Legal Public Notices 8/2/2023

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809.. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on:Donita Hines #1478, Jermaine Mcniel #1363, Shatara Cooper #1131, Josh Coppens #1242, Joshua Lee #1696, Scott Christensen #1433, Darby Shipp-Christensen #1166, Kimberly Johnson #1026, Larnell Fayson #1112, Chastity Diaz #1726, Sebastian Rolon #1590, Wilbert Mcfadden #1453, Breanna Carrington #1588, Kellie Moore #1647, Breauna Osborne #1369, Howard Carter #1427, Tiquiyante Fuller #1525, Shannon Sharrow #1540. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: July 26th and August 2nd, 2023.DISTRICT COURT CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA In the Matter of the Parental Rights as to: D.C.S., DOB: 09/11/2018 AGE: 4 A Minor.. DEPT. NO. : U.YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN 21 DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW. To: SHAREEM HERNANDEZ, A Petition has been filed by the Plaintiff against you for relief as set forth in the document Petition. The object of this action is the Termination of Parental Rights. If you intend to defend this lawsuit, within 21 days after this summons is served on you (not counting the day of service), you must: 1. File with the clerk of this Court, a formal written response to the Petition in accordance with the rules of the Court. Submitted By: ECLIPSE LAW GROUP /s/ Rena McDonald, RENA MCDONALD, ESQ. Nevada Bar No. 8852 203 S. Water Street, Suite 300 Henderson, NV 89015 Telephone: (702) 448-4962 Facsimile: (702) 448-5011 [email protected] Attorney for Plaintiff Makayla Akiyama.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Cacao Bodiford-El-Household Goods, Giana Muniz- Couch and Household Merchandise, John Masotti-Boxes, Kirah Cosat-Bed, Couch, Table, 2 TV’s, Carmina Anderson- House Hold Items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 15th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Darlene Randall-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space StorageFlavien Falon Monet - Household Goods. Ajane Celestin, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Courtney Lau home goods, Edward Lewis furniture, Jazme’n Burdette art supplies bags and totes, Brittany Hudson boxes and bags Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Noljie Hernandez- luggage, toolboxes, tools, shelves, ladder, clothing. Sidney Newman- luggage, holiday décor, pictures, toolbox, boxes. Curtis Keith- monitors, printer, desk, shelves, clothing, boxes. Martin Lane- DVDs, clothes, shelves, boxes. Lauren Colson- sports equipment, dresser, mattress, clothes, boxes, desk, tools, boxes. Edgar Olmeda- dresser, dining set, bikes, tools, grille, fans, lamp, speakers. Angely Gonzalez- couch, table, washer, dryer, fridge, bikes, tools, toolbox, boxes. Chardeja Patterson- entertainment center, bed, TV, bike, shoes, toys, chair, clothes. Caonabo Santana- safe, lamp, dresser, bed, table, clothes, chair, boxes, totes.Patrick Watkins; entertainment center, bed, dresser, boxes. Blonide Jonathas; table, chairs, boxes and totes. Robert Rivera; House furniture and appliances. Stand Up Survivor; Household Items. Jamese Robinson; Apartment furnishings, projector screen, air fryer.: Jessica Shaver; Sports goods, Kisti Pepperman; Household goods, William Mann; Household goods, Amber Rivera: Shevels, Marcos Rodriguez: Household goods, Jason Mixon: Ladder, compressor (motorcycles are not for sale) Hand tools, chairs, David Caran; Household goods, Victor Rodruguez; Gym Equipment,Liselle StLouis bins, chairs, mini fridge, garbage bags with clothes, boxes, etc.; Angel Lopez mattress and clothing; Morris Spassov household items. Dominique Hunter: Home goods: Ramon Gomez-Household goods, Mikel Andersen-Household goods, Karen Moreta-Household goods, Patricia Garcia-Household goods, Daniel Munoz-Household goods.Marcy Rodriguez; mattress, cloths, small speaker, Household items. Rafael Castro Pena; bike ramps, oil pan, children’s toys, cloths, chair, shelves, shoes, and bags. Karen Whittlesey; Household Items. Jennifer Betrand; Bed, Mattress, Couch, Cloths, Shoes, Blender, Fan, Skateboard.John Johnston: Household goodsTimothy Lorenzo Bryant Ð Households goods.Kiara Cadiz, 2 bedrooms fully furnished; Walter Ingles, boxes, totes, dishes, misc items.: Latoya Samuels: furniture, TV, totes, HHG, dolly; Latoya Samuels: Furniture, sporting goods, toys, totes, boxes, HHG; Michael Runyon: Tv, boxes, Sports equipment, furniture, motorcycle helmet, HHG; Jessica N Rosa: Sony speakers, sport equipment, sword, ladder, boxes, toes, clothes, baby items, back packs, HHG, trophies; Elizabeth Alicea: Boxes, Sofa, Mattresses, household items, clothes, chair, appliances.Khalia Scarbrough: furniture, grill, décor, mattress, boxes, bags, Khalia Scarbrough: Artwork, TVs, Guitar The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Zurianne Alford: bags/totes-Clifton Dixon: household items- Sean Kirkland Jr: household items-Amber Johnston: fridge/furniture-Sheena Sparks: kid's items-Amy Dinkins: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:James Julien-2 bedroom Apt. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Rodric Curry-clothes and shoes ,Joel Rivera-boxes and personal items. Laura Bellanton- personal belongings. LaShalonda Robinson-furniture, clothes. Lashonda Rogers, Lashonda Tishale,Lashonda Tishale Rogers- household furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Victoria Joy Laney-Household items. Teya Penrod- Furniture. Bronze Kingdom Museum/Rawlvan Bennett- artwork. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, CASE NO.:In the Interest of: J.S. DOB: 05/23/2018, S.S. DOB: 04/22/2019, minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 6, at the Orange County Juvenile Justice Courthouse, located at 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5th day of July, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No. 1026123 Children’s Legal Services,400 West Robinson Street, Suite S192, Orlando, Florida 32801 Cell 407-353-2480, Office 407-563-2307 [email protected] . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Lamar Woolbright - #0B002, Carlos Ferrer - #0D051, Isiah Freeman - #0F026, 1994 Acura VIN #JH4DB7652RS011766, Stephanie Lero - #0G030, Deangelo Anderson Ð #0G037, Rafael Silva - #0H008, Alyssa Sanchez - #0H022, Wanda M. Chambliss Ð 0I033, Audra McCray - #0J023NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com : 522 Garry Raymond, 611 Marc Fox, 726 Lionel Batista, 420 Charles Conner, 1419 Ismail Allison, 334 Raymond Backwith.: 1037 Erik Aquino, 1710 Lisnelia Moreta, 1822 Vronika Jones, 1802 Ryan Bethel, 1910 Thalia Baleshta, 1433 Rocio Medina, 1808 Suzan Guest, 1435 Annette Jarrett, 1054 Kasondree Helligar.: 1205 Christy Young, 1515 Nadege Cherubin.: B196 Tiffany Frison, B146 Sergio Aggio, B119 Karolyn Morales, B197 Genoveva Myers, B208 James Meden.Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on