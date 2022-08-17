Legal Public Notices 8/17/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Ronnie Fields-1015, Darby Shipp-Christensen-1166, Kameal Mckinnon-1170, Deandre Culmer-1178, Towana Rush-1249, Jerimiah Miller-1396, SCOTT CHRISTENSEN-1433, John Winkle-1467, Guy Martin-1619, Perry Taylor-1656, Ortiz Israel-1689, Edesha Hall- 1733. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: August 10 and 17, 2022.
Efrain Lugo Vs. Iris Lugo in the court, for the County of Orange and the State of Florida. The defendant Iris Lugo, whose place of residence is unknown, is hereby notified that Efrain Lugo plaintiff, has filed his petition in said court for dissolution of marriage.
Erik F. Stidham (ISB #5483) HOLLAND & HART LLP 800 W. Main Street, Suite 1750 Boise, ID 83702-5974 Telephone: 208.342.5000 Facsimile: 208.343.8869 E-mail: [email protected] Counsel for Plaintiffs IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF ADA Case No. CV01-22-06789 Judge Lynn Norton SUMMONS - PUBLICATION ST. LUKE’S HEALTH SYSTEM, LTD; ST. LUKE’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, LTD; CHRIS ROTH, an individual; and NATASHA D. ERICKSON, MD, an individual; and TRACY W. JUNGMAN, NP, an individual, Plaintiffs, vs. AMMON BUNDY, an individual; AMMON BUNDY FOR GOVERNOR, a political organization; DIEGO RODRIGUEZ, an individual; FREEDOM MAN PRESS LLC, a limited liability company; FREEDOM MAN PAC, a registered political action committee; and PEOPLE’S RIGHTS NETWORK, a political organization, Defendants. TO: FREEDOM MAN PAC You have been sued by St. Luke’s Health System, Ltd., St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, Ltd., Chris Roth, Natasha D. Erickson, M.D., and Tracy W. Jungman, NP, Plaintiffs, in the District Court in and for Ada County, Idaho, Case No. CV01-22-06789. The nature of the claims against you are: defamation; invasion of privacy; intentional infliction of emotional distress; and civil conspiracy to commit defamation, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, trespass, unfair business practices, and wrongful charitable solicitations. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case No., and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at Ada County Courthouse, 200 West Front Street, Boise, Idaho 83702 (208) 287-6900 and served a copy of your response on the Plaintiffs’ attorney at Holland & Hart LLP, 800 West Main Street, Suite 1750, Boise, ID 83702 (208) 342-5000. A copy of the Summons and Amended Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiffs. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. DATED 7/27/2022. CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT Phil McGrane By /s/ Eric Rowell, Deputy Clerk.
Erik F. Stidham (ISB #5483) HOLLAND & HART LLP 800 W. Main Street, Suite 1750 Boise, ID 83702-5974 Telephone: 208.342.5000 Facsimile: 208.343.8869 E-mail: [email protected] Counsel for Plaintiffs IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF ADA Case No. CV01-22-06789 Judge Lynn Norton SUMMONS - PUBLICATION ST. LUKE’S HEALTH SYSTEM, LTD; ST. LUKE’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, LTD; CHRIS ROTH, an individual; and NATASHA D. ERICKSON, MD, an individual; and TRACY W. JUNGMAN, NP, an individual, Plaintiffs, vs. AMMON BUNDY, an individual; AMMON BUNDY FOR GOVERNOR, a political organization; DIEGO RODRIGUEZ, an individual; FREEDOM MAN PRESS LLC, a limited liability company; FREEDOM MAN PAC, a registered political action committee; and PEOPLE’S RIGHTS NETWORK, a political organization, Defendants. TO: DIEGO RODRIGUEZ You have been sued by St. Luke’s Health System, Ltd., St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, Ltd., Chris Roth, Natasha D. Erickson, M.D., and Tracy W. Jungman, NP, Plaintiffs, in the District Court in and for Ada County, Idaho, Case No. CV01-22-06789. The nature of the claims against you are: defamation; invasion of privacy; intentional infliction of emotional distress; trespass; unfair business practices; wrongful charitable solicitations; and civil conspiracy to commit defamation, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, trespass, unfair business practices, and wrongful charitable solicitations. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case No., and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at Ada County Courthouse, 200 West Front Street, Boise, Idaho 83702 (208) 287-6900 and served a copy of your response on the Plaintiffs’ attorney at Holland & Hart LLP, 800 West Main Street, Suite 1750, Boise, ID 83702 (208) 342-5000. A copy of the Summons and Amended Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiffs. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. DATED 7/27/2022. CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT Phil McGrane By /s/ Eric Rowell, Deputy Clerk.
Erik F. Stidham (ISB #5483) HOLLAND & HART LLP 800 W. Main Street, Suite 1750 Boise, ID 83702-5974 Telephone: 208.342.5000 Facsimile: 208.343.8869 E-mail: [email protected] Counsel for Plaintiffs IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF ADA Case No. CV01-22-06789 Judge Lynn Norton SUMMONS - PUBLICATION ST. LUKE’S HEALTH SYSTEM, LTD; ST. LUKE’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, LTD; CHRIS ROTH, an individual; and NATASHA D. ERICKSON, MD, an individual; and TRACY W. JUNGMAN, NP, an individual, Plaintiffs, vs. AMMON BUNDY, an individual; AMMON BUNDY FOR GOVERNOR, a political organization; DIEGO RODRIGUEZ, an individual; FREEDOM MAN PRESS LLC, a limited liability company; FREEDOM MAN PAC, a registered political action committee; and PEOPLE’S RIGHTS NETWORK, a political organization, Defendants. TO: FREEDOM MAN PRESS LLC You have been sued by St. Luke’s Health System, Ltd., St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, Ltd., Chris Roth, Natasha D. Erickson, M.D., and Tracy W. Jungman, NP, Plaintiffs, in the District Court in and for Ada County, Idaho, Case No. CV01-22-06789. The nature of the claims against you are: defamation; invasion of privacy; intentional infliction of emotional distress; unfair business practices; wrongful charitable solicitations; and civil conspiracy to commit defamation, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, trespass, unfair business practices, and wrongful charitable solicitations. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case No., and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at Ada County Courthouse, 200 West Front Street, Boise, Idaho 83702 (208) 287-6900 and served a copy of your response on the Plaintiffs’ attorney at Holland & Hart LLP, 800 West Main Street, Suite 1750, Boise, ID 83702 (208) 342-5000. A copy of the Summons and Amended Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiffs. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. DATED 7/27/2022. CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT Phil McGrane By /s/ Eric Rowell, Deputy Clerk.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 26th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 John MasottiÐ Households Items, Wintzer Jones- House hold Goods Electronics. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 26, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Angelo Rodriguez: barber chairs: Marcela Centeno Valdez: personal items, luggage, bags The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Kim Shaw- Chairs, boxes, totes, hair dryer, car jack, stool, fan, speaker, beach chairs, step stools, computer stand, pet cage The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Megan McCoy Rodriguez home goods; Tonnia Bennett entertainment set, boxes, totes TV. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando Fl 32825, 4074959612: Marc Metelus-Fridge and boxes; Camillia Posley- Washer, dryer, cocktail table, boxes; Euris Lopez-household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr, Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Alexei Lebedev Ð hunting gear, video games, game accessories, boxes. Kenneth Welden Ð Fishing poles, duffle bag. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Marc Davis- bags and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 26, 2022, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Noemi Morales Childrens items, Eduardo Marciano- household items, Donald Loper- totes, Shukeema Woodard- household items. Wendy Sumner- household items, cynthia lajuan -adams boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated August 26, 2022 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Tamica Shines - household furniture, Franchesska Mercado - household items and personal things, Charnice Medlock - love seat couch 2 twin beds and other furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 26, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Douglas Arnett-studio.-Thomas Forino- household goods.. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 29th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Elizabeth Fullington-Household goods, margarito Martinez-Household items, Steven Meador-Household items, Shequila Thomas-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 8/31/22 at 12:00 PM: Adam Peter Stevens, house hold. Johnathon Thomas, House stuff. Eudd Ace, crib matt, household items. Timothy Brumlik co Alex Brumlik, Unknown. Timothy Brumlik co Alex Brumlik, Unknown. Nancy Perez, House goods. Lakia Arnold, household goods. Shakeria Williams, Clothing. Antoine Anderson, household goods. Thiago Berte, House goods & tools. Marie Baptiste, 1br bed set, items. Senat Lucsonne, household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, August 26th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM: Shenika McFarland: clothing & totes, Joy Taffani: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 26, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 5592 L B McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811 (407) 720-2832 Miguel Roman- Boxes, Dining Set, Mattress, Sofa; Larry Pierre- Portable A/C, Totes, Cooler, Hand Tools, Shelves, Sporting Goods, TV; Kalimah Mosley-Household Items; Christopher Stefan- Couches, End Table, Bunk Bed; Charaun Smith- Living Room Sets, Household Items; Brooke Ansley- Boxes, Bags Mattress; Brian Rodriguez Boxes, Bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complte the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-513 In the Interest of: N.W. DOB: 03/29/2016, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MONIQUE CARLOCK, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 10:00a.m.., before the Honorable Judge Craig McCarthy, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 28th day of July, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123, State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. IN RE: The Marriage of: MELISSA ROLDAN, Petitioner, and, JOHN MARTINEZ, Respondent. CASE NO.: 2021-DR-9579 NOTICE OF ACTION: TO: John Martinez, Address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed for your and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on DAVID DIAZ, ESQUIRE, Diaz Family Law Firm, P.A., 411 North Donnelly Street, Suite #302, Mount Dora, Florida 32757, on or before September 30th, 2022, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 800 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa, Florida 33602. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office. Dated: CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. By: /s/ clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 22-DP-18. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. N., DOB: 02/26/2022, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ANA GREEN, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on September 16 th , 2022, at 2:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 18th day of July, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 18-DP-114 IN THE INTEREST OF J.R., DOB: 07/15/2010, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: JOSE LUIS RAMOS (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on August 29th, 2022, at 9:45a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 21st day of July, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 18-DP-78. IN THE INTEREST OF: M. H., DOB: 06/26/2017, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: FELICIA RHOADES, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on October 17th, 2022, at 2:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 27th day of July, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
August 2022
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
Jewelry 5600 Blk Gatlin Ave
Safe 3300 Blk Berridge Ln
Phones/Tools 40 Blk N Orange Ave
Jewelry 120 Blk E Robinson St
Cell Phones 40 Blk W Washington St
Phone 40 Blk W Washington St
Tool 6500 Blk Interna'l Dr
Jewelry 200 Blk Eola Pkwy
Cell Phone 500 Blk E Washington St
Bike 1300 Blk W Colonial Dr
Currency 120 Blk W Pine St
Currency 1300 Blk W Princeton St
Currency S Kirkman Rd/Valencia College Dr
Currency 5400 Blk Millenia Lakes Bv
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
Notice Is Hereby Given that Cygnus Home Service, LLC, 115 West College Drive, Marshall, MN 56258, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Yelloh, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Robert Taormina, of 5401 S. Kirkman Rd., Suite 310, Orlando, FL 32819, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Bob Roth
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Bob Roth"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/10/2022
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Robert Taormina, of 5401 S. Kirkman Rd., Suite 310, Orlando, FL 32819, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Roth Talent Agency
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Roth Talent Agency"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/10/2022
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on September 8th, 2022 and will continue until all locations are done.U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; 0172 Ashley Cobbs $922.22, 1103 James Gibson $384.20, 1385 Alixandra Gruvis $1,286.30, 1303 Charles Sanders $604.84, 1534 TYESHA BOUIE $743.50, 1372 DAWN DUVALL $437.40, AA1093H Jason Campbell $1,448.80, AA2125A Jason Campbell $1,448.80, AA4037A Savanah Echevarria $2,661.10, 1353 Sheldrina Richards $607.80, AA5395N steven johnson $1,352.45, 0161 NOEL RIVERA $977.59, 1932 Joeseph Holden $370.75, 1754 Imuran Charlemagne $607.80, 1280 Sylvester Branford $879.20, 0119 Tony Posey $799.52, 1366 DANIEL PEREZ ACEVEDO $842.08, AA8897K sandra Benda $920.50, 1634 Adam Whiteside $831.50, 0107 Devante Greer $799.52, AA4635A Latichia Macon $1,348.40, 1064 Angel Jurado $530.50, 1872 ronny neal $1,248.62, AA0770B steven johnson $1,352.45, 1461 Johnny Rice $623.60 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1299 Hannah McGrath $1,258.40, 1296 Zachery Rainwater $1,021.08, 1315 Brandy Martinez $1,497.40, 1139 tamera harris $768.75, 1170 Miguel Hernandez $1,023.20, 1184 TERENCE MCCLAIN $989.25, 1336 Juana Rodriguez $524.90, 1189 christoper rhiner $906.50, 1108 ESTEBAN FELICIANO $980.75, 1250 JOSE SANTANA $1,100.00 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; C132 Marqueshia Dean $1,104.60, B136 Marie Suffrena $1,309.52, AA4031K Stephen Allison $1,053.05, C116 carlos Abad $1,104.60, AA8028H Alexandra Smith $1,427.30, C106 Jennifer Sweeney $921.00, C127 Decinia Williams $1,309.52, A100 ANTHONY GUENTHER $1,131.25, E108 Sophia Roberson $1,309.52, B109 Marisol Lozada $1,064.85, AA6337F Yazmary Franco $1,982.80, AA4805H Charline Rodriguez $2,699.75, A110 Weinfrid Lundor $921.00, AA8880F Yazmary Franco $2,004.50, AA4811K Alexandra Smith $1,427.30, AA4101E Charline Rodriguez $2,699.75 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 2472 daniel jackson $816.82, 2452 nikita lewis $569.04, 2612 jackenson janvier $729.22, 1309 SAMANO AESTHETICS $1,423.86, 2328 Julio Bermudez $1,064.82, 2049 Akeem George $855.84, 1674 Mystery Room $835.79, 1691 XIOMARA SANCHEZ $431.08, 1233 roxanne razzani $1,248.82, 2002 Mystery Room $644.18, 1683 Micah talley $488.24, 1116 LEONARDO SANTANA $662.64, 1673 Candice Buchanan $682.16, 1183 AMMON POWELL $743.15, 1074 Trinity Torres $622.89, 1008 MILTON MONTESDEOCA $807.52, 1248 LEONARDO SANTANA $662.64, 2454 johnny core $429.51, 1601 Mark Owens $383.32, 1006-09 MILTON SMITH $1,326.60 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; A095 Joshua Fox $484.48, A096 CHARLES PARRISH $702.50, B035 Carlos Perez $495.00, A055 linda mccrea $835.74, E015 Joseph Barbosa $399.28, B057-58 Eboni Carty $654.88 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 0001 Angele Torres $825.15, 2719 cedric robinson $1,097.74, 1274 Jorge Vargas $457.86, 1414 haley pryor $654.03, 1611 PATRICIA LINDEMAN $672.34, 1288 darrell coffee $458.77, 1564 Christine Velasquez $1,076.44, 1061 Mark Denis $914.03, 2502 Micheal Mendez $554.03, 5046 Alexander Bankert $900.76, 1152 Orlando Pagan $900.20, 1635 Shanoel Roberts $995.53, 1563 vernetta walker $458.77, 1130 riddick bowe $1,119.90, 1245 Damian Brown $854.91, 1447 brandon hughes $362.01, 2221 JESSICA HARRIS $740.08, 1282 MARCIA JONES $527.94, 1645 jasmine jackson $676.20, 1290 rodrasha taylor $429.01, 1627 GONZALO CALOMARDE $865.00, 1549 michele crandall $524.08 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 0172 Ashley Cobbs $922.22, 1103 James Gibson $384.20, 1385 Alixandra Gruvis $1,286.30, 1303 Charles Sanders $604.84, 1534 TYESHA BOUIE $743.50, 1372 DAWN DUVALL $437.40, AA1093H Jason Campbell $1,448.80, AA2125A Jason Campbell $1,448.80, AA4037A Savanah Echevarria $2,661.10, 1353 Sheldrina Richards $607.80, AA5395N steven johnson $1,352.45, 0161 NOEL RIVERA $977.59, 1932 Joeseph Holden $370.75, 1754 Imuran Charlemagne $607.80, 1280 Sylvester Branford $879.20, 0119 Tony Posey $799.52, 1366 DANIEL PEREZ ACEVEDO $842.08, AA8897K sandra Benda $920.50, 1634 Adam Whiteside $831.50, 0107 Devante Greer $799.52, AA4635A Latichia Macon $1,348.40, 1064 Angel Jurado $530.50, 1872 ronny neal $1,248.62, AA0770B steven johnson $1,352.45, 1461 Johnny Rice $623.60, 1224 Handel Dormus $541.50 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 1067 Lomicia Whitaker $660.57, 4037 Sean and hawa Roberts $993.00, 2070 Aaron Burrell $921.04, 3081 Cory Tischler $922.84.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Kirkman: 600 S Kirkman Rd Orlando, FL 32811 09/06/2022 2039 Joannie Confident, 1056 Breezae Rainey, 3050 LItisha Davis, 3078 Carnell Fee, 2076 Allan Perdomo, 2014 Larry Daviss, 1016 Tammi Jones, 6039 Mystery Unit, 1032 Taneisha Bloomfield, 6002 Nikki Washigton, 3100 Ero Perry, 3021 Jose Torres Villafuerte, 2062 Gillian Mcnabola, 1020 Sherline Ulysse, 1008 Azi Nelson, 3002 Wanda Jones, 5038 Sanderson Gandert, 2001 Justin English, 6045 Kendra Moore, 1035 Nicole Johnson, 2009 Luis Abreu, 1108 Azi Nelson, 1095 Tia Bell, 8013 Brendin Boele, 6023 Bessie People, 4005 Joshua Parr, 3090 Zantisha Farrington, 6036 Lisa Wareham, 5001 Andrew HUbbard, 3001 Marcus Moore. U-Haul Ctr Orange Ave: 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando, FL. 32806 09/06/2022 1726 Jermaine McCoy, 1701 Tonya Roberts, 1831 Shane Heslop, 1042 Marie Alvarez, 2202 Eboni Townsend, 1605 Jean Faustin, 1937 Kylie Collins, 1813 Ambery Rawls, 2407 Ray Amburgey, 1070 Jason Murrill, 1931 Nivia Lampkin, 1103 Martin Ifedebe, 2501 Isaac Aviles, 1815 Rod Smith, 2141 Malcolm Mandun, 1521 Helenikka Williams, 2018 Sabrina Vaughn. U-Haul of Ctr Ocoee: 11410 W Colonial Dr Ocoee, FL 34761 09/06/2022 2315 LInda Barden, 2221 Miguel Hernandez, 1402 Tyreke Scott, 2501 Raynard Young, 2604 Shawn Davis, 3342 Antonio Miller, 1102 Christopher Szuhay, 2402 Marcius Pascal, 2119 LUther Hanes, 2329 Gregory Mckinnond, 2534 Nathaniel Bell, 1716 Stephen Beers. U-Haul of Ctr Clermont: 13650 Granville Ave Clermont, FL 34711 09/06/2022 3067 Mason Moton, 2004 Carlos Jimenez, 1018 Christopher Thornhill, 1043 Roxanne Eadie, 2020 Marisol Rivera, 1019 Marilyn Santamaria, 2187 Maickel Bedir, 1047 Chevaiz Jackson, 3070 Marilyn Santamaria, 2082 Gina Branch, 2157 Elena Combs, 1100 Anthony Scaraggi.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 29 Stephanie Jones 44 Shanetta T Adams 55 David Tyrone Hill Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 244 Susan Othelia Goff 381 Jose Javier Vazquez Vazquez 455 Ferdinand Gonzalez 462 Ferdinand Gonzalez 491 Esteban Sotomayor Gloria 495 Jasmine Smith 512 Michael Pokraka 558 Inawa Naydayad Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811Ðat 11:30am: 25 Alfonzo Cortez Felder 74 Regina Stephens Ellis 87 Debra Brooks 92 Sherese Reddock 97 Marshall Whitney 133 Ronald Benson 135 Lance Johnson 141 Mario Jose Ramirez 181 Samuel Demming Jr. 202 Latanya Bradford 218 Tiffany Lafaye Patterson 238 Marzetta Casandra Polite 298A Joe Andrews 2 530 Tylia Freeman 543 Brandon Worthy 544 Ciara Kirkland Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0053 Michael Pilato 0064 Sandra Reyes 0082 Angela Williams 0130 Jeffrey Davis 0160 Jill Salaam 0249 Alysha Dawn Rodriguez 0307 Andres Encarnacion 0360 Gelita Rolle 0423 Cheyenne Jade Walker 0425 Ashley Ferrell 0428 Susan Saunders 0450 Victoria Julian Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 131 Donna Hodges 210 Mary Thornton 338 Jocheved Vlyter-Major 201 Frank Lee Jackson Jr. 536 Shawn Ferree 707 Edwin Roman 708 Rhonda Lynn Slaughter 823 De Anna Patrice Cilatt 2128 D. Luis Arias 1986 Tracker John Boat Hull #WV6799T Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1028 Steven Alexander, Sun State Finish LLC 3074 Curtis Hamilton 3175 Brandon White 3269 Alexandra Rolle 4006 Stacey Brohn-Edwards 4012 Ana Isabel Garcia Colon 4025 Kiara Sneed 4028 Kesharee Baxter 4044 Leonisha Allicia Claria Eaton 4092 Alin Vaduva 6009 Samantha Anderson 9037 Willie Thomas Walton Jr, 1985 Toyota Pickup, VIN JT4RN55D7F0087163, Tag CXNN27.
My Towing Company Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder on the following dates at 8:00AM 1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807.
9/3/2022
2000 Chevy blue
1GCCS19W4YK204112
2004 BMW black
WBABW53424PL40182
09/04/2022
1997 Infiniti white
JNKAY21D8VM505230
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on September 2nd, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
3N1AB7AP2GY262799
2016/NISS
1FAHP3E21CL219956
2012 / FORD
3N1AB7AP4JY235661
2018 / NISS
1NXBR12E92Z568123
2002 / TOYT
5NPE24AF2GH329953
2016 / HYUN
2C3CDXBGXLH137066
2020 / DODG.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 1, 2022
1HGCT2B93GA004321
2016 HOND
2T1BA02E6VC161898
1997 TOYT
SEPTEMBER 3, 2022
3KPFL4A77JE227411
2018 KIA
JH4CL96946C027495
2006 ACUR
SEPTEMBER 4, 2022
5NPE24AF4FH196689
2015 HYUN
SEPTEMBER 5, 2022
5NPE24AF4FH196689
2015 HYUN
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on September 9th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0001 Ð Richard Jones0003 Ð Richard Jones 0014 Ð Richard Jones 0479 Ð Richard Jones 0543 Ð Richard Jones 0545 Ð Howard Wiltsey 148A Ð Diaz Castro.
Notice of Public Sale: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 203 Neighborhood Market Rd Orlando, FL 32825 on September 9th, 2022 at 11:00 am or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. 114 - Felix Gonzalez 2054 - Kendyl Vermeulen 2108 - Bree Seidemann
Notice of Public Sale: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on September 9th, 2022 at 11:00 pm or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. #1325- Denny Ewing # 1220- Patrick Sidhom # 2512- Melanie Gomez.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
9/12/2022
5TDZA23C46S496867
2006 TOYT
19XFB2F51CE051327
2012 HOND
1C3CCBBB7DN574560
2013 CHRY
1ZVBP8AM1E5202454
2014 FORD
1HGCP36739A014966
2009 HOND
5FRYD3H33HB008547
2 017 ACUR
9/14/2022
1C3CDZAG8EN145979
2014 DODG
3GTP1VE02BG397629
2011 GMC
9/21/2022
JN1BJ1CV3LW276115
2020 NISS