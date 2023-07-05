Legal Public Notices 7/5/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, July 25th, 2023 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford FL 32771 321-363-1902 Lynnette Vidal #1260, Marti Meadows #1254, Craig Trevarthen #1248 ,Craig Trevarthen #1475, Tadgulious Mason #1444. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: June 28 and July 5, 2023.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 14, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Gregory Charles Spreng- totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 25th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Robert Frye-Household items, Orlando Hernandez-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 25th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Brittney Copeland - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 25, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Chanel Rubiera - furniture's, boxes and bins, Janel Santiago - boxes totes books, Jean Theodore - household good ,Jean Theodore Households goods ,Chris Reed household goods // furniture, Brianna Lawrence - The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, July 25th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Clifford Hughley: boxes, sink/counter-Stephanie Johnston, vacuum/bike-Antonisha Walker: toys, boxes-Rosa Valdez Sanchez: wheelbarrow/tools-Bernita Bethay: furniture/boxes- Dionne Jackson: household items-Virginia Franklin: clothing/boxes-Amber Brathwaite: bags/clothing-Ceasar Dejesus: chairs/rug. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated July 25, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Neal Higgins: bags of stuff. Jacqui Burrows: personal and household item. KYRAH DOWDELL: clothes, boxes. Renee RupaCarter: washer dryer and totes. Moises cruz: Three bedroom house. Amber Caldwell: 2bedroom home. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 26th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Jaqazius Bandy home goods, Mario Rentas Colon tires, car parts and 1990 2dr Red Nissan 300ZX Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 27, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Brenda Coleman- TV, stroller, holiday décor, clothing, toys, boxes. Luis Rodriguez- furniture, luggage, clothing, shoes, pictures. Jaime Cano- furniture, TV, appliances, toys, clothing, books. Ines Bruno- furniture, TV, fridge, boat motor, clothing, shoes, toys. Merville Jubitana- furniture, computers, monitors, printer, fridge, dryer, bike, shoes, clothes, toys, suitcases. Dorthey Mccullen- furniture, DVDs, clothing, suitcases, pictures. Maricel Rodriguez- bed, TV, clothes, tools, appliances. Orlando Cartagena- furniture, shoes, toys, totes. Abigail Aldonza- furniture, clothes, pictures, totes. Gustavo Benitez: couch cushions, boots, entertainment center. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:45AM Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137: Edith Williams; House items, boxes, totes. David Martins; Work tools. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Kayrene Marilyn Caps; Chair, Christmas Décor, Coffee table, Mirror, Wooden Chest. Samara Walton; Restaurant style chairs & tables and restaurant style refrigerators. Sheddrick Williams; Washer and Dryer, Dresser, Table, Chairs, Grill. Toni Jones; Mattress & box springs, cleaning supplies, microwave, PlayStation 3, vacuum, bags & boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Brandin Norfleet bins; The Bridge at Orlando hurricane prep items, coolers, plywood, fans; Annetta Ekpo 3-4 bed house; Bilma Fontanez household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Chyanne Pichelman; Books, Boxes, Clothes, Cot, Bedding, Backpack. Reshawna Saunders; Ford E-150. Michael Taylor; Washer/Dryer, Totes/Boxes, Dining table, Chairs, TVs, Clothes/Shoes, Dresser, House items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Dulce Maria Pacheco Aquino- Household items; Dulce Maria Pacheco Aquino- Household items; Priscila Arroyo-Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage at 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Michelle Lynn Avrett Curtis- household items: Ashly Black- household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Cristal Robles, Baby items, machines; Christopher Robinson, household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Latoscha S Nobles: Furniture, dog cage, toys, HHG; Zuleimie Yvelisse Baez Mojica: HHG, oxygen tank, medical equipment, audio equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 7/25/2023 @ 12:00PM: Jessica Davis-Events tents and general items to throw outdoor events. Amanda Brown-Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ TYNAN CASE NO.: 2023-DP-20IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: K.F. DOB: 10/29/2011 O.F. DOB: 05/22/2015 G.F. DOB: 11/19/2017 R.W. DOB: 07/30/2020 NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: DJENSEN LAMANIERE Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: K.F., born on October 29th, 2011; O.F., born on May 22nd, 2015; G.F., born on November 19, 2017; and R.W., born on July 30th, 2020. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 25th, 2023, at 9:00 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 5th day of June, 2023. Tiffany Moore Russell, as Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE NO: DP22-271 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.T. DOB: 05/13/2022. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Keara Thompson (Address Unknown). A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on August 23, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of June, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0056020 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected]. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando Fl 32806 07/19/2023: 1070 Dakima Williams, 1925 Dane Sterns, 1062 Brian Margolis, 2204 Tajera Tate, AB3423D Isaac Valdez, 1828 Tara Dunn, 1527 Silvio Cabrera, 1632 Jonathan Ghertler, AA9216E Issac Valdez, AB0596C Larene Graham, AB1546A Isaac VanWart, 1042 Marie Alvarez, 1105 Ernestine Parks, 1401 Domenick Vincente, 1830 Helena Morgan, AB8793A AB0897A Clyde Mitchell, AB1446B Denise Solingen, AB574A Stephanie Mazzulo, 1154 Regina Hawkins, AA5072K David Mediate, AA6337K Samantha Tutor. U-Haul 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32826 07/19/2023 : 1243 Derrick Howard, 1112 Asheley Glover, 1903 Carlos Grisales, 1606 Ashley Whitehead. U-Haul 508 N. Goldenrod Rd. Orlando Fl. 32807 07/19/2023: 524 Tytiauna Reed, 737 Will Ramos Santiago, 1216 Nashaly Lorenzo Colon, 1415 Wayne Pettigrew, 1218 Angie Rosa, 503 Kevin Mills, 233 Robert Gray, 322 Julian Pelaez, 1303 Charissa Oliver, 507 Anthony Diaz, 509 Alba Garcia Rivera, 1003 William Knight. U-Haul 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 07/19/2023: C181 Daphne Lee, AA0220H Daniel Summers, B181 Tiesha Wilkinson, C184 Sandra Pierce. U-Haul St. Cloud, 2629 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee, Fl 34744 07/19/2023: 3067 Maraissa Colon, 2096 David Burns, 3175 Jaime Dudley.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A219- Wilfredo Garcia Lopez A295- Christine Sylvia B133- Luis Medina E108- Nicholas Rosen E109- Nicholas Rosen.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27 and Value Store It 36 Ð Celebration 2, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday July 18th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 1055-Danielle DAngelo;2056-Jondra Salary/Jondra Develma Salary Burton;3093-Torah Covington/Torah Arshai Covington;3099-Alex Rodriguez;3129-Emily Cieszynski/Emily Ann Cieszynski;5048-Taylor Johnson;5053-Guilherme Camilo Cardoso;6117- Jennifer Paden/Jennifer June Goss Paden Value Store It 36 at 1480 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 5:00PM: 1045 Bailey Barrett; 1059 Anthony Elvin Rodriguez; 1171 Ricardo M Rodriguez; 2135 Jennifer Paden/ Jennifer June Goss Paden; 2178 Lesely J Sharp/ Lesely Jenell Sharp; 3024 Caroline Paden; 103879 David R Schemel/ David Raymond Schemel.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on July 13, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:40AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1619 - Wright Jr, Shaddrick; 2201 - Taylor, Devan; 2328 - Smith, Thomas; 3219 - Frye, Elizabeth; 3412 - Delatour, Martine; 4204 - Levy, Jason; 4406 - ProCam Market, LLC White, Cameron; 5111 - honor, Grejia PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0150 - Mcdonald, Ronald; 0164 - Woodson, Ralisa; 0227 - Simmons, Shea; 0243 - Rowe, Kateria; 0249 - Miley, Tiffany; 0313 - murvin, Clint; 0432 - Tittsworth, Natalia; 0438 - Rucker, Tameka PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0216 - Jones, Janai; 0723 - Lester, Wyatt; 1121 - Crew, Frank PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1101 - Springer, Raymond PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A037 - Curtis, April; A038 - Glenn, Renita; C059 - Saintinort, Victoria; D070 - Maiden, Darnell Asante; E013 - Sapp, Kenetra; E027 - Thomas, Rikea PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C009 - Gordon, Kimberly; C010 - Gomez, Nelisa; E099 - Trice, Taylor; E134 - Norman, Josh. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on July 13, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:40 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 01:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3010 - Ambriz, Juan; 4005 - OLIVEIRA, jose; 7324 - OLIVEIRA, jose PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 7145 - Pena, Tiffany PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C156 - santos, heisari; C161 - Cruickshank, Ricky; C185 - Guerra, Tevon; C189 - Crosby, Demi PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 02:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C390 - Wright, John; D438 - Alvarez, Victor; D480 - Thompson, Larry; E502 - Arnold Jr, Rahn; E513 - aliaga, Jorge Zuniga; F638 - Martinez, Briant PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 02:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 11032 - Garrett, Carey; 11061 - Asenjo, Francis; 11419 - kinloch, Latisha; 1182 - Rivera Velez, Neisha Marie; 12014 - Rivera, Luis; 12113 - Smith, Cheryl; 610 - Moore, Michael; 801 - pardo, Cesar PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01111 - Bocanegra, Sandra; 01117 - Gushlaw, Amber; 04522 - Alequin, Juana; 02306 Ð Harris, Margaret PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 03:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2025 - Torres-Rosado, Stephanie I; 2088 - ibarra, lillian m; 4022 - Hernandez, Marissa; 8010 - Quinones, Luis; 8034 - Sanchez, Franklin; 6160 Ð Ramirez, Myra PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 03:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0306 - Hall, Steve; 0333 - Williams, Kiesha; 0503 - chaimaa, Sotany; 0820 - Jean Baptiste, Rose; 09124 - Mccray, Sharaketa; 1014 - Wade, Sadiqa; 1022 - Bing, Chiquita; 1064 - Johnson, Artazia; 1075 - Belcher, Denzel; 0530 Ð Thompson, Delena. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on July 13, 2023, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:40 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0176 - Fire Dept Meals Grebic, Robert PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0121 - Carrasquillo, Yesenia; 0265 - Moore, Josiah; 3002 - FRANKLIN, JONATHAN A; 3005 - Ysabel, Ramon; 7086 - Lewis, Ciarra PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0020 - aly, Yassin; 0215 - martinez, Lizcarmen; 1007 - Escobar, Tageline Ortiz; 9004 - Dungca, Tamara PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C003 - Rivera, Ramon; D061 - Hollinger, Collis; D098 - Hope Emerging From Submerging Guthrie, Crystal; D211 - Mercado, Miguel; E027 - Gonzalez, Brandy; E070 - Lopez, David PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. F329 - Callis, Lloyd; H572 - Stanley, DeAndre; J725 - Palomo, Joseph PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2003 - Delgado, Melissa; 2232 - Dorsey, Nakisha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2344 - Adorno, Jorge; 2650 - Hauptman, Andrew; 2739 - Castro, Leslie PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0207 - Contreras, Diemalee; 2002 - Hallahan, Luke; 3079 - Chevere Jr., Luis PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C211G - Pierrejeune, Ruchamo. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on July 14, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1215 - Hudson, Adam; 2607 - jean-baptiste, Aristide PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B200 - Roberts, April; C009 - Mehmetoglu, Bahtiyar; C044 - miller, precious; D071 - Jones, Kia PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A030 - Newsholme, Christina PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C336 - Moffitt, Rochelle; D404 - Leonard, Jeff; D409 - Willis, Alfred; F608 - Wright, Phillip; F620 - Leonard, Jeff; G094 - joseph, jennifer PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D411 - BRAVO INVESTMENTS OF FLORIDA BRAVO, ANDREINA; J904 - Hillary, Grizell PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. E039 - Giraldo, Wendy; E082 - Carvalho, Alyssa; G019 - Wilton, Tabitha; H044 - Rutledge, Jaquita; J615 - De Car Valho Ferreira, Geronimo PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. E507 - Oblinger, Beau PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00231 - Briggs, Harvey; 00590 - Leill, Kylie. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC. will sell at public lien sale on July 14, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1933 - Mcwhorter, Shaniece; 2502 - Wallace, Dexter; 2701 - Lambert, Treminasha; 2807 - Wallace, Dexter PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 8167 - King, Harlie PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1026 - Lemos, Idelbrando PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B205 - Henderson, Kalisha; B223 - Harvey, Willatrice; E014 - Vazquez, Natalia PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1522 - Barrette, Timothy; 2202 - Paniagua, Kevin PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A013 - Montanez, Alejandro; C049 - Sama, Brenda; D134 - Disanto, Joel; E082 - Christian, Rahim; G013 - wilkerson, Quashanique PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0551 - Coicou, Evnante PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0423 - Walkosky, Mike; 0521 - hughley, cornelius; 0903 - Irizarry, Vanessa; 0932 - Herbert, Jasmine; 1364T - williams, sonya PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1178 - Woods, Gabriel; 1343 - Sama, Marie; 1363 - Lopez, Danielle; 1373 - Thomason, Michelle; D034 - Williams, Tyneziah; F007 - Peterson, Andrea; H055 - Jones, Nukisha; S039 - Martinez, Melinda; U045 - Daniels, Ardine; X014 - Torres, Joseph. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 14th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1205 Carlyle Waugh 1610 John Polynice 1612 Janet Baez 1633 Jahmai Mc Intosh 2100 Jesus Reynoso 2211 Julio Gomez 2224 Jeannie Verite 2614 Josander Farias. 6/28/23 and 7/05/23 issues.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on July 19th, 2023, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Marie Louis J. Petit Fond-0A021,Lydie Pierre-0D034, Derrick McClendon-0D053, Lidrese Lormeus-0E033, Marie Laguerre-0F031, Ericka Simmons-0G036, Lidrese Lormeus-0G039, Lidrese Lormeus-0H044, Marie Valcin-0H048.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 14h, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1425- Shawn Wilbanks #2409- Luz Irizarry #2202- Jordan Monosa #1729- Melissa Shaw #1707- Cathy Meyer #1511- Chynna Miranda #1416 Veronica Diaz #1242- Harold Paul Kent.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 14, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 303-Amber Ainsworth 1018-Tamisha Wheeler 1022-Jasper Smith 1023-Jasper Smith 3191-Hayley Willette 3215-Brandon Whyte 3238-Jeremiah Bowman.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, July 18th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM C111 Cabrina Jena Stephens.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: July 19th, 2023 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: following: #K221-Households, #2092-Households, #2063-Households, #1198-Households, #1152-Furniture, #1135-Furniture, #D220- Households, #F212-Households, #I217-Furniture, #J220-Furniture, #J210-Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on July 14th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1HD1CGP156K424076
2006 HD
1T9AS4826GB540084
2016 TAKT
3C63RRGL3HG566661
2017 RAM
4T1BF18B5WU284791
1998 TOYT
5YFBURHE4JP831994
2018 TOYT
KNDPM3AC9N7981439
2022 KIA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 27, 2023
WDDGF4HBXEA938203
2014 MERZ
JULY 30, 2023
WBA1F5C58EVV99549
2014 BMW
1TC2B040613000439
2001 COACHMEN
AUGUST 1, 2023
1G6DL8EV8A0114196
2010 CADILLAC
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 29,2023
1HGEM22962L105629
2002 HOND
JULY 30, 2023
JTLZE4FE7FJ080813
2015 TOYT
AUGUST 1, 2023
WBAPH7C58BE683527
2011 BMW
1G6DL8EV8A0114196
2010 CADI
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 14th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0074 Ð Onur Tanrisever 0435 Ð Matthew Diaz 0561 Ð Stephanie Morgan
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
7/29/2023
KNDJN2A21K7014307
KIA 2019
55SWF8DB5LU328473
MERZ 2020
1GNER23D49S176354
CHEV 2009
5UXKR0C51J0Y06175
BMW 2018
1C4RDHDG7EC551422
DODG 2014
1FMYU03153KB02670
FORD 2003
3N1AB7AP3HY378966
NISS 2017
3B7HC13Z0VG834556
DODG 1997
WBAPH7C5XBE461331
BMW 2011
JN8AS5MV3BW255313
NISS 2011
3C4PDDBG0HT579641
DODGE 2017
7/30/2023
3FTZF1727YMA76455
FORD 2000
1G1FC1RX5H0115625
CHEV 2017
3KPFK4A70HE043098
KIA 2017
7/31/2023
JHMGE8H43AS018101
HOND 2010
8/14/2023
5NMS4DAL2PH531773
HYUN 2023
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2006 Honda
VIN: 1HFSC52656A305551
2013 Dodge
VIN: 2C3CDXBG0DH563897
2007 Honda
VIN: 5J6YH18757L013364
2012 Ford
VIN: 1FAHP3K22CL370521
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on July 26, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC