 15th day of August, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. CASE 2023-DP-060 IN THE INTEREST OF J.P.A. DOB: 6/19/2023, MINOR CHILD, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: JOANNELLIE DIAZ, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: J.P.A. born on 6/19/2023. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 22, 2024, at 10:30AM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of August, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. CASE 2024-DP-108 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.A. DOB: 7/25/2024, MINOR CHILD, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: JOANNELLIE DIAZ, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: J.A. born on 7/25/2024. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 22, 2024, at 10:30AM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of August, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2022-DP-48. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. M. DOB: 12/29/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Gabriel Montanez, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on September 30, 2024, at 11:00am at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 25th day of July, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Kevin Soto, Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
August 2024
DESCRIPTION - FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Cellphone Rio Ln/ 26th St
2. Bag with Cellphone 40 Blk of W
Washington St
3. Backpack with keys 5830 Blk of T G Lee
Blvd
4. Electronics 800 Blk of Main Ln
5. Electronics 6400 Blk of Raleigh St
6. Electronics 800 Blk of Mcfall Ln
7. Electronics 5800 Blk of Precision Dr
8. Cellphone 20 Blk of N Fanfair Ave
9. Cellphone 60 Blk of N Orange Ave
10. Cellphone 4800 Blk of Silver Star Rd
11. Cellphone 4890 Blk of Lake Ridge Rd
12. Bag with tools and electronics 1000 Blk
of E Kayley St
13. Bag with electronics 510 Blk of Virginia
Dr
14. Electronics 10300 Blk of Jeff Fuqua Blvd
15. Cellphones 9600 Blk of Jeff Fuqua Blvd
16. Cellphones 4640 Blk of Millenia Plaza
Way
17. Electronics 5800 Blk of Raleigh st
18. Electronics 20 Blk of N Fanfair Ave
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE OF FILING OF BRANCH APPLICATION Notice is hereby given that Helm Bank USA, 999 Brickell Avenue #100, Miami, Florida 33131, has submitted an application to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Atlanta, Georgia for its approval to establish a branch office at CNL Center II, 420 South Orange Avenue, Suite 270, Orlando, Florida 32801. This Notice is published pursuant to Section 18(d) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act (12 U.S.C. §1828(d)) and Section 303.44 of the FDIC Rules and Regulations. Any person wishing to comment on this application may file his or her comments, in writing, with the Regional Director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its Regional Office located at 10 Tenth Street, NE, Suite 800, Atlanta, Georgia 30309- 3906. Comments by interested parties must be received by the Regional Director within 15 days following the date of publication, unless the comment period has been extended or reopened in accordance with Section 303.9(b)(2) of the FDIC Rules and Regulations. The non confidential portions of the application are on file at the FDIC Atlanta Regional Office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the non confidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request. A schedule of charges for such copies can be obtained from the Regional Office.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on September 5th, 2024 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; B33 MARCELLA YOUNG $547.75, L46 Kiana Hartwell $781.74, 1004 SANDREA SHANEA ERNEST $1,204.70, F26 jeffrey mcwhorter $689.65, B05 Shalayia Ferguson $831.10, D39 Twyla Hill $1,388.24, U99 Johanna Rodriguez $506.79, D19 ENOCK SENOGA $1,123.34, A30 vieta sawyer $1,020.55, D14 TROY DUNNELL $860.94, L66 BENJAMIN MARKESON $380.94, B10 Ahmani Standifer $1,101.30, L47 ROBERTA BRYANT $1,349.89, C73 SHELISIA BROWN-DUKES $729.74, 1025 Denderick Gadson $1,279.70, 1006 karen rice $2,169.85, D03 ALTHEA PEDDIE $1,327.34, E03 FERNANDO MARQUEZ RIVERA $1,749.60, F12 KARIM BELL $809.65, C28 jeffery Knayer $1,650.00, B73 Antonio Henry $1,301.05, C57 anton wynn $1,673.50 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1149 TESSA MARTIN $844.00, 1275 Kendale Hamilton $1,895.20, 1108 Anthony Loper $1,551.10, 1145 Anthony Loper $1,551.10, 1130 Tonya Holmes $1,176.49, R049 Anthony Loper $892.89, 1233 Joel Smith $839.00, 1301 JAMES WILLIAMS $1,429.14, 1265 derek pollard $1,158.40, 1312 Taurean Richardson $1,935.65 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; E103 Jose Acevedo $1,452.20, B133 peter leon $1,638.95, AB2155A karl davis $762.00, E101 FERDELL BAKER $3,189.25, AA5023Q edwin valle $657.35, C115 Joshua Mederro $1,446.20, D102 james O'Shaughnessy $2,163.65, B110 Chantel Coaxum $2,089.34, AB9867C Kiel Brandt $962.20, AB6136E Kiel Brandt $962.20, A101 Serderius Bryant $1,778.20 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1166 JAMES OSHAUGHNESSY $1,579.77, 1104 Ryan Johnson $1,054.75, 1112 Shiwan Blue $1,368.45, 1160 MIGUEL SANTANA $1,516.17, 1074 maurice patterson $851.36, 1309 Amanda Huff $1,700.08, 1603 Shirley Rivera $907.50, 2004 BRIAN FARR $813.58, 1420 Drexlell Moss $907.50, 1194 tania VASQUEZ $1,691.84 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; A028 TIMOTHY SANCHEZ $1,792.67, E039 TALYA WRIGHT $1,356.85, E067 ANTONIO RUANO $985.80, A054 Ashley Quinones $1,096.60, C049 DESIREE MIRANDA $1,741.40, A020 Michael Dargan $1,705.07, B071 Jordon Debard $813.15, A096 ZOMORRA CHRISTIAN $1,025.05, A050-51 saxon kamay $1,266.70, A103 FELESIA TRAMMER $875.80, C024 sidney jordan $1,213.00, E021 KENYA TRIMBLE $1,669.70 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1457 Chantelle Rumph $598.38, 1704 Micheal Mendez $634.90, 2524 sadrack clervil $947.96, 1728 Denise Williams $975.55, 5088 COLUMBUS JOHNSON $1,569.50, 1225 Ateasha Moye $1,359.72, 1435 Kimberly LaMorte $873.61, 1750 Mystery Room $519.75, 2572 AUNDREA DERBY $511.36, 5032 alexandre Gonzalez $1,878.20, 2440 Jaquantay Mike $860.19, 1463 Kenny Delgado Garrasteguis $756.97, 2519 Betty Georges $1,134.15, 1003 Charlene Robb Cole $1,516.20, 1001 Charlene Robb Cole $1,516.20, 1120 Micheal Wynn $1,516.20, 1035 ARLETHA SCOTT $1,777.20, 1286 PATRICK LAFLEUR $708.82, 1106 opal simmonds $1,867.90, 1406 Jeffrey Hyacinthe $1,522.04, 1269 TIMOTHY ADAMS $1,604.86, 2005 Denisse Martinez $868.46, 1276 JASON COVER $1,040.88, 2238 Marquetta Spant $1,684.00, 2712 William Douglas $648.75, 1724 Joe Phillips $580.55, 2596 Dana Esposito $868.46, 1448 Gerardo cardenas $865.34 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 1421 Darian Willis $750.75, 1702 Cynthia Mack $598.48, 1928 Wendy Allen $1,068.16, 1528 CHRISTIAM RUBIERA $1,271.15, 1261 Loreal Dungee $494.19, 1666 Stanley Swinton $1,417.50, 2010 Shawn Hill $1,263.72, 0017 Domonic Robinson $408.71, 1799 Hannah Astorga $436.22, 1481 Zachary Wright $1,710.20, 1285 Miley Brown $813.70, AA9590N paris huckaby $769.18, 1064 Michael Vazquez $865.32, 1729 JAKE EGDIVERS $923.75, 1899 Jeremy Barrett $1,964.49, 1383 Althera Thompson $1,032.91, 1151 Cora Butts $682.23, 0169 Thomas Brim $1,229.17, 1484 roberto torres $939.74, 1270 billy williams $750.75, 1485 KEESHALON KNIGHT $1,218.10, 1517 carlos hernandez $2,259.88, 1440 Armani Johnson $966.74, 1282 MICHAEL YOUNG $1,710.20, 1171 Latroy Childress $682.23, 1416 Roberto Gomez $664.18, 1673 John Caicedo $688.10 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford at Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 2104 Delvy Duran $1,724.66, 4072 Debbie Thompson $661.18, 3073 Sheila Warby $694.74, 4048 John eugene $1,436.60, 4136 Rhadeijah Manuel $1,636.87, 4054 CARLTON SUMNER $1,090.10, 1062 SHEENA STARR $1,026.30, 2109 SHAYLA TUCKER $1,533.79.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com.
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Haines City, 3307 US Hwy 17-92 W. Haines City, FL 33844 09/10/2024: H0931 Claudia Vila, F0623 Janese or Innocent Mendez or Verneuil, F0608 Michael Jacoby, F0621 Josian Medina, G0758 Courtney Coombs, H0927 Ricardo Zelaya. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Kirkman Road, 600 S. Kirkman Rd. Orlando, Fl 32811 09/10/2024: 3022 Christian Oliver, 3058 Mathew Arana, 6035 Angilyn T Lamey, 2028 Daniyal Asghar, 3010 Wanda Jones, 5006 Christopher Paige, 8025 Courtney Gordon, 5009 Matthew Downs II, 4049 Cain Patterson, 2093 Richard Lemmon, 1009 Waldi Dupre, 4029 Victor Clavizzao, 3094 Claude Baker, 3003 Wanda Jones, 8020 Sylvia Mincey, 2000 Kim Droz, 2020 Ranise Santiago, 1045 Kenia Ruiz, 3018 Wanda Jones, 1088 Shantania Bell, 2042 Kamiya Gwinn. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Clermont, 13650 Granville Ave. Clermont, Fl 34711 09/10/2024: AA4204Q Angela Hernandez, 2025 Juana Cotto, 3087 Jeremy Clapper, 2123 Jacorey Bush. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Ocoee, 11410 W. Colonial Dr. Ocoee, Fl 34761 09/10/2024: 2361 Jessica Williams-Nelson, 3400 Keshia Brady, 1565 Kenneth Knight, 2490 Brittany Graham, 2508 Glenwood Pilson, 1407 Chimene Jackson, 1102 Christopher Szuhay, 3456 Chimene Jackson, 2203 Shisshonna Raynorcossom. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Four Corners, 8546 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl 34747 09/10/2024: 2008 Tifany Maldonado Medina, 2459 Miguel Rivera, 1142 Angela Howard, 1841 La’Sharae Abrams, 1336 Vaughn McDougal, 2223 Shareefah Bailey, 1249 Lashaunda Wiggins, 1890 Shirley Etienne, 1047 Alyshia Bottomley, 2192 Alexander Irizarry Muniz, 2300 Amil Collins.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl. 32837 09/04/2024: 1132 Jairo Rojos, 578 Deivy Mangones, 507 Mohammad Alsayed, 527 Michael Zurita, 962 Jessica Santiago, 446 Kirk Gregory Jackson Jr, 368 John Eustance, 241 Marlyn McNair, 849 John Porter, 447 Kimberley Layne, 559 Dorothy Schulert, 629 Alexis Rodriguez, 364 Eric Paga, 743 Briyauna Ayala, 556 Caleb Maxie, 408 Axel Perez. U-Haul Ctr 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl. Orlando Fl. 32837 09/04/2024: 2032 Briaisha Mullens, 2327 Carshawna Turner, 2075 Ignacio Restrepo, 1601 Robert Sanchez, 2120 Melissa Ospino, 1615 Amalissa Accilien, 1050 Francine Ranger, 1207 Chriskelly Matson Criollo. U-Haul Ctr. 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee Fl. 34744 09/04/2024: AA9770U Renato Romero, 1063 Gabrielle Ashley, 2095 Jose Perez Cruz, 1056 Alejandro Acevedo, 1271 Braulio Aponte, 3308 C.J Watson, 1068 Nestor Ramirez De Arellano, 1280 Cassandra Johnson, 3266 Kayla Cardona, 2014 Tameka Fulgham, 3149 Carmen Plan, 3050 Emileiza Briales Nieves, 2154 Jessica Hoffman, 1159 Tonya Holmes, 3239 Elijah Hankerson IV. U-Haul Ctr 7800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl. 32822 09/04/2024: 1292 Nicole Dunn, 1148 Michael Lafatette, 3440 Antonio Colon Villanueva, 1223 Troy Kelly, 1129 Keith Dixon, 1393 Ismael Marin Florez, 2411 Andre Fortin.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, September 10th, 2024 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 26 Peter Hanson 43 Tameka Washington 55 David Tyrone Hill 62 Lisa McConnell 132 Scott Zubarik 211 Jacob Edwards VIN KMHCG35C25U350142 Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 75 Christopher Stafford 132 Jennifer Rene Horn 327 Jonathon Rivera 368 Sergio S Rodriguez Rojas 509 Tichannia Towns Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 2 Isaac Black 86 Carlton Woods 97 Wayne Ramsey 105 Detric Williams 114 David Faniel 121 Darius Simpson 123 Alan L Hendrickson 161 Yolanda Jones 285 Debbie Harris 349 Elsa Duffy 382 Shaun Oswald Smith 491 Angela Denise Cade Fane 500 Deshonda Green 504 Drenesha Burks 522 Christopher O'Gilvie 533 Adrain Collins 631 Aaron Tolbert Sr. Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0089 Leena Marie May-Quinones 0097 SEQUOIA MCKINNEY 0260 Chezar Chablis Phanord 0295 Maurice Willis 0305 Lucien Maddicks 0327 Kienon Carter 0373 Jessica Freeman 0994 Javon Dierius Fairview Mini Storage-4211 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:30 am: D32 Awilda Santiago Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 139 Daunte James 529 William Jacobe 605 Tara Bentley 843 Donna Arroyo 1107 Lymarie Santiago 1418 Stefan Sheppard Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1030 Jamale Omar Ruise 1080 Jaquan Jolly 2041 Sherann Peters 3029 Kimberly Martin 3222 Tony Marks 3291 Cherrie Rauls 3318 Calvin Batie, Jr. 4025 Kamesh Liafortune 5053 Cynthia Clayton 7101 Altamese Lovette 8038 David Donahue 9011 Deon Walker, Dodge Avenger, VIN1B3LC56B89N554219.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Moving storage unit contents of the following customer containing household and other goods will be sold by Cento Family Moving & Storage - 717 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811 to satisfy a lien, with bids closing on Friday, September 20, 2024, at approximately 12:00 PM at www.storagetreasures.com: Shaqwan Green. Unit will be posted for bids starting Monday 09/09/2024 at www.storagetreasures.com - no onsite bidding. Cento Family Moving & Storage reserves the right to cancel the sale at any time for any reason. 8/21/2024, 8/28/2024
?
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, September 10, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Johnny Joachim- tools, jacks Natalie Brooks- boxes Doug Appel- Household Goods/Furniture Mitchell jacobowitz- clothes, tools, furniture, decorations Angela Wilkins- Boxes. The auction will be listed an advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purcase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3503, 1170 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32750 - (407)602-3999, September 10, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Frederick Hayler-Household Goods/Furniture/Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Dah'Neisha Pringle- Bedroom set/ boxes, Milanna Otway- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC #0695 - 4554 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32812 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 3, 2024 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Latori Franklin, Tiffany Jordan, Dasha Rosado NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5341 Ð 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 3, 2024 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Marcel Welch, Simon Kenga Martin, Barbara Gonzalez De Vasallu, Antonio Santiago, Benjamin A Ball, Stevie McLeod, Samuel Gonzalez NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 6174 Ð 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 3, 2024 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Trevon Bryant, Adolfo ivan Hernandez, Kymberly Smith, Mathieu Elbaz, Jorge M Gonzalez, Frances Perez, Diedra Shoultz, Terrell Douglas, Jasmine Rodriguez NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart #6177 Ð 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 3, 2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Crystal Ann Elliott, Jorge Pena, Robert Mack, Daniela Jimenez, Lisa Parenti, Herbert Jerome Barber NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5695 Ð 1159 Tomyn Blvd Winter Garden, FL 34787 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 3, 2024 at approx. 1:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: David Beacham NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC #0671 Ð 100 Mercantile Ct. Ocoee, FL 34761 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 4, 2024 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: William Marvin Langston Jr, Bibi Sabreena Ackbar, Mary Sanders / M Sanders, Jamaal Thomas Davis, Deontray Tyshaun Jones, Ralph Laurence Schmidheini NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC #0693 - 1015 N. Apopka Vineland Rd. Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 4, 2024 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Shakenya Evans, SM Evans, Dona Barconey, Angelica Brown, James Watkins, Rasheda Saunders, RS, Nathalie Dessant, Evana Session NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0420 Ð5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on at approx. SEPTEMBER 4, 2024 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Summer Lynne Robinson, Norman Marquise Gary, Jerald Denard Stringfield Jr, Omar Ali, Dream Hunter, Lilkeasha Williams, Eddie Scott, Malvin Ann Williams-Tyson , Oliver James Roberto / Oliver Robert, vincent king, Samantha Ford, KENNETH JONES, Jhiliah Latrelle Weatherspoon, Lundi Sharron Pinder Campbell, James Bradshaw, Brayann Torres, Olivia Mo Reeze , Leon Mays NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC #430 - 7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 4, 2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Joash Sukra, Replethia ANDREWS, repletha l andrews, Mark Lobin, Pamela Yelverton, Paulo Libonati, Desiray Tolliver, Desiree Tolliver, Ruther Ford Joassaint, Vonetta Brooks, Sharrice Abney, Jacqueline Torres, Jakayla Ryan, Jalisa London, Miguel Angel Camacho III NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5868 Ð 4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando, FL 32835 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 5, 2024 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Taylor Gill, Christine Taylor, Christine Ducille Taylor, Sophia Hicks, James Junior Davis, Esai Smith, Nina Wolf, Tashira Renae Burgman, Amanda Singh, Ronald Stowers, Brittany Crumpton NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC #351 - 10425 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 5, 2024 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Dally Irizarry NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5962 Ð 49671 Hwy 27 Davenport, FL 33897 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 5, 2024 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Cortney Anderson, Alexus Capers, Michael Philon, Brian Mason, Luis Baez Zayas, Manuel A Quiros, Henry Stanley Wooley, Ojas Patel, Richard Ronald Sedlak, Orlando Meza, Daniel Macauley, Jessica Rocker, Omar Vargas NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5961 Ð 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 5, 2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Eddie Pereira, Minelka Muniz, Dion Rashard Eddie, BELINDA VEGA ALMONTE, Darine Placido, Alyssa Carey, Nicholas Tiberio, Jamie Antonio Silva Luna, Charisa Rios. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner CubeSmart # 5694 Ð 7220 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, Fl 33896 to satisfy a lien on SEPTEMBER 5, 2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Alec Gress.