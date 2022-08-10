Legal Public Notices 8/10/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Ronnie Fields-1015, Darby Shipp-Christensen-1166, Kameal Mckinnon-1170, Deandre Culmer-1178, Towana Rush-1249, Jerimiah Miller-1396, SCOTT CHRISTENSEN-1433, John Winkle-1467, Guy Martin-1619, Perry Taylor-1656, Ortiz Israel-1689, Edesha Hall- 1733. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: August 10 and 17, 2022.
Erik F. Stidham (ISB #5483) HOLLAND & HART LLP 800 W. Main Street, Suite 1750 Boise, ID 83702-5974 Telephone: 208.342.5000 Facsimile: 208.343.8869 E-mail: [email protected] Counsel for Plaintiffs IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF ADA Case No. CV01-22-06789 Judge Lynn Norton SUMMONS - PUBLICATION ST. LUKE’S HEALTH SYSTEM, LTD; ST. LUKE’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, LTD; CHRIS ROTH, an individual; and NATASHA D. ERICKSON, MD, an individual; and TRACY W. JUNGMAN, NP, an individual, Plaintiffs, vs. AMMON BUNDY, an individual; AMMON BUNDY FOR GOVERNOR, a political organization; DIEGO RODRIGUEZ, an individual; FREEDOM MAN PRESS LLC, a limited liability company; FREEDOM MAN PAC, a registered political action committee; and PEOPLE’S RIGHTS NETWORK, a political organization, Defendants. TO: FREEDOM MAN PAC You have been sued by St. Luke’s Health System, Ltd., St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, Ltd., Chris Roth, Natasha D. Erickson, M.D., and Tracy W. Jungman, NP, Plaintiffs, in the District Court in and for Ada County, Idaho, Case No. CV01-22-06789. The nature of the claims against you are: defamation; invasion of privacy; intentional infliction of emotional distress; and civil conspiracy to commit defamation, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, trespass, unfair business practices, and wrongful charitable solicitations. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case No., and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at Ada County Courthouse, 200 West Front Street, Boise, Idaho 83702 (208) 287-6900 and served a copy of your response on the Plaintiffs’ attorney at Holland & Hart LLP, 800 West Main Street, Suite 1750, Boise, ID 83702 (208) 342-5000. A copy of the Summons and Amended Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiffs. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. DATED 7/27/2022. CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT Phil McGrane By /s/ Eric Rowell, Deputy Clerk.
Erik F. Stidham (ISB #5483) HOLLAND & HART LLP 800 W. Main Street, Suite 1750 Boise, ID 83702-5974 Telephone: 208.342.5000 Facsimile: 208.343.8869 E-mail: [email protected] Counsel for Plaintiffs IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF ADA Case No. CV01-22-06789 Judge Lynn Norton SUMMONS - PUBLICATION ST. LUKE’S HEALTH SYSTEM, LTD; ST. LUKE’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, LTD; CHRIS ROTH, an individual; and NATASHA D. ERICKSON, MD, an individual; and TRACY W. JUNGMAN, NP, an individual, Plaintiffs, vs. AMMON BUNDY, an individual; AMMON BUNDY FOR GOVERNOR, a political organization; DIEGO RODRIGUEZ, an individual; FREEDOM MAN PRESS LLC, a limited liability company; FREEDOM MAN PAC, a registered political action committee; and PEOPLE’S RIGHTS NETWORK, a political organization, Defendants. TO: DIEGO RODRIGUEZ You have been sued by St. Luke’s Health System, Ltd., St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, Ltd., Chris Roth, Natasha D. Erickson, M.D., and Tracy W. Jungman, NP, Plaintiffs, in the District Court in and for Ada County, Idaho, Case No. CV01-22-06789. The nature of the claims against you are: defamation; invasion of privacy; intentional infliction of emotional distress; trespass; unfair business practices; wrongful charitable solicitations; and civil conspiracy to commit defamation, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, trespass, unfair business practices, and wrongful charitable solicitations. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case No., and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at Ada County Courthouse, 200 West Front Street, Boise, Idaho 83702 (208) 287-6900 and served a copy of your response on the Plaintiffs’ attorney at Holland & Hart LLP, 800 West Main Street, Suite 1750, Boise, ID 83702 (208) 342-5000. A copy of the Summons and Amended Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiffs. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. DATED 7/27/2022. CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT Phil McGrane By /s/ Eric Rowell, Deputy Clerk.
Erik F. Stidham (ISB #5483) HOLLAND & HART LLP 800 W. Main Street, Suite 1750 Boise, ID 83702-5974 Telephone: 208.342.5000 Facsimile: 208.343.8869 E-mail: [email protected] Counsel for Plaintiffs IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF ADA Case No. CV01-22-06789 Judge Lynn Norton SUMMONS - PUBLICATION ST. LUKE’S HEALTH SYSTEM, LTD; ST. LUKE’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, LTD; CHRIS ROTH, an individual; and NATASHA D. ERICKSON, MD, an individual; and TRACY W. JUNGMAN, NP, an individual, Plaintiffs, vs. AMMON BUNDY, an individual; AMMON BUNDY FOR GOVERNOR, a political organization; DIEGO RODRIGUEZ, an individual; FREEDOM MAN PRESS LLC, a limited liability company; FREEDOM MAN PAC, a registered political action committee; and PEOPLE’S RIGHTS NETWORK, a political organization, Defendants. TO: FREEDOM MAN PRESS LLC You have been sued by St. Luke’s Health System, Ltd., St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, Ltd., Chris Roth, Natasha D. Erickson, M.D., and Tracy W. Jungman, NP, Plaintiffs, in the District Court in and for Ada County, Idaho, Case No. CV01-22-06789. The nature of the claims against you are: defamation; invasion of privacy; intentional infliction of emotional distress; unfair business practices; wrongful charitable solicitations; and civil conspiracy to commit defamation, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, trespass, unfair business practices, and wrongful charitable solicitations. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case No., and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at Ada County Courthouse, 200 West Front Street, Boise, Idaho 83702 (208) 287-6900 and served a copy of your response on the Plaintiffs’ attorney at Holland & Hart LLP, 800 West Main Street, Suite 1750, Boise, ID 83702 (208) 342-5000. A copy of the Summons and Amended Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiffs. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. DATED 7/27/2022. CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT Phil McGrane By /s/ Eric Rowell, Deputy Clerk.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 26th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 John MasottiÐ Households Items, Wintzer Jones- House hold Goods Electronics. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 26, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Angelo Rodriguez: barber chairs: Marcela Centeno Valdez: personal items, luggage, bags The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Kim Shaw- Chairs, boxes, totes, hair dryer, car jack, stool, fan, speaker, beach chairs, step stools, computer stand, pet cage The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Megan McCoy Rodriguez home goods; Tonnia Bennett entertainment set, boxes, totes TV. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando Fl 32825, 4074959612: Marc Metelus-Fridge and boxes; Camillia Posley- Washer, dryer, cocktail table, boxes; Euris Lopez-household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr, Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Alexei Lebedev Ð hunting gear, video games, game accessories, boxes. Kenneth Welden Ð Fishing poles, duffle bag. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Marc Davis- bags and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 26, 2022, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Noemi Morales Childrens items, Eduardo Marciano- household items, Donald Loper- totes, Shukeema Woodard- household items. Wendy Sumner- household items, cynthia lajuan -adams boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated August 26, 2022 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Tamica Shines - household furniture, Franchesska Mercado - household items and personal things, Charnice Medlock - love seat couch 2 twin beds and other furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 26, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Douglas Arnett-studio.-Thomas Forino- household goods.. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 29th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Elizabeth Fullington-Household goods, margarito Martinez-Household items, Steven Meador-Household items, Shequila Thomas-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 8/31/22 at 12:00 PM: Adam Peter Stevens, house hold. Johnathon Thomas, House stuff. Eudd Ace, crib matt, household items. Timothy Brumlik co Alex Brumlik, Unknown. Timothy Brumlik co Alex Brumlik, Unknown. Nancy Perez, House goods. Lakia Arnold, household goods. Shakeria Williams, Clothing. Antoine Anderson, household goods. Thiago Berte, House goods & tools. Marie Baptiste, 1br bed set, items. Senat Lucsonne, household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, August 26th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM: Shenika McFarland: clothing & totes, Joy Taffani: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 26, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 5592 L B McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811 (407) 720-2832 Miguel Roman- Boxes, Dining Set, Mattress, Sofa; Larry Pierre- Portable A/C, Totes, Cooler, Hand Tools, Shelves, Sporting Goods, TV; Kalimah Mosley-Household Items; Christopher Stefan- Couches, End Table, Bunk Bed; Charaun Smith- Living Room Sets, Household Items; Brooke Ansley- Boxes, Bags Mattress; Brian Rodriguez Boxes, Bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complte the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP21-379, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: B. I. DOB: 07/05/2021. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Pamela Ingram Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Heather L. Higbee on August 23, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of July, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: George Lytle, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 985465 Senior Attorney for DCF. [email protected] CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03 / TYNAN CASE NO: DP14-422, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: Z. W. DOB: 08/05/2012. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Joseph Ward Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan on August 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of July, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 86793 Children’s Legal Services State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Suite S912 Orlando, FL 32801 [email protected]. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-513 In the Interest of: N.W. DOB: 03/29/2016, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MONIQUE CARLOCK, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 10:00a.m.., before the Honorable Judge Craig McCarthy, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 28th day of July, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123, State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 22-DP-18. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. N., DOB: 02/26/2022, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ANA GREEN, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on September 16 th , 2022, at 2:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 18th day of July, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 18-DP-114 IN THE INTEREST OF J.R., DOB: 07/15/2010, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: JOSE LUIS RAMOS (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on August 29th, 2022, at 9:45a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 21st day of July, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 18-DP-78. IN THE INTEREST OF: M. H., DOB: 06/26/2017, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: FELICIA RHOADES, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on October 17th, 2022, at 2:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 27th day of July, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Exacta Land Surveyors, LLC, 1500 W. Third St, Ste 130MZ, Cleveland, OH 44113, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of H&H Survey Consultants, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Kirkman: 600 S Kirkman Rd Orlando, FL 32811 09/06/2022 2039 Joannie Confident, 1056 Breezae Rainey, 3050 LItisha Davis, 3078 Carnell Fee, 2076 Allan Perdomo, 2014 Larry Daviss, 1016 Tammi Jones, 6039 Mystery Unit, 1032 Taneisha Bloomfield, 6002 Nikki Washigton, 3100 Ero Perry, 3021 Jose Torres Villafuerte, 2062 Gillian Mcnabola, 1020 Sherline Ulysse, 1008 Azi Nelson, 3002 Wanda Jones, 5038 Sanderson Gandert, 2001 Justin English, 6045 Kendra Moore, 1035 Nicole Johnson, 2009 Luis Abreu, 1108 Azi Nelson, 1095 Tia Bell, 8013 Brendin Boele, 6023 Bessie People, 4005 Joshua Parr, 3090 Zantisha Farrington, 6036 Lisa Wareham, 5001 Andrew HUbbard, 3001 Marcus Moore. U-Haul Ctr Orange Ave: 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando, FL. 32806 09/06/2022 1726 Jermaine McCoy, 1701 Tonya Roberts, 1831 Shane Heslop, 1042 Marie Alvarez, 2202 Eboni Townsend, 1605 Jean Faustin, 1937 Kylie Collins, 1813 Ambery Rawls, 2407 Ray Amburgey, 1070 Jason Murrill, 1931 Nivia Lampkin, 1103 Martin Ifedebe, 2501 Isaac Aviles, 1815 Rod Smith, 2141 Malcolm Mandun, 1521 Helenikka Williams, 2018 Sabrina Vaughn. U-Haul of Ctr Ocoee: 11410 W Colonial Dr Ocoee, FL 34761 09/06/2022 2315 LInda Barden, 2221 Miguel Hernandez, 1402 Tyreke Scott, 2501 Raynard Young, 2604 Shawn Davis, 3342 Antonio Miller, 1102 Christopher Szuhay, 2402 Marcius Pascal, 2119 LUther Hanes, 2329 Gregory Mckinnond, 2534 Nathaniel Bell, 1716 Stephen Beers. U-Haul of Ctr Clermont: 13650 Granville Ave Clermont, FL 34711 09/06/2022 3067 Mason Moton, 2004 Carlos Jimenez, 1018 Christopher Thornhill, 1043 Roxanne Eadie, 2020 Marisol Rivera, 1019 Marilyn Santamaria, 2187 Maickel Bedir, 1047 Chevaiz Jackson, 3070 Marilyn Santamaria, 2082 Gina Branch, 2157 Elena Combs, 1100 Anthony Scaraggi.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on
www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 2003- Jonathan Rhodes;2049-Jennifer Okeereke;3019-Freddy Cabrera;5027-AnthonyMcintosh/Anthony Tyrell Mc intosh;5063-Beverly Rose Mahmoud;6006-Jennifer Avery/Jennifer M Avery
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 29 Stephanie Jones 44 Shanetta T Adams 55 David Tyrone Hill Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 244 Susan Othelia Goff 381 Jose Javier Vazquez Vazquez 455 Ferdinand Gonzalez 462 Ferdinand Gonzalez 491 Esteban Sotomayor Gloria 495 Jasmine Smith 512 Michael Pokraka 558 Inawa Naydayad Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811Ðat 11:30am: 25 Alfonzo Cortez Felder 74 Regina Stephens Ellis 87 Debra Brooks 92 Sherese Reddock 97 Marshall Whitney 133 Ronald Benson 135 Lance Johnson 141 Mario Jose Ramirez 181 Samuel Demming Jr. 202 Latanya Bradford 218 Tiffany Lafaye Patterson 238 Marzetta Casandra Polite 298A Joe Andrews 2 530 Tylia Freeman 543 Brandon Worthy 544 Ciara Kirkland Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0053 Michael Pilato 0064 Sandra Reyes 0082 Angela Williams 0130 Jeffrey Davis 0160 Jill Salaam 0249 Alysha Dawn Rodriguez 0307 Andres Encarnacion 0360 Gelita Rolle 0423 Cheyenne Jade Walker 0425 Ashley Ferrell 0428 Susan Saunders 0450 Victoria Julian Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 131 Donna Hodges 210 Mary Thornton 338 Jocheved Vlyter-Major 201 Frank Lee Jackson Jr. 536 Shawn Ferree 707 Edwin Roman 708 Rhonda Lynn Slaughter 823 De Anna Patrice Cilatt 2128 D. Luis Arias 1986 Tracker John Boat Hull #WV6799T Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1028 Steven Alexander, Sun State Finish LLC 3074 Curtis Hamilton 3175 Brandon White 3269 Alexandra Rolle 4006 Stacey Brohn-Edwards 4012 Ana Isabel Garcia Colon 4025 Kiara Sneed 4028 Kesharee Baxter 4044 Leonisha Allicia Claria Eaton 4092 Alin Vaduva 6009 Samantha Anderson 9037 Willie Thomas Walton Jr, 1985 Toyota Pickup, VIN JT4RN55D7F0087163, Tag CXNN27.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on August 24, 2022, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Demarkco Davis #0H028 Household Goods, Marshell Williams #0C027 Household Goods, Lydia Jurado #0F015 Household Goods, Nathaniel Perkins Sr. #0G002 Household Goods, Dena Hicks #0G020 Household Goods, Miyoshi Green #0G032 Household Goods, Cynthia Peters #0J005 Household Goods.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM A085- Candido D Worrell/ Candido David Worrell
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on August 26th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1HGCT1B32GA008298
2016/HOND
3TMJU62N09M084268
2009 / TOYT
3G5DA03E85S567277
2005 / BUIC
1NXBU4EE2AZ175493
2010 / TOYT
JHLRE4H4XBC027654
2011 / HOND
WBAVM1C58EVW53058
2014 / BMW
19UUA8F25DA002687
2013 / ACUR
WDDXK8CB6HA017725
2017 / MERZ
1ZVFT80N575359589
2007 / FORD
WBA4A9C56GG507803
2016 / BMW
KNDJ23AU4L7722522
2020 / KIA
1GR1A0623LE157755
2020 / GDAN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 8/26/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
KMHDN46D85U044716
2005 HYUN
1FUJGLBGXCSBN0388
2012 FREIGHTLINER
1XPXD49X0FD293683
2015 PETERBILT
1W16532A9G5550738
2016 WILX.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 25, 2022
4T1BF1FK0CU180689
2012 TOYT
KM8JM12B36U462532
2006 HYUN
AUGUST 27, 2022
2D8HN44H28R600789
2008 DODG
AUGUST 29, 2022
1D8HD58217F510845
2007 DODG
JH4KB16575C012470
2005 ACUR
JHLRD2846XC006315
1999 HOND
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 25, 2022
2T1BU4EE0AC339325
2010 TOYT
AUGUST 28, 2022
1GNDM19W2VB234324
1997 CHEV
1HGCG5652XA048209
1999 HOND
WBAAM3334XKC62439
1999 BMW
AUGUST 29, 2022
5XYZU3LB7EG232414
2014 HYUN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
9/2/2022
3FA6P0K93DR129881
2013 FORD
9/9/2022
JN1BJ1CV0LW260101
2020 NISS
9/16/2022
WVWAR7AN8ME009292
2021 VOLK